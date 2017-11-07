American Equity Demonstrates Continued Momentum In 3Q17 Despite Revenue Headwinds

AEL reported solid results in a tough environment and continues to trade an acceptable relative value. As a result, we think the company has a good chance of remaining in our long model portfolio next month.

Despite headwinds for sales from low interest rates and the continuation of the equity bull market, book value per share and LTM ROE improved sequentially and year-over-year.

The company's investment spread was 2.70% in 3Q17, down two basis points from 2.70% in 2Q17 and above the 3Q16 spread of 2.57%.

3Q17 revenue excluding changes in derivative fair value was $543.4m, below consensus of $615.75m. 3Q17 diluted GAAP EPS of $0.63 was below consensus of $0.64.

American Equity Investment Life Holding after the market close on Monday reported a decline in 3Q17 gross sales and net sales sequentially and year-over-year.

After the market close on Monday, November 6, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) a $2.6b market cap life and health insurance company with an annualized dividend yield of 0.8%, reported a solid 3Q17.

Total revenue in quarter was $906.0m. Excluding the changes in the fair value of derivatives 3Q17 revenue was $543.4m, below the consensus estimate of $615.8m. Diluted GAAP EPS of $0.63 was slightly below consensus EPS of $0.64.

Gross and net sales were down both year over year and sequentially. American Equity's investment spread was 2.70% for the third quarter of 2017 compared to 2.72% for the second quarter of 2017 and 2.57% for the third quarter of 2016. On a sequential basis, the average yield on invested assets declined by two basis points while the cost of money was unchanged.

Commenting on the market environment and the outlook for FIA sales, the Chairman and CEO stated:

"We believe low interest rates and the continuation of the equity bull market are the biggest headwinds for sales. We continue to see a shift in emphasis on the part of independent agents from guaranteed income products to accumulation products focused on upside potential…

We continue to have flexibility to reduce our crediting rates, if necessary, and could decrease our cost of money by approximately 0.47% through further reductions in renewal rates to guaranteed minimums should the investment yields currently available to us persist."

The key take away from AEL's 3Q17 results was that despite revenue headwinds, book value per share improved and return on equity improved sequentially and year-over-year. In addition, relative value is still attractive, as we note below.

ROE, excluding other comprehensive income, was 13.09% in 3Q17, up from 10.03% in 2Q17 and (0.22)% in 3Q16.

Book value per share improved sequentially for the third quarter in a row to $31.06 in 3Q17 (up from $29.75, $27.48, $26.04 in the previous three quarters).

Senior debt to total capitalization also improved, moving to 17.5% in 3Q17 from 18.0% in 2Q17 and from 19.3% last year.

The improvement in key data points for 3Q17 and the company's flexibility with its crediting rates is, in our opinion, signals the strong possibility of ongoing operating momentum despite any revenue headwinds.

In addition, the stock ranks at a borderline acceptable relative value. The stock trades at only 1.0x book value compared to companies like FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) which trades at 1.8x book value with less attractive operating momentum.

In summary, this was a decent quarter for AEL. While 3Q17 results were nothing to get excited about, they were good enough to give the stock a reasonable chance that it will be retained in our long model portfolio next month (see our latest report, 36 Stocks for November 2017).

For additional details concerning notable news items and actions impacting other stocks in our theoretical portfolio, please see our report in pdf format: Daily Ascendere Model Portfolio Report for November 6, 2017.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, the portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions. Theoretical return data reflect simple cumulative returns (not compound returns) and do not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost. There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.