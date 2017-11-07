243 Marijuana Stocks: A Focus On My Seeking Alpha Marijuana Portfolio And Institutional Ownership Attractors

I ran a Pearson product moment correlation on all variables provided by Seeking Alpha and built a little regression model that might assist in predicting institutional interest.

I was interested in seeing just which fundamental variables were correlated with institutional ownership, so I used my Seeking Alpha portfolio to runs some descriptive statistics.

As the marijuana and/or cannabis market expands and leaders emerge, we are likely to see greater institutional ownership and mutual fund formation.

Canada represents only about 11%of the U.S. population, but when added to the 9% or so included in U.S. states with ballot measures, we might see the market double.

We are progressing toward Canadian legalization of marijuana and/or cannabis and another upcoming Election Day with decriminalization ballot measures in mid- to late-2018.

As noted in one of my earlier Seeking Alpha articles, I am anticipating very nice returns from about December 20-21, 2016 through early November 2018, as Canadian legalization and additional U.S. state ballot measures could double the North American market for decriminalized use. In this article, I explore correlational relations between a variety of independent variables and institutional ownership. My objective is to gain insights into just which variables institutions might be interested in seeing as mutual funds for this sector of the economy are initiated and evolve.

What Measures are correlated with Institutional Ownership of Marijuana and/or Cannabis Stocks?

I pulled all measures available from my Seeking Alpha portfolio of marijuana and/or cannabis stocks to see which fundamental measures were highly correlated with institutional ownership. Below is the first regression, where it appears that about 55.8% of institutional ownership can be explained by cash per share. This surprised me. Strong relationships did not exist for the current ratio or quick ratio measures...just cash.

Market capitalization was also highly correlated, at about 31.1%, as follows:

When combined, cash per share and market capitalization explained about 77.6% of institutional ownership, as follows:

Higher 5 year lows are correlated with higher percentages of institutional ownership. When all 3 independent variables are included in a single regression model, they explain nearly 92% of institutional ownership, as follows:

Only n=44 of the observations contained measures of institutional ownership, so I decided to re-run the model, but with only these n=44. The results are comparable. The model explains 90.7% of institutional ownership, as follows:





Limitations

Institutional ownership, in and of itself, can drive market capitalization, so, to some degree, the inclusion of both measures on either side of the equation might be likely to be driving some of the correlation. Similarly, institutional ownership is likely to inhibit lower 5 year lows.

Conclusion

It is intuitively appealing that institutions would prefer higher market capitalizations for ownership. It is also intuitively appealing that institutions would prefer to invest in firms that are less volatile on the downside and with respect to price-per-share. I was surprised by the statistical significance of cash per share. These 3 variables and considerations may prove helpful in deciding which marijuana and/or cannabis sector stocks you might decide to buy-and-hold, long-term, and in anticipation of initial or increasing institutional ownership.

