Enphase Energy Inc.: Earnings Preview

Enphase's revenue and gross margin forecast for Q4, its cash balance at September 30th, and news on a desperately needed capital raise will determine how the stock trades post earnings.

Enphase will release earnings after the close November 7th. Enphase is a financially troubled small cap that burned through an enormous amount of cash during the last 12 months.

Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is a financially troubled small cap manufacturer of microinverters used primarily in residential and commercial/industrial PV solar installations. I have written a series of articles on ENPH that may be found here and they should be read as a primer for this article. The most relevant are the updated cash flow model published on August 14th, an analysis of Q2 earnings titled "CEO quits, Q3 Forecast Disappoints" published on August 9th, and the "Impact of the ITC Ruling and the Waaree Partnership" published September 25th.

Management Q3 Forecasts

Management included the following information regarding the prospects for Q3 in the press release announcing Q2 earnings:

"We expect our revenue for the third quarter of 2017 to be within a range of $72 million to $80 million," stated Bert Garcia. "We expect GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin for the third quarter to be within a range of 18 percent to 21 percent. Non-GAAP gross margin excludes approximately $200,000 of stock-based compensation expense. We expect our GAAP operating expense for the third quarter to be within a range of $22.5 million to $24.5 million and non-GAAP operating expense to be within a range of $16.5 million to $18.5 million, excluding an estimated $1.7 million of stock-based compensation expense and approximately $4.3 million of additional restructuring expense."

Q3 Cash Flow Model

Based on this information provided by management and using certain information from the Q2 earnings release and 10-Q, the following is a forecast of ENPH's cash flow before changes in working capital for Q3. The assumptions are reviewed in further detail below the table.

Enphase Energy Estimate of Q3 Cash Flow Before WC Changes Revenue Assumptions $76.00 Gross Margin Percentage 18% Gross Margin $13.68 GAAP Operating Expenses $23.50 Non Cash Expenses Stock Based Compensation $0.70 Deprec & Amort $2.33 Prov Doubtful Accts $0.50 Asset Impairment $- Restructuring Amort $0.04 Subtotal $3.57 Cash Interest Expense $1.55 Reversal of Deferred Revenue Accrual $1.00 CapEx $0.50 Cash Flow before WC Changes $(9.30) Unrestricted Cash June 30th $20.95 Est Unrestricted Cash September 30th $11.65

Revenue: Midpoint of management's $72 to $80 million range.

Gross Margin: Low end of management range. Similar to Q2's 18.1% actual gross margin.

GAAP Operating Expenses: Midpoint of management's $22.5 to $24.5 million range.

Stock-Based Compensation: Management's estimate.

Depreciation & Amortization: Q2 actual expense. With almost zero CapEx during Q2, the Depreciation & Amortization expense may actually be lower than the assumption.

Provisions Doubtful Accounts: Provision expense was $142k in Q1 and $565k in Q2. I assumed $500k for Q3, closer to the Q2 actual.

Asset Impairment: Per footnote 6 on page 12 of the Q2 10-Q, asset impairment was $522k during Q1 and $0 during Q2. Since the asset impairment charges were recorded during Q1 in concert with the restructuring announcement, $0 is assumed for Q3.

Restructuring Liability Amortization: Per footnote 6, ENPH has an accrued liability of approximately $1.56 million related to lease loss reserves and contractual terminations. It appears that this liability is being amortized (paid) over the remaining period of the related contracts at about $40k per quarter.

Cash Interest Expense: 50% of the actual cash interest for the six months ended June 30th. Smooths out issues as to the timing of the interest accruals and payments during Q1 and Q2.

Reversal of Deferred Revenue Accrual: Current Deferred Revenue jumped during Q2 most likely due to the increase in revenue from $54 million in Q1 to $74 million in Q2. Since Q2 revenue is going to be flat, this deferred revenue is likely to be recognized during Q3 in the income statement (but the cash has already been received).

CapEx: CapEx was $49k during Q2. It seems improbable that a tech company such as ENPH can expend almost no CapEx for a second quarter in a row. $500k seems like a de minimis amount.

