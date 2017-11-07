Enbridge: Disappointing Q3 But A Good Buying Opportunity

Investment Thesis

Enbridge (ENB) (TSX:ENB) posted a disappointing Q3 2017 earnings on November 2. As a result, its stock price slid by almost 5% on the day. However, Enbridge’s existing midstream pipeline and infrastructure has a wide moat and should continue to generate strong cash flow, not to mention its ambitious capital projects. The company is well positioned to capture demand as the energy sector begins to rebound. In addition, the drop in its stock price has resulted in very attractive dividend yields for dividend growth investors. I continue to perceive Enbridge as a good long-term dividend growth stock to own and think that the current valuation offers a good opportunity for investors.

Disappointing Q3 2017

In its past quarter, Enbridge posted weak results due to low commodity prices and poor performance in its gas business. This is evident in its ACFFO per share as it was reduced to C$0.82 in Q3 2017 from C$0.92 in Q3 2016. Although its Spectra Energy acquisition earlier in the year helped to significantly grow its adjusted cash flow from operations or ACFFO, the increase in the number of shares outstanding diluted its ACFFO per share. Because Enbridge took on about C$24.2 billion of debt on Q1 for the acquisition of Spectra Energy, we also saw its interest expense increased significantly to C$646 million in the past quarter from C$385 million in the same quarter last year.

Moody's Downgraded Enbridge Income Fund’s Credit Rating

On October 19, 2017, Moody's announced it has downgraded Enbridge Income Fund's (ENF) credit rating to Baa3 from Baa2. This makes it more expensive for the company to acquire capital. For reader's information, Enbridge Income Fund is a subsidiary owned by Enbridge. Currently Enbridge’s credit rating by Moody is Baa2 negative as shown in the table below.

Moody's in the announcement stated, “Enbridge Income Fund's rating downgrade reflects very high levels of leverage and ongoing execution risk on the Line 3 Replacement project…The negative outlook remains in place until the company achieves a ratio of debt/EBITDA below 6x on a sustained basis."

I think the market may have overreacted to the credit downgrade in the past two weeks. It is true that there are risks associated with Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement as stated by Moody’s statement as it is still pending regulatory approval by the State of Minnesota. However, even Moody's in the announcement stated, “As these completed projects begin to generate cash flow, they expect financial metrics to improve. The completion of the L3R should lead to an improvement in the ratio of debt/EBITDA below 5x in 2019.”

I believe as Line 3 comes closer to completion, Moody's view will change considerably. Nevertheless, the negative view by Moody's is making it a little harder for Enbridge though. At the moment, Enbridge will have to be careful with its balance sheet to avoid any downgrades by Moody's and other credit agencies as this will mean much higher borrowing costs to finance its projects. Enbridge may have to rethink its capital expenditure program or revise its previous projected 10% to 12% dividend increase guidance to help keep its balance sheet in better shape. Please see “A Cautionary Note” section below.

Plenty of Projects That Should Bring Future Cash Flow

Enbridge does not lack of projects to help increase its future cash flow. This is one of the reasons I believe Enbridge's shares are undervalued. The spotlight of these projects included its Line 3 Replacement Project which Moody's expressed its concern over uncertainty. This C$5.3 billion project is expected to increase its capacity to 760,000 barrels per day and is expected to go on service in 2019.

Some other notable projects include its mainline expansion to serve downstream markets in the Gulf Coast, AB Clipper project, Nexus project, Valley Crossing, and Rampion projects. Each of the detail is beyond the scope of this article. Readers are encouraged to read them through the link here.

In my opinion, midstream pipelines and infrastructure companies have a moat against its competitors as any new pipeline requires approval from government agencies. In an era where it is getting more difficult to acquire approval, any new pipeline approval must demonstrate that there is a need for such infrastructure. Not only that, increasing environmental concerns also make it difficult to get new pipelines built. While this also makes it much harder for Enbridge to get new approvals to build new projects, it also prevents competitors from entering the space. As the energy sector begins to rebound and the oil market improving, I think Enbridge is well-positioned to capture the rising demand. Hence, I continue to hold a bullish view on Enbridge.

Dividend Yield is Very Attractive Now

With the recent slide in share prices, Enbridge’s dividend yield has become very attractive. As the chart below shows, its trailing 12-month dividend yield is now nearly 5%, the highest since 2000. The forward dividend yield is now 5.21%. This high yield plus its dividend increase guidance of 10% to 12% per year through 2024 makes Enbridge an attractive long-term investment choice. However, I would like to caution readers on Enbridge’s long-term dividend growth guidance. Please read the next section on it.

A Cautionary Note

While I'm bullish on Enbridge, one thing bothers me as a dividend growth investor is that the company did not reiterate its long-term dividend guidance. During Enbridge’s Q3 earnings conference call, when the question of dividend guidance was asked, management instead suggests investors to wait until investor day in December as the company plans to update its financing and dividend growth policy at that time. This suggests that Enbridge might be in the process of re-evaluating its long-term financing plan. As a result, its previous guidance of 10% to 12% dividend increase per year through 2024 may be revised.

For investors that want to build a position, it may be wise to first add an initial position and wait until the company releases its new financing and dividend increase guidance before adding another position. I do not anticipate the company will cut its dividend but a slower growth rate may be possible. This will reduce the risk.

Investor Takeaway

Even though Enbridge has a disappointing quarter, I'm still bullish on the stock. I believe Enbridge’s moat is wide and it is still in a good position to benefit the recovery of the energy sector. However, given the fact that its future projects are capital intensive and that it needs to maintain a good balance sheet to avoid downgrades, I would recommend building your position gradually and wait until the company presents its plan on how they will fund its capital program and provide a better guidance on future dividend increase.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

