Par Pacific Holdings' (PARR) CEO William Pate on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:PARR)

Q3 2017 Results Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 10:00 am ET

Executives

Christine Laborde - Director of Investor Relations and Public Affairs

William Pate - President and Chief Executive Officer

Joseph Israel - President & Chief Executive Officer of Par Petroleum, LLC

Will Monteleone - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

Chi Chow - Tudor, Pickering, Holt

Tim Rezvan - Mizuho Securities

Andrew Shapiro - Lawndale Capital Management

Christine Laborde

Thank you Melissa and welcome everyone to Par Pacific Holdings third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. With me today is William Pate, President and Chief Executive Officer, Will Monteleone, Chief Financial Officer and Joseph Israel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Par Petroleum.

Before we begin, please note that some of the statements we make during this call may contain plans, expectations and estimates including but not limited to our outlook for the company. These are forward-looking statements which are subject to change. They are subject to risks and uncertainties and actual results may differ materially. Because of this, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

I refer you to the latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q of Par Pacific Holdings filed with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of the major risk factors affecting our business. Further information regarding these as well as supplemental financial and operating information, including reconciliations to GAAP may be found within our press release and our investor presentation on our website at www.parpacific.com or in our filings with the SEC.

Now, let me turn the call to Bill Pate.

William Pate

Thank you Christine and good morning to everyone. Yesterday, we reported another quarter of strong financial results for Par Pacific. Third quarter adjusted net income was $26.2 million, or $0.55 per share. Adjusted net income over the last four quarters totaled $68.3 million or $1.48 per share while adjusted EBITDA over that same time period was $143.5 million. Due to our consistent results, we have now reduced our net debt by more than $80 million over the last 12 months to $275 million.

Our operating results were strong across the board. Joseph will cover our refining operational metrics in a minute but I want to emphasize the strong performance in logistics and retail. Each unit reported significant improvements over the prior year and on a quarter-over-quarter basis.

Our logistics business segment adjusted EBITDA was $12 million with increased volumes in Hawaii due to growing island sales and improved margins in Wyoming. Our retail business segment adjusted EBITDA was $8.9 million due to strong margins and solid growth in same-store fuel volumes and merchandise sales. Finally, we were able to achieve robust profits out of Wyoming refinery during the height of the summer season.

Looking forward, we continue to see favorable environment for all of our business segments, although we expect Wyoming to return to lower seasonal norms. Cracks on the mainland and in the Pacific are good given the robust refined product demand in both regions although product cracks are somewhat offset by tightening physical crude market. We are pleased with the current market outlook and will maintain our focus on strong free cash flow.

And now Joseph will provide more details on our operations.

Joseph Israel

Thank you Bill and good morning everyone. In Hawaii, combined Mid Pacific index was $10.27 per barrel during the quarter, compared to $6.87 per barrel during the quarter of 2016. On Brent basis, our 4-1-2-1 Mid-Pacific Crack spread averaged $9.94 per barrel reflecting strong Singapore crack spreads for gasoline, distillate and fuel oil. At the same time, global crude diffs are narrower and our Mid Pacific crude oil differential index for the third quarter of 2017 is implying only $0.73 per barrel discount to Brent. We continue to be aggressive in our crude selection process and adjust our crude mix and mode of operations in Hawaii per demand and crude differential. Our Hawaii refinery throughput in the third quarter was 74,000 barrels per day with 99.5% operational availability.

Adjusted gross margin was $6.32 per barrel. Export timing and inventory adjustments have lowered our margin capture by approximately $1 a barrel. Also in the third quarter, production costs were $3.69 per barrel and we sold 75,000 barrels per day, including 64,000 barrels per day of on island sales.

Moving on to the fourth quarter. We decided to accelerate our planned reformer maintenance by two months and executed in the fourth quarter with anticipated negative $0.35 per barrel impact at gross margin level and approximately 40.07 per barrel of additional production cost. So far, in the fourth quarter, our combined Mid Pacific index is approximately $8.20 per barrel and our fourth quarter planned throughput in Hawaii is 72,000 to 74,000 barrels per day. In Wyoming, our 3-2-1 index was $25.29 per barrel during the quarter, compared to $19.12 per barrel during the third quarter of 2016.

