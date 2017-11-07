Medical Transcription Billing: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: Update

So how do I feel about a preferred investment in MTBC now?

However, the picture might have come into focus as a result of its latest financial press release.

Frankly, I was at a loss to figure out why, especially after studying its latest Finviz financial highlights.

MTBC acted as I expected until it didn't and took off in late April.

This Medical Transcription Billing Corp (MTBC) press release, MTBC Reports Third Quarter 2017 Results, prompted this update of the following article, Medical Transcription Billing: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor that I wrote last December.

When I concluded:

Yes my friends, the investment world is populated by a number of investors who enjoy skydiving without parachutes. Why not? You have nothing to fear until you reach the ground, but think of all the fun you'll have getting there. At these prices, the yield is a towering 10.79%, which you can enjoy until the moment you land. Bon voyage.

Let's see how the commons of MTBC have performed over the past year since I wrote the previous article. I monitor this because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.

Actually, it performed as I expected, until the end of April when its share price soared from a low of 0.42/share on 4/24/17 to its current $3.07, which happens to be a whole lot higher in value than it was at 0.79 when I first wrote about this company.

According to the Finviz summary of MTBC's financial highlights...



... this company is valued at a puny $47.00 million. It lost $11.00 million on $30.20 million of sales. It has a book/share value of 0.42. However, YTD it is up an unbelievable 450.34 %. Its current D/E is reported at 3.19. I give up. giving these numbers, I am at a loss to explain the YTD increase.

Which led me to take a closer look at today's press release that posted the following highlights:

Revenue of $23.5 million for first nine months of 2017, 50% growth over the first nine months of 2016. GAAP net loss of $980,000 for third quarter 2017, an improvement of $714,000 or 42% from second quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $609,000 for the quarter, a $141,000 improvement from second quarter 2017 and our highest quarter ever. GAAP operating loss of $275,000 for the quarter, an improvement of $1.1 million or 80% from second quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted operating income of $356,000 for the quarter, a 138% increase from second quarter and our highest quarter as a public company.

Could it be the strong revenue growth, the adjusted EBITDA figures, and/or the substantial non-GAAP adjusted radical increase of its operating income that prompted this year's profitable share price performance? Possibly, but I see the other side of this coin, the continued operating losses, and the net losses this company continues to sustain in spite of the fact they appear to be getting smaller.

However, how long can a company with such a small market cap, $47.00 million, continue to sustain these losses? Not long according to the opinion of its common investors whose trades dropped its share price by 0.86 as I write, down a whopping 21.55%.

Yet, I'm forced to admit that surprisingly, MTBCP's share price has held strong. It traded at $25.48 last December and is currently trading at $25.33 and continues to pay that 10.79% effective yield had you purchased it then.

Now with its effective yield a tad higher, would I consider buying its preferred? Although I'm a noted risk-taker, this puppy is still too risky for my taste and I'll give it a pass yet again.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.