APPENDIX

Millions SYMBOL NAME MRKT CAP CASH P SHARE 5 Yr Low % INST HELD 1 (OTCQB:ACAN) Americann, Inc. 33.00 $0.00 $0.30 0.00% 2 (OTCQX:ACBFF) Aurora Cannabis, Inc. 919.00 $0.37 $0.00 1.90% 3 (OTCQB:ACCA) Acacia Diversified Holdings 8.59 $0.01 $0.01 0.00% 4 (OTCPK:ACGX) Alliance Creative Group, Inc. 1.69 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 5 (OTCPK:ACOL) Acology, Inc. 34.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 6 (OTCPK:ACRL) Atacama Resources International, Inc. 0.68 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 7 (OTCPK:ADVT) Advantis Corp. 3.91 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 8 (OTCQB:AERO) Aero Grow International, Inc. 73.00 $0.25 $0.36 0.00% 9 (OTCPK:AFPW) AlumiFuel Power Corp. 0.20 - $0.00 0.00% 10 (OTCQB:AGTK) Agritek Holdings, Inc. 5.63 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 11 (OTCPK:AMFE) Amfil Technologies, Inc. 112.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 12 (OTCQB:AMMJ) American Cannabis Company, Inc. 29.00 $0.03 $0.01 0.00% 13 (OTCQB:APHQF) Aphria, Inc. 841.00 $0.68 $0.65 5.10% 14 (OTCQB:ATTBF) Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. 20.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 15 (AVT) Avnet, Inc. 4742.00 $5.99 $27.78 93.20% 16 (OTCPK:AVTCQ) Avt, Inc. - - - - 17 (OTCQB:AXIM) AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. 346.00 $0.08 $0.06 0.00% 18 (OTCPK:AZFL) Amazonas Florestal Limited - - $0.00 0.00% 19 (OTCPK:BABL) Buildablock Corp. 0.15 - $0.00 0.00% 20 (OTCPK:BAYP) Bayport International Holdings, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 21 (OTCPK:BLDV) Blue Diamond Ventures, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 22 (OTCPK:BLOZF) Cannabix Technologies, Inc. 40.00 $0.03 $0.05 0.00% 23 (OTCPK:BLPG) Blue Line Protection Group, Inc. 1.66 $0.00 $0.01 0.10% 24 (OTCPK:BTFL) Monarch America, Inc. 0.06 - $0.00 0.00% 25 (OTCPK:BUDZ) Weed, Inc. 129.00 $0.00 $0.04 0.00% 26 (OTCPK:BXNG) Bang Holdings, Inc. 3.73 $0.00 $0.15 2.70% 27 (OTCPK:CAFS) CafÃ© Serendipity Holdings, Inc. 0.09 - $0.01 0.60% 28 (OTCPK:CANL) CannLabs, Inc. 8.14 - $0.08 0.00% 29 (OTCQB:CANN) General Cannabis Corp. 23.00 $0.01 $0.33 2.20% 30 (CARA) Cara Therapeutics, Inc. 401.00 $3.18 $4.26 51.10% 31 (OTCPK:CBCA) Crown Baus Capital Corp. 135.00 - $0.01 0.00% 32 (OTCQB:CBDS) Cannabis Sativa, Inc. 60.00 $0.02 $0.30 0.00% 33 (OTC:CBGI) Cannabusiness Group, Inc. 1.92 - $0.00 0.00% 34 (OTCPK:CBIS) Cannabis Science, Inc. 87.00 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 35 (OTCPK:CBMJ) Canna Consumer Goods, Inc. 0.79 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 36 (OTCPK:CBNT) Cabinet Grow, Inc. 3.90 $0.01 $0.61 0.00% 37 (OTCPK:CBSC) CB Scientific - - $0.45 0.00% 38 (OTCPK:CCAN) Canadian Cannabis Corp. 2.30 - $0.06 0.00% 39 (OTCPK:CGRA) Cgrowth Capital, Inc. 5.28 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 40 (OTCPK:CGRW) Cannagrow Holdings, Inc. 75.00 $0.00 $0.09 0.00% 41 (OTCPK:CHUM) Chuma Holdings, Inc. 1.07 - $0.01 0.00% 42 (OTCQB:CIIX) Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. 9.00 $0.17 $0.12 0.00% 43 (OTCQB:CLSH) CLS Holdings 11.00 $0.00 $0.02 0.20% 44 (OTC:CMMDF) Canimed Therapeutics, Inc. 230.00 $1.89 $5.66 2.90% 45 (OTCQB:CNAB) United Cannabis Corporation 32.00 $0.01 $0.00 0.00% 46 (OTCQB:CNBX) Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 96.00 $0.03 $0.02 0.00% 47 (OTCQB:CNZCF) Canadian Zeolite Corp. 11.00 $0.02 $0.06 0.30% 48 (OTCPK:CPMD) CannaPharmaRx, Inc. 4.31 - $0.05 0.00% 49 (OTCPK:CRLRQ) Crailar Technologies, Inc. 0.02 - $0.00 3.20% 50 (OTCQB:CRPGF) CNRP Mining, Inc. - - $0.02 0.00% 51 (OTCPK:CRTL) Cartel Blue - - $0.01 0.00% 52 (OTCPK:CRWG) Crowdgather, Inc. 0.91 $0.00 $0.00 5.00% 53 (OTCPK:CSAX) CSA Holdings, Inc. 5.35 - $0.02 0.00% 54 (OTCQB:CURR) Cure Pharmaceutical Holding Co. 106.00 $0.01 $2.05 3.70% 55 (OTCQB:CVSI) CV Sciences, Inc. 18.00 $0.02 $0.14 0.00% 56 (OTCPK:DEWM) Dewmar International BMC, Inc. 13.