Hurricane Harvey related supply disruptions combined with constructive demand fundamentals supported our margins environment in the third quarter. Also in the quarter, our refinery throughput averaged 17,000 barrels per day with 98.3% operational availability. Adjusted gross margin was $18.67 per barrel and production costs were $6.67 per barrel.

We successfully executed our planned 14 days turnaround in October. We now have new catalysts in the reformer plus new catalysts and improved capabilities in our diesel hydrotreater. Estimated turnaround impact on our Wyoming fourth quarter result is approximately negative $1.20 per barrel at gross margin level, an additional $0.50 per barrel of production cost. So far in the fourth quarter, our Wyoming 3-2-1 index has averaged approximately $27.50 per barrel and our target throughput in Wyoming is 14,000 to 16,000 barrels per day.

At this point, I will turn the call over to Will to review consolidated results and Laramie highlights.

Will Monteleone

Thank you Joseph. So it was a strong quarter across each of our business segments. It was also quite quarter other than approximately $1.5 million positive benefit within our Wyoming refining operations associated with FIFO accounting in a rising price environment. If you recall, I called out the negative impact of FIFO in the second quarter of a similar amount.

Cash from operations totaled $43 million during the quarter and our net debt to capitalization continues its downward trend to 39%. Our interest expense totaled $7.4 million during the quarter and as of November 6, our total liquidity was $124 million. During the quarter, our capital expenditures totaled $8.1 million, net of third-party reimbursements. We reiterate our capital expenditure annual target range of $38 million to $42 million with the majority of spending occurring within Wyoming refining and Hawaii retail during the fourth quarter.

Moving on to Laramie. Laramie generated approximately $14 million in EBITDAX and a net loss of $1.8 million including $2.3 million in unrealized derivative gains and $1.4 million in realized derivative losses for a net derivative benefit in the quarter of $0.9 million. During the quarter, Laramie spud 40 and completed 29 wells, finishing with 48 drilled but uncompleted wells. September exit production was 142 million cubic feet a day equivalent and completion activity is accelerating driving expectations for December exit production between 160 million and 170 million cubic feet a day equivalent. Netbacks continued to improve based on modifications within Laramie's processing contracts.

Unhedged price realizations were the following. Natural gas $2.72 per MCF, natural gas liquids $0.49 per gallon and condensate $42 per barrel. Capital expenditures totaled $36 million, leaving a revolver balance of $149 million as of September 30 and debt-to-EBITDAX of approximately three times. Recently drilled and completed wells are ranging between $900,000 to $950,000 per well. To protect Laramie's return profile on the new wells brought to sales, additional natural gas hedges were added totaling approximately 15 million cubic feet a day equivalent for 2018. While early in the budget cycle, preliminary expectations are for Laramie to continue its two rig program and for periodic reviews of expanding the rig program to three to four rigs depending upon returns.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Operator, I will turn it back to you for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Chi Chow

Thanks. Good morning everyone.

William Pate

Good morning.

Chi Chow

Will, the debt reduction in the quarter, what tranches of debt retired in 3Q? And it just seems like that was a little bit higher than what you are scheduled 2017 maturities were. So any details there would be helpful.

Will Monteleone

Sure Chi. So I think during the quarter, we reduced our principal debt balance by roughly $12 million. Roughly $5 million of that is of lower revolver balance at Wyoming and the balance is really made up of the mandatory amortization across the Wyoming term loan, the Hawaii retail term loan and our J Aron forward sale agreement. That's really the primary driver. And then the next debt or the cash position really did go up by roughly $24 million. So you combine those two pieces and that's where you see the net debt reduction that we commented on.

Chi Chow

Got it. Any plans you can talk about on 4Q for the reduction?

