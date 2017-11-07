Perceptron's (PRCP) CEO David Watza on Q1 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP)

Q1 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017 10:00 AM ET

Executives

David Watza - President and CEO

Michelle Wright - Corporate Controller

Analysts

Greg Palm - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Michelle Wright

Thank you very much, Kate. Good morning and welcome. We are pleased that you have joined our call today and continue to be interested in our business. Late yesterday, we issued our release with the results from the first quarter of our fiscal year 2018, which is available on our website at investors.perceptron.com. We also filed our Form 10-Q last night.

On the call with me today, from Perceptron is Dave Watza, President and Chief Executive Officer.

I will now turn the call over to Dave for his comments, after which I will come back to discuss our financial results in more detail and then we will open for Q&A. Dave?

David Watza

Thank you, Michelle, and thank you to everyone who has joined us for today’s call. We appreciate you taking the time to pay attention to our business, on which we continue to make improvements. I am eager to update you on our business the markets we serve, our customers products and our employees.

This quarter represents another significant step toward improving Perceptron through our long term strategic growth and diversification objectives as well as continued cost reductions. The results contained in the press release issued last night are clear indicators of the changes we have made to the business. While I'm delighted with the results we just announced I am even more excited to tell you about the evolution of our vision for the future.

Before I talk about our future I would like to review a few of the highlights included in our first quarter press release. This quarter represented another substantial step in the journey of improving our operations and margins at Perceptron. Our customer book metrics of bookings revenue and backlog were all very strong. Booking for the first quarter were $23.2 million which is a record for a fiscal first quarter and is a 6.4% increase from the prior year's first quarter.

Revenue for the first quarter was $19.3 million, a 10.3% increase over the prior year's first quarter, and ties the record for our fiscal first quarter.

Backlog ended the quarter at 48.9 million the second highest backlog ever. Our operating metrics of gross profit, operating income and cash flow from operations all improved substantially. Gross profit as a percent of sales for the quarter up 40% was dramatically improved by 1,360 basis points over the same period of our fiscal 2017.

Recurring operating profit which excludes severance impairment and other charges was $1.5 million for the first quarter compared to recurring operating loss of $1.3 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2017. This is a $2.8 million improvement.

Cash flow from operations provided $4.2 million in the quarter compared to a use of $1.5 million in the prior year’s first quarter another significant operational improvement. In addition to these great results, let me provide you with the few more details in our booking numbers. Bookings were let in the first quarter by growth in customer demand in our Europe region, as we recorded $9.4 million, 52% above the same quarter in the prior year, we are seeing signs of stronger bookings in this region as we begin our fiscal year.

In Americas, our bookings were $9.6 million a very strong quarter for our Americas region, but 11% an even stronger first quarter of fiscal 2017.

In Asia, our bookings totaled $4.2 million compared to $4.8 million in the prior year. Overall bookings for the quarter were $23.2 million a record for our first fiscal quarter.

Currency had a favorable impact of $1.6 million at bookings when compared to the prior year’s first quarter primarily due to the changes in the Euro, US dollar exchange rate.

Backlog is still at healthy pipeline at $48.9 million, this is another indicator of our customers desire for our products and clearly will help sustain our revenue growth in the next few quarters.

I also want to elaborate on a few of the details of our revenue for the first quarter. Revenues for the first three months up $19.3 million was up versus last year’s first quarter by $1.8 million or 10.3%, this was slightly higher than our previously discussed range of $16 million to $19 million.

Here are the few of the details about the quarterly revenue. Sales were up 52% to $3.5 million primarily due to sales of inline and near line measurement solutions and offline measurement solutions both of which were much improved.

Sales in our Americas region were up $2.8 million or 54% to $8 million for the quarter. Our operations team did an excellent job delivering the significant increase in revenue while keeping control over our fixed cost.

Our European regions had sales of $7.8 million which was down 22% from the same quarter of last year primarily due to declines in inline and near line measurement solutions and offline measurement solutions. This was a very difficult comparison to our strong first quarter of fiscal 2017 in Europe.

In the quarter, FX had a $0.4 million favorable impact on sales when compared to the prior year’s first quarter, primarily due to the Euro, US dollar exchange rate fluctuation. Of course, our topline is dependent on customer timing and the complex revenue recognition were also we are subject too. My executive team and I, as well as our global sales team continue to be focused on profitable topline growth. These customer metrics are all clear indicators of the demand for our products and services as well as the loyalty of our customers. I'm very proud of the efforts of our team in delivering these results.

