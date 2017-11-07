On The Virtues Of Cheap Low-Vol ETFs: Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

An article by SA contributor Ploutos called “You May Be A Factor Investor (And Not Know It)” caught my eye. In a nutshell, Ploutos cites research by BlackRock suggesting that the major market indexes each have their factor biases – generally towards quality, value and momentum.

For those not up on the latest lingo, factors are investment anomalies that bring extra return premia to those who can successfully capture them. Time was when the source of a stock investor’s higher return was assumed to be simply the risk he was taking in a volatile market. This idea was expressed in the “capital asset pricing model.” But then along came Eugene Fama and Ken French who added the small-cap and value premia, which remain the foundation of fund company DFA’s portfolios. The academics got to work and further sliced and diced the various factors leading to extra return, and today there are dozens of proposed factors, some of debatable value.

The BlackRock researchers come along to estimate how some of these factors (their emphasis is on strategies that can be easily traded) are represented among the various indices, including a whole slew of popular ETFs. Writes (jokes) Ploutos:



If you are scoring at home, that is a lot of iShares ETF's, a fund family owned by the parent company of the researchers.”

But joking aside, there’s something refreshing about performing this kind of research on funds that real-live investors can invest in rather than on benchmarks that people cannot own. As the BlackRock researchers write:

Instead, we perform the analysis using transparent, third-party indexes for the style factors which are tradeable via Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). We adjust the index returns for expense ratios. This long only, investible representation makes our factor replication results more implementable, especially by smaller investors.”

Their conclusion:

We find that most cap weighted indexes are effectively exposed to only two or three factors, with value and momentum being increasingly prevalent. The major U.S. equity indexes often contains [sic] little, and often no, exposure to minimum volatility. These results imply that there can be significant diversification benefits to including these omitted factors to investors’ portfolios.”

My own non-scholarly conclusion jives with the above. The quants will debate factors and risk premia until the cows come home. I’m not a quant – call me a qualt, but it would seem to stand to reason that such return advantages as may exist will be arbitraged away – over time – by the folks with the algorithms. So I find myself attracted to approaches that are cheap (the advantage of which will never fade away), which is why I like ETFs; easy, which is why I like ETFs; and which one can set and forget.

I am drawn to minimum volatility because such funds are inherently more diversified and thus provide a smoother ride. Their opposite – cap-weighted funds – have the advantage of momentum. Owning greater and greater quantities of FAANG stocks is great when they’re doing so well, but they’re not sleep-well-at-night type holdings because one always worries the bubble will burst. In contrast, low-vol indexes, are generally large aggregations of stocks, with each one claiming a small percentage of the entire fund. You don’t get the glory but neither do you go down in flames. For those like me who don’t particularly want their investing to be exciting – just that their portfolios rise steadily over time – that’s worth a lot.

I can’t know for sure, but I suspect this low-key approach over time will do as well as the fancy algorithm and maybe better because their cheapness and ease of continued ownership (i.e., sleeping well at night) make it easier to stick with the program.

What to you is the optimal way to implement your stock-investing strategy?

What to you is the optimal way to implement your stock-investing strategy?