Fed Watch: 3 More Hikes And Done?

Policy normalization

The Fed is currently implementing monetary policy normalization as outlined in the Policy Normalization Principles and Plans in 2014. Specifically, the Fed is committed to gradually increase its target range for the federal funds rate, initially from the zero-bounce level to "more normal levels". Essentially, it is in the process of removing the extraordinary stimulus enacted after the 2008 financial crisis.

However, the Fed does not define these "more normal levels." Note, it does acknowledge that the policy normalization regime is data-dependent. Thus, the Fed is likely to continue to gradually increase interest rates, as long as economic data continues to support the monetary tightening. Ideally, the Fed would like to move the bar as high as possible, just to make sure that it retains sufficient ability to appropriately ease interest rates when the next recession arrives - without actually causing a recession.

At the same time, the Fed's failure to increase interest rates to "more normal levels" before the next recession arrives, will severely limit its ability to fight that recession - without resorting to the alternative monetary policy measures. Thus, the Fed is facing a delicate task of reaching that "not too high - not too low" level for the federal funds rate.

Key risk factor

There are two key risk factors related to the Fed's policy normalization: 1) inflation rises faster than expected so the Fed hikes more aggressively, and thus causes a recession; or 2) weak economic data or asset market bubbles/busts prevent the Fed in completing the policy normalization process before the next recession arrives. Which one of these two risks is currently more important?

Market expectations on future interest rate hikes

Based on the Federal Funds futures, we can determine the market consensus expectations regarding the future interest rate hikes. Here is the chart showing the implied Fed Funds rates over the next two-three years:

Source: calculations based on Federal Funds futures.

Based on Nov 2017 contract, the current Fed rate is 1.155%.

The first 25 basis hike to 1.405% is expected by March 2018 contract expiration, although the January contract shows close to 100% probability for the first hike, which includes the Dec 2017 Federal Reserve meeting.

The second 25 basis hike to 1.655% is expected by October 2018 contract expiration.

The third 25 basis hike to 1.905% is expected by February 2020 contract expiration.

The last available Federal Reserve Funds futures contract is October 2020, and it implies only 1.965%, which means vary small chance of the fourth hike.

Market implications

The current market consensus is that the Fed will fail to hike past the 2% level - which is clearly not "sufficiently high" or "normal". Thus, investors should focus on the "too low" risk, or the inability of the Fed to finalize the policy normalization process.

The current market expectations are that: 1) the Fed will likely hike at the Dec 2017 meeting; 2) the Fed will hike again by October of 2018, so only once in 2018; 3) the Fed will not hike at all in 2019; 4) the Fed will hike one more time by October 2020. Overall, the Federal Funds futures imply that the Fed will not be able to hike beyond the 2% level by October 2020. More importantly, the clarity disappears after October 2018, given expectations of no further policy action in 2019.

Based on these observations, it appears that market potentially sees a turbulent second half of 2018, and thereafter. Specifically, the October 2018 level of 1.65% is clearly insufficient for the Fed to counter the next recession. Further, the expected policy inactivity in 2019 potentially signals a recession sometimes in the second half of 2018.

This is clearly in nightmare scenario for the Fed. Note, the last recession started with the federal funds rate above 5% and less than $1 trillion on the Fed's balance sheet. If the next recession comes with the federal funds rate below 2%, and more than $4 trillion on the Fed's balance sheet, the Fed will have to resort to negative interest rates and additional QE in response.

Practically, this would be bearish for the stock market (SPY), bearish for the US Dollar (UUP) and highly bullish for gold (GLD) and silver (SLV).

Key variable to follow

The limiting factor on expected federal funds rate is the 10Y T-Bond yield (TLT). Specifically, the long term interest rates reflect expected longer term economic growth and inflation. Currently, the yield on 10Y T-Bond is 2.32%, which reflects anemic inflation and low long term economic growth. Rising short term interest rates, accompanied with falling or flat longer term interest rates, narrow and eventually invert the yield curve, and thus cause a recession. Thus, the Fed is currently limited at right around the 2% level.

We will continue to follow the implied federal funds rate, as well as the yield on 10Y T-Bond, along with portfolio implications.

Note, the Federal Funds futures can be volatile and the interpretation of the implied Federal Funds curve is subjective.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.