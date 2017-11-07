Puma Biotechnology Continues To Thrive Despite European Debacle

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) got approval for neritinib, or Nerlynx, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks HER1, HER2, HER3 and HER4, and is approved for the extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer in adult patients who have been previously treated with a regimen that includes the drug trastuzumab. This is a $13bn market (2023 estimates), and while Herceptin made $5bn last year in annual sales, other drugs have not been so successful. For Nerlynx even as adjuvant therapy to reach blockbuster status is not a major leap of faith, especially because its diarrhea side effect is quite manageable prophylactically.

PBYI stock gained over 226 percent in the past 12 months and does not show any sign of reversing the trend. Interestingly, this budding pharma company has yet to report the performance of its only commercial product in the market, Nerlynx. As the company prepares to announce its Q3 results on November 9, the numbers will provide a glimpse of Puma’s future as a full fledged firm with a product portfolio. The months ahead will also show how the company manages to tackle its regulatory issues in European Union. Apart from these fundamental issues, the company stock has otherwise shown strong yet steady growth in the market, which boosts investor confidence.

All eyes on Nerlynx market performance

Now that the company is preparing to report its third quarter results, its second quarter performance does not give much idea about what might be expected from the upcoming result announcement. Lets also keep in mind that in the second quarter the company did not have any revenue to report as its flagship product Nerlynx was not commercialized yet. Puma had reported its Non-GAAP net loss for the quarter at $50.9 million, up from $37.9 million it had booked in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The increase in net loss was mainly attributable to increase in selling, general & administrative expenses. The upcoming quarterly results announcement is important as it would provide an update about the market adoption of the company’s latest product.

However, the company is still expected to report losses as it would be the first quarter of revenue for a new product. Furthermore, Puma is also expected to make substantial layout of funds for commercialization of the new product. The loss making trend is likely to continue for a few more quarters as is normal with newly in-the-market pharma companies. However, investors should pay attention whether the losses show increasing or decreasing trend. Overall, the upcoming result announcement may prove to be a positive catalyst for the stock if it shows healthy adoption of Nerlynx (neratinib). The revenue from this drug is also important as the company needs to maintain its liquidity for carrying out its ongoing studies and trials. Puma had concluded its second quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $80.8 million and marketable securities of $70.8 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $194.5 million and marketable securities of $35.0 million as of Dec. 31, 2016. With its operating activities for the second quarter of 2017 consuming $45.9 million, the company needs to shore up its liquidity.

Nerlynx faces regulatory woes in EU

The company is also looking to expand the market for its Nerlynx product as it has already filed for approval in European Union. However, in August, the company reported that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the scientific committee of the European Medicines Agency, has issued its Day-180 List of Outstanding Issues. The CHMP has requested additional data analyses related to the safety and efficacy of neratinib and the company is required to report back by December 22, 2017. The CHMP letter is a setback for the company as it would not only delay the commercialization of the drug in European Union but Puma may need to carry out additional clinical trial to provide added data.

In such a case, the company’s liquidity position may take a hit and the impact on the stock price is also likely to be negative. However, it is likely that the company can easily fulfill CHMP requirements as it recently reported encouraging data from its 5 year analysis of Phase III ExteNET Trial of neratinib. The data showed that neratinib continues to provide benefits after 5 years, demonstrating the efficacy of the drug.

Puma's stock gained over 307 percent this year so far. Its trajectory showed steep ascent since the drug’s approval earlier this year. The uptick was somewhat expected given the potential of its drug. However, at the current price point, the stock seems a little too overheated. It is trading at its 52-week high, which is all the more reason to wait for a decent pullback before investing in the stock. Further, the company’s Neralynx debacle in the EU is another concern which may have negative impact on the stock. Furthermore, the trend in expenses and net loss figures is also going to be important. A little patience may result in reaching an ideal price point which may have the potential to offer impressive returns long term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.