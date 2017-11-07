Why Apple's Decision To Go Conservative With Video Streaming Is The Right One

The immediate question is if it's going to launch as a loss leader or revenue and earnings generator.

In light of the seemingly endless allegations of sexual misconduct in Hollywood, it's increasingly apparent the decision by Apple (AAPL) to go with a more conservative content slate for its video streaming content launch was the right one.

The last thing they need at this time is to deal with the fallout from something like the House of Cards and its star Kevin Spacey, which has put the popular Netflix (NFLX) series on a prolonged hiatus, with the strong probability it may never be revived.

In the case of Spacey and Netflix, it's not only has tarnished one of its most popular pieces of original content, but has forced it to cancel the release of "Gore," which starred Spacey, a story about writer Gore Vidal.

I think not only is Apple going to release more conservative fare, but it's going to do a lot of significant vetting of the potential stars who could undermine successful films or series if they're found to be participating in morally bad or possibly illegal behavior, which would put pressure on Apple to cancel a series or project.

It's the last thing it would want to experience from a public relations point of view. Another factor is if a series or film became a hit that would put Apple's streaming business on the map and differentiate it from the increasingly crowded video streaming market, the last thing it would need would be for it to have to cancel it because of someone involved with the project putting at risk from their misconduct.

I'm not saying that's why Apple is going more conservative with its content, only that it is fortunate it has done so in light of what is going to obviously be prolonged media coverage of sexual harrassment and alleged rapes.

Reasoning behind content decision

As for the decision to go with more conservative content, I think the company decided it didn't want to compete directly with HBO and similar streaming services, which developed a strong following with their edgy content.

The challenge for Apple, in my opinion, was whether or not it could successfully offer one more service catering to that audience. With HBO, Showtime and others, it's not clear if one more service would generate the type of revenue a company the size of Apple needs to move the revenue and earnings needle.

While I think there's more to it than only revenue and earnings, such as the video streaming model Amazon (AMZN) uses to make its Amazon Prime subscription service very sticky and hard to leave, it still wants to bring it all together in a profitable way.

For that reason the decision to go with more conservative content suggests it want to reach a much broader audience; one that is huge when you consider it has approximately 1.2 billion active devices in use.

I also think it makes it more palatable to mainstream media companies relying on a lot edgier fare to attract viewers. That way they may be more cooperative in content streaming deals they don't deem a threat to their more profitable content.

In other words, it's likely Apple is positioning itself, in that regard, as a streaming service that will be complementary to existing streaming businesses, rather than a direct competitor at every video content point.

With its size and cash hoard, it doesn't want to intimidate its competitors to the point they won't participate in streaming content deals that would give Apple a content portfolio foundation to build on.

Finally on the content decision side, there is no doubt one of the main concerns is over the fact millions of children use Apple devices. With a lot of watchdog organizations monitoring content offered to children, the last thing Apple would need was to be castigated on social networking sites by parents and these organizations over providing inappropriate content to children.

What is Apple's streaming business all about?

There are probably two major elements Apple is thinking of when launching its video streaming service. One is it's continually on the look out for a meaningful new revenue stream that will help support its future performance as iPhone growth approaches a ceiling.

The other is it will want to provide a reason for users to remain in its ecosystem when that time arrives, so it doesn't start experience significant attrition.

Concerning the latter, I do think it's borrowing a page from Amazon's playbook in that it wants to make it harder for its customers to leave because of the value of its overall services. Video content is one of the key differentiators there, and original content is the key to locking in users to its service and ecosystem.

As for the former, Netflix and to a lesser degree Amazon, have proven there's a lot of potential value locked into a video streaming service. With the current video streaming market experiencing a plethora of new services from major competitors, it's going to take Apple time to carve out a profitable business in this sector.

That's another reason I see its decision to go with content more palatable to the general market a wiser move than trying to get the big original hit that would be the foundation behind an edgier service. And even if it did get that hit, it's questionable as to how many more services of that type consumers are willing to pay for.

I think most mainstream video streaming services will attempt to replicate HBO. For that reason Apple could be in the right place at the right time, with the right product. If so, it'll catch most of Hollywood by surprise and take market share in their own mainstream back yard.

Loss leader or revenue generator?

In the short term I think it would be very surprising if the strategy of Apple isn't to launch its video streaming service as a loss leader. That will either mean it will charge less than the cost of the content deals and producing original content, or it'll spend more on content production in order to give it a better chance of producing hits its potential customers will like.

What I mean by that is it could charge less in the short term, and once it starts to attract customers, eventually boost the service charge. In the second scenario, it could launch the service at its full price, and spend more on content than subscriber revenue from the service provides. Either way, it's not likely to be support the performance of the company in the short term, by which I mean for at least the first 12 months following the launch of the service.



If I'm correct in my assessment of the service, in that its primary objective is to keep existing customers within its ecosystem, it'll be harder to determine the value of the video streaming service, just like it's difficult to ascertain the financial benefit of Amazon's streaming service from a point of view of directly adding to the top and bottom lines of the company.

Conclusion

There is no guarantee this will work for Apple. It's walking the fine line of buying content that it can use as a backdrop to the overall video streaming service, which won't be a differentiator or reason to buy the service, and producing its own original content is compelling enough to attract a significant number of subscribers.

It has to keep Hollywood happy on one side of the equation, while at the same time competing against it.

Over the long term Apple's strategy may change if it's able to build a solid customer base from its more conservative content. It will have to be careful it doesn't brand itself in that way and than stretch too far beyond what it positioned itself as.

For that reason I see it eventually pressing into some edgy content, but never to the point of what is offered by HBO. The only way that would happen in my view is if it didn't gain traction with the general market and decided to change its branding of the service.

Apple is going to have a tough go of this over the next year or two, as it's going to launch at a time when the video streaming business is as crowded as it has ever been, and those offering the service are companies with years of experience on the content side, and they also have deep pockets, albeit not nearly as deep as Apple's.

What will eventually happen is a number of companies will shutter then streaming services and a few big players will remain. If Apple is one of them, this will, over time, probably be a significant revenue stream for the company, while providing another reason for users to remain in its ecosystem.

Video streaming isn't a make or break for Apple, but if it doesn't work out, it'll have to find other means of making it sticky for users, as it looks for other growth sectors to keep the company increasing in value.

