Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation's (IPCC) CEO Glen Godwin on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation (NASDAQ:IPCC)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 9:00 A.M. ET

Executives

Amy Jordan - Vice President and Controller

Glen Godwin - Chief Executive Officer

Rob Bateman - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Christopher Campbell - KBW

Amy Jordan

Good morning and thank you for joining us for Infinity's third quarter earnings conference call. The live event link on our web site contains a slide presentation for this morning's call, if you'd like to follow along. We also have an excel spreadsheet on our Investor Relations web site on the annual and quarterly reports page that provides more detailed quarterly financial data. In Page 10 of this report contains a definition and reconciliation of any non-GAAP items we discuss this morning.

As noted on Slide 2 of this morning's presentation, certain statements made during this call could be considered forward-looking statements, which anticipate results based on our estimates, assumptions and plans that are subject to uncertainty. For a discussion of the primary events or circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by such forward-looking statements, please refer to Infinity's filings with the SEC. And now, let me turn the call over to Glen Godwin, CEO of Infinity.

Glen Godwin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Rob Bateman, our CFO, is also on the call this morning. Before we get into the slides, I’d like to give you some perspective on my first 90 days in office so to speak, since taking on the CEO role, August 1.

During the last call, I outlined my vision in remain committed to our strategy and being a leading provider of personal and commercial auto products to urban and Hispanic markets. In executing that strategy, I spoke about diversification on three fronts as we build on our well-established insurance brand. First, in terms of geography, a second was our products; and third distribution.

Let me update you on some of last quarters accomplishments and initiatives to further our strategic reach. Organizationally, I expanded Rob Bateman’s operational role to include responsibility in our commercial lines and pricing actuarial. In addition, our President, Sam Simon added information technology to his responsibility, which also encompasses General Counsel, Claims, and HR.

Reporting to Sam, we appointed a new technology leader and CIO, Matt Varagona. Matt has been with the Infinity 11 years in various product, data, and technology roles. Matt’s an engineer with a passion for analytics who has proven very capable of leading our technology group and building on our progress in modernizing our architecture, software development, and operations.

In addition, we reorganized our product management area, which resulted in the selection of individuals for leadership positions at a state and regional level who have track records of P&L growth and profitability. I’m happy to report that the new leadership emerge driven to get things done and make a difference by helping our organization reach its potential.

Related to geography, we have worked hard to expand our footprint in the State of Texas beyond our traditional Houston and Dallas/Fort Worth urban zones. Much progress has been made in San Antonio and Austin to include the rapidly growing corridor between those two cities. In addition, we’ve made the decision to expand our private passion or auto programs to the Atlanta urban zone.

New program development is underway and we expect approval and implementation of that program in the first quarter of 2018. That decision has really excited the company and team as it marks a significant expansion into another large and meaningful urban market. On the new product front, we launched a third Texas program designed to further segment and serve the Hispanic market.

In Florida, our new program was delayed by the Department of Insurance industry-wide actions to protect consumers after Hurricane Irma. Restrictions have been lifted and we now have an effective date in the fourth quarter. Recent rate and underwriting actions should enable us to grow with confidence that profitability goals will be achievable. Now is the time to leverage our low-cost structure both operating and loss adjustment expense and continue to build both scale and our brand in the markets we choose to write business.

Finally, on the distribution front. I am pleased with our business development teams work in expanding our agency plan in both California and Texas where new business loss ratios are at or below target. One notable relationship we executed the last quarter was partnering with Liberty Mutual to write their non-standard auto for their customers who do not meet current Liberty underwriting standards.

So, it’s been a busy 90 days and as I mentioned last August, given my prior experience here, I was eager to step in and make several meaningful moves that will help us achieve our objectives this year and better prepare us for the premium and PIP growth next year.

Now, let’s turn to an overview of this quarter's results on Slides 3 and 4. Overall, we had a strong quarter despite experiencing the two largest catastrophes in the company's history. Net earnings per diluted share were $1.35, up from $0.25 in the third quarter of 2016. Operating earnings per diluted share were $1.38, compared to $0.17 last year.

Our GAAP accident year combined ratio as of September 2017 was 98.6%, compared to 99.8% for the same period last year. Net losses incurred from Hurricane Harvey and Irma were $11.5 million and $3.4 million respectively, including the cost of reinstatement premium. I’m exceedingly proud of our claims teams in both Texas and Florida who responded to the disasters and work quickly to service claimants.

