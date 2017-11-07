After 3rd Quarter Earnings, Is Northrop Grumman A Buy?

Northrop Grumman (NOC), the world's producer of military equipment, released 3rd quarter earnings on 10/25/2017. The company's earnings per share of $3.68 beat estimates by $0.76. 3rd quarter EPS was a 33 cent improvement from Q3 2016. NOC's revenue of $6.53 billion came in above estimates by $200 million. Revenue was up 6% from last year's third quarter. NOC raised its 2017 EPS guidance to $12.90-$13.10 from their previous range of $12.10-$12.40. The company now excepts to have $25.5 billion in revenue as opposed to their previous estimate of $25 billion.

On 9/18/2017, Northrop Grumman agreed to purchase Orbital ATK (OA). NOC is paying more than $9 billion for Orbital ATK. The company issued debt to fund this purchase. OA is the largest supplier of ammunition to the U.S. government as well as has agreements with NASA to provide the rockets that are launched to the International Space Station. Management said on the call that they expect this deal to close in the beginning of 2018 and will be a positive benefit to both EPS and cash flow within one year. Orbital ATK will act as a standalone segment within Northrop Grumman. The company paused its buyback of shares while considering the purchase of Orbital ATK.

Speaking of buybacks, NOC has bought back just under $400 million worth of stock in 2017 at an average price of around $245 per share. Given that the current share price is north of $300, buying back shares seems to have been a worthwhile decision. The company still has $2.3 billion left on its repurchase authorization, though Morningstar feels that buybacks might be paused due to the OA purchase. Also heard on the call was management's announcement that the company is one of two finalists being considered to replace the United States' land based nuclear missile program.

Moving on to each of the company's segments, Aerospace Systems, or AS, saw an 11% increase in sales during the quarter. AS develops and produces manned aircraft, such as the B-2 bomber, as well as aircraft that does not require a human pilot, such as the Global Hawk reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft. Management credited higher deliveries of combat aircraft F/A-18 Hornet and F-35 as major source of sales growth in the quarter. Due to growth in this division, NOC expects Aerospace Systems to reach $11.7-$11.8 billion in sales for the year. This is slightly above previous forecasts. Operating margins for AS improved to 10.8% in the quarter.

Mission Systems, which produces sensors, radar and targeting and surveillance systems for military aircraft, saw a 5% rise in revenues during the 3rd quarter. Year to date, this division has experienced a 3% growth in revenues over 2016. Higher volume of air and missile defense systems as well as a higher demand for F-35 sensors contributed to revenue growth. Northrop Grumman says that they expect 2017 revenue for Mission Systems to be at the high end of their $11.1-$11.3 billion guidance. Mission Systems saw an operating margins of 12.8% in Q3.

Technology Services, which provides IT solutions, logistics, maintenance and cyber security programs to customers, was the only division to experience a dip in sales. TS saw a 2% decline in sales from Q3 2016, mostly due to completion of some contracts for programs. Still, management expects Technology Services to bring in approximately $4.5 billion for 2017. Here, the operating margins were 11.2% for the third quarter. For all segments, operating margins came in at just under 13% for the quarter.

Northrop Grumman has raised dividends for the past 14 years. What is remarkable about NOC's dividend growth is how consistent the company is with their dividend growth. Looking at the U.S. Dividend Champions, you can see that the company has raised their dividend 12.90%, 13.70%, 12.7% and 12.8% over the last 1, 3, 5, and 10-year time periods. The company's most recent dividend increase of 11.11% came on 5/17/2017. While slightly below the historical raises I just quoted, it is not off drastically from these averages. Let's check on how the stock has performed this year.

NOC Year to Date Price Returns (Daily) data by YCharts

Northrop Grumman has returned just under 30% for the year, almost double the S&P 500's 15.74% return. After such a run, it is important to see if the stock is still trading at an attractive share price.

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.33% 14 12.70% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $325 $28.35 $262 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 23.1 13.9 Under $261

The current price to earnings multiple according to F.A.S.T. Graphs is 23.1. Compare this to the 5-year average PE of 13.9 and we find that NOC is almost 40% overvalued by this metric. CFRA sees a 1-year price target of $325 per share. At the 11/3/2017 closing price of $301.66, shares are trading at a 7.74% discount to this target. CFRA says fair value is $248.35, meaning shares are trading at a 17.67% premium to fair value. Morningstar sees a fair value of $262, which would place shares at a 13.15% premium to fair value. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 15.73% overvalued. While I am willing to pay a 5% premium to what I feel is fair value for a company with at least a decade of dividend increases, Northrop Grumman is too far above my $261 target price. I like Northrop Grumman is a business I would like to partner with some day, but for now I will have to pass on the stock until its valuation isn't so rich.

What are your thoughts on NOC? Feel free to leave a comment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.