Mazor Robotics' (MZOR) CEO Ori Hadomi on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Michael, and welcome to Mazor third quarter 2017 conference call. I will review our results for the quarter, including our record quarterly revenue, the recent positive patient outcome-focused clinical data that was presented at last month's NASS conference and the commercial activity for our portfolio of robotic guidance systems during this pivotal transition quarter. Alone, these are significant. Together, they are game changers for Mazor and we believe they position us for continued success.

To begin, as we disclosed on October 9, we received purchase order for 22 systems in the third quarter of 2016, primarily from U.S. customers for the Mazor X system. In just over a year of market availability, we have received orders for 74 Mazor X systems. This wave of system orders was very powerful and the Mazor X sales clearly surpassed the penetration rate of the Renaissance system in its early stages.

I'll now review our financial results and commercial activity. We reported total revenue of $17.2 million, a 126% increase compared to last year's third quarter. This result reflects our continued focus on market penetration and utilization and successful implementation of our growth strategies.

Now let me provide more details on the commercial activity and system purchase orders. We received purchase order for 22 robotic guidance systems, of which 19 were for the Mazor X and 3 were for the Renaissance. Of the 19 Mazor X systems, 11 were ordered by Medtronic, 4 in the September '18 Phase II transition date, when Medtronic assumed full responsibility for the distribution of Mazor X system. Five of the Medtronic order systems were delivered in Q3. We received orders for 3 Renaissance systems, all from our Chinese distribution partner. One of the systems was delivered in Q3.

On a global basis, we ended the third quarter with more than 170 systems installed worldwide, with over 100 of these in the U.S. Procedural growth is increasing with our installed base growth and we are proud to report over 29,000 patient procedures with more than 200,000 implants placed with our technology. I want to review and provide an update on our future strategies and priorities.

We are now entering into a new era with our strategic partner, while Medtronic assumes exclusive global responsibility for Mazor X commercial activity for spine surgery. The initial phase of the Medtronic agreement couldn't have gone better. The 2 teams from Mazor and Medtronic worked hand in hand to ensure a seamless transition and the results clearly reflect a high level of enthusiasm on both sides. The milestones we had agreed to in May 2016 were met on both sides and this level of success allowed us to enter the next phase 6 months ahead of the schedule.

Medtronic has now assumed exclusive and global commercial responsibility for the Mazor X for spine surgery, which includes capital equipment sales along with disposables. It is also Medtronic's responsibility to market trends and provide clinical support and education for the Mazor X.

Service will continue to be provided by Mazor and we are ramping up our service organization to meet future needs. Before the Mazor X capital sales force in the U.S. is being integrated into the Medtronic organization. Together with Medtronic sales team, they are expected to gradually expand the installed base and drive additional and more powerful wave of system orders. Over the next 5 years, the target result is accumulative purchase of hundreds of Mazor X systems with corresponding increase in procedural volume.

We expect to see annual operational savings of $13 million as a result of the reduction in sales and marketing spending by Mazor in this next phase due to the activity that will now be handled by Medtronic. To support this, certain members, each of the capital and clinical sales team, plus several on the training side, have transitioned to Medtronic.

At NASS, we unveiled the Mazor Core technology branding. The Mazor Core is the collaboration of 4 key technologies in Mazor system to provide predictable, efficient and precise surgical techniques. The Mazor Core empowers the Renaissance and the Mazor X, and is a unique differentiator between Mazor system and emerging robotic products.

The Mazor X marketing effort is underway with Medtronic. The Renaissance marketing and sales effort is being led by the sales team of Mazor. The primary focus of the Renaissance sales force is the small hospitals and ASCs, a market segment that is by nature more focused on case volume and system costs. By segmenting the market, we avoid competition between the Mazor X and the Renaissance and enable different needs to be met by the 2 Mazor Core-based systems. This segmentation also enables the company to focus on ensuring Medtronic success in promoting and selling the Mazor X, which is a major priority while also expanding the addressable market.

Internationally, we will continue to work with our partners to expand our penetration to existing as well as to new markets with the Renaissance system.

In parallel, the recently received CE Mark for the Mazor X will allow Medtronic to gear up the European effort. Here too, we do not foresee competition between the systems due to market segmentation and needs. It is our privilege to have a portfolio of systems that meet different users need.

Underlying Mazor's commercial effort is our focus on evidence-based medicine and subjecting our product and the clinical and economic value proposition to rigorous scientific scrutiny. There are more than 50 peer-reviewed papers, demonstrating the safety, reliability and predictability of our technology. And as we strive for technological leadership, we are also determined to be the leader in evidence-based medicine.