Next and looking at profitability metrics of gross profit and operating income it is clear that we continue to make significant progress in transforming the company. It is also clear that we fully optimized the savings from our March 2016, financial improvement plan and we continue to identify additional areas of cost improvements.

Gross profit as a percent of sales was 40% in our first quarter an increase of 1360 basis points over the same period in the prior year. While we are proud of the significant progress we have made in our margins in the past several quarters. We have cognizant of the need to continue to expand our margins so that we're able to fund our development efforts. This remains an important part of our strategic focus.

Recurring operating income which excludes severance impairment and other charges was $1.5 million for our first quarter as compared to a recurring operating loss of $1.3 million in our prior year's first quarter. This turnaround of $2.8 million was driven by topline growth of 1.8 million, favorable mix, keeping our fixed cost down and continued relentless cost savings efforts. Mitchell will discuss these results in greater details in a few minutes.

As I mentioned before I'm proud of our team's accomplishments since past year and the significant improvements we continue to see without their best efforts these advances would not be possible. We always feel good about the progress of the past quarter we're always looking for ways to improve upon these results.

In our press release we offered revenue guidance for our second-quarter of $20 million to $23 million. For our full fiscal year 2018 we see mid-single-digit topline growth. Our longer-term aspirations are for sustained 10% revenue growth, gross profit to gross asset in revenue and exceeds 40% and operating income over 10%. The results in our first quarter represent another significant step towards these aspirations.

Now I would like to talk about our progress towards executing our strategic plan. As I've mentioned before there are four main elements to our strategic plan.

First, continuous investment in our engineering capabilities to further expand our competitive advantages in hardware and software technologies.

Second, broadening our product offering to automotive customers this is intended to expand our addressable market and enable us to achieve double-digit revenue growth.

Third, tenaciously pursue greater cost efficiencies as we continue the practices throughout the organization and forth prudent management of working capital such that we can maximize free cash flows and reinvest in the growth of the business.

Now I will elaborate on the progress we are making on each of these strategic objectives. In our last conference, I indicated that will be launching updated sensor families and on October 18 we issued a press release announcing our launch of the Helix Evo 3-D scanning sensor family.

As I stated in that press release Helix Evo is a significant evolutionary in our helix sensor family providing vastly improved point clouds and plant hardened built quality. Helix Evo provides the data our customers need for quick real-time resolutions whether the root cause of their quality challenge comes from the assembly or stamping process. The Helix Evo was on displayed at the recent quality show in Chicago and the first shipments will happen in the next few weeks.

In addition, on October 24, we unveiled our [Acucite] absolute accuracy product at the Quality Show in Chicago, this product significant improves our ability to provide our customers with high accuracy measurements. In the past, our customers offset our production floor system measurements to their CMMs. We now have multiple solutions to allow our customers to do away with costly and time-consuming correlations making our accurate data available earlier in their launch process and as a result more valuable for rapidly improving quality and containment from the first part produced.

Both of these updates to new products supports the first two core subs of our strategic plan, continuously investing in our engineering efforts as well as broadening our product lines. You will also see there are engineering and research and development spending increased this quarter by just over $100,000. This was purposeful and as you can see the investment in these areas yielding results.

We continue to plan to invest in this area and we know it will expand our ability to compete in the marketplace. As far as the third element of our strategic plan, tenaciously perusing cost savings, this is clearly evident when you look at our margin increase in the quarter over the past year.

The margin improvement in the quarter adds momentum to the margin improvement we saw in our most recent fiscal year-end results. Positive changes are clearly impacting our operating results as we look to implement additional lean practices throughout the organization. As [I talk to] team members change is coming be ready.

The last element of our strategic plan prudent working capital management to maximize cash flows and allow us to reinvest in growth areas of the business.

Success is obvious in this area as our cash flow from operations was significant in the quarter at $4.2 million. This helps us to continue to feed the growth areas of our business.

Just a couple of final thoughts on our numbers, while quarterly results are important, I consciously look at our last 12 months result as a signal of the company’s strength and it helps guide my thoughts on the direction we are heading. Our results for the 12 months ended September 30, 2017, are significant, revenue of $79.7 million, gross profit was $30.8 million or 38.6% of revenue, recurring operating profit was $6.4 million or 8% of revenue. These numbers help support our aspirations of 10% growth, 40% gross profit and 10% operating profit. We are committed to driving towards those targets.

