Ensco - Offshore Driller That Will Emerge Stronger Than Ever

Ensco remains in an incredibly strong financial position. This position will enable the company to make new investments during the downcycle.

The oil market is on a path to recovery. Fleet wide utilization has bottomed up and Ensco has already achieved 4 new contracts this quarter.

Ensco has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the oil crash. However, the company is in a strong position going forward.

Ensco (NYSE: ESV) is an offshore drilling contractor headquartered in London, United Kingdom. The company is one of the larger offshore drillers with a market cap of more than $2 billion. The company has had some difficulties recently; however, as we will see in this article, a recovering market, combined with the company’s efficiencies, and its strong financial position mean that the company will have strong potential going forward.



Market Recovery



The current predicament that offshore drillers are in started in the oil crash of mid-2014 and has continued for more than 3 years now as a result of a difficult oil environment. Even with recent oil price recoveries, where prices are now almost 200% their crash lows, still prices are at roughly 50% of their pre-crash highs. These low prices, once they recover, will mean great things for offshore drillers, especially Ensco going forward.



As we can see above, prices peaked at more than $110 per barrel in mid-2014 before dropping in a staggered fashion to a early-2016 low of just under $30 per barrel. From that point, prices, through a bumpy road, have recovered by almost 200% to current prices of almost $60 per share. That recovery already means great things for oil companies, and as it continues towards $100 per barrel, it will mean great things for oil companies.



One of the most important side effects of this rise in oil prices is that prices have now recovered to noticeably above breakeven for these major oil companies. Almost all the major oil companies have average breakeven prices of less than $40 per barrel. That means that they have gone from losing $10 per barrel to making some decent profits, profits that the company can now afford to put back into capex spending.



Current oil prices are also economical for offshore drilling. Seadrill has estimate the cost of deepwater drilling at roughly $52 per barrel, which is now below oil prices at the present time. While companies do not like projects making such a low profit margin, some profits are better than none, and that will encourage companies to move forward with deepwater drilling.



That moving forward means capital spending dollars for offshore drillers like Ensco.



As a result of these price increases, Ensco has seen a broad pickup in customer interest in spending. The number of inquiries has increased over the past year, and under-investment in recent years will mean increased investment in the coming years. Offshore production is 30% of global supply and that supply is essential regardless of oil prices. As a result, offshore drilling will have to continue.



This essential nature of offshore drilling means that there are a large number of multi-year jackup opportunities in major markets. Ensco can take advantage of those opportunities and rigs working on those projects will provide the company with years of stable cash flow allowing it to recover. Given that this process is already starting, that means good things for shareholders of Ensco who invest at lows now.



On top of that, Ensco has a number of jackups which tend to receive short-term contracts. That means some immediate cash flow as the market recovers to keep the company supported in the short term.



Looking at the overall utilization for these rigs, we can see that utilization flattened out in late-2016 for the total and marketed rigs. Utilization has increased modestly in the past few years and is anticipated to continue growing. That stabilization should turn into an increase and over time means good things for offshore drillers, including Ensco. This shows the overall important recoveries in the market.

That recovery will mean strong things going forward for Ensco.



Ensco Efficiencies

Ensco runs an incredibly efficient business, one that provides the company with a significant competitive advantage.



Ensco’s recordable incident rate has stayed below the industry advantage and has consistently dropped since 2013. After the start of the crash from 2016 to 2017, the recordable incidence rate increased slightly as cost cuts meant that some companies paid less attention to safety. However, Ensco has continued to decrease its recordable incidence rate which will save the company money going forward.



On top of that, with the market currently being a buyer’s market, oil companies have a choice for who to hire. Given that they can move around between offshore drilling companies, they’ll pick the company with the best track record and the longest history. Over this time, Ensco has continued to increase its fleet utilization, growing it from 95% at the start of the crash to 99% presently.



As an offshore drilling company, the company’s assets, the drilling rigs, have a fixed cost. Any amount that the company can earn by lending these out during a downturn is better than these rigs sitting warm stacked and unprofitable.



Ensco Financials

Ensco has an incredibly impressive financial position. This financial position means that the company can survive the oil crash and emerge stronger than ever.



Ensco’s customers want reliable and financially strong counterparties that can maintain rigs and fulfill long-term contracts. Currently, Ensco, a company with a market cap of just under $2.4 billion, has $2.9 billion of available liquidity made from $0.9 billion in cash and a $2.0 billion revolving credit facility. The company has $3.8 billion in net debt at a 30% debt-to-capital ratio. The company also has a $3.2 billion backlog.



Ensco’s $3.2 billion in backlog should provide the company with roughly $1 billion in revenue at current profit margins. And while the company has significant debt, it will be a significant amount of time until that debt is due. The combination of this lengthy wait until the debt is due and the company’s financials means the company has the capital to make investments in this low market.



These investments could provide the company with significant rewards as the market recovers.



Looking at a map of Ensco’s maturity schedule, Ensco’s current liquidity is $2.9 billion with less than $1 billion of maturities until 2024. That means that the company’s current $0.9 billion of cash is enough to cover the vast majority of the company’s $1 billion in maturities until 2024. At that point, the company has $1.8 billion in maturities with another $0.7 billion of maturities due in 2025.



However, given that that’s 7 years away, and oil prices have already doubled in the almost 2 years since the bottom of the crash, it is likely that prices will have recovered much further by then. At the same time, the company has effectively no expenses until the 2019-2021 time period. That means that over the next year, the company will be able to take advantage of asset fire-sales as companies like Seadrill go out of business.



Such fire-sales could allow the company to significantly improve its positions for the point when the market recovers.



Ensco’s strong financials mean that the company has won more contracts YTD 2017 than any of the company’s competing offshore drillers. The company has added more than 20 rig years to its backlog, winning almost 20% of all awarded contracts. That means hundreds of millions of dollars to the company’s backlog, awards that will provide the company with significant income going forward.



In fact, during 3Q 2017 alone, Ensco managed to earn an additional 4 contracts which means significant additional revenue. That revenue, along with additional contracts, should mean good things going forward for Ensco and its shareholders, and respectable income.



Conclusion

Ensco, like all other offshore drillers, has had an incredibly difficult time since the start of the crash. Despite this, the company has made strong performance towards survival and future growth, performance that makes the company an incredibly strong investment at the current time. The overall market is on its path to recovery and the company’s utilization has bottomed out. That means strong things going forward.



Ensco has continued to remain incredibly efficient while keeping its safety rate down. The company’s utilization has reached new highs, highs that will significantly increase the company’s income. The company’s financials have remained strong and the company has very minimal debt due until 2024. That minimal debt means the company can use the down market to make investments.



These things make the company a strong investment going forward.