In 2014, we made a strategic decision to initiate prospective studies that would give critical insight into the value of our products for patient outcomes. The prospective study was designed to analyze the clinical value proposition of our system by following patients and evaluating complications and revision data over time.

Last month at the North American Spine Society, or NASS, Annual Meeting in Orlando, entering data from the first multicenter controlled prospective study of robotic-guided spine surgery was presented and the results are significant. 10 surgeons using the Renaissance system, which is powered by our proprietary Mazor Core technology, demonstrated a fivefold reduction in surgical complications and a sevenfold reduction in minimally invasive revision surgeries compared with a control group that used freehand technique in a study of nearly 400 patients. These are statistically significant results and far superior compared to the control group of minimally invasive freehand-based lumbar fusion surgery.

I think it's important to go back a few years to when we initiated the study. We were a fast model company with somewhat limited resources. It was a risk to engage in an outcome-based study. But as a team, we had the integrity to evaluate our technology and assess the clinical and economic benefits. With this recent study, we have reaffirmed the patient volume. I believe that Mazor has shown industry leadership in setting a very high bar for evidence-based evaluation of product and technology.

With the continued market focus on better patient outcome, we strongly believe that this information will lead to continued demand in procedural growth in robotic-assisted surgical procedures for Mazor.

Our commercial efforts are driven by our focus on product innovation and enhancement that create and demonstrate value for patient, surgeons and hospitals. Innovation was on display at NASS, where the first fruit of the codevelopment between Mazor, the leader in spine robotics, and Medtronic, the leader in navigation and the spine operating room were displayed. The prototype system displayed the power of the integration of navigation with Mazor Core robotics, together with the ability for guide wireless procedures was presented.

Innovation is ongoing. In the short term, we are exploring the expansion of product portfolio. In the long term, our advanced technology department will continue breaking new grounds in robotic surgery. As part of the business development and expansion, recruited Mr. Ron Tavlin. He joined us last month as Vice President for Business Development. Ron has extensive medical device industry experience and he will lead the implementation of our strategies to develop Mazor's business in spine and beyond our current spine focus.

Now to review the financial highlights through the third quarter, I will turn the call over to Sharon. Sharon?

Sharon Levita

Thank you, Ori, and hello, everyone. I will review our financial results for the third quarter of 2017. Revenue for the 3 months ended September 30, 2017, was $17.2 million, an increase of 126% compared to $7.6 million in the year ago third quarter. Geographically, revenue in the U.S. increased 170% to $15.4 million compared to $5.7 million in the year ago third quarter, representing 90% of the total revenue. $1.8 million or 10% of revenue originated from sales in international market.

Capital sales revenue was $10.2 million in the third quarter of 2017, a 209% increase compared to $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2016, as we recognize revenue from 19 systems compared to revenue from 10 systems in the third quarter of 2016.

We ended the third quarter with a backlog of 17 systems. Now that we have moved into the next phase with Medtronic, assuming global commercial responsibility of Mazor X for spine surgery, the pricing is at the lower per system rate than Mazor realized through its direct sales channel. The contractual system pricing for Mazor X is similar to what its customer, while selling to volume distributors.

Recurring revenue from disposable kit sales grew to $3.8 million, a 46% increase compared to $2.6 million in the last year's third quarter reflecting the increase in our install base primarily in the U.S. market. Revenue from service and other increased to 88% to $3.2 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to $1.7 million in the year ago third quarter.

During Phase II, Medtronic will be selling the disposable kit used with each procedure as well as service contract. Mazor will provide service to the end-users and supply kits to Medtronic under a negotiated terms of price that is similar to what we realized from sales of kits to distributor in the international market.

Gross margin for the third quarter of 2017 was 69.2% compared to 65.7% in the year ago third quarter. Operating expenses were $15.7 million compared to $10.6 million in the year ago third quarter, primarily reflecting our increasing investments in sales and marketing activities. Our sales and marketing expenses are now expected to decrease as Medtronic has assumed exclusive global commercial responsibility for the Mazor X for spine surgery, effective September 18, 2017.

On a GAAP basis, the net loss for the third quarter was $3.7 million or $0.07 per share compared to net loss of $5.2 million or $0.11 per share for the 2016 third quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, the net loss for the third quarter was $1 million or $0.02 per share compared to $4.2 million or $0.11 per share in the third quarter of 2016.

Cash used in operating activities in the third quarter was $2.9 million compared to $4.6 million cash used in last year's third quarter. The decrease in cash used in the period is primarily due to the significant higher revenue in the third quarter of 2017. We ended this quarter with cash and cash equivalent of $98.8 million, which includes the third equity tranche investment of $40 million we received as we transition from this phase to the next phase of the agreement.