Will Monteleone

I think the opportunities that are more longer dated are the Wyoming holdco term loan that we have there. It's about $67 million. It's L plus 9.5%. It's got a prepayment penalty that is in effect until really July of next year. That's the highest cost debt that we have in place. We can continue to work the revolver balances lower and the J Aron forward sale, all of our debt fully prepayable other than the Wyoming holdings' term loan. So those are our opportunities for further debt reduction.

Chi Chow

Okay. Great. Thanks. And second question, it looks like your operating results have really solidified over the last couple of quarters here. Do you feel like that refining ops are, at this point, optimized, I guess across the retail and logistics as well? And if not, can you point to what you are focused on on further improvements from here?

Joseph Israel

Yes. There is always room for opportunities. We continue to invest and integrate it on a CapEx, integrated CapEx in our system and improve our cost structure and select our crude in different ways and we will continue to go for this type of opportunities.

And you want to cover logistics and retail?

William Pate

Yes. Chi, just to add to that, this is Bill. I think with respect to refining too, we have some larger projects that are still relatively small that will play out over the next 18 to 24 months, specifically the distillate hydrotreater that builds for growth in 2019 and beyond and working on other projects like that. Also incurring some smaller capital projects in and around the refining operations. And then in addition to that, the logistics system is, I would say, somewhat underutilized and as we grow our volumes, we are finding that we can reduce our unit cost in both areas. And I think that is reflected in some of the performance in the third quarter of 2017 and that's something we hope to continue as we go forward. So that's more a function of growing our volumes and utilizing our systems better. At some point, there may bottlenecks that may require a little more capital and we will just have to be careful and judicious about debottlenecking those logistics kinks.

Will Monteleone

And Chi, this is Will. The only thing I would add is in Wyoming, as Joseph referenced. We did complete the work there that expanded our diesel hydrotreater and that should over time give us more flexibility to toggle our distillate yields up in Wyoming. So again, that's probably not so much a story, it wouldn't feel specifically for the third quarter, but it is a story over a 12 month horizon for Wyoming.

William Pate

We added700 barrels per day of diesel capacity in Wyoming and our yields are now 50% distillate and close to 50% in Hawaii. So our refining system is probably $0.12 higher on distillate yield than the industry average that will position for the winter and with the diesel strong outlook.

Chi Chow

Yes. Good for 2020 as well. Great. Thanks. I appreciate it.

Tim Rezvan

Hi. Good morning folks.

William Pate

Hi Tim. Good morning.

Tim Rezvan

A couple of questions. I would like to kind of go higher level on strategy side. The debt-to-capo below 40% now, equity continues to be strong. You are in a very good position to play offense relative to a year ago. I was wondering if maybe, Bill, you can give any kind of high-level commentary on what you are seeing on A&D front?

William Pate

Sure. Let me say first that the projects that we just discussed, the distillate hydrotreater in Hawaii, the diesel hydrotreater expansion in Wyoming and similar projects like that that we are focused on internally. Those will provide a much higher risk-adjusted return than and acquisitions that we reviewed to-date. So that's our principal focus and we believe with these alone, we could increase our adjusted earnings per share asset base and with the healthy free cash flow, we can pay down our debt and continue to generate cash flow and pay down debt.

In terms of acquisitions themselves, our focus continues to be on those assets that would have a strong fit with our current businesses in Wyoming and Hawaii. I think particularly in Wyoming, there are opportunities to expand in and around the refinery, it's not that will allow us to capture more margin.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. That's helpful. And then I guess a follow-up. Natural gas prices remain in sort of a range around here. I know some investors have been pretty clear in how they view the strategic value for the Laramie. I don't know if this is something for Will, but how are you all sort of thinking about that given the limited upside that a lot of people see in gas going forward keeping Laramie in the portfolio?

