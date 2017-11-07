RMG Networks' (RMGN) CEO Bob Michelson on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

RMG Networks (NASDAQ:RMGN)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017 09:00 AM ET

Executives

Bob Robinson - Senior Vice President, General Counsel

Bob Michelson - Chief Executive Officer

Jana Bell - Chief Financial Officer

Analysts

William Gibson - Roth Capital Partners

Bob Robinson

Thank you, Operator. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining RMG's third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today are Bob Michelson, Chief Executive Officer; and Jana Ahlfinger Bell, Chief Financial Officer.

RMG issued its third quarter 2017 earnings press release today, which can be found on the company's Investor Relations pages at ir.rmgnetworks.com.

Before we start, I would like to remind everyone that some of the statements that will be made today on the call will be forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the company's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the company. All forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially. Such projections and statements of expectation should be interpreted in conjunction with the risk factors and other disclosures that may affect our results, all of which can be found on the company's Form 10-K, Forms 10-Q, annual report, and other related SEC filings.

During this conference call, we will also disclose non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. The comparable GAAP financial information, including net income or loss, the GAAP measurement most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA, is found alongside non-GAAP financial measures in the third quarter 2017 earnings press release, which I previously referenced, and which is available on the Investor Relations sections of our website. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the financial tables at the end of the third quarter 2017 earnings press release.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over to Bob Michelson, our Chief Executive Officer.

Bob Michelson

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining our third quarter 2017 earnings call. There are three main topics I would like to discuss with you. The first is short and includes a recast of our Q3 financial performance followed by a view into our core markets and status against our plan.

First, I want to announce to third quarter financial performance of the company. In Q3, we generated $8.7 million in revenue and had an $875,000 EBITDA loss. This represented an approximate drop of 8% in revenues against Q3 2016. Q3 broke this string of three consecutive quarters with year-over-year revenue growth.

Of course, I am disappointed with these financial results. However, this disappointment is more than made up with the positive positioning in progress the company has made in Q3 in regards to delivering products, people and solutions that are positioned us to produce a long term robust future for our company.

You're probably asking yourself, what possibly could the company have delivered in the last quarter that points to this? The crown jewel of our efforts has resulted in RMG delivering a whole new software platform. Over the last five quarters, we have been quietly building the state-of-the-art software platform program. Additionally, I'm proud that we completed this massive effort with only a modest increase in R&D expenses.

Based upon the many positive reactions from the marketplace which I will share with you in a few moments, in response to the new product launch we made in Q3, we are seeing good evidence that our new strategies and products if a high likelihood of generating significant revenues in long term customer growth.

One of the dimensions of our strategy that position us to an uptight growth is the dramatic increase in addressable markets we can now actively pursue. I want to update you on the recent evolution of addressable markets we are tracking and how this has changed immensely over the last two years. There are five specific markets we are targeting. You will recognize two of them and the other three have not been as greatly highlighted in the past. I'm going to identify and rank these five addressable markets by style.

First is a contact center market. That represents an approximate $100 million industry segment. RMG has had a long and significant position in this market. The challenge with this market is it is relatively small at $100 million and it is not growing at a significant pace. We continue to pursue and actively support the segment.

The second market segment highlight is a relatively new one. The content creative services mark. This market is approximately twice the size of the contact center space and it is about $200 million in size and represents the services to create and deliver the content that is on the screens that we deploy. This is a big market, twice the size of the content center. Their significant value customers realize from this service is little competition from these services from traditional and digital signage providers and practically without exception every customer of ours is a prospect to procure content creative services. We formally watch this service in Q2 by building an agency within RMG to pursue this market. We believe we can realize approximately $500,000 in 2017 from this new market segment. Based upon the reaction in demand we are seeing, we see annual opportunities that could exceed $2.5 million next year and over $5 million in subsequent years.

The third industry segment is one we have talked about extensively in the past supply chain. The market size is approximately $1 billion in size. We have built a solid foundation with the primary goal of securing large global companies with dozens of facilities each to roll out our solution. We are pleased to have secured a handful of large companies that meet this profile. Each have recently or in the process of completing the install of those pilots with significant rollouts plan in 2018. We've also built a good pipeline future new customers.

The fourth addressable market to highlight is the internal communications industry in general and the mobile communication niche in particular as using our new app. This market segment is approximately $2 billion and ties globally in contrast of the context center industry size of $100 million. RMG formally announced our most competitive mobile solution product KorbytGOTM to a large internal communications conference held at Microsoft just three weeks ago on October 15.

RMG followed up this conference participation with us tech and keynote speech to internal communication professionals at a conference held at Genentech in San Francisco just last week on November 3. Both of these conferences were orchestrated by Regan Communications, the nation's leading internal communication consulting company. The Regan conferences attract over 100 internal communication professionals at each event.

Even before the formal launch of KorbytGOTM in October 15. RMG spent the last 12 months carefully preparing for the launch of the mobile app KorbytGOTM by gaining industry credibility and top leaders in the internal communications industry versus providing keynote speeches at conferences held with Regan at five prestigious conferences held at Facebook, Disney, Capital One, GoDaddy and Salesforce. All of these conferences were in the preceding year and they preceded the two conferences that were held in the last few weeks.

Now with the credibility and larger audiences from the many Regan events in conjunction with the powerful functionality of RMG's new competitive mobile product KorbytGOTM, we are in a position to reach influencers and decision makers quickly and begin to effectively establish new and exciting solution.

The fifth and last addressable marketplace is retail and hospitality. These segments represent a market of approximately $10 billion in sales and greatly to work the $100 million contact center space. When I joined a company several years back, I indicated you that we elected to generally withdraw from responding to RFPs for large retail opportunity. And that our product was generally not optimized for retail deployment. I'm delighted to report to you that earlier in Q3, we launched Korbyt, we now have a really competitive product that was designed from the ground up to be one of the most complete and differentiated products available to address the retail and hospitality industry.

The reaction to Korbyt from prospective customers in only the first 30 days have been excellent.

In the last thirty days, we've contracted with a handful of new Korbyt customers representing more than $500,000 in sales orders. Additionally, we have over 80 active prospect that are interested in Korbyt.

To summarize, RMG is now positioned to actively pursue and penetrate new industry segment that represent an approximate 10 times the addressable market size from what we've been attacking in the past. To repeat, our addressable market is now an approximate 10 times the size of what it was in the past.

Now I want to shift my comment and give you some more details of our new product Korbyt and to the strategies and progress we have made in Q3 that enable us to begin to penetrate and accelerate growth.

Korbyt is a result of a 15-month investment by RMG and represents the cornerstone of a technology roadmap designed to transform RMG. Korbyt's innovative platform has the following five distinguishing features. Incredibly powerful yet easy to use software. Two, highly scalable infrastructure and systems. Three, flexibility allowing for our customers use this software to run both in cloud and on-premises deployment. Four, diversity allowing companies to create and distribute content across each of their communication channels, digital signage, desktops and yes now the content can also be passed to mobile devices. And five, versatility offering a rich APIs that that enables data integration between RMG's software and virtually any enterprise level data source. All these characteristics we believe differentiate Korbyt from the competition.

More importantly and as indicated earlier, the addition of Korbyt as our flagship product line meaningfully expands our addressable market. In spite of RMG's historical ES platform featuring a powerful CMS, it did not offer some key functionality in ease of use characteristics prefer in the retail and hospitality industry. As mentioned previously, since the launch in late Q3, we've already had a handful of new Korbyt orders and have several very large