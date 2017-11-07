Starbucks: The Sideways Run Continues

Starbucks (SBUX) reported fairly ugly Q4 numbers after the bell on Thursday (11/2). The stock, which was down big in after-hours trade, has rebounded to trade notably higher as investors have shifted their focus from ugly comparable sales numbers to improving traffic trends in the US. We think this rally is nothing more than a head-fake. We maintain that SBUX is a "sideways stock". Since we first noted SBUX was overvalued back in May 2016, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500 and competitor Dunkin' Brands (DNKN) by more than 26 percentage points.

This underperformance in shares of SBUX will continue. The long-term trend will remain sideways. We set a 12-month forward price target on SBUX's stock of $55, marginally below where the stock currently trades.

SBUX data by YCharts

At first, the market was disappointed that comparable sales growth missed expectations. But then management spun a positive narrative around its Americas operations to turn the stock around. While it is true that traffic trends were positive in the Americas business for the first time in 6 quarters, the positive traffic growth came at the expense of ticket growth (fell from 5% to 2% sequentially). Overall, the 3% comp in the quarter matched the weakest comp number SBUX has posted in the Americas since 2010.

Consequently, the days of robust ticket and traffic growth are over. It looks like SBUX has chosen to moderate ticket growth in order to drive marginally positive traffic growth.

Such moderate growth is reflected in the company's long-term targets. SBUX is aiming for 3-5% comparable sales growth over the next several years. That compares to 5-8% comps over the past several years (ex FY17). Revenue growth, meanwhile, is expected in the high single-digit range versus double-digit revenue growth over the past several years (ex FY17).

SBUX Revenue (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Earnings are expected to grow around 12% per year over the next several years. That is pretty low. Long-term earnings growth estimates on SBUX have hovered in the mid-to-high teens range for the past several years.

SBUX EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

All around, then, growth is slowing at SBUX. That means the valuation on SBUX should likewise come down. When earnings growth estimates were hovering around the mid-teens range, investors were paying around 30x for SBUX's stock (essentially double growth).

SBUX PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Therefore, 12% growth should be awarded with something like a 24-25x P/E multiple. Call it 25x to be aggressive. GAAP earnings in fiscal 2018 will look something like $2.20. A 25x multiple on $2.20 earnings implies a year-end price target of $55.

The upside thesis hinges entirely on the fact that the 12% long-term target growth rate is low due to robust growth potential in markets like China. But even in the CAP region (China and Asia-Pacific), Starbucks has seen operating results deteriorate. In 2011, CAP comps were up 22%. They were up 11% in 2012. They hovered in the up high single-digit range until 2015. Then they fell to up just 3% in 2016. In the most recent quarter, CAP comps were up just 2%. This is a bearish trend that is showing no signs of reversing and is paralleling the Americas slowdown.

Perhaps SBUX could reinvigorate growth by pushing new initiatives, but the company has tried this to no avail. SBUX has tried menu adds like alcohol and small food plates. That didn't work out so well, and that program has been shut down. Mobile is also a nice growth segment for SBUX, but it's not enough to offset sluggish growth trends overall. Plus, the mobile growth tailwind will likely become commoditized as more and more QSR locations offer the same mobile ordering capability. Just look at what has happened to Domino's (DPZ) stock recently as food delivery has become commoditized thanks to GrubHub (GRUB) and others.

DPZ data by YCharts

All in all, SBUX's stock isn't going anywhere anytime soon. This is a "sideways stock" that is having difficulty adjusting to an era of slower growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.