Macy's Reports Thursday: What We're Looking For

Macy’s (M) is set to report earnings this coming Thursday. Additionally, retail name J.C. Penney (JCP) is slated to report on Friday, so we could see some significant volatility in the retail sector not only later on this week, but early in the week as investors position themselves for earnings. Analysts are looking for EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $5.31 billion.

It has been nothing short of a massacre for most of the brick-and-mortar retail sector of late. Companies like Nordstrom (JWN) and J.C. Penney have joined companies like Sears (SHLD) and Macy’s in losing significant value over the last couple of years, mainly attributed to a lot of the success that Amazon (AMZN) and other online retailers have had. The chart below pretty much sums up what sentiment in the retail sector has been like over the last year and investors, including ourselves, who have predicted that the bleeding will eventually stop have yet to be vindicated.

DDS data by YCharts

While operationally, Macy's still continues to generate free cash and operate profitably, the market is unamused and has not given the company the benefit of the doubt. To say that sentiment is negative going into these end of week reports would be an understatement.

Off the heels of a negative analyst report from Citigroup last week, Macy’s has plunged even further under the $20 level over the last week, signaling that the market does not believe any type of substantial turnaround is on its way when the company reports earnings. Seeing as how we have been covering Macy’s for some time now, we wanted to list out some of the things that we will be looking for in this quarter’s earnings report. Here are the top five things we're looking for.



1. We are looking at the numbers compared to estimates, obviously. Analysts are looking for EPS of $0.19 on revenue of $5.31 billion. Obviously, the first thing that any analyst or investor is going to look at is how the company reports in comparison to analyst estimates. If Macy’s is able to beat its lowered expectations in revenue most importantly, as well as EPS second most importantly, and guiding going forward, Macy’s has a significant chance to pop.

There’s so much negative sentiment baked into this report that even just meeting estimates could be viewed by the market a significant positive. Of course, most people believe the company is going to miss estimates and that is how the stock is priced.

2. What does the attrition, if any, in cash flow look like? We want to make sure that the company is still converting a lot of its sales to free cash. We'll be looking at the company's free cash flow to make sure that it is consistent with previous levels that you can see in the chart below. If the company seems like it's going to take another leg down in FCF, the stock may wind up getting clipped further.

M Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

One of the company's biggest strengths is the fact that it still is producing significant amounts of free cash every year, thereby giving it value on top of its real estate asset foundation.

3. Will the company cut its dividend? So far, the company has been committed to its dividend and has not made any comments about potentially cutting the dividend going forward. However, if the company's equity continues to move lower and operational results are not bad, Macy’s could cut the dividend slightly and reinvest that capital into buying back more stock or getting more aggressive in paying down its debt if it wanted to.

The stock is priced as if they are going to cut the dividend. If they do, and operational results are OK, the stock will likely present a buying opportunity as we believe any dip associated with cutting the dividend is likely already priced in.

4. The debt. Does Macy’s have any plans to accelerate its debt repayment? We are not too worried about Macy’s debt because they have a significant real estate portfolio that can pretty much backstop all of their debt without question. However, Wall Street doesn’t like to see over $6 billion in debt on the balance sheet and dealing with this debt in an orderly fashion could help the equity catch a breather and trade at a little bit of a higher multiple. We are interested to see if the company addresses any ideas, such as cutting the dividend, to help it deal with its debt a little bit more aggressively than it has been doing.

5. Has the company made any progress on dealing with any of its real estate? We are not looking for the company to come out and tell us that they’re going to spin off all of the real estate, although this would be a great idea. We would, however, be interested in seeing whether or not Macy’s has signed any new deals to move portions of its flagship properties and convert them into cash flow streams going forward. We would also like guidance on the company‘s future plans to monetize its real estate.

These are the five main things we are going to be looking for right off the bat. Of course, we are also going to be looking for updates on:

- how the company's omnichannel strategy is working

- potential management changes as the company looks to shift more toward its real estate (or continued board changes)

- whether or not the company is seeing any renewed success with its Backstage store concept

- guidance for Holiday 2017

- progress on the company's previously announced initiatives to close 100 stores

On top of that, we will do the usual deep dive into the company's operating margins and we will review the conference call transcript at length to try and get a better understanding of what management is thinking at a time when we believe the equity is still significantly undervalued.



Macy’s is a interesting scenario going into earnings. Sentiment is at an all-time low and this very well may be for good reason. However, if Macy’s is able to produce a decent quarter that meets or beats Wall Street estimates and shows that the company continues to generate cash, the stock may catch a bid.

If the company is able to deal off more of its real estate and give a bullish narrative or bullish outlook on the state of the union heading into the all-important holiday season for retail, the stock could have a fighting chance going into the end of this year. While we are certainly mindful of the fact that retail is in a precarious position, we still continue to believe that message is undervalued here due to the monetization value of its real estate portfolio. We are still long and look forward to seeing where the company is going on Thursday.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.