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 57 (OTCQB:DIGP) Digipath, Inc. 5.46 $0.00 $0.09 0.40% 58 (OTCPK:DIRV) DirectView Holdings, Inc. - - - - 59 (OTCQB:DPWW) Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. 3.42 $0.00 $0.03 0.00% 60 (OTCPK:DSCR) Discovery Minerals, Ltd. 0.38 - $0.00 0.00% 61 (OTCPK:EAPH) Easton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 18.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.10% 62 (OTCPK:ECIGQ) Electronic Cigarettes International Group, Inc. 0.28 $0.01 $0.00 0.00% 63 (OTCPK:EDXC) ENDEXX Corp. 6.43 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 64 (OTCPK:EFFI) Efftec International, Inc. 0.01 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 65 (OTCQX:EMHTF) Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. 81.00 $0.30 $0.08 2.30% 66 (OTCPK:EMMBF) Emblem Corp. - - $1.14 0.00% 67 (OTCPK:ENCC) Trailblazer Resources, Inc. 0.26 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 68 (OTCPK:ENDO) Endocan Corp. - - $0.00 0.00% 69 (OTCQB:ENRT) Enertopia Corp. 4.16 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 70 (OTCPK:ERBB) American Green, Inc. 19.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 71 (OTCQB:ESPH) Ecoshere Techs, Inc. 3.48 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 72 (OTC:ESSI) Eco Science Solutions, Inc. 6.35 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 73 (OTCPK:ETST) Earth Science Tech, Inc. 19.00 $0.00 $0.18 0.00% 74 (OTCQB:EVIO) EVIO, Inc./Signal Bay, Inc. 5.38 $0.01 $0.49 0.00% 75 (OTCPK:FBEC) FBEC Worldwide 0.12 $0.00 $0.00 0.10% 76 (OTCPK:FFFC) FastFunds Financial Corp. 0.50 - $0.00 0.00% 77 (OTC:FITX) Creative Edge Nutrition, Inc. 1.42 - $0.00 0.00% 78 (OTC:FNREF) Micron Waste Technologies, Inc. - - - - 79 (OTCQB:FRLF) Freedom Leaf, Inc. 4.99 $0.00 $0.03 0.00% 80 (OTC:FSPM) Fusion Pharm, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 81 (OTCPK:FTPM) 420 Property Management, Inc. 0.37 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 82 (OTCPK:FUTL) Futureland Corp. 0.27 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 83 (OTCPK:FWDG) FutureWorld Corp. 0.52 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 84 (OTCPK:GBHL) Global Entertainment Holdings, Inc. 0.88 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 85 (OTCPK:GBHPF) Global Hemp Group, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 86 (OTCQB:GBLX) GrowBLOX Sciences, Inc. 30.00 $0.01 $0.11 0.30% 87 (OTCPK:GEAR) Matchaah Holdings, Inc. - - - - 88 (OTCPK:GLAG) Gala Global, Inc. - - - - 89 (OTCQB:GLDFF) Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. 54.00 $0.00 $0.12 3.00% 90 (OTCPK:GNBT) Generex Biotechnology 2.88 $2.70 $2.00 22.00% 91 (OTCPK:GRCU) Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. 4.63 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 92 (OTCPK:GRCV) Grand Capital Ventures, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 93 (OTCPK:GRNH) GreenGro Technologies, Inc. 15.00 $0.00 $0.02 0.00% 94 (OTCPK:GRSO) Grow Soutions Holdings, Inc. 1.60 $0.00 $0.02 0.00% 95 (OTCPK:GRWC) Grow Condos, Inc. 0.53 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 96 (OTCQX:GRWG) GrowGeneration Corp. 27.00 $0.15 $1.50 0.00% 97 (OTCQB:GTBP) GT Biopharma, Inc./Oxis International, Inc. 2.83 $0.08 $4.10 8.90% 98 (OTCPK:GTSO) Green Technology Solutions, Inc. 