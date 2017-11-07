Acerus Pharmaceuticals' (TRLPF) CEO Luc Mainville on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation (OTCPK:TRLPF) Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call November 7, 2017 8:30 AM ET

Luc Mainville

Thank you. Good morning, everyone on the line and welcome to the Acerus Pharma third quarter 2017 conference call. I am pleased to be join today by three members of our management team namely; Ken Yoon, our Chief Financial Officer; Nathan Bryson, our Vice President, Scientific Affairs; and Philippe Savard, our Vice President, Legal Affairs

We'll start by covering some of the key highlights of another rewarding quarter for Acerus as we continue to read the benefits of our in numerous commercial initiatives as we advance on our strategic initiatives. Ken will then take you through our third quarter financial results. Following our prepared remarks, the team will be happy to take questions.

The most important achievement for us in the third quarter of 2017 was actually delivering 36% growth in product revenues versus the previous quarter. This recent quarterly growth of our product revenue followed an 18% growth in the previous quarter. We believe we are finally starting to see a diversification of our written sources all contributing individually through our overall product revenue growth.

While not a significant an absolute terms we nevertheless believe that these results are indicative of many favorable underlying trends shaping up for a service. First, we saw continue progress of our NATESTO sales in Canada as we experience 45% growth in total scripts of NATESTO since the second quarter and the fourth quarter is off to a very strong start. Each month we've seen record new weekly and total scripts and the team continues to launch new initiative to accelerate this growth.

Second, our U.S. partner Aytu BioScience has recently reported 83% growth in unit sales in the last quarter compared to the previous quarter and I've also reported record level of new and total prescriptions. I want to take a moment to explaining our important to growth of U.S. scripts is for Acerus and what this mean for us.

After our license agreement with Aytu we are reporting double period revenue for the U.S. market. First, we recognize revenue which we refer at Tier 1 revenue when the products are shipped from a service to our partner's distributors. And second, we recognize Q3 revenue at the end of each quarter based on a set percentage of net sales after deducting the Tier 1 revenues.

While we have reported nominal revenues to date from our U.S. partners, we confirm having delivered our first new order of NATESTO in October and consequently we will be reporting our first ever Tier 1 revenue from Aytu in the last quarter of 2017. We averaged $0.03 an additional purchase order for more product for Aytu. We believe the strong and continued growth in prescription in the U.S. market and triggered these new purchases.

It's important to note that in order for Aytu to trigger purchase orders from Acerus, the first half itself the large inventory purchase from our previous licensee Endo which was left in the sales channel. We are happy to report that the latter inventory meaning the Endo product was finally completed earlier this year and this will lead to a more direct relationship between the growth in Aytu's revenue and revenue recognition on our end.

It is important to note, that our agreement with Aytu, we purposely kept the percentage of the second-tier revenue low in the first year of the agreement signed in the mid-2016 in order for Aytu to retain a greater portion of their revenue to support their launch initiatives.

Such a percentage which has been disclosed publicly in our SEDAR filings was initially set at 10%. It currently stands at 16% and will reach 25% starting July 1, 2018. This coupled with a very strong performance by Aytu and growing demand for the product should have a growing impact on our results. Finally, our last comment on the overall growing testosterone replacement therapy market. The second largest competitor to NATESTO is Axiron currently marketed by Lilly.

Lilly has recently announced that Axiron will no longer be sold starting December 2017. Axiron represents close to 15% of the US$2 billion market and is the second largest topical product in Canada. Considering that NATESTO's market share in each of these markets is less than 1% and also considering the NATESTO is that fastest growing CRT products, in these markets we believe that a new market dynamics are very favorable to Acerus.

Outside the Canada and the U.S., we continue to see our global partners progressing towards securing market approval in each of the license markets. We anticipate sequential market launches by our partners over the coming years. To date, we have granted exclusive marketing rights to our global partners in 29 different countries including the recent license announced to Eu Hwa Pte for Southeast Asia countries announced recently in October. We are actively seeking additional partners for other territories and are very confident that we will conclude another agreement in the coming weeks.

