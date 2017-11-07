Etsy: Stars Are Aligning

GMS (the measure of gross sales on etsy.com, and the most important fundamental indicator) growth accelerated to 13.2%, up from 11.7% in Q2.

The company posted $25.8 million of GAAP net income ($0.21 EPS) versus a loss of $2.4 million in 3Q16. The company also achieved a record adj. EBITDA margin of 21%.

The uptick in optimism for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) seems to be well deserved. After years of growth concerns and skittishness that rival platforms (such as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN)) would eventually kill Etsy off entirely, Etsy has finally proven in 2017 that it can focus on modest growth in its core business while revving up its profitability engine. Etsy's Q3 results showed just that - top and bottom line beats. Etsy's Q3 release even came with a cherry on top: a small acceleration in Etsy's GMS (recall that GMV, the equivalent metrics for other e-commerce platforms, generally decelerates quarter-over-quarter, especially at eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY)). With GMS trending strongly, fundamental indicators for sustained double-digit revenue growth are in place, all while Etsy expands its profitability margins and generates GAAP net income for the first year.

As I wrote in a prior article, Etsy is in the midst of a year-long recovery that has seen the stock rise ~40% this year, driven entirely by the new management team's pivoting focus to profits. Given the results we've seen so far, and further confirmed by Etsy's Q3 beat, the recovery in Etsy's stock still has legs. While Etsy may struggle to recover its $31 all-time high in the near future, I continue to believe it should be valued at 5x EV/FTM revenues, equivalent to $20.

This article will update on Etsy's Q3 results and offer insights to re-affirm the bull thesis.

Q3 results: revenue/GMS growth accompanied by significant profit expansion

Let's start at the top. For Q3, Etsy posted $748 million of GMS, up 13.2% from 3Q16's GMS of $670 million.

Figure 1. Etsy Q3 results As a refresher, GMS stands for "gross merchandise sales" - the aggregate value of all goods sold by third-party sellers on the Etsy platform. Because a large portion of Etsy's revenue derives from percentage-based transaction fees, GMS volume trends inherently drive a majority of Etsy's success (or failure).

It's also important to note that other e-commerce companies are struggling with GMV (their equivalent to GMS). StubHub, a subsidiary of eBay, actually reported declining GMV in 2Q17, and was only able to recover a portion of it in Q2. The fact that transaction volumes at Etsy are on the rise - and even better, accelerating - shows that fears over the continued relevance of Etsy's platform are overblown. Yes, it's true that sellers aren't perfectly happy with Etsy's fees - but sellers' public opinion of eBay is arguably worse, with eBay's steep fees driving a horde of sellers over to Amazon. With GMS on the rise, it's clear that Etsy's sellers are still doing relatively well.

GMV may also have seen an uptick due to Etsy's launch of Etsy Studio, an ancillary offering that focuses on selling craft supplies - giving Etsy the opportunity to play in an entirely new product category.

Etsy also picked up more than one million active buyers in Q3 - active buyers rose to 31.7 million, up from 30.6 million in Q2. The company also added some ~60k active sellers.

Driven by increased GMS, Etsy posted revenue of $106.4 million, up 21.5% y/y. Seller services revenue - comprising of payment processing fees, shipping labels, and the like - continued to account for the majority of growth, growing 30.6% y/y, and continues to dominate the majority of Etsy's revenue base.

Like GMS, revenue growth also accelerated sequentially from Q2 - Q2's growth rate had only been 19.1%. Etsy's revenue beat analyst consensus of $105 million, implying a consensus growth rate of 20%. The combination of accelerated growth and a 1.5-beat to consensus should, by itself, be a cause for tremendous cheer among investors, especially for a mature platform like Etsy that has been in operation for more than a decade. Acceleration is rare and should be rewarded.

But GMS and top-line acceleration is not all that Wall Street has to cheer this quarter. Etsy's cost-cutting measures (it cut 23% of its workforce in 2016 and is continuing to review cost-cutting opportunities in 2017) have clearly made a huge impact to Etsy's bottom line.

The chart below offers a view into how Etsy's operating expenses have trended in Q3:

Figure 2. Etsy Q3 margin profile

While marketing and product development expenses have stayed relatively flat at ~22% and ~16% of revenues, respectively (these are the opex items that drive growth, so they are important to continue investing in); general and administrative expenses - driven by the headcount reduction - has fallen to 21% of revenues, down from 25% in 3Q16.

This cost reduction has more than doubled Etsy's operating margin. GAAP operating margin in Q3 stood at 7.0%, a huge boost from 3.1% in 3Q16.

Etsy's Adjusted EBITDA - which is standard EBITDA adjusted for stock-based comp and FX effects - stood at $22.8 million in Q3, up 74% y/y. This also implies an Adj. EBITDA margin of 21.4%, which is well above Etsy's full-year Adj. EBITDA margin guidance of 16-18%. Year to date, the company has generated $45.2 million of Adj. EBITDA on $305 million of revenue, implying a 15% Adj. EBITDA margin - leaving the company on track to meet its margin guidance, especially after accounting for the fact that the holiday-heavy Q4 is certain to pump more margin upside.

Adjusted metrics aside, Etsy also posted a stunning $25.8 million in GAAP net profits in Q3, up from a loss of $2.4 million in 3Q16 - true to its word to start becoming a GAAP profitable company. This translates to EPS of $0.21 for the quarter, a huge beat over consensus of $0.06.

What's next for Etsy?

It's abundantly clear from this quarter's results that Etsy has found its bearings again. No longer the pink-sheet stock that investors feared would head to $0, Etsy has redefined itself as leader in the niche crafts-ecommerce space and proven that it can turn a profit while maintaining growth.

Etsy still has a lot of work to do in improving the seller experience - this is evident not only in scathing reviews, but also in the fact that active sellers only increased 60k sequentially in Q3 versus a 1 million increase in active buyers. Etsy, similar to other internet commerce platforms like Uber and Airbnb, leans more heavily on the supply side (rather than the demand side) for growth of its platform, unlike more established companies that need to focus more on the demand (customer) side. Keeping sellers engaged and maintaining a large portfolio of items for sale is of utmost importance for Etsy.

Etsy also has further to go in driving growth in its international arm. It has made some progress on this front in Q3 - international made up 34% of gross merchandise sales, versus 32% in Q2 - but increasing this mix more can help Etsy to sustain its double-digit top line growth.

Given this quarter's promising results, however, all signs point to green. Investors would be wise to keep hanging on as Etsy continues to drive increased profit expansion and begin recovering the market value it's lost since early 2016.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.