0.19 - $0.01 0.00% 99 (GWPH) GW Pharmaceuticals, PLC 2851.00 $14.64 $8.46 78.20% 100 (OTCPK:GYOG) Green Energy Enterprises, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 101 (OTCPK:HALB) Halberd Corp. 0.60 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 102 (OTCPK:HEMP) Hemp, Inc. - - - - 103 (OTCPK:HLIX) Helix TCS, Inc. 62.00 $0.02 $0.01 0.00% 104 (OTCQB:HLSPY) Heliospectra AB ADR (Sponsored) - - $0.38 0.00% 105 (OTC:HMKTF) Highmark Marketing, Inc. - - $0.01 0.00% 106 (OTCPK:HMPQ) Hemp Americana, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 107 (OTCPK:HVST) First Harvest Corp. 129.00 $0.00 $0.31 0.00% 108 (OTC:HYYDF) Hydropothecary Corp. - - $0.89 - 109 (OTCPK:ICBU) IMD Companies, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 110 (OTC:ICCLF) ICC International Cannabis Corp. - - $0.54 - 111 (OTCPK:ICNM) Icon Media Holdings, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 112 (IGC) India Globalization Capital, Inc. 15.00 $0.01 $0.00 2.10% 113 (OTCPK:IGPK) Integrated Cannabis Solutions, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 114 (OTC:IGRW) Interactive Health Network 0.32 - $0.00 0.00% 115 (IIPR) Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (Class A) - - $14.50 - 116 (OTCPK:IJJP) IJJ Corp. 0.66 $0.00 $0.00 0.20% 117 (OTCQB:IMLFF) InMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 46.00 $0.04 $0.05 0.00% 118 (OTCPK:INCC) International Consolidated Companies, Inc. 0.74 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 119 (OTCPK:INMG) Innovativ Media Group, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 120 (OTCQB:INQD) Indoor Harvest Corp. 4.38 $0.00 $0.12 0.00% 121 (INSY) INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. 371.00 $1.67 $2.18 26.80% 122 (OTCPK:ITNS) Itonis, Inc. 1.20 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 123 (OTCPK:IVITF) Invictus MD Strategies Corp. 35.00 $0.29 $0.05 12.50% 124 (OTCQB:KAYS) Kaya Holdings, Inc. 15.00 $0.01 $0.04 0.00% 125 (OTCPK:KGKG) Union Equity, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 126 (OTCQB:KSHB) Kush Bottles, Inc. 117.00 $0.01 $0.70 0.00% 127 (OTCPK:LATF) Latteno Food Corp. 0.65 - $0.00 0.00% 128 (OTCPK:LCTC) Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. 15.00 $1.07 $2.32 0.00% 129 (OTCQB:LDSYF) Lifestyle Delivery Systems, Inc. - - $0.03 0.00% 130 (OTCPK:LGBI) Cannabiz Mobile, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 131 (OTCPK:LSCG) Lighting Science Group 4.62 $0.02 $0.01 0.80% 132 (OTCPK:LVVV) Livewire Ergogenics, Inc. 1.67 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 133 (OTCQB:LXRP) Lexaria Bioscience Corp. 40.00 $0.04 $0.01 0.00% 134 (OTC:MBOO) Medbook World, Inc. - - - - 135 (OTCQB:MCIG) MCIG, Inc. 53.00 $0.00 $0.02 0.00% 136 (OTCPK:MCOA) Marijuana Company of America, Inc. 51.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 137 (OTCPK:MCPI) Med-Cannabis Pharma, Inc. 12.00 $0.00 $0.02 0.00% 138 (OTCQB:MDCL) Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. 26.00 $0.01 $0.92 4.00% 139 (OTCPK:MDCN) Medican Enterprises, Inc. - - - - 140 (OTCPK:MDEX) Modern Mobility Aids, Inc. 1.47 $0.00 $0.02 0.00% 141 (OTCPK:MDRM) Madison Technologies, Inc. 4.03 - $0.00 0.00% 142 (OTCPK:MEDT) Mediatechnics Corp. 0.28 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 143 (OTCQB:MGWFF) Maple Leaf Green World, Inc. 50.00 $0.03 $0.00 0.00% 144 (OTCPK:MJLB) Greenscape Laboratories, Inc. 0.18 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 145 (OTCPK:MJMD) Medijane Holdings, Inc. - - $0.00 3.10% 146 (OTCPK:MJMJ) MaryJane Group, Inc. (The) 0.25 - $0.00 0.00% 147 (OTCPK:MJNA) Medical Marijuana, Inc. 309.00 $0.00 $0.03 0.00% 148 (OTCQB:MJNE) MJ Holdings, Inc. 9.00 $0.00 $0.50 0.00% 149 (OTCQB:MJTK) CannaSys, Inc. 1.18 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 150 (OTCQB:MNTR) Mentor Capital, Inc. 18.00 $0.09 $0.00 0.00% 151 (OTCPK:MQPXF) Matica Enterprises, Inc. - - $0.00 - 152 (OTC:MQTRF) Mettrum Health Corp. - - - - 153 (OTCPK:MRNJ) Metatron, Inc. 0.