Now, I have a few comments on our team which is very talented and committed to this company. The changes that we have made are not easy and there are many more positive changes coming. Our focus over the past six quarters has been on cost control and we have begun to transition that focus to the future of this great company and its people in the industry we serve. I firmly believe we have the right team to execute the next generation in our strategic plan. Our team across the globe continues to identify new opportunities to add value to our existing customers and potential new customers reduced cost and increase our internal efficiencies.

Before I turn the call back to Michelle, I want to remind you from a micro view that we are small supplier to huge and technologically advancing industries. We have an excellent brand name, leading technology and reputation in the automotive industry.

We also have an employee base that knows the automotive industry as well if not better than anyone else in our space. We are confident that the development path we are on will lead to new opportunities within automotive and further down the road industries beyond automotive. I firmly believe that as we continue to execute our strategic plan over the next few years it will provide sustainable and profitable growth opportunities for the company and its stakeholders.

Michelle now to you.

Michelle Wright

Thanks Dave. The entire Perceptron team is proud as the results for this first quarter. I know I sound like a broken record but we understand that this quarter can't been an anomaly, we must be profitable every quarter and we are actively seeking improvements every day to deliver on that goal. We have already discussed our revenue on bookings so I'll turn my comments to our operating results by walking through the rest of the income statements and then highlight a few items on our balance sheet.

Let's start with gross profit. As Dave mentioned, gross margin was 40% this first quarter compared with 26% in the first quarter of last year. Our higher sales volume in the first quarter of fiscal 2018, positively impacted our gross margins as this level of sales tends to drop to the bottom line. In addition, the mix of quarter positively impacted us as we delivered more systems in our typical first quarter especially in the Americas and completed the last task of many open projects especially in Europe.

As a reminder, the revenue recognition rules that we are required to follow under U.S. GAAP can cause some timing disconnects between sales and cost to goods sold. Improving those items, we can control is an ongoing goal. And as we look out to the rules we will be following under ASU 606, starting July 1, 2018, we believe that some of these timing mismatches will seize.

Now onto engineering and SG&A expenses, engineering expenses which includes our research and development increased about $100,000 million to $1.7 million in the first quarter of fiscal 2018. Dave already discussed how this increase fits into our strategic plan. And I echo his sentiments as we absolutely believe these investments are creating exciting new products and will generate higher revenue and better margins in the future.

Sales and marketing expenses were $2.1 million for the quarter, an increase of $100,000 when compared to last year’s first quarter. We experienced some slightly higher employee related costs in the first quarter of 2018, compared to 2017.

G&A expenses were [$2.1] million for the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $100,000 when compared to prior year’s first quarter. As a reminder, we are a small public company with the footprint that covers 13 countries which means that we have cost that are largely fixed in this area.

The increase is primarily due to increases in employee related cost and higher bad debt expense partially offset by a decrease in legal and audit fees. Operating income for the quarter was a $1.5 million with an immaterial amount of severance, impairment and other charges included. This compares with operating loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2017 of $2 million and a recurring operating loss of $1.3 million.

While we did not have much activity in the severance impairments and other charges line in the first quarter of 2018. We want to confirm our previously announced guidance for the onetime cost related to the original financial improvement plan of up to $4 million.

There are few final items that are taking a bit longer to execute than we originally planned. To date, we have recorded just over $3.6 million related to the plan. This $3.6 million does not include the legal settlement that we recognized in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017.

Next, let’s move to the line items below our operating income. Net interest expense and foreign currency losses were immaterial in the first quarter of fiscal 2018.

Net interest expense was down a bit due to less usage of the US credit facility during the first quarter of fiscal 2018 compared to the first quarter of fiscal 2017. We had a tax benefit for the quarter of a $100,000, as we have previously discussed we have established full valuation allowances against the net deferred tax asset in several of our tax jurisdiction.

This impacts our effective tax rate each period especially when we have pre-tax income in these locations as we do not have to recognize any tax expense against that income. However, the evaluation allowances do not affect our ability to utilize the underlying NOLs which generally expire between 2022 and 2036.

Before I open the call for questions, I wanted to touch on a couple of items on the balance sheet. Cash and short-term investments were $8.1 million at September 30 up from $5.3 million at June 30. We have $400,000 outstanding on our US line of credit at the end of September down from $1.5 million in June. The increase in cash for the first quarter was primarily due to strong collections in accounts receivable primarily in the US and China.