Our GAAP accident year combined ratio excluding the first and second quarter premium adjustments and catastrophes improved to 95.6 in the third quarter and 95.2 year-to-date, compared to 98.7 and 99.2 respectively for the same period last year. Overall, our gross written premium was up 0.8% during the quarter driven by growth in Texas, Commercial Auto and Arizona. This growth was mostly offset by a reduction in new business in Florida and California. With the adequate combined ratios in nearly all of our focus states in Commercial Auto we are well positioned to grow in 2018.

So, let's go over the details behind the highlights starting on Slide 5. In California, premiums declined 6.4% during the third quarter and 9.4% during the first nine months. Premium was down during the quarter, due to a decline in new business applications. Our accident year combined ratio of 97.7 includes 3.4 points from the premium adjustments booked during the first six months of the year.

Excluding the adjustments, our accident year combined ratio improved to 94.3 from 99.2 in 2016, driven by lower loss cost trends in bodily injury, property damage, and collision. Our rate filings that had been pending approval with the Department of Insurance for over a year were approved in September and implemented in October.

We still have two class plans pending before the Department. We expect those to be approved by early 2018, while revenue neutral these plans will enhance our tactical approach to pricing and will be key to our 2018 growth and profitability.

Moving on to Florida, a decline in new business applications, as well as a shift to more six-month policies resulted in a reduction in gross written premiums of 11% during the third quarter and 14.8% on a year-to-date basis. The improvement in the combined ratio from 99.2 for 2016 to 96.64 for 2017 was driven by favorable trends in property damage and collusion, as well as lower commissions in bad debt.

We implemented a rate increase with an overall impact of 7.1% in March of this year. We are planning for an additional 7% rate increase during the third quarter. However, as I mentioned earlier, following Hurricane Irma implementation of rate increases was suspended by the Florida office of insurance regulation until December 4 and we now expect the increase to go into effect then.

We’re also introducing a new business program in November of this year. The new rate increase in new program should help us continue to lower the combined ratio and grow as the new program will improve segmentation and overall risk selection. Switching to Texas. Gross written premiums grew 86.5% during the third quarter and 108% during the first nine months of the year, primarily due to new and renewal business growth and higher average premiums.

Total catastrophes in the third quarter of 2017 were $12.5 million, compared with $5.1 million during the same period of 2016. Excluding catastrophe losses, the combined ratio increased from 88.04 to 94.2, driven by higher bodily injury and property damage frequency. We are watching ex-cat loss ratios closely and continue to file for rate increases to keep our combined ratio adequate. We are excited about the growth in Texas, particularly in Houston as adding another major urban zone as a significant part of our strategy.

Touching briefly on Arizona, gross written premiums grew 102.6% during the third quarter and 86.8% year-to-date as a result of an increase in new business applications and higher average premium. The 2017 accident year combined ratio has increased from last year, driven by higher loss cost in bodily injury, property damage, and collusion. These increases were partially offset by lower expense ratio as a result of the growth in new business. We continue to file for rate changes in Arizona as needed and have implemented increases of approximately 16% through the third quarter of 2017.

As for our Commercial Auto product, gross written premium growth during the third quarter and first nine months was 9.3% and 14.1% respectively driven by renewal policy growth and higher average premiums. We have seen an improvement in our Commercial Auto accident year combined ratio, primarily as a result of the significant rate increases we’ve taken over the last 12 months. These increases have helped offset loss cost trends, which are similar to those experienced in personal auto.

As a result, our Commercial Auto loss ratio through the first nine months of 2017 has improved 2 points, compared to 2016. In addition, the expense ratio had decreased more than a point with a larger premium base over which to spread fixed costs. We really like our Commercial Auto business and expect it to grow double digits with a solid combined ratio again in 2018.

I’ll now turn the presentation over to Rob to review our financial performance for the quarter.

Rob Bateman

Thank you, Glen, and good morning everyone. Slide 6 provides a summary of Infinity’s financial performance for the quarter. I’ll cover this performance in further detail on Slides 7 through 9.

So, let’s turn to Slide 7. Revenues and earned premium were relatively flat, compared with the third quarter of 2016. Operating earnings increased due to an improvement in the accident year combined ratio as Glen discussed earlier on the call. The 2017 calendar year combined ratio includes favorable development for prior accident years of $4.1 million, during the quarter and $17.2 million year-to-date.

