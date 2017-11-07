Veritone: The Beginning Of The End

Veritone, the hyped-up company that claims to be a breakthrough in AI, reported a terrible quarter in its second earnings release since going public.

If there's one thing that can really kill a stock's trajectory, it's messing up in the first couple of earnings quarter since going public. That alone can leave a sour taste in investors' mouths that a company can never recover from. This is the pickle that Veritone (NASDAQ: VERI) finds itself in.

Veritone, the adtech company-turned "AI platform," went public in May 2017 at $15 per share. Since then, shares have rocketed to as high as $65 (a market cap of $1 billion) before, in recent weeks, falling from grace. Veritone's poor showing in Q3 has kicked off a fresh round of selling pressure, though the stock still has plenty further to fall.

As I wrote in an earlier article, Veritone truly has little intellectual property driving its business. It claims to provide value by stitching together other companies' AI platforms - such as IBM Watson (NYSE: IBM) - in conjunction with other AI applications. While Veritone claims this gives clients a "holistic" view of their data through the lens of multiple AI platforms, companies really can do this themselves if they so desired. With no proprietary technology, the company really has no defensive moat.

It's a small wonder the company is still valued at a ~$500 million market cap - the company is on track to do, at best, $15 million in revenues for FY17, making it a tiny company valued at ~33x revenues.

Veritone's hype-driven stock momentum - and its ridiculously out-of-the-park valuation - aren't long for this world, especially with the company's failure to hit analyst expectations on the top line. A post-earnings dip in this stock should not be seen as a buying window - smart investors will continue to avoid this name like the plague. In time, this company may soon see its stock plummet to the single digits, where it truly belongs.

Q3 recap: nothing positive to mention

Let's dive into the gory details. In Q3, Veritone posted revenues of $3.7 million, up 60% y/y. This badly missed analyst consensus of $5.0 million, implying a consensus growth rate of 114%. A $1.3 million miss might mean nothing for any other company, but at Veritone's tiny scale - already one of the smallest software companies in the public markets - it means a 50-point miss on growth.

Worse yet, Veritone is still failing to produce revenues in its AI unit, despite claiming to be an AI company. Of the company's $1.4 million in incremental revenues, $1.1 million came from its legacy "Media Agency" business and $0.3 million came from AI.

Wall Street hates adtech. It's probably the least-coveted, lowest-valued section of the technology sector. Despite Veritone's attempts to parade as an AI company and its claims of shifting away from its legacy media business - which basically creates ads for clients, like any traditional ad agency - it's still leaning on its media segment for growth.

Veritone's monthly recurring revenue on its AI platform is only $135,000, according to its earnings release. While this is up 88% from the prior-year quarter's figure of $72,000, it's still not enough to make a dent. In fact, what this figure really shows is how little in billings each customer drives. Veritone reported 37 customers on the AI platform at the end of the quarter, so simple division reveals that the average customer only brings in $3,650 in monthly billings, or $44,000 annually.

This just isn't enough to move the needle. Large enterprise software companies have clients that bill in the multi-million range annually. With Veritone's valuation at $500 million (and having at one point touched $1 billion), it should reasonably be expected to have high-grossing customers in its base, akin to other small-cap software companies in the $1 billion market cap range such as Yext (NYSE: YEXT) and Alteryx (NASDAQ: AYX), who can at least claim customers that bill in the six-figures ($100,000+) annually.

Bulls may claim that Veritone is still a startup and needs time to grow. But startups grow on the basis of strong proprietary technology and true product leadership - both of which Veritone, which licenses other companies' technology, deeply lacks.

The liquidity problem

Veritone's shares also tanked on its poor cash burn picture. In Q3, Veritone generated an operating loss of $19.4 million - that's more than double its 3Q16 loss. In the year to date through Q3, the company has posted an operating loss of $46.8 million.

On a GAAP net loss basis, the company has posted $51.3 million year to date, translating to a -$5.94 EPS. Think about it rationally - would you want to pay $35+ for a stock that's losing you $6 per share?

From the balance sheet standpoint, Veritone reported only $60.4 million of cash and short-term investments on its Q3 balance sheet - most of it just leftover from its IPO proceeds earlier this year.

Meanwhile, through Q3 of this year, the company has already burned through $20.4 million of cash. Considering the company is still in quasi-"growth" mode and is in no position to start thinking about margins, its cash burn profile can only deteriorate from here.

The liquidity issue really comes to the fore - pretty soon, it will have to raise additional capital to fund its losses. A secondary offering is the better option here, given shares are still inflated (though down from all-time highs), if the market has appetite for this no-name company in a follow-on. Raising debt capital seems almost inconceivable, given the company's tiny top line and massive loss margins - no rational lender would give Veritone the time of day.

The verdict

Q3 is the beginning of the end for Veritone. With its terrible earnings release, the company has really started to reveal its inner guts - and investors can see now that there's not much there; nor was there ever anything there in the first place.

Probably the most concerning tidbit coming out of Q3 is the lack of meaningful growth in the AI platform. A public software company that is relying on its legacy ad-tech/media agency business, while it tries to butter up an AI offering with no proprietary technology, isn't a company that I'd want to bet on.

Leave this one alone and let the wolves tear it up. It's a well-known adage in Silicon Valley that more startups fail than succeed. Just because Veritone is a $500 million market cap company doesn't mean it's not still a startup. Its lack of a fully-fleshed product and its tiny revenue scale put this company squarely in the startup category, one that's doomed to fail due to lack of product vision.

