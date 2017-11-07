Global ETF Industry Extends Lead Over Global Hedge Fund Industry To $1.3 Trillion Through Q3 2017

7.3% growth in assets invested in ETFs over Q3 2017 outpaces 1.7% growth in assets in hedge funds.

All dollar values are in U.S. Dollars unless otherwise noted.

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm on trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that assets invested in the global ETF/ETP industry extended their lead over assets invested in the global hedge fund industry to $1.318 trillion at the end of Q3 2017, an increase of 23% over the gap at the end of Q2 2017.

According to ETFGI’s analysis a record $4.470 trillion were invested in 7,060 ETFs/ETPs listed globally at the of Q3 2017, representing growth in assets of 7.2% over the quarter. Over the same period assets invested in hedge funds globally grew by only 1.7%, to a record $3.152 trillion in 8,255 hedge funds at the of Q3 2017, according to a report by Hedge Fund Research.

Assets invested in the global ETF/ETP industry first surpassed those invested in the hedge fund industry at the end of Q2 2015, as ETFGI had forecasted. Growth in assets in the ETF/ETP industry has outpaced growth in the hedge fund industry since the financial crisis in 2008:

Investors have become disappointed with the high fees, performance and lack of liquidity of hedge funds over the past few years. In Q3 2017, the performance of the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index was 2.27%, significantly lower than the 4.48% return of the S&P 500 Index. In each of the past six years the performance of the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index was significantly lower than the return of the S&P 500 Index:

Annual returns of the HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index and the S&P 500 Index

During Q3 2017, ETFs/ETPs listed globally gathered $135.3 Bn in net inflows, according to ETFGI’s Global ETF and ETP industry insights report. The end of September 2017 marked the 44th consecutive month of net inflows into ETFs/ETPs. In contrast, HFR reported that hedge fund investors created $1.7 Bn during Q3 2017.

Net New Asset ((NYSE:NNA)) flows into ETFs/ETPs and hedge funds globally, as at end of September 2017

For reference, the top 20 ETFs account for 29.6% of global ETF assets. The largest ETF: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) on its own accounts for 5.7% of assets.