Now turning to ESTRACE. It has now been more than a year since the launch of a generic competitor to ESTRACE in Canada and we are happy to report that the bulk of the erosion has already taken place. As ESTRACE represents a large portion of our product revenue, we will continue to deploy significant efforts to protect our market share and as of September 30, 2017 ESTRACE has maintained 48% share of all prescription for oral Estradiol across Canada despite 12 months of generic competition up a few percentage points from the 46% reported at our Q2 conference call.

To summarize our commercial progress, I will say that we are closely monitoring the impact of our strategies by collecting many data points and trends such as total script, product shift, but also accessing the material contribution to our revenue. I am excited to report that each of these indicators are progressing rapidly in the right direction.

Finally, in addition to our two commercial products ESTRACE and NATESTO, we have recently begun launch readiness initiatives for GYNOFLOR. In the event, we receive a positive response in early 2018 to our new direct submission filed with Health Canada last February. Assuming a favorable review, our plan is to launch GYNOFLOR in the second half of 2018.

It is important to note, that GYNOFLOR is already approved in 41 countries worldwide and it is estimated that more than 30 million women have already been treated with the product. GYNOFLOR would compete in the $70 million vaginal ESTRACE market in Canada. If approved GYNOFLOR will be the first combination product approved with both Estradiol and Porbiotic. We would expect that peak Canadian revenue for this product would exceed $20 million. For that reason, we're looking forward to the Health Canada response on GYNOFLOR in the coming quarters.

I will now ask Ken to provide you with our financial update.

Ken Yoon

Thanks Luc. Good morning everyone. In the comments that follow, please note that all dollar amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise stated. The results are reported under both standard IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures. Such non-IFRS measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

These measures are provided additional information to supplement those IFRS measures set out in our financial statements. They provide further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. Management believes that securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties frequently use these non-IFRS metrics to value issuers.

We use non-IFRS measures to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period-to-period to prepare annual operating budgets and to assess our ability to service any current and future debt obligations, capital expenditure, and working capital requirements.

Moving on to the results, for revenues, I will be commenting on both total revenues and product revenues. Total revenues include amortization of upfront and other milestone payments received from out licensing activities. Total revenues for Q3 2017 was $1.9 million compared to $1.6 million in the same prior year period. This represents an increase of 15%.

Product revenue for Q3 2017 was $1.6 million versus $1.4 million in Q3 of 2016, which represents a growth of 17%. I will note as Luc has noted, ESTRACE still accounted for the bulk of the product revenue in the quarter. However, we expect the NATESTO to represent an increasing portion of the total revenue going forward.

Research and development expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, were $0.4 million and $1.5 million respectively. This compared to $0.3 million and $1.2 million for the same prior year periods. The R&D expenses were higher due to the new drug submission fees for GYNOFLOR paid in Q1 of 2017.

Moving on to selling, general and administrative expenses, selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.8 million and $4.9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017. This compared to $1.4 million and $3.9 million for the same periods in the prior year. The increase was due to cash and non-cash expenses related to recent additions to the management team and a higher sales and marketing costs mostly associated with programs to drive sales of NATESTO in Canada.

Adjusted EBITDA, in our view a key metric in accessing our business performance, was a loss of $0.6 million and a loss of $2.7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017, compared to $0.5 million and $0.1 million for the same periods in the prior year.

Basic and diluted earnings per share were a loss of $0.01 and a loss of $0.03 for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2017. On September 30, 2017, the Company had current assets of $7.3 million and $4.5 million in current liabilities.

Please note, the financial information provided on today's call and in the press release issued this morning is in summary form. Interested parties are encouraged to review the Company's quarterly and year-end SEDAR filings as they will include the financial statements, the accompanying notes and management's discussion and analysis. You can also find these documents posted on the Investor page of our corporate website as well as on SEDAR.

This concludes my prepared comments. Luc, back to you.

Luc Mainville

Thank you, Ken and of course this concludes our prepared remarks. We would like to now turn it over to the operator for questions.