Will Monteleone

Sure. So I think our base-case for Laramie is that this two rig program really allows us to generate well north of 25% rates of return at the wellhead. And I think our current view with respect to the current A&D market for our assets in the Rockies, there is limited value being paid for undeveloped location. And again with the inventory we see with the restructurings of the gathering and processing agreements as well as the fact that we are getting liquids which is a pretty important part of the overall story for Laramie, we think it is actually a little differentiated than some the other asset packages that are out there. So I think we like the diversification right now. I think it is something that we will look to monetize over time. But it's ultimately something that I think the proved developed production and growing that is going to yield the most attractive return from our perspective.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. I appreciate that. And then one final one. I may have written this correctly, but I believe for 3Q there was an expectation of operating cost of around $3.50. I think you came in at $3.69. I am not sure if my memory is correct, but was there anything of note in the third quarter that nudged operating costs up a little bit higher?

Joseph Israel

Yes. It's in the range and you know we do have inventory noise inside our OpEx at $0.20 per barrel. So without that noise we would report actually $3.50 per barrel for the quarter. This is of inventories we took back that we expensed. So it is in the range and this is also the guidance going forward.

Tim Rezvan

Okay. Thank you all.

Andrew Shapiro

Hi. Thank you and good morning. A few macro questions and then one or two drill down micros. First off, as you talk about these crack spreads and they continue to improve, would you now consider they are still in the mid-cycle or are we now at the high-end of the cycle?

Will Monteleone

Andrew, I think you have to view each crack or each region separately. So you take the Wyoming market. We certainly have got some lift in the latter part of the third quarter and it's continued really up through this week and I think a lot of that's related to Harvey and then their reduction of inventories in the mainland. We still think that the market will come down some seasonally. But going into this quarter, we are seeing more strength than we typically see. And, given the reduction in inventories and the balance in the market, 2018 for Wyoming, I think shapes up pretty well.

When you look at the Pacific region, cracks are, I would say, relatively strong although they have weakened. You can see that our combined index actually is below the mid-cycle at this point. It appears that a significant amount of that reduction is related to a tighter physical market, as I mentioned and the fact that crude procurement in the basins, in the Pacific basin and generally in Asia, has been tighter and I think that's a function of the action of the Saudis and tightness in the physical market. It's hard to determine where that goes but we are certainly prepared for a tighter physical market there and believe that the cracks will probably continue to move along at the level they are right now because the inventories in the Pacific are also relatively stable.

Would you like to add anything to that, Joseph?

Joseph Israel

Yes. There are definitely constructive fundamental theory in the oil market. This year, we are expecting 3.5% GDP growth and two million barrels per day of oil demand growth this year. As a result, we do have a clearer order surplus inventory with strong demand and tight supply and we are well positioned as an industry to the winter with low inventories and relatively strong cracks in both markets really. Really the Wyoming get more impacted by the Harvey hurricane, the situation after and globally with the economy.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And then drilling down a little bit here. Is there any particular reason that you guys chose to sizably increase the cash balances rather than pay down additional debt? Was it because of prepayment penalties and timing? Or you are anticipating deploying the capital? What's the cause of letting it go? I wouldn't say, letting it go, it's not a bad thing, except it doesn't earn as much as your debt is costing you.

Will Monteleone

Sure. Yes. So Andrew, I think some of this is, within the subsidiary levels, we do have some cash traps down at certain level, so that's part of it. The second is, again, I think trying to retain some flexibility with respect to the path forward on the Wyoming holdings term loan, as we are marching towards that prepayment penalty lapsing, adding an adequate cash balance to deal with that if we need to with cash on hand is certainly one possibility. So again I think we are trying to strike the balance of having adequate dry powder to address that as well as any inorganic opportunities that we pursue.

Andrew Shapiro

And then with respect to the Wyoming refi down the road, is that something where you be would looking at duration or mostly a basis point reduction?

Will Monteleone

Likely both. I think we are constantly looking at our capital structure alternatives whether that includes something up at the parent company level that would make for simpler capital structure that would have longer duration or whether that's a reduction in coupons down at the OpCo levels. So I think both of those alternatives are things that we have evaluated. I think given the performance at Wyoming and the results there and in our debt balance, we certainly feel like we could achieve a lower cost of capital at the subsidiary level there today.

Andrew Shapiro

And are you comfortable in establishing, is it 100 basis points, 200 basis points that you think you might, upon the refi be able to extract out of the cost?

