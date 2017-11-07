AT&T: A Convertible Bond Disguised As A Stock

When I talked about AT&T's (T) dismal 3Q17 results, I casually threw around the following phrase: "the company's impressive [dividend] yield makes an investment in the stock look more like a convertible bond play". To me, this is the best way to make sense of the Dallas-based company's stock today.

Let me explain.

A convertible bond is a debt instrument issued by a company designed to make fixed periodic payments to its holders (i.e. a bond) that can be converted into equity at the discretion of the bondholder, particularly if the value of that equity rises over time. In other words, it is basically a bond attached to an option to buy a stock at a predetermined price.

By and large, and ignoring a few technicalities, this is how I see T: as a stable cash payer that, assuming a few tailwinds start to blow in the company's favor, could also reward investors through share price appreciation -- in other words, a convertible bond.

Why is T "like a bond"?

AT&T is one of those mature cash cows, operating in a boring, traditional yet competitive industry. Telecom has not gotten much love from the Street lately, first because of the fierce pricing wars that have been pressuring revenues and margins, and second because money has been chasing growth in the past several years. As a result, T has traded largely flat over the past five years, while the broad equities market (SPY) has been up +90%. Today, the stock is deep into bargain territory, hanging on to its double-digit forward P/E multiple by a thread (see below).

But despite the under-performance of the stock, the company has never stopped paying its shareholders a rich and increasing (on a per-share basis) stream of cash from common dividends. Over the past four quarters, AT&T has made dividend payments in the amount of $0.49/share, and I believe the figure will be bumped to $0.50 as early as next month.

As dividend payments increased and share price decreased, particularly in 2017, dividend yield rose steadily to what is now 6.0% on an expected, forward basis -- $0.50 times four quarters divided by the current stock price of $32.86/share. This is the highest yield that AT&T has reached for at least the past five years. For reference, the company's newly-issued BBB+, callable bond is currently yielding only approximately 5.3% to 2066 maturity.

But what makes the stock look like a bond to me, at least in terms of the safety of the dividend payments, are (1) the company's robust free cash generation that has easily financed the outflows to shareholders and (2) management's support not only for the maintenance, but for the increase of dividend payments in the future.

On the first point above, notice how, despite the macro challenges in the telecom sector and AT&T's particular struggles to fend off capable competitors like Verizon (VZ) and newcomer T-Mobile (TMUS) in the U.S., the company has been generating a healthy stream of free cash. In fact, as the graph above suggests, trailing-twelve month FCF has been on the rise since 2015 on the back of solid working capital management, even if earnings have bounced around more so than shareholders would have hoped for. After dividend payments are made, AT&T is still left with nearly $5 billion in cash generated annually, at the current run rate, to finance its almost immaterial share repurchase efforts and pay down some of its large quantities of debt.

The table below further supports the argument that, from a financial perspective, AT&T's current 6.0% yield should be well protected. Over the past five quarters, the company's cash flow from operations has been the highest in the most recent September period (in part due to deferred taxes). And on the capex side, AT&T has spent just about $5 billion in 3Q17, which is materially below the trailing-five quarter average.

Source: AT&T's 3Q17 financial and operational trend report

On the second bullet item, the management team continues to emphasize its focus on sustaining the company's dividend policy. CFO John Stephens stated, during AT&T's latest earnings call, that the executive team wants "to make sure that we continue and we will be able to continue to provide our board the opportunity to continue raising our dividend if they so choose for the 34th consecutive year".

Certainly, dividend payments are not guaranteed. Assuming stronger headwinds, the cash outflow to common shareholders would likely be the first in line to be subject to some trimming. But given the FCF strength and management's commitment to supporting the dividend policy (the C-team certainly understands the negative impact to the share price that a dividend cut would likely have), I believe the risks are minimal at this moment.

Why is T "convertible"?

But AT&T need not be solely a story about predictable dividend payments. With the recent share price dive, it is possible that the stock could bounce back from current de-risked valuation levels, particularly as a few potential catalysts loom in the horizon.

The polarizing merger with Time Warner (TWX) is one of them. The New York-based media company is expected to introduce diversification to AT&T's operations by giving it exposure to content creation and distribution that the Dallas company currently has little of. The deal has been a complex one to stitch together, with recent news about a possible antitrust suit hitting the wires earlier this month. But potential for material boost to earnings growth and cash generation still exists nonetheless (see graph below).

I have also been positive on AT&T's Mexico operations, particularly as it pertains to top-line service growth that is so hard to come by in the U.S. The financial impact of the company's Mexican ventures to total revenues is still too small to make a splash. But given time, I believe much, if not most of AT&T's mobility revenue growth could come from this sub-segment of the business.

In the end, potential upside from Time Warner, Mexico mobility and other opportunities could help to support T's share price appreciation in the future (a hypothesis that the most skeptic investor might choose to challenge). This is precisely the "convertible" aspect of the stock. As AT&T continues to make rich and steady dividend payments, shares are still exposed to potential upside that might not be currently priced in -- providing shareholders with the "option" to benefit not only from the dividend flow, but from capital appreciation as well.

My parting thoughts

T is not a stock for everyone. If the thought of Amazon (AMZN) or Netflix (NFLX) sends a jolt of adrenaline through your body and makes you feel warm and cozy inside, you probably don't want to hear the words "struggling telecom" whispered in your ear.

But in my view, T deserves a second look from investors that are either looking for steady income or risk-diversification in their portfolios. At the current price and without much momentum behind it, I believe T might strike a good balance of conservatism and upside potential that could reward the most patient investor in the long run.