That concludes my remarks and now I will pass the call back to Ori for his summary comments, and then we'll take questions. Ori?

Ori Hadomi

Thank you, Sharon. We are proud to be in the position of market leadership and respect responsibility that accompanies this road. To maintain and continue this position, we have taken bold steps. We have set the standard for scientific scrutiny of spine robotic products, focusing also an evidence-based medicine and patient outcome. We have partnered with the leader in the spine operating room and navigation to commercialize the product. We continue innovating. I believe our success has the capability to challenge today's standard of care.

Thank you again for joining the call. Operator, we are now open for questions.

Jeffrey Cohen

Could you comment a little bit on the exceptional research data that we saw at NASS as far as going forward? And we all may continue, I know you had 2 arms that were doing the freehand and I believe that's gone to 0. How might that look as you hit beyond the 400?

Ori Hadomi

Yes. We will continue, however, we want to wait some time to let some of the accounts to be more mature and more experienced with the technology before we expand it to include also the Mazor X. We're also discussing it together with Medtronic. After all, today, Medtronic will have a strong interest to continue to invest in this prospective study as this is the way to validate the clinical and economic value proposition of the technology. So we are very proud with the result as of today and I believe that the numbers are statistically significant and passed also the validation by many other third parties that we asked them to validate. The strength of the data is to the continuation of the study. I'm confident we will continue but I can't give you now exact date, numbers and matter because this is one of the topics that we are discussing with our partners how to strategize the continuation of the study.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay, got it. Could you talk a little bit about the rod bending system that you spoke about in the past and which was on display at NASS? So where does that stand now, remind us, and the commercial focus and where that is currently?

Ori Hadomi

Yes. The ArcAid is another robotic device that will join the family of the Mazor X system, together with the X-Align. And the idea is to be able to offer a complete solution that expand the role of the robot beyond guiding of implants. We stated when we introduced the Mazor X that the role of the Mazor X will be far beyond just guiding of implants. The X-Align was the first move where we actually helped the surgeon to -- helping the surgeon to make the right decisions about what need to be offered to the patient in order to align the spine.

We are not longer looking only for the placement of the vertebrae, but we are reviewing the entire spine in the biomechanical considerations and supporting the decision-making process of the surgeon what need to be offered procedure-wise. As part of, it's also to ensure that there is an alignment between the preoperative plan and execution. And we understand as part of the execution is the correction of the spine as well as bending of the rod to align with the preoperative plan.

So we felt committed to provide the surgeon also with the tool as we'll assure that what he planned in terms of placing the implants will be accompanied also with a rod that is perfectly aligned the rod to the preoperative plan. And we will be able to do it in the operating room. So the first version or the first prototype of this technology has been, as you mentioned, presented at NASS. We expect during 2018 to have the first systems in the market, however, commercial availability would probably be late 2018, if I remember correctly or maybe early 2019. And we believe that this is part of the complete solution that will be offered together with Medtronic.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. A couple for you, Sharon, if I may. Two issues if you could clarify for me. Firstly, you said the backlog was 17. And you walked through 19 systems, 11 through Medtronic, 5 deliveries. So that 6 on that backlog and 2 more backlog on the 3 Chinese orders. So can you walk me through the backlog numbers or where they stem from?

Sharon Levita

The 17 systems, we have 2 that are remaining for deliveries for China and the rest is Mazor X, where we have 6 that are ordered through Medtronic and the rest for end users.

Jeffrey Cohen

The rest are all Xs or 15 Xs?

Sharon Levita

Yes, correct.

Jeffrey Cohen

And 6 through Medtronic? And then therefore, 9 from Mazor?

Sharon Levita

Yes. We still have some backlog that although we moved to Phase II, we will be supplying to the end users during this quarter.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. And then lastly, could you give us a little better sense of your OpEx going forward and it looked like third quarter came in lower than we expected. I guess, mostly relating to the sales and marketing line, which came in almost $3 million lighter than we had at $12.4 million.

Sharon Levita

Right. So some of the impact of the lower cost, as we entered Phase II already in September, already maybe give some of the impact. And going forward, we still carry some of the teams through November. But partially, you will start seeing the impact of the annual savings of $13 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. And then in 2018, we will really see the difference going into sales and marketing activities.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. So we should think of it as the low to mid $50 million range on OpEx versus previously mid $60 million range? I guess that's how we are thinking of it?