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 154 (OTCQB:MRPHF) Marapharm Ventures, Inc. 60.00 $0.04 $0.13 0.00% 155 (OTCQB:MSRT) MassRoots, Inc. 24.00 $0.00 $0.20 0.00% 156 (OTCPK:MYDX) MyDx, Inc. 6.48 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 157 (OTCPK:MYEC) MyECheck, Inc. 8.19 - $0.00 0.00% 158 (OTCQB:MYHI) Mountain High Acquisition Corp. 3.32 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 159 (OTCPK:NDEV) Novus Acquisition & Development Corp. - - $0.00 0.00% 160 (OTC:NEWC) New Columbia Resources, Inc. - - - - 161 (OTCPK:NGBL) Notis Global, Inc./Medbox 0.72 - $0.00 0.00% 162 (OTCPK:NGMC) Next Generation Management Corp. 0.67 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 163 (OTCPK:NHLE) Nhale, Inc. 1.20 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 164 (OTCQB:NMUS) Nemus Bioscience, Inc. 4.23 $0.00 $0.12 0.10% 165 (OTCPK:NOHO) Novation Holdings, Inc. 0.75 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 166 (OTC:NRTI) Inergetics, Inc. 0.09 - $0.00 0.00% 167 (OTCPK:NSAV) Net Savings Link, Inc. 1.32 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 168 (OTCQB:NSPDF) Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. 9.00 $0.00 $0.11 0.00% 169 (OTCQB:NTRR) Neutra Corp. 0.47 $0.00 $0.06 0.00% 170 (OTCPK:NVGT) Novagant Corp. 0.29 - $0.00 0.00% 171 (OTCPK:NWWTF) Newnote Financial Corp. - - $0.01 0.00% 172 (OTCQB:NXTTF) Next Generation Metals Ordinary - New 31.00 $0.01 $0.01 0.00% 173 (OTCQB:OGRMF) OrganiGram Holdings, Inc. 237.00 $0.35 $0.16 2.40% 174 (OTCPK:ONCI) On4 Communications, Inc. 48.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 175 (OTCPK:OPMZ) 1PM Industries, Inc. 0.29 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 176 (OTC:OSLH) OSL Holdings, Inc. - - - - 177 (OTCQB:OWCP) OWC Pharmaceutical Research Group 46.00 $0.01 $0.00 0.00% 178 (OTCQB:OXIS) OXIS International, Inc. - - - - 179 (OTCPK:PHOT) Growlife, Inc. 10.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 180 (OTCPK:PKPH) Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 2.90 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 181 (OTCPK:PLPL) PlandaÃ­ Biotechnology, Inc. 1.40 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 182 (OTCQB:PMCB) PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. 41.00 $0.00 $0.02 0.10% 183 (OTC:PMCM) Primco Management, Inc. - - - - 184 (OTC:PNPL) Pinapple Express, Inc. - - $0.75 0.00% 185 (OTCQB:PNTV) Players Network, Inc. 38.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.40% 186 (OTCPK:POTN) Potnetwork Holdings, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 187 (OTCPK:PRMCF) PharmaCan Capital 358.00 $0.03 $0.17 10.10% 188 (OTCPK:PRRE) Praetorian Property, Inc. 101.00 - $0.02 0.00% 189 (OTC:PTOG) Petrotech Oil and Gas, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 190 (OTCPK:PUFXF) PUF Ventures, Inc. 16.00 $0.03 $0.02 0.00% 191 (OTCPK:PZOO) Pazoo, Inc. - - - - 192 (OTCPK:QEDN) QED Connect, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 193 (OTCPK:QRSRF) Tinley Beverage Company, Inc. 12.00 $0.04 $0.03 0.00% 194 (OTCPK:REFG) Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions - - $0.02 0.00% 195 (OTCPK:REVI) Resource Ventures, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 196 (OTCPK:RFMK) MediGreen Holdings, Inc. - - - - 197 (OTCQB:RMHB) Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. 