In addition, during the third quarter 2017, we had $14.4 million of favorable development from the first two quarters of this year driven by improving trends in bodily injury, property damage, and collision.

Moving on to investment results on Slide 8. At the end of the third quarter cash and invested assets were $1.7 billion with fixed income securities in cash representing 94% of the total. Roughly 90% of our fixed income securities were investment-grade and the average duration of the portfolio was 3.3 years.

Our quarterly net investment income increased 20.3% or $1.6 million, primarily due to lower premium amortization on mortgage-backed securities and an increase in both make whole interest and bond issuer tender offers. From a total return perspective, our investment portfolio, which has a AA minus average credit quality had a pretax total gain in the third quarter of 100 basis points with 61 basis points from current income and 39 basis points from investment gains. At September 2017, the book yield on the fixed income portfolio was 2.5%, compared with 2.4% at September 2016. Our new money yield in the quarter was 2.2%.

Moving to Slide 9, I’ll make a few comments on our financial position. Our balance sheet and liquidity remain strong. We ended the third quarter with 994 million in total capital and debt-to-capital ratio of 27.7%. We have $164 million of cash and investments at the holding company, which provides plenty of flexibility going forward. Our book value per share at September 30, 2017 was $65.52, a 3.1% increase from the prior year.

Excluding unrealized gains, our book value per shares has increased 3.7% since September of last year. Regarding capital actions during the quarter, we repurchased 58,449 shares for an average per-share price, excluding commissions of $91. As of the end of September, we had approximately $27.1 million of capacity left on the share repurchase program, which has been extended and will expire at the end of 2018. We expect to return approximately $45 million to shareholders this year through a combination of our dividend and share repurchases.

Finally, we continue to project our GAAP accident year combined ratio for 2017 to be between 96% and 98%, excluding premium adjustments. We will provide further guidance for 2018 on our fourth quarter call.

This concludes our formal presentation. So, at this time, we would like to open it up for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from Greg Peters with the Raymond James. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Good morning everyone. This Marcos [ph] in for Greg. Thanks for the call. I wanted to touch back, I know you guys had some commentary in Slide 5 around pricing, so I was hoping you guys could give some additional color around the rate increases you have taken overall and more specifically in California and Florida. I mean it just looks from a profitability standpoint that perhaps the rate increases you have gotten so far this year might be sufficient to achieve your combined ratio targets. I know you guys are still planning to take rates, but I guess just some additional perspective around pricing and profitability in those markets.

Glen Godwin

Sure, Marcos [ph], this is Glen. Thanks for calling in. Let’s take California first. That was a rate increase we did need. We waited over a year for it because of the regulatory issues we faced there. We feel like it is substantial. Our new business combined ratios are adequate there. However, given that regulatory environment we have filed for another 6.9%. You just simply don't know how long that’s going to take to get approved and we just felt like that was a prudent thing to do, but again currently in California, we do live feel like our new business combined is adequate and we’re aggressively trying to grow that business.

Switching to Florida, a little different story there. We have taken rate in Florida, it continues to be somewhat of a problem. We have got more rates slated to go in there, another 7%. When we get that rate into the market, we are going to feel a lot better. In addition, we've got a new program, a completely new program going into Florida in the fourth quarter. That's significant because that particular program is in a sense our latest product model, which has a higher level of sophistication, greater segmentation, kind of best of breed for us. It’s a model that’s been proven in Texas, and so with that we’re really eager to get that into the market to see if that can perform as it has done for us in other state, and get in a position or a comfort level in growing new business in Florida and can simply get comfortable with that.

Switching to Texas, regulatory environment there is a little easier to work with. We’re definitely adequate on rate there. Our new business combined ratio is actually exceeding the target. That’s why you see the aggressive premium growth there, which has been going on for the entire year of over 100%. So, we're feeling really good there. We’re aggressively expanding territory there, expanding agency plan. That type of thing because of that comfort level.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, thanks Glen. That was helpful. So, I guess just one more here in Florida. So, after this 7% rate increase that you guys have, so you still plan on taking additional rates there, and when can we - when will this new program be implemented?

Glen Godwin

Well the implementation is for the fourth quarter of this year. So, we will have that up and running before year-end, and excited about that because that will kind of get us going for next year through the buying season, and again we’re hopeful that that new product model, which is quite a bit more sophisticated is going to show the results that it has in both Texas and Arizona where it is rolled out.

Unidentified Analyst

All right, perfect. Thanks Glen and congrats on your 90 days and congrats on the quarter.