Unrestricted Cash: Per Q2 10-Q.

September 30th Unrestricted Cash

Unrestricted Cash at September 30th will be the key metric to focus on. Under the Term Loan covenants, ENPH must maintain $10 million of Unrestricted Cash Flow. As illustrated in the model above, ENPH is not profitable on a GAAP or cash flow basis at the revenue and gross margin levels it is forecasting for Q3. The model estimates that it will burn approximately $9 million in cash before Working Capital changes and that September 30th Unrestricted Cash would be $11.65 million, barely above the $10 million required under the Term Loan.

For financially troubled companies, cash is king and ENPH management has been aggressively managing its cash. During Q2 it reduced its inventory level to $20.8 million, relative to sales of $74.7 million and COGS of $61.2 million. It is possible that management may have been able to squeeze a bit more cash out of its inventory during Q3. A/R equaled approximately 75 days of sales at Q2, so ENPH may have been able to accelerate collections and reduce days of sales in order to generate cash. Reducing days of sales by 10% would free up approximately $5 million in cash.

September 30th Unrestricted Cash needs to be above $15 million and preferably close to $17.5 million to reassure investors that ENPH has sufficient liquidity to provide time to raise capital during November and December. If September 30th Unrestricted Cash is boosted by Accounts Payable or Accrued Expenses ballooning or Inventory being draw down another few million, investors should be nervous since these actions are unsustainable and could impinge on the operation of the Company. A near zero level of CapEx for Q3 should also be viewed as a negative.

Q4 Revenue and Gross Margins

ENPH has to demonstrate an ability to grow revenue and improve its gross margins in its Q4 forecasts. Another quarterly revenue forecast in the $72 to $80 million range would result in ENPH Unrestricted Cash coming dangerously close to the $10 million minimum required by the Term Loan covenant during Q4.

With a cash burn rate of $9 million estimated for Q3, ENPH is unlikely to provide revenue and gross margin projections that would result in cash flow breakeven during Q4. Assuming a 25% gross margin, significantly above Q1 and Q2 actuals, ENPH would need to increase Q4 revenues of $112 million, a by $36 million or 50% increase above management's Q3 midrange estimate, to approach cash flow breakeven. This is highly unlikely.

ENPH needs to forecast quarter to quarter growth in the 10 to 15% range (let's say $84 to $88 million) for Q4 and provide a road map for continued growth to a quarterly run rate of $110 to $115 million by year end 2018. To improve its chances of raising sufficient capital to fund its growth and deal with the Term Loan, ENPH must show decent growth in its Q4 revenue and gross margin forecasts.

Capital Raise

Current management has done a decent job managing cash and keeping ENPH afloat, but the Company does not have the capital it needs to restart CapEx expenditures and to provide sufficient cash to fund Accounts Receivable and Inventory increases that will occur with accelerated growth. ENPH cannot continue to stint on CapEx in a technology driven industry where product cycles are quite quick. Continuous investment in new product is needed to survive even over a two to three year time period.

The sticking point in a capital raise will be the Term Loan. Principal payments on the Term Loan will begin March 2018 due to ENPH missing the twelve month net income target of $15 million. New equity capital will be reluctant to invest capital if it is being siphoned off in interest and principal payments. Because of the collateral securing the loan (see prior articles) the creditor will have significant leverage in any negotiations.

The best outcome would be for ENPH to convert the Term Loan into a Preferred investment that would be senior to the new capital that will be raised. If a conversion of most or all of the Term Loan is possible, a $30 to 40 million capital raise may be sufficient to fund ENPH through year end 2018 and achieve its cash flow breakeven point. Management must be able to show a road map to cash flow breakeven during 2018. If it does not, the capital raise could get ugly for existing shareholders.

Conclusion

If you own ENPH, you must be 100% sure that ENPH is going to provide Q4 earnings and gross margin estimates on November 7th that are meaningfully above Q3 estimates and that management has negotiated a capital raise that will not be overly dilutive. If you are not confident of this, you may want to step to the sidelines and sit out the earnings release.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.