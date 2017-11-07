FFF Portfolio: Earnings Updates And Taking Profits In Qualcomm

Welcome back! If you missed the last update to the FFF Portfolio series, you can catch up here. It's only been about two months since we started this series and we've already seen a bunch of movement in the names we hold. In the third update of the FFF Portfolio series I'll summarize earnings for the names we hold, tell you why I took profits in Qualcomm (QCOM), tell you why I sold covered calls on Och-Ziff (OZM) and let you know of some of the future moves I'm considering making.

Earnings Summaries

Apple (AAPL) reported both a top- and bottom-line beat for its fiscal fourth quarter. Revenue came in at $52.6 billion, up 12% year over year, and EPS came in at $2.07, up 24% year over year. Both of these numbers blew away their respective estimates of $50.79 billion and $1.87. Another piece of recent good news is that the initial iPhone 8 and iPhone X sales numbers are exceeding expectations.

AbbVie (ABBV) saw revenues grow 10% year over year in Q3 2017. This growth was primarily driven by their two top drugs Humira and Imbruvica. EPS also saw strong growth, up 4% year over year.

Och-Ziff had a relatively poor earnings report. The main issue is that the hedge fund is still experiencing larger than expected outflows as AUM declined by 1.5% in their most recent quarter. While they continue to see extremely strong performance, they will eventually need to start attracting new assets before this turnaround story really takes off.

Taking Profits in Qualcomm

Sometimes luck is better than skill. In my original article discussing Qualcomm, I suggested you buy it before Apple started paying them royalties again. I was ready to hold this name for the long haul and wait to see how the legal battle between the two companies played out. Ultimately, I thought the result would end up being a positive for both companies.

Then along comes the $70 per share offer from Broadcom (AVGO) to buy Qualcomm, which changed everything. Shares jumped up 25% from where we initially purchased them and I decided to take our profits.

This potential buyout would come under an immense amount of scrutiny from regulators. Instead pressing my luck and speculating on the outcome, I decided to cash in on our good fortune. I'll still be watching this name closely and if the deal falls through I'll certainly be looking to jump back in on the drop.

Selling OZM Covered Calls

This was simply a move to generate some income for the portfolio. Och-Ziff really ran up prior to their disappointing earnings announcement, which allowed me to get a favorable price on the calls that I sold.

Future Moves

After selling Qualcomm, the FFF portfolio is currently sitting at 30% cash. Here are some of my ideas of how to deploy it. Would love to here your opinions and any ideas you may have.

Overstock.com (OSTK) Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) Nvidia (NVDA)

Portfolio Overview

Portfolio Performance

Income

Holdings

Transactions

That wraps up the third update. Please don't hesitate to send me any questions or ideas. If you would like to track the FFF Portfolio hit the "Follow" up top for alerts when there's updates. Finally, if you would like access to my complete portfolio tracker spreadsheet just send me a message for details. Until next time!

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, OZM, ABBV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.