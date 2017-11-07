When Will Micron Technology Announce New Fab Construction?

Micron Technology’s (MU) stock has been rising in tandem with average selling prices (ASPs) of DRAM and NAND chips. Based on the company’s 4Q FY2017 results, I posed the question in an October 3, 2017, Seeking Alpha article entitled “Does Micron Need To Build A New Production Fab Like All Its Competitors?”

At the time of the writing I was waiting for financial results for competitors Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix, which had not yet reported their financial results for 3Q CY2017.

In the past month, SSNLF and SK Hynix have indeed reported, and I present their results in this article. But before that, news from DRAMeXchange: “TrendForce Says Samsung Could Increase Competition in DRAM Market Next Year by Expanding Its Production Capacity; Supply May Not Remain Tight for Long.”

DRAMeXchange notes that:

“DRAMeXchange reports that Samsung is considering raising its DRAM production by altering the plan for its new Pyeontaek facility and expanding the capacity of its Line 17 fab. A part of the second floor of the Pyeongtaek facility may be set aside for fabricating DRAM wafers rather than NAND Flash wafers as originally intended.”

According to my analysis, SSNLF has expanded production capacity on the first floor of its Pyeongtaek plant from 80,000 sheets/month to 90,000, and it most likely will bring forward the construction of its second plant in Xian and facilities on the second floor of the Pyeongtaek plant. Further, SK Hynix is scheduled to begin mass production of 18nm DRAM in 4Q17, and is expected to begin shipments of PC- and mobile-use DRAM in 4Q, and server-use products in 1Q18.

DRAM and NAND Shipments

In Chart 1 for DRAM shipments, through Q3 CY2017, Samsung and SK Hynix pulled away from MU in 1Gb equivalents. With the current capacity expansion by the Korean companies and no fab construction announced by MU, this differential will only be augmented in 2018.



Chart 1

Shown in Chart 2 is a comparison of NAND shipments through Q3 CY2017. Here, NAND shipments at Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix clearly outpaced shipments by MU. The shift from HDD to SSD is boosting demand for NAND. SK Hynix is increasing production of its 72-layer 3D NAND while its newly added capacity at the M14 fab is in full-scale operation.

Chart 2

DRAM and NAND ASPs

Chart 3 below is a comparison of DRAM ASPs among the three companies through Q3 CY2017. All three reported increases in ASPs. Price increase is being driven by shortages in mobile DRAM. Demand for mobile DRAM is increasing on the launches of Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) newest models.

Chart 3

Chart 4 below is a comparison of NAND ASPs among the three companies through Q3 CY2017. MU’s ASPs are considerably lower than those of its competitors. In fact, MU’s NAND ASPs have been flat over the past seven quarters.

SK Hynix’ growth slowed a bit compared to previous quarters due to a 2% ASP cut amid growth in Apple-bound TLC shipments and rising 3D NAND development and depreciation costs.

Chart 4

DRAM and NAND Operating Margins

DRAM operating profit margins (percentage) are plotted in Chart 5. All three companies have witnessed an increase in OP margins due to the increase in ASPs, and hence revenues. The ramp in growth in operating margins for MU is greater than the others because of cost savings from not constructing new DRAM fabs for the past two years.

Chart 5

NAND operating profit margins (percentage) are plotted in Chart 6. OP margins in Q3 2017 are nearly identical for MU and SK Hynix (30.8% and 27.7%, respectively), but significantly lower than the 49.4% reported by SSNLF.

Chart 6

Investor Takeaway

A shortage of memory chips the industry is experiencing is a result of two factors: the strong demand in various applications, and the lack of capacity increases through constraints in the building of new fabs.

The shortage will continue into 2018 as server demand remains strong, bolstered by the escalation of cloud and machine learning technologies. Notwithstanding slow PC demand, the shift from HDD to SSD is furthering demand for NAND. IT firms’ data center expansion should absorb the increase in NAND production. Mobile DRAM demand is improving from the 1H 2017 level, which should drive up prices sharply in 4Q17 but will lead to PC DRAM supply shortages despite lackluster PC demand.

Nevertheless, MU is dealing with the specter of increased output by its competitors through fab investments, which MU has refused to do, particularly in DRAMs. We are in a supercycle in memory such that despite memory shipment increases, demand continues to outpace supply. Ultimately that will change and MU needs to consider long-term strategy of increasing output.

Currently in my opinion MU is not thinking long term, relying on current supply-demand dynamics that have been raising ASPs because of shortage. Indeed, MU recently completed its Fab 10 in Singapore, but the company is anticipating huge bit growth increases from moving to newer DRAM and NAND nodes. A 40% increase in DRAM bit growth for 1x compared to 20-nanometer technology can be attained, as well as more than a 20% greater cost reduction. Moving from 32-layer to 64-layer NAND gains the company a bit growth of 100% and cost reduction of 30%.

But that strategy will backfire as new competition enters the market. Three new fabs are being built in China, and construction scheduling is accelerating. Fijian's Jinhua Integrated Circuit plant finished the construction of its key plant structure (building shell) in October this year. Wuhan-based YMTC is investing a total of US$24 billion in building three large-sized 3D NAND flash manufacturing plants. Its No. 1 plant is set for an official run in 2018, with a monthly production capacity of 300,000 wafers. Finally, Hefei-based Rui-Li IC is actively placing orders with suppliers for a variety of DRAM manufacturing equipment and is expected to take delivery of the first batch of advanced lithography machines by the end of 2017.