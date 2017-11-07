Jonathan Cooper Portfolio Update: Estimating The Beta Of Airlines

I am an investor seeking long-term growth while investing in large cap companies which typically offer products that I enjoy or am familiar with. My approach focuses largely on using DCF modelling to identify when I think that a market price offers an attractive entry point for various equities, and when a market price indicates that there's little room for improvement in those equities.

I plan for this to become a regular feature to track my portfolio and its performance over each month. As it stands today, my portfolio consists of the following equities and ETFs:

Since this is the first instance of my portfolio update, I will briefly describe my portfolio goals, holdings I sold during the month, and why I own each of the holdings that I own and my thoughts on those holdings.

Portfolio Goals

I am a long-term investor, looking to invest in long-term growth but with a dash of stability. I seek to build a diversified portfolio across multiple industries, and including growing companies as well as maturing companies. For example, I expect Facebook (FB) and Adobe (ADBE) to grow considerably in revenue and profit in the coming years, while Kansas City Southern (KSU) and Edison International (EIX) will offer much more stability.

I am also in the process of moving part of my portfolio into Canada. During the past year, I moved from the United States to Canada, and as part of that, I have switched my non-retirement accounts to Canadian brokerages. I would also like to increase my exposure to the Canadian dollar, since it is the currency I will be using in the future, and decrease my exposure to the US dollar. Over the long term, I anticipate that I will hold a portfolio that is approximately 20-30% Canadian bonds and bond funds, and 70-80% equity. Of that equity, I expect approximately one-third to be Canadian, one-third to be American, and one-third to be global equity.

I intend to slowly build up my portfolio and holdings, moving from primarily ETFs into primarily equities of my choosing over time. However, I want to take my time to purchase companies that I believe offer attractive valuations. In the future, I also intend to partially hedge my portfolio, especially within airlines. Since I research airlines more extensively than other industries, I tend to have stronger ideas about which companies I like and dislike within the industry. Further, the industry itself is very cyclical, so I do not want to maintain long positions in the industry that take up too much of my portfolio (more than approximately 10-15%), and may initiate short positions to hedge long positions.

Further, I plan to maintain a diversified portfolio, across industries and across companies. While I may hold certain companies with as much as 5% of my portfolio, I anticipate that 2-3% will be far more the norm.

I will hold the bulk of my positions based on DCF valuation models, as I do not typically believe in various pricing models, including P/E ratios, PEG ratios, EV/EBITDA ratios, or other ratios. In my view, these ratios can sometimes be useful (when used correctly) for determining which companies might be undervalued compared to their industry as a whole, they are not useful in determining whether the industry itself is overvalued or undervalued. Since my goal is long-term growth, I wish to find companies that are undervalued generally, rather than those that are merely undervalued compared to their peers. I don't begrudge those that use such ratios, and many people will use those tools and others and achieve better results than I will, but they are not my tool of choice.

My investing philosophies are based on my own life position, and I do not wish to recommend this portfolio to others. The ideal portfolio for your situation may vary dramatically from mine, based on your life situation and your needs from your investments. For me personally, I am a single 34-year-old, and am looking to build my reasonably-sized portfolio into a substantial source of income over the next 10 to 20 years. Accordingly, my investment time horizons are years into the future, and I do not anticipate needing to rely heavily on my portfolio to provide me with dividends or other income for years to come. If you time horizons vary considerably from mine, different investments are very likely appropriate for you.

With that said, here is a short description of my holdings, some of which I have written about on Seeking Alpha, and some of which I haven't.

Holdings Sold & Airline Betas

During the past month, I sold my position in American Airlines (AAL). I have previously written positively about American Airlines, but after another quarter of results and after updating my models, I no longer believe that American Airlines offers a sufficient margin of safety for my investing goals. I made a 5% profit on my 2.6% holding in American.

The primary reason for my opinion changing on American was that during the past month, I have developed my own bottom-up beta leveraging calculations. Generally, I create a leveraged beta for each airline based on that airline's debt, the present value of their operating leases, and the present value of their aircraft purchase commitments. Each of these obligations is fixed to a large degree, although the latter may offer more flexibility to airlines, and is accordingly only weighted 50% in my calculations.

By my metrics, American Airlines along with United Airlines (UAL) is one of the two most leveraged airlines of the US domestic airlines. American's market cap is about $23 billion, but the airline has $25 billion in debt and capital leases, $10 billion in operating leases, and $12.5 billion in aircraft purchase commitments. These fixed costs will tend to make American Airlines a riskier proposition than other airlines since if the economy turns south, American will be less able to reduce its costs. Accordingly, I assign different betas to each of the airlines I have models for, as follows:

Symbol Market Cap Debt PV of Operating Leases PV of Aircraft Purchase Commitments Leverage without purchases Leverage including purchases Beta UAL 17,671 11,351 13,403 17,160 1.40 2.37 1.58 DAL 36,448 6,830 9,756 11,984 0.46 0.78 1.04 LUV 35,459 3,073 2,552 7,272 0.16 0.36 0.88 AAL 22,681 25,437 10,079 12,516 1.57 2.12 1.57 ALK 7,869 2,871 2,358 2,627 0.66 1.00 1.11 JBLU 6,569 1,271 1,012 6,537 0.35 1.34 1.12 SAVE 2,470 1,449 1,343 2,872 1.13 2.29 1.46

Overall, the average market cap weighted beta for the industry is 1.18, based on averages of various regression betas (differing in length and frequency, from 3-10 years and either weekly or monthly). This value reflects the inherent risks in the airline industry, which is a cyclical industry and will tend to move in the same direction as the market, and will move more than the market. The industry-wide beta is then de-leveraged for each of the above factors, as well as for cash holdings. To find a beta for American, those de-leveraged values are then re-leveraged based on American's particular debt, operating leases, and so on.

The results of this is that I have found a beta of 1.57 for American Airlines, making it one of the riskiest airlines in the domestic industry. This risk leads to a higher discount rate for my DCF models, which in turn depresses the value of American's future cash flows and my valuation. Because of all this, I am now using a 7.5% cost of capital for American Airlines, and find that its shares are worth slightly less than their trading price. Accordingly, I have sold my shares in the airline.

Similarly, due in part to their low leverage levels leading to low betas, I continue to hold shares in both Southwest Airlines (LUV) and Alaska Airlines (ALK). I also like both companies as airlines, and believe they offer a relatively enjoyable flying experience, at least by U.S. domestic airline standards.

Non-ETF Holdings

ALK data by YCharts

Alaska Air Group (ALK): This was a really tough month for Alaska Air, with the stock down 16.6% since October 1 and 14% since my purchase. Quarterly results were disappointing, as the integration with Virgin America isn't going as well as planned. In spite of that, I remain optimistic about the company, and have written about them repeatedly, so I won't repeat that here. In short, this (and all) of my holdings are long-term holdings, and I think that results will turn around. As shown, I value the company at about $91 right now, which leaves a margin of safety (MOS) of 43%. I think the market has hit Alaska too hard. While my valuation of Alaska dropped with their quarterly results, I thought it was a buy before, and it's still a buy now.

Southwest Airlines (LUV): Like Alaska, Southwest dropped on quarterly results, although far less sharply. Southwest is down 3% since October 1. I believe in Southwest on the grounds of strong management, reasonable growth prospects, and the best balance sheet in the airline industry. Using my bottom-up beta approach, Southwest Airlines has the lowest beta in the industry, of only 0.88. Southwest is also the least leveraged of US airlines, with about $35 billion in market cap compared to about $6 billion in debt and operating leases, and $7 billion in aircraft purchase commitments (all values listed in present value). This will allow Southwest to perform well in poor markets. Southwest will also have significant tailwinds as unprofitable fuel hedges burn off in 2018. Southwest makes up 3.1% of my portfolio, which is approximately the same as Alaska, and was the same prior to Alaska's decline.

Adobe (ADBE): I purchased shares of Adobe on October 16, at $149/share. Since then, it is up 18%. This purchase is based on a DCF model which I made, based in part on Credit Suisse estimates of growth, ergo the "DCF/CS" in the reason column. Adobe had very strong earnings this quarter and projected more growth than previous. The subscription model appears to be working extremely well for Adobe, and if growth continues as projected, I expect this stock to appreciate considerably. I haven't published anything about Adobe at this time, but it looks like a good bet to me, and one that I'm willing to make. This holding is slightly smaller than my airline holdings, at 2.4%, and was smaller still before its 22% appreciation after I purchased.

ADBE data by YCharts

Autodesk (ADSK): Like Adobe, I purchased Autodesk on October 16, and have a 2.1% holding. This software company has appreciated 4% since purchase, largely moving with the market. Earnings are due in the next month, which might provoke a bit more movement. As with Adobe, this purchase was made based on a DCF using Credit Suisse analyst projections.

