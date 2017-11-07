Buy Mispriced And High Yielding GMLPP Preferred Stock

Symbol GMLPP is the only preferred stock of Golar LNG Partners (Nasdaq:GMLP). GMLP owns and operates LNG shipping and FSRUs (floating storage regasification units) on long term contracts. The general partner for GMLP is Golar LNG (Nasdaq:GLNG), which I believe is the largest cap company in the LNG shipping space.

GMLPP is a recent preferred stock IPO and carries a $2.1875 qualified dividend for an 8.75% yield on its $25 par value. Due to the dividend being qualified, it carries an effective pre-tax yield of over 10% (for many investors) when compared to bond yields or non-qualified preferred stocks like REIT preferred stocks. Additionally, there are no K-1 forms associated with GMLPP. Here is the overview from Quantum Online.

What makes this stock particular attractive is that other LNG shipping preferred stocks issued by NYSE:DLNG, NYSE:GLOG and NYSE:GLOP, with similar characteristics and risks, are trading solidly over $26/share while GMLPP can still be purchased below $25.30. Comparable LNG preferred stocks are:

- DLNG-A, which closed at $26.45 despite having just gone ex-dividend

- GLOG-A which closed at $26.11

- GLOP-A which closed at $26.43

GLOP-A

Above we have the price chart of GLOP-A, which IPO'd in May and is the most recent LNG shipping preferred stock IPO that has been around for at least 3 months. As you can see, the price moved from $25 to greater than $26 in around a 3 month period. This is the pattern I expect for GMLPP.

TGP-A , another LNG shipper, sells for a higher price than GMLPP despite the fact that its dividend is not qualified, giving GMLPP a significantly better after-tax yield. Rubicon Associates has an article comparing GMLPP to other LNG shippers which you might want to view at High Octane 8.75% From Golar LNG . Certainly GMLPP is better purchased in a taxable account than an IRA.

As is the case with many IPOs, the underwriters are busy selling shares to lock in their profit which keeps under-priced IPOs like this one artificially cheap. I believe that the underwriters have now finished selling shares and GMLPP should now start moving toward at least $26 per share.

I am recommending buying GMLPP as a 3 month trade. Because of the timing of the IPO, GMLPP's first quarterly dividend payment will be 66 cents per share with the ex-dividend date in around 3 months. Due to its status as a qualified dividend, this is equivalent to a 75 cent pre-tax dividend. Additionally, after going ex-dividend, I expect the stock to trade at around $25.80 for a 50 cent gain. Thus the 3 month total pre-tax equivalent return for this trade should be $1.25 pre-tax per share which annualizes to around a 20% total return. The return could be greater if GMLPP moves up to levels comparable to its peers in a speedier fashion. Since GMLP operates on long term contracts, I expect no company specific negative surprises over the next few months. Additionally, here is a positive article from Friday on firm LNG shipping rates.

If you are an owner of DLNG-A, I would suggest you sell your DLNG-A and buy GMLPP. GMLPP offers price upside while DLNG-A is likely to move down in price. Additionally, the "yield to call" on GMLPP is just slightly under 8.75% versus 6.7% for DLNG-A. That is just crazy. This is just more evidence that GMLPP is mispriced.

Another LNG preferred stock, symbol HMLP-A issued by NYSE:HMLP, also IPO'd recently and currently trades at $25.60 and is also on its way to a better than $26 price. I also have a large position in this preferred stock. Although I like GMLPP better, I have a buy recommendation on HMLP-A as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GMLPP AND HMLP-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.