Disney's Rough Transition

Using options could be a way to get negative exposure to the company.

Disney (DIS) could see additional selling pressure on its share price as it faces difficulty navigating its current environment. Its price action looks to have topped out, forming a nearly three-year consolidation pattern. Moreover, fundamentally, the company is being forced to cut costs amid a difficult environment for traditional media companies. There is a way to potentially profit from Disney’s weakness by using a bear put spread strategy. Overall, Disney looks weak, and could sell off more in coming years.

Price Action

The chart below highlights Disney’s recent weakness since 2015. From the financial crisis lows, through July 2015, Disney’s share price was up over 600%. July 2015 to present day, however, shows Disney down roughly 20%.

Plagued by a shifting media environment, sellers have entered the market, pushing its stock as low as the mid-$80s on multiple occasions. The stock looks tired, and without a significantly positive catalyst, Disney could soon push well below support in the $80s, retracing into the $60-$70 based on the stock's current volatility profile.

With the broader equity market reaching record levels on a daily basis, Disney’s inability to keep up is troubling, and signals investors may be losing patience with its turnaround effort.

Fundamental Narrative

One of Disney’s main issues is the cyclical decline of old media companies in general. A recent analyst note, released by Bernstein, describes some of the current challenges weighing on the media industry. Declining audiences for traditional television is weighing on ad growth, while it is also leading to subscriber losses as many customers eliminate their cable packages.

Additionally, global box office trends are “horrible,” according to the note, with summer blockbusters largely under-performing, which has weighed on revenue and thus share prices of many media giants such as Disney. In a recent desperate move, Disney forced many theater outlets to agree to onerous conditions, or forfeit revenue to the company. This seems petty for one of the largest media companies in the world to impose on theaters that are already struggling.

Moreover, Disney’s earnings contributions from ESPN could fall to roughly 20% by 2020 according to a recent analyst note by RBC Capital Markets. Currently, ESPN contributes roughly 40% to 50% of Disney’s earnings, signaling a potentially steep drop-off for the media company. ESPN was once viewed as a high margin, high growth company, pushing Disney’s share price higher, but the sports giant has fallen on hard times.

ESPN, as well as the broader ABC-TV Group, are currently suffering from declining subscriber growth, which is leading to staff cuts as to ease the burden on operations. Disney’s ABC-TV Group recently stated that it plans to lay off as many as 200 people across all of its operations.

According to Marketwatch:

The division tasked with looking at areas to trim roughly 10% of its annual costs, will part ways with somewhere between 100-200 employees. Sources say the largest cuts will come from non-content and operational functions. The layoffs will impact all of the division’s teams: ABC Entertainment, ABC Studios, Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Freeform.

One of the concerns regarding Disney is that as it plans to transition its revenue generation towards its intellectual property at its TV and film studios in coming years, current CEO Bob Iger won’t be there to make sure the process is a smooth one. Iger has led Disney since 2005, contributing to the company’s share price rise of almost 300% over his tenure, significantly outpacing the broader S&P 500. With Iger stepping down in 2019, Disney’s share price could see increased volatility as uncertainty over the company’s future rises.

Since 2015, Disney’s price to earnings ratio has fallen lower as its operating environment became more difficult. Although its valuation multiple has fallen from nearly 25 to 17.49 currently, there looks to be potentially more downside for its valuation multiple, which could mean even lower prices in coming years.

The Trade

The way to position for a further decline in Disney’s share price is through a bear put spread. The spread I am targeting is the January 2019 95/90 spread, currently costing around $1.85, with a max payout potential of $3.15, representing a 170% return on investment.

I like the spread trade because it reduces potential losses, and also gives you the ability to add leverage and make over 100% on a short position. Something to consider, however, is that when trading options, you can potentially lose your entire premium paid, meaning you should appropriately allocate to the position.

Conclusion

Disney’s share price looks to be coming under pressure. The company is currently in a tough transition period, leading it to underperform the broader markets. Using a bear put spread could allow you to get negative exposure to the company, while limiting potential losses should the stock move higher. Disney has the ability to turn itself around, but for now, its journey looks rocky, meaning more selling pressure could be ahead.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.