Sharon Levita

Yes, more or less. The impact will be in sales and marketing, although we definitely continue to invest, as Ori mentioned, in innovation and R&D spending. The specific savings that I was communicating relates to the sales and marketing as we reduced headcount that transitioned to Medtronic, and some sales activities as Medtronic takes full ownership from training and the actual marketing activities.

Jeffrey Cohen

Okay. That's great. One more, if I may, before you hop off, Ori, any feedback from October thus far that you can provide? Thanks for taking the questions.

Ori Hadomi

Are you asking specifically from NASS? I'm afraid I didn’t understand your question?

Jeffrey Cohen

No, just generally speaking, the first month of the quarter, the month of October?

Ori Hadomi

Nothing significant to report.

Tracy Marshbanks

I got a couple, just really quick ones. Historically, you've been very good about communicating strategic placements as well as system placements shortly after the end of the quarter. How might that change and how should investors be thinking about the communication cadence now that Medtronic will be responsible for the X? Will it be different? Will it be not available, just so people know what to expect?

Ori Hadomi

Tracy, thank you for asking. Actually, it's a very important question and we are dealing with this these days. For the fourth quarter, we will definitely keep the ritual that we had until now and announce shortly after the beginning of the quarter. However, in 2018 -- and at that time, we will also communicate what will be the procedure during 2018. We are working on this and we are trying to see what kind of information we will have available and how can we keep being as transformed as we can with the market. So for the fourth quarter, it will stay the same. For 2018 we are doing some work these days and we'll be able to come with an answer and with a clear policy when we report about the fourth quarter results.

Tracy Marshbanks

The other one, and you guys will get a kick out of this question, given where you've been recently. But I'm looking at it and you have $100 million in cash approximately. Your share price is at $60. As I think about the financial capability and flexibility that it provides, how should investors be thinking about where the cash on the balance sheet goes? And how you might use your stock price other -- in a strategic sense or not?

Ori Hadomi

Yes. As you can imagine where we were to the situation that we are at, and we made several decisions about how to maintain and create value. We are very committed to further create value. We believe that there is a lot more to do. We believe that -- as I mentioned during the investors meetings at NASS, we believe that there are 4 elements that are the building blocks of value creation for the company. The first one would be growth and we will look how to develop the growth, through our expanding our partnership with Medtronic as well as with Renaissance as well as with other opportunities that we are exploring.

The second is through innovation. And while Sharon mentioned earlier, the reduction spending is a result of our reduction in spending on marketing and sales, you should expect a significant increase in our spending in R&D efforts during 2018 because we are very serious about investing in innovation and new applications, while I don't expect the result of these to come very shortly. And we know and we showed also in the past that there are no shortcuts and the development of this type of sophisticated technology takes time. And in order not to develop -- to disappoint or develop expectation, I'm saying in advance, it will be a long process until new platform or new technology will come to the market. But we are very seriously committed to invest both in internal and external innovation in order to keep our innovative leadership in the market.

The third is what we mentioned earlier and also Jeff asked about evidence-based medicine, we are committed to continue to invest in validating and supporting our technology and making sure that we make -- bring clinical and economic value proposition. And the fourth is to continue to improve our economic performance. I think that this -- today's announcement about the earning represent each and every one of these 4 elements. And we are committed to do it also in the future. We have today all the foundations that are needed, both in terms of cash as well as stock price that will allow us to use it in order to support this initiative. I'm not a position now to disclose our specific plans, but you can understand that we are very serious about these plans.

Matthew Taylor

I guess, first thing I want to ask about is, just kind of conceptually for next year, when you are talking about $13 million in savings on OpEx, but increasing R&D, and obviously, transitioning to the distributor model with Medtronic. Can you just talk about overall profitability for the company? Do you expect to make money next year? Can you give us any guidance on the trajectory of your profit?

Ori Hadomi

So Matt, as you know us, we will not give at this point of time guidance. We didn't give in the past and we will not give today. I think that the trend is clear. I think that what you can see is that we must keep our gross margins to be very promising. And the move to profitability is highly dependent on our investment, primarily in the R&D. And right now, I think that when I mentioned earlier that one of our critical -- one of our dominant ways to create value is through the improvement of our economic performance, I want to make sure that we keep improving our performance both in gross margin as well as showing that we can move to profitability. I don't want to make any promises. I believe this right now Mazor is highly valued based on our growth potential and based on our innovation and based on our ability to make a difference in our focus market. So I want to make sure that at any given time we can move to profitably, but I'm not committed at a short term to move to profitability. I believe that the best investment we can make in this time is in innovation and R&D and keeping being innovative company.

Matthew Taylor

Okay. And I didn't hear it in the opening comments, but did you say what the synergy fee was this quarter? And can you talk about the trajectory of that with the Medtronic account?

