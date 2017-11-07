Tesla : Model 3 Execution Could Still Take The Stock Back To USD 400 By End 2018

Solid execution in 2018 (150k model S) could still take back the price to USD 400 per share, above the all time high.

This translates to a 5% reduction in the 10 year growth. In our valuation model, this should have lead to a steep correction of the stock price toward USD 260.

The main new development in the Q3 result has been the reduction in growth prospect from pushing back the ramping-up of the Model 3 and the China plant.

Introduction

This is a follow-up to our valuation model articles. We quantify in this note the impact of the delayed ramp-up of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Model 3 production, our model suggests that the news should lead to a correction of the share price towards USD 250. However successful execution in 2018, even on the reduced volume, could still bring Tesla price above its all time high at USD 400 per share.

The relatively mild reaction to the Q3 news suggests on-going strong support for the Tesla equity story.

Deep reduction in forward guidance should have led to a deeper stock correction toward USD 260

Recent communications from the company have tempered the potential growth prospect at 4 levels :

Model 3 volume will not reach 5k per week before end Q1 2018 Decision to implement 10k production will not start before reaching the 5k threshold meaning it will not be reached by mid-2019 (or later) and Model S/X volumes will be reduced in the next few months to help with Model S production China factory would not come on board before 2020 and no update has been provided on the Semi or other model

10k production postponement

We find this announcement to be the main news of the Q3 call. The following language is quite usual when a management has to walk away from a strong guidance.

Q2 call : Mr Musk "What people should absolutely have zero concern about, and I mean zero, is that Tesla will achieve a 10,000-unit production week by the end of next year." compared to the Q3 letter: "With respect to the timing for producing 10,000 units per week, it has always been our intention to implement that capacity addition after we have achieved a 5,000 per week run rate. That will enable us to make the next generation of automation even better while making our capex spend significantly more efficient."

It would mean a decision taken in Q2 2018 at the earliest to start building a new factory or line... pushing any ramp-up to 10k to H2 2019. To some extent, it is a reassuring statement from management and a sensible to production issues

The impact : 5% in 10 year growth reduction

The slower ramp-up of Model 3 to 5k and to 10k leads to a sharp drop in likely volume in 2018 and 2019 as shown in the table below. For the following years, we keep the growth rate unchanged in the spirit of the exponential growth theory (using the old 3 million unit estimate in mid 2020s).

This 7.5% drop in automotive units translates into a slightly lower growth reduction of minus 5% at the group level due to price mix effect and the Tesla energy part of the business.

Source: Hampstead Investor Analysis

In our model, this translates into a 30% price reduction

In our model, everything else being equal, a reduction of the 10 year growth rate by 5% should have led to a price reduction of 30% giving a fair value of USD 260 per share price of Tesla (compared to the 350 range of early October). As you can see in the model chart for the last month, the blue line (relative value indicator) has become more expensive compared to early October after we reduce the growth input by 5%) as the share price has not corrected as much as estimated by the model. This suggests that Tesla equity story is far from broken and/or that investors see the reduction in growth to be more temporary.

You can find more information on the model here. The model tracks the cheapness / expensiveness (the "relative value indicator) of the Tesla stock based on a 10 year call option approach. It aims to understand the drivers behind Tesla share price and is not a fundamental analysis

Source : Nasdaq, Hampstead Investor Analysis

Higher capital need : USD 12 per share reduction

The delay in volume production have a secondary effect : the company may need further capital to compensate for its production issues. To propose some numbers, missing volume by 100k at 60k ASP and 25% gross margin suggest a new cash need of USD1.5bn. Adding USD0.5bn of extra cost bring the total cash need to USD2bn or USD12 per share. Taking this element into account point to a fair value correction towards USD 248.

Pressure on long term margin : a potential risk in the next 2 quarters

A driver of Tesla valuation is the potential of generating higher margin than peers (the disruption factor). Q3 gross margin at 18.7% are well below the 25 - 30% range due to discount / lower ASP on Model S and X and the cost of model 3.

As this is just one quarter, I am not decreasing the implied margin for the time being in the model but this is a material downside risk in the coming quarters as the Model 3 reach volumes. A 10% reduction in margin lead to a 5% reduction in price.

New growth path and 2018 volume targets upside cap the modeled share price upside to USD 400 by end-2018

In October, our model suggested that, everything being equal, with 250k car units sold in 2018 (with Tesla Energy growing at 20%), the price could reach USD 500 and even USD 600 per share with 400k units sold giving an upside range of USD 500 to 600.

Today, the combination of lower volume for 2018 (250k being the base/best case), lower long term growth (-5%) and potential higher share count gives a price target of USD 400, subject to successful execution for end-2018 of the new production plan.

A word on the narratives

The last few weeks have been difficult for Tesla. The production issues have led to a re-rating of their growth prospect. It may also expose Tesla to the risk of having to raise money in H1 next year at a difficult time in terms of equity story (i.e. will production be fixed by the time of such capital raise). Furthermore, the Tesla story and Elon Musk are becoming challenged by the general financial press (cf. Saturday first page of the financial times here in Hampstead " Tesla hits bumps in pursuit of mass market, Delays and snags risk hobbling of ambition and lead to a sharp scale back of targets").

That said, I do not see the price evolution being a simple way to zero as it is suggested in some articles.

Firstly, Tesla is just one of many high growth story in a market desperate for top line growth. Comparison to the internet bubble of 2000 are weak: Tesla has billions of revenues. It is not a paper growth story like a Valeant : it has built a real differentiated product and an exciting brand. Yes, it is stumbling on the production aspect in a slightly grotesque way but this is easier to fix in the medium term than a company with no demand or no brand power.

Furthermore, in my view, the Tesla board has many options to keep the best of the company and Mr Musk work (brand, aspiration, aggressive product development) and source out production by partnering with established supplier on the automotive production or in the provision of capital intensive initiative (charge network).

Conclusion

From our model analysis, we find that the stock price has not fully corrected to the production issues and medium term reduction in growth forecast. Our model suggest some potential downside in the near terms towards the USD 250 range. Solid execution in 2018 could bring back the stock towards its all time high by the end of next year.

Personally, I find the share price very expensive and have been both short and longs in the past and still have some old put. I would be tempted to short in the 320 range and be long in the 200 range (+/- 20% to the fair value of our model).

Disclaimer: I am not a registered investment advisor and this article is not advice to buy or sell stock or options in any company. The investor needs to do his own independent investigation that includes reading the company governmental filings and press releases, as well as anything else relevant to determining if this company fits the investor's risk profile.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have some old put option on Tesla.