Glen Godwin

Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] And our next question comes from Christopher Campbell with KBW. Please go ahead.

Christopher Campbell

Hi, good morning.

Rob Bateman

Good morning.

Glen Godwin

Good morning, Chris.

Christopher Campbell

I guess my first question is, what where the drivers behind the favorable prior quarter development?

Rob Bateman

Hello Chris, hi, this is Rob. I will just give you a brief overview of that. If you look at what we’ve seen over the course of the year, if you look at how we do our reserving we actually look at our reserves and our combined ratio every quarter. We have an outside consultant to look at it - all quarters as well. If you look at both current accident year and the prior accident years, each quarter will make adjustments based on the trends that we're seeing at a particular time, particularly the undeveloped trends for both frequency and severity across all of our different coverages.

So, what we thought this year was, if you looked at December of last year 2016 over 2015, our undeveloped trend was about just over 8%. For the first six months of this year that same undeveloped trend was about 4%, and then at September it was 2.5%. Principally what we have seen is, we have seen improvements in BI, PIP, and collision frequencies over the course of the year, as well as some of our property damage severities. If you look at the combination of those improvements that’s what drove the 14.4 million over the course of the first half of the year.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, got it. And what are you seeing on BI severity side?

Rob Bateman

It really depends by the jurisdiction on our PPA program. We’re seeing essentially low single-digit trends on the severity side, and commercial vehicle is a little bit different depending on by state - it is more mid-single digit.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, got it. That’s very helpful. Just switching gears, I think Glen had mentioned in his intro script about, like the expansions with, you know into Atlanta and then the Liberty deal, so if the Atlanta expansion is - is that personal auto or are you going to look to bring Commercial Auto there as well?

Glen Godwin

Okay, Chris. Yes, we have been doing business in Georgia with our commercial vehicle program, Commercial Auto for quite some time. It’s been very successful, smaller base, but it’s one of our fastest growing states for commercial vehicle, and we have a long history in the state of Georgia in the past. We just have not been active in private pasture auto there for the last 3 to 4 years.

So, re-entering that state with private passenger auto is the current plan for Q1 in making that consistent with our strategy in that it would be an urban zone focus around the metro Atlanta area and that certainly has a lot of potential. I believe that marketplace in Georgia, total state is close to $8 billion mark, over 7 billion and that’s a nice size urban zone for us to expand into.

Christopher Campbell

Okay, got it. And then you had mentioned doing a deal with Liberty Mutual to do non-standard distribution. So what states will be - what stage is this going to be in, what’s the annual premium you’re expecting and then does this impact how you're thinking about your underwriting leverage?

Glen Godwin

Well, it’s certainly a significant relationship. We will start a course in our current footprint. We will - of California, Florida, Texas and Arizona. We will look to expand that into Georgia, when Georgia becomes available. We will try to leverage that to the best of our ability as Liberty continues to kind of tighten underwriting thus spinning off more non-standard auto. It’s difficult to kind of give you a number on the premium expectation there, but in their call centers alone they have about 400 active agents, and of course they’ve got some state-level field agency representation also.

So, just excited about adding that to our national account list of distribution points that we have, and I tell you an account that large will also give us some data and interest over time that might help us direct our future expansion opportunities. So, with an account like that you could actually work with them to target new geography as you go forward, which again would be added footprint for us.

Christopher Campbell

And you can reprice everything, right, that they have, when it comes on to Infinity paper?

Glen Godwin

That is correct. We would be re-underwriting that business completely on our rates and of course that would be written on an Infinity policy with their agency organization being the agent of record.

Christopher Campbell

Very well. Thanks for all the answers. Best of luck in the fourth quarter.

Glen Godwin

Thanks, Chris.

[Operator Instructions] And there are no further questions at this time. So, this concludes our question-and-answer session. I’d like to turn the conference back over to Glen Godwin for any closing remarks.

Glen Godwin

Thank you, operator. And yes, before we sign off, I would like to say that this quarter's strong results show our progress in improving our underlining business. You’ve heard me talk about the new business combined ratio and the requirement that it had to be at a level where the cohort of business would ultimately project the 96% target combined ratio. Given current new business combined ratios, my confidence is growing that we can aggressively seek to grow premium and policies in force throughout our markets.

I’m eager to see California and Florida join Texas, Arizona, and Commercial Auto where we are already achieving significant growth. Thank you for joining us today, and we look forward to speaking with you again in the next quarter.

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