Sharon Levita

Matt, we haven't disclosed it. And at this stage, just starting the relationship, these are not significant numbers. And again, assessing the disclosure policy for next year, we will be sharing this at the end of this quarter. So we haven't disclosed it. But we definitely see that there are income coming from the synergy fee and the potential is there. Especially, if we combine the 2 technologies together, that will be later on next year, we will see even more revenue from the synergy. So we expect to see more.

Matthew Taylor

Okay. And Sharon, do you plan to break it out? Or is it going to be within disposable revenue or something else?

Sharon Levita

At first year, it looks to me like the estimates of the numbers and the materiality levels that it will be included in the recurrent revenue portion.

David Saxon

This is David Saxon on for Mike. So just start looking at how historically had clinical reps presented the procedures, is Medtronic considering this as well?

Sharon Levita

Yes, and part of the agreement is Medtronic is assuming all the sales and marketing activities, including training before acquisition and also the case support following the acquisition of the system.

David Saxon

Okay. And I guess if the surgeon isn't using a Medtronic implant does that impact, what sort of [indiscernible] is present?

Sharon Levita

Medtronic has teams to support either if they have implants used in the procedure or not.

David Saxon

Okay. And as a follow-up, do you have any update on expanding the Renaissance beyond brain and spine procedures?

Ori Hadomi

Can you ask the question again?

David Saxon

Can you give any update on if you're expanding the Renaissance beyond brain and spine?

Ori Hadomi

No. Yes, at this point, we are focused on brain and spine, with primarily spine and much smaller activity in brain. Right now, we are not expanding it.

Unidentified Analyst

I had a question to start off with concerning the manufacturing side of the activities. As the sales have exceeded your capacity, I'm wondering where -- well, number one, where the units are being assembled? And what is the current capacity? And what is the plans for expansion, I mean, quantity of production?

Ori Hadomi

So the Mazor X is manufactured and assembled in Sanmina site. Sanmina is an American corporation that have sites all over the world and one of them that is focused on medical devices and manufacture both for GE, Siemens, Medtronic and also Mazor, is located in Israel. I don't think they are limited to scalable manufacturing line that can manufacture as much as we will need. They can expand both in this site as well as they use the infrastructure of many other sites as a global organization. So I don't think we are limited, especially not with the number that we are seeing right now. And it's just a way to control the introduction of the product and to make sure that we are integrating and including in the installed base and the new systems different improvements that we are learning from the use of the first systems.

Unidentified Analyst

So will backlog be a way of life thing, in other words there will always be backlog? Or can you get to the point where there will be units produced and available for shipment immediately upon sale?

Ori Hadomi

I hope it will always have backlog. It's a good indication. Now if a company can have a backlog, it gives a lot of stability and clarity about where we are heading. And that's a great way to be able to plan the operation. As long as we are not limited manufacturing, and that's not because we are needing inventory in order to overcome limitation and that's not the case. I think that backlog is a good indication for the company business development.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes, appreciate that. From the quality control standpoint, what role, if any, is Medtronics playing in sort of an independent third party kind of an assessment? Obviously, quality control is extremely important. I just wanted to get a sense of how that's being approached? Is Medtronics looking into it at all? Or is it strictly you as a supplier with totally responsible or...

Ori Hadomi

We were definitely subject to many, many quality audits and lessons learnt and many other by Medtronic. And I see it as a privilege. I think that one of the greatest benefit that Mazor can gain from this partnership is to improve our quality standards and quality and to learn from the experience of other company.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. One last question, if I could, and it deals with the Renaissance marketplace, specifically, which you're retaining, of course, responsibility core and the opportunity to develop that, as you've indicated. But what is the size of that market, the Renaissance market versus the Mazor X?

Ori Hadomi

So I think, as I mentioned earlier, the primary focus for the company today is to ensure that Medtronic will be successful and will be able to make significant step penetrating to the global market with Mazor X. However, we believe that Renaissance can address specific segments in the market. At the first stage, the Renaissance have a role both internationally as well as in the U.S., but these markets, right now, we dedicated a very small part of our team to the sales of the Renaissance. We may consider to expand it. I can't quantify right now because I think that we need to take some time to validate that the business model that we introduced during NASS stands for itself and will be accepted by the market. I believe that in 2 to 3 quarters from now, after we'll see the results of the activity with the Renaissance under the new business model, it will be a better time to make a realistic assessment about the size of the opportunity.

Ori Hadomi

Thank you. Thank you, everyone, for your questions and the time today. And wishing you a good day. Thank you.