Cash generation continues to be a primary focus of ours and although our current liquidity is sufficient we continue to explore ways to further this liquidity. We believe that we are off to a great start to our fiscal 2018 as shown by our financial metrics including bookings, revenue, backlog and profitability. I look forward to providing you another update in about three months.

With that, I will turn the call back to the operator, who will open the call for your questions. Keith?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Greg Palm from Craig-Hallum Capital Group. Please go ahead.

Q - Greg Palm

Hi, good morning and congrats on the results. I know these are sort of results that a lot of people have been kind of waiting for and hoping for so job well done.

David Watza

Good morning, Greg. Yeah, thank you. We’re happy about it.

Michelle Wright

Good morning, Greg.

Greg Palm

All right. Let’s start with kind of the broader, kind of macro level, I’m curious to get your thoughts geographically I mean lots of people continue to talk about the sorrow in over here in the US. And obviously your bookings are holding up pretty well and in Europe really strong order activity there. So, I guess what’s driving that what you’re seeing now in the market?

David Watza

So, I would say Greg we’re competing really pretty well in every region and our orders are subject to timing and when the customer is obviously finally agreeing on the purchase order and all that. We are seeing a lot of activity in all the markets and obviously we are feeling pretty good about it. And when you have to back up of the changes and improvements we are making in engineering I think it's just bodes well for our future.

Greg Palm

I mean specifically your results in North America I mean just bookings activity not just this quarter but I guess for the last several would suggest that you're not really seeing much of a slowdown here even though production levels have been trended down. So, I mean is it the result of market share gains or new customers or broader adoption and then you can maybe specifically point to?

David Watza

I would tell you that we are not so much tied to the production level, although that doesn’t form us overtime, as the auto industry continues to grow. We have a view that they make over 100 million vehicles a year globally and so that’s a huge market for us to measure. We are more involved with the others when they set up a new assembly plant when they changed materially and all those types of things, changed models add models so the volume in the short term doesn't affect us as much but overall as it grows we know there will be more activity for us.

Greg Palm

Understood. Moving on Thursday I guess a pretty prominent Japanese automaker that’s undergone some -- I guess I'll call it negative publicity around their vehicles and final inspection. I'm curious if you think that presents an opportunity for your solutions. And I guess whether any of your non-U.S. customers are currently using stationary sensors for final inspection I think in the past you talked about some success with the domestic automakers here. But curious to get your thoughts are.

David Watza

That’s a good one Greg. Obviously, we are in a good spot with our name and our presence in the industry. So, the phenomenon you are talking about that our OEM is something that has impact for us I think longer term, as they think about how they are going to do their quality and their inspection and those types of things. And we do engage with them. I can't tell you that we will get a booking next week or next month because of it, but we know that in the longer term they will see more value from our products.

Greg Palm

From an adoption standpoint, I'm assuming it's fair to say that you know some of the Japanese OEMs are probably further behind the adoption curve in terms of these sensors than some of your U.S. customers is that a fair characterization?

David Watza

Yes, we think there is opportunity quite a bit within the auto industry to increase that rate of adoption just as you are saying, and we think we have a lot to do with that as we change our technology, make it may be simpler, easier to use and maybe lower the point at which we cannot take those markets. And then look the Japanese have led quality just based on their processes, we still think we can add value there.

Greg Palm

I guess just lastly, kind of dovetail in my final question on the Helix sensor that you have announced, what's the feedback been so far, it sounds like you are going to start shipping some of those into a few OEMs here in the near future but how differentiated is that, how does it compare to your last Helix sensor, and I'm just wondering if there is any kind of new areas or news application that you can enter that maybe you weren’t participating in before?

David Watza

Well, I guess the main thing I will tell you Greg is the old Helix was good, was solid, was an industry leader. We just think we’ve made a lot of upgrades to it and design for manufacturability and we have a highly performing engineering department and it’s a rugged sensor that gives us better results than we have before and the results that we have before were industry leading. So, all of these things lead us to expanding our leadership over our competitors with our product.

This concludes and question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Dave Watza for closing remarks.

David Watza

Thank you again for your time and attention to our business. We are very excited about our future and we think you should be too. We look forward to updating you our progress in a few months when our second quarter results are issued. Thank you again.