15.00 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 198 (OTCQB:RSSFF) Affinor Growers, Inc. - - $0.02 0.00% 199 (OTCPK:SAGD) South American Gold Corp. 4.77 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 200 (OTCQB:SGBY) Signal Bay, Inc. - - - - 201 (OTCPK:SING) SinglePoint, Inc. 63.00 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 202 (OTCPK:SIPC) Sipp Industries, Inc. - New - - $0.00 0.00% 203 (OTCPK:SLNX) Solanbridge Group, Inc. 0.67 - $0.00 0.00% 204 (OTCQB:SLTK) Solis Tek, Inc. 52.00 $0.01 $0.20 0.00% 205 (SMG) Scotts Miracle-Gro Co., The 5814.00 $2.03 $38.34 69.70% 206 (OTCPK:SNNC) Sibannac, Inc. 1.80 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 207 (OTCQB:SPLIF) Nutritional High International, Inc. - - $0.02 0.00% 208 (OTCPK:SPRWF) Supreme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 204.00 $0.24 $0.00 1.90% 209 (OTCQB:SRNA) Surna, Inc. 26.00 $0.01 $0.04 3.50% 210 (OTCPK:SSOF) Sixty Six Oilfield Services, Inc. 0.08 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 211 (OTCPK:STEV) Stevia Corp. 0.20 - $0.00 0.00% 212 (OTCPK:STWC) STWC Holdings, Inc. 6.74 - $0.17 0.00% 213 (STZ) Constellation Brands, Inc. 42233.00 $0.64 $28.37 76.30% 214 (OTCPK:TAUG) Tauriga Sciences, Inc. 2.15 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 215 (OTCPK:TBEV) High Performance Beverages Co. 0.40 - $0.00 0.00% 216 (OTCQB:TBPMF) Tetra Bio-Pharma, Inc. 56.00 $0.01 $0.09 0.00% 217 (OTCQB:TECR) TechCare Corp. 7.74 $0.01 $0.10 0.00% 218 (OTCQB:THCBF) THC Biomed International, Inc. 58.00 $0.00 $0.05 0.00% 219 (TRPX) Two Rivers Water & Farming Co. - - $4.01 - 220 (OTCQX:TRTC) Terra Tech Corp. 139.00 $0.01 $0.06 0.00% 221 (OTCPK:TWMJF) Canopy Growth Corp. 2273.00 $0.54 $1.01 3.30% 222 (OTCPK:UAMM) UA Multimedia, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 223 (OTCPK:UBQU) Ubiquitech Software Corp. 2.40 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 224 (OTC:UMBBF) Umbral Energy Corp. 8.54 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 225 (OTCPK:UNGS) Sylios Corporation 1.09 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 226 (OTCPK:USEI) U.S. Energy Initiatives Corporation, Inc. 1.58 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 227 (OTCPK:USMJ) North American Cannabis Holdings, Inc. 5.51 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 228 (OTCPK:VAPE) Vape Holdings, Inc. 1.32 - $0.00 0.00% 229 (OTCQB:VAPI) Vapir Enterprises, Inc. 1.34 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 230 (OTCPK:VAPR) Vaporbrands International, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 231 (OTCPK:VATE) Elev8 Brands, Inc. - - $0.01 0.00% 232 (OTCPK:VHUB) Vapor Hub International, Inc. 0.22 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 233 (OTCPK:VNTH) Nano Mobile Healthcare, Inc. 0.32 - $0.00 0.10% 234 (VPCO) Vapor Corp. 2.75 $0.00 $0.00 2.60% 235 (OTCPK:VPOR) Vapor Group, Inc. 6.09 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 236 (OTC:VRCI) Verde Science, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 237 (OTCPK:VRTHF) Veritas Pharma, Inc. - - $0.10 - 238 (OTCPK:WCIG) Wee-Cig International Corp. 1.36 $0.00 $0.01 0.00% 239 (OTCPK:WDRP) Wanderport Corp. 6.18 $0.00 $0.00 0.00% 240 (OTCPK:WTII) Water Technologies International, Inc. - - $0.00 0.00% 241 (XXII) 22nd Century Group, Inc. 246.00 $0.13 $0.56 20.30% 242 (OTCQX:ZDPY) Zoned Properties, Inc. 13.00 $0.05 $0.50 0.00% 243 (ZYNE) Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 137.00 $5.30 $4.64 36.90%

Disclosure: I am/we are long BLOZF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.