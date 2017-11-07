Blue Apron: Is There Hope In The Numbers?

Is Blue Apron's current valuation justified?

As of Friday (11/3/17) Blue Apron's (APRN) market cap was $720.3 million. Morning-star puts Blue Apron's TTM revenues at $904 million. Implying that the company is currently trading at ~$183.7 million below it's TTM sales.

Suggesting that the market puts less value on each dollar of sales for Blue Apron. Look at Blue Apron's P/S ratio, it is only at 0.8, ~71% below the industry average (2.8) and ~64% below that of the S&P 500. On these metrics alone, there is a case to be made about its current valuation not fairly reflecting the company's future prospects.

In addition, on a relative valuation basis, Blue Apron valuation stands out. One of Blue Apron's largest competitors HelloFresh, went public on November 2nd in Germany. HelloFresh valuation exceeded $1.6 billion dollars, more than twice Blue Apron's current market capitalization. HelloFresh's revenues last quarter stood at $253.43 million versus Blue Apron at $238.06 million, net losses were -$31.63 million for Blue Apron and -$24.89 million for HelloFresh. Therefore, based on last quarter results, our current valuations suggests that we are giving HelloFresh more than $700 million extra in valuation for having $14.54 million more in revenues and losing $6.74 million less than Blue Apron. Implying that we are either overvaluing HelloFresh or extremely undervaluing Blue Apron.

Source: FactSet | Data for the quarter ended June. Change compared to June 2016 quarter Although HelloFresh's revenues are slightly higher than Blue Apron's, valuing Blue Apron at half the price of a competitor with almost the same revenues seems overdone.

Opportunities

There is a proven market for meal kit delivery services. In the last 5-years we have seen the emergence of Blue Apron, Green Chef, Home Chef, Purple Carrot, Hello Fresh and Amazon Fresh. Two of these companies has since gone public and records indicate that none has figured a way to be profitable. So maybe it is not right to doubt the future growth of the market, instead we should focus on which company is more efficient. Once Blue Apron can significantly cut costs, continue to grow revenues per customer and acquire more new loyal customers, there might be a good future for the company.

Second, meal kit delivery services will become more popular if the health trends and the consumer becomes more socially conscious. There is a need for people to be aware of what is in their food and to control what they eat. This is where Blue Apron comes in. It takes the burden of having to decide what quality of food you are buying at a supermarket or the amount of spices needed to make the best meal. With a focus on reducing food waste, providing quality ingredients and delivering fresher foods, Blue Apron is better positioned for the future where the consumer is more health conscious and is taking control of what he or she is eating.

Third, meal kit delivery services have always been thought to compete against groceries. However, there is also a growing competition with restaurants. Imagine how much a family would spend per visit to a full-service restaurant? Statista reports that 42% of people spend $1-$15 per visit per person and 39% spend $16 to $30 per visit per person. This does not include gratuity or fuel to and from the restaurant. If we are looking for a family of 3 or 5, a meal kit delivery services seems like a good substitute for some of these restaurant visits.

Fourth, Blue Apron is only in the United States. There is potential to expand in other rich countries where a clientele base for such services is likely to be found. For a premium product targeting a niche market, saturating the U.S states would not be optimal but expanding into other major cities globally could prove profitable.

Threats

The niche market occupied by Blue Apron has limited growth potential. Meal kit delivery services are not meant for everyone and the pricing is not always going to be well received by the majority.

In the 3rd quarter Blue Apron managed to grow revenues by 3% while reducing its marketing costs by 31% y/y. Despite reducing its marketing spend (reduce marketing spend as a % of revenues from 24% to 16%), Blue Apron's revenues per customer increased by 8% y/y from $227 to $245 in absolute terms. It is not for everyone but it is well received for those that like it. It is a niche market which could end up being a good market.

Plus, they are also competing against everyone's time. Some people do not cook not because they cannot cook or because they do not want to cook but because they do not have time to cook. Some people just do not place enough importance to preparing your own meal than they do on other things. All these factors serve to inhibit Blue Apron's expansion as its target demography might not be large enough.

This means that at some point, acquiring new customers will become too costly because the target market would have already been exhausted or because the customers might already be glued to its competitors. At this point the customer acquisition cost would become too high to justify any marketing spend on it.

Lastly, meal kit delivery services seem better as premium products and not mass market products. For Blue Apron to be able to generate good margins, it could do a couple of things; reduce costs, streamline its distribution system, partner with logistic companies and the inevitable, increase what they charge to consumers. The trick here is to have an efficient logistics system so that the cost is not burdened on consumers and the company is able to realize good margins.

Conclusion

The majority of articles I have seen out there are negative towards Blue Apron, and they have good reasons to be: the loss in subscribers, cutting marketing spend, layoffs and operating at a loss.

But there is also the other side.

Competitive threats are overdone. Because Blue Apron and HelloFresh are both losing money, new start-ups in the space should find it extremely difficult to raise VC money. And if they do raise money, the valuations would have to be too low for the money raised to sustain a cash burning business. Meaning, it is not true that one of Blue Apron's major threats is another start-up.

But giants like Amazon do not need VC money. This is a real threat. However, this is a good thing for Blue Apron. Being a pioneer in an industry means that you get to make the first mistakes. With Amazon in the picture, Blue Apron can also try to imitate others. Moreover, with Amazon in the picture, Blue Apron does not need too much money to educate people on its product, Amazon can help them by promoting its own products. The challenge will be to offer better service than Amazon.

Blue Apron attributes the surge in adjusted EBITDA loss of $48 million on costs related to the launch of their Linden fulfillment center, expanded product offering infrastructure and summer shipping program. These investments are positioned to cut costs for Blue Apron. For example, the Linden fulfillment center is already servicing ~50% of Blue Apron's national volume. This has allowed the company to stop running two East Coast fulfillment centers concurrently and starting in Q4, they will be able to eliminate duplicate costs.

Currently, the market hates the stock. Making it a risky endeavor but down the line, they might be hope for Blue Apron.