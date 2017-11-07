Starbucks: Consolidation Play

Starbucks (SBUX) has seen its share price trade sideways the last few years, but it could be preparing for its next leg higher. SBUX is committed to global expansion, while also leveraging its digital platform, which should collectively fuel its share price higher. Moreover, management's commitment to returning capital to shareholders is adding long-term value. SBUX's consolidation is providing a great opportunity to add shares, for the company could soon break out higher.

Price Action

Broader equity markets are reaching record levels on a daily basis, while SBUX continues to trade sideways. This consolidation is allowing investors to potentially add shares before the stocks next leg higher. Since its IPO, SBUX has trended strongly higher, with only a brief downturn during the financial crisis. In fact, since mid-1993, SBUX is up almost 10,000%.

The recent slowdown in the company's share price is due to lackluster earnings results, only meeting expectations the last few quarters. The brief pause in its uptrend is understandable however, as its share price broadly outperformed the S&P 500 from 2009 through 2015.

Relative underperformance to the S&P 500 hasn't led to a decline in SBUX's share price, merely a tight consolidation pattern. SBUX has traded within the $50-$60 range over the last three years, but with stronger future earnings, its share price should break higher with conviction as investors emerge from the multi-year consolidation.

Fundamental Narrative

Although SBUX's earnings haven't been blow outs in recent quarters, the company is positioning well for future growth. Its expansion into East Asian markets should open it up to a large new consumer base. Throughout fiscal year 2017, growth in China was impressive, posting 7% comp growth, strong revenue growth, and increasing profitability, according to management. . Moreover, the company added over 550 net new stores in China throughout the year, totaling nearly 3,000 stores in 135 cities currently.

Additionally, management is streamlining its investments towards the highest growth areas, while transitioning away from older, less profitable segments. For example, a recent streamlining activity included almost doubling SBUX's company-owned operations in Mainland China, through the pending purchase of the remaining 50% of its East China operations, according to management. While it expands in China, it is shuttering all of its Teavana retail stores, while selling TAZO in order to focus on Teavana as its premium tea brand.

Moreover, management is also focused on growing the company's digital commerce presence. SBUX believes that its digital relationships are among its most powerful demand generation levers. Throughout 2017, Starbucks Rewards membership in the U.S. rose 11% on an annual basis, while per member spend increased 8% in the most recent quarter. Cumulatively, this means that 36% of tender comes from Starbucks Rewards, the vast majority via its mobile app. Management also gave guidance on sales and its app in coming quarters:

"In quarters ahead, all customers will be able to download our app, set up a digital relationship with Starbucks, select a payment vehicle of their choice, and use Mobile Order & Pay. This is the first of many initiatives that will combine direct digital relationships with new value propositions in order to expand the total universe of customers with whom we engage and communicate."

Below is a chart of both SBUX's revenue and earnings per share over the last three decades. As is seen, growth for both the top- and bottom-line remain strong, and with its focus on future expansion, earnings results will likely keep pace.

Capital Allocation

SBUX's capital allocation program also returns a lot of value to shareholders, aiding in its share price expansion. In fiscal year 2017, SBUX returned a record $3.5 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, according to management. Dividends over the previous six years increased an average of 24% annually, with its earnings payout ratio now nearly 50%. Moreover, the company issued guidance for more return of capital in coming years.

During the call, management announced another 20% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.30 per share, while also committing to returning $15 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases over the next three years.

Below is a chart of SBUX's dividend payout, dividend yield, and shares outstanding over the last 10 years. Dividends have steadily risen, with its yield similarly rising. Moreover, the company's shares outstanding have fallen by a few hundred million shares, all signaling that capital allocation to shareholders is a priority.

Conclusion

SBUX has been trading sideways since 2015, but it could break out higher in coming years, signaling that now is a strong buying opportunity. The company's share price remains in an uptrend, while its operating results and expansion efforts remain strong. Moreover, management is committed to returning capital to shareholders, which should further propel its share price higher.