Kansas City Southern (KSU): This railroad is a bit of an oddball in my portfolio, being a company that I admittedly don't know a great deal about. However, I like the look of their fundamentals, and they have strong recommendations from analysts. Shares are up slightly from my purchase price on October 16, although KSU faces possible risks if Trump's Mexican plans ever get off the ground. I consider that somewhat unlikely, however. I don't claim to be an expert on railroads, however, and this isn't a pick I have as much confidence in as some of the others. KSU is 2% of my portfolio.

Enerplus (ERF): I own ERF primarily for three reasons: First, it is Canadian so it increases my domestic exposure. Second, the company has strong analyst recommendations. Third, as an oil company, this is a way to hedge my exposure to airlines, since Enerplus is likely to move upwards with fuel price increases, while Alaska and Southwest are likely to suffer. Until I enter a more hedged portfolio (including shorting an airline or two), I'd like to continue to have direct exposure to the oil industry as a way to hedge airline exposure. ERF is up 7% since my purchase, and makes up 2.1% of my portfolio.

FB data by YCharts

Facebook (FB): I covered Facebook on Seeking Alpha previously, although I have since revised my valuation of the company based on its quarterly results. I still believe that the company offers some value, based on my DCF model, but this advantage has been lessened since I wrote about the company. I may consider trimming or eliminating this position in the future, depending on its performance and my evaluation of other companies out there. In this case, strong market performance would make me more likely to eliminate Facebook, as it would cut into my margin of safety unless accompanied by information that causes me to amend my model valuation of the company. I have 2.5% of my portfolio in Facebook, and it is up 1% since purchase.

Edison International (EIX) and PG&E Corp (PCG): I have personally been a customer of both of these energy companies, while living in Southern and Northern California, respectively. Both of these purchases are quite recent, from October 26. PG&E has been battered over the past month, due to Northern California fires which have damaged company property, and may have been caused by company equipment. It may prove very costly for the electrical company, although it remains to be seen if the cost exceeds the approximately $7.5 billion in market cap the company has lost since news broke, and the extent to which the utility is able to pass on costs to consumers. I remain optimistic on both of these electrical companies, although PCG looks to be considerably more dangerous than EIX at this point. Each company makes up 2% of my portfolio, and is flat since my purchase.

ETF Holdings

The four Vanguard index funds, which together make up a large portion of my portfolio, are legacy holdings from my time working as an attorney. During that time, I did not have enough time to look into various companies deeply enough to invest my money wisely, at least in my opinion, and so I preferred to invest in low-cost index funds. I expect that I will slowly reduce those holdings over time, beginning in the new year.

VTI data by YCharts

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC): This ETF is in my portfolio because I worked as an attorney in the United States before moving back home to Canada. As a result, all my holdings, some of which are tied up for the time being due to various capital gains laws and the interaction of US and Canadian tax laws, are held in US dollars. Thus, the Canadian ETF is designed primarily to have more exposure to Canadian markets, and less exposure to USD/CAD fluctuations. Because my retirement accounts are at an American brokerage that offers free trades in EWC, this is the Canadian ETF that I own. I expect to reduce this holding as time passes, and begin investing in high-quality Canadian companies directly instead. I plan to eventually spread the equity portion of my portfolio into approximately one-third Canadian equities, one-third American equities, and one-third global equities.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP): I hold STIP in my portfolio largely due to free trades on ETFs, once against, and hold this bond in lieu of cash to generate slightly larger returns. In the future, I expect to hold 20-30% of my portfolio in bonds, although I expect that I will largely hold Canadian bonds, in order to reduce my exposure to foreign (to me) currencies.

Future Considerations

Over the course of the next months, I plan to continue to build out my investment portfolio to fit my needs. To do this, I will continue to research companies regularly, and to purchase shares in the companies which I believe in. To me, this means that I'll want to purchase companies whose products I enjoy, and where shares of that company trade at a considerable discount to my valuation of the company based on its future cash flows. I also anticipate reducing a number of my ETF holdings over the next two months, although I will not liquidate the bulk of my Vanguard holdings until well into 2018, for taxation reasons.

I also intend to continue to expand and improve my airline valuation models particularly. One particular focus over the course of the next few months will be to value other US airlines, such as Hawaiian Airlines (HA), as well as Canadian airlines including Air Canada. I am also experimenting with methods of including other obligations in my beta calculations, such as unfunded pension obligations at certain legacy carriers. I expect that considering these obligations would ultimately bring down my estimations of the value of legacy carriers with those obligations, as those obligations are likely to be a drain on cash flows in the coming years.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, LUV, ADBE, ADSK, KSU, ERF, FB, EIX, PCG, EWC, VSS, VWO, VB, VTI, STIP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.