Will Monteleone

Yes. I think we will have to wait until we get into the market as when we are trying to address it at that point.

Andrew Shapiro

Okay. And then the last two questions, one is a little bit micro. What activity during the quarter caused the goodwill on the balance sheet to rise from the prior quarter? I think it was sequentially, but I didn't know if there was any acquisition activity or whether the reevaluation, so I just spotted that and you can call us on that offline, that's fine.

Andrew Shapiro

Sure.

Will Monteleone

We will discuss that offline, but I am not aware of anything material.

Andrew Shapiro

No, it wasn't that large but it had been flat and then all of a sudden there was a move and I didn't know of acquisitions. And lastly, in the next six months, what's the visibility on your investor outreach/non-deal road shows, et cetera conferences?

William Pate

Christine, do you have that schedule?

Christine Laborde

Good morning Andrew. It's Christine. The next week, we are going to the Seaport conference and then we plan to go the Mizuho and Cowen conferences in December and then Argus and the Wolfe conferences in January.

Andrew Shapiro

Great. Thanks guys.

William Pate

Thanks Andrew.

Chi Chow

Thanks. Just a follow-up on the comments on the tighter physical crude markets. Would you say that this is a bit of a headwind for Q4 capture rates? And any thoughts on how the slate may change out of Hawaii?

William Pate

Well, first of all, it probably is a headwind but I think it's reflected in the combined index to a certain extent, because the combined really takes, our product cracks, the 4-1-2-1 and the crude differential. And if you look at the last week of October, you can see that we have gone and this is on an FOB basis, but we have gone from a discount to Brent to a premium to Brent over the last several months. So I would say that it is impacted into the combined index. And then I think rising prices in general will create a little bit of a headwind as well. I am not sure how material it would be but it's something that we have to think about and then the shape of the curve at the market is flatter that tends to impact us some as well because of the length of the move of our physical crude.

Chi Chow

Okay. Thanks Bill. Any thoughts on the sustainability of Brent/TI above $6 going forward here?

Joseph Israel

I think that $2 to $3 in past reflected incremental Brent barrel coming to the Gulf Coast and with parity in the Gulf Coast. And I think now with two million barrels per day of crude exports from the U.S., call it WTI, call it LLS, that parity point has shifted toward Asia or Latin America as the incremental barrel. And to compete with Brent, we are now talking about a completely different cost structure. We take TI from crushing to the Gulf at around $3 plus, $4 or $5 of shipping. It has to compete with Brent. I think a spread of $4 or $5 or $6 longer term is more sustainable than the $7, $8 we have today and probably anywhere compared to $2 to $3 we have seen before.

Chi Chow

Okay. It doesn't look any good. Maybe one final question here back on retail. I think you have got a nice trend going the last couple of quarters on your fuel sales per site ticking up. Can you talk about those trends there? And is what we have seen for Q2 and Q3 more normalized levels of fuel volumes going forward?

William Pate

I think we have seen some good growth just in terms of our share, just to reiterate, I didn't actually give you the specific numbers but fuel volumes on the same-store sales were up 2.5% for the quarter. So we saw a similar trend in Q3 that we saw in Q2 and Q1. I think it's just a strategy, as I mentioned in the last quarter, of being a little bit more sophisticated in pricing on the street and it's also a reflection of a pretty strong market out there.

Chi Chow

Hele impacts kicking in as well, you think Bill?

William Pate

I think Hele is a factor, but I think we are seeing similar growth on the 76 side and they are both, honestly they are both, if I look at them on a brand basis, both brands are showing similar growth profiles.

Chi Chow

Okay.

William Pate

They are taking, as I mentioned last quarter, there are a couple of new openings with some competitors that had some impact in the quarter, but it wasn't was huge.

Chi Chow

Okay. Thanks Bill. I appreciate it.

William Pate

Thank you. We are happy with our team's performance this year. We will remain focused on generating strong free cash flow to reduce our debt and bolster our balance sheet and we will continue to grow our adjusted earnings per share. Thanks for joining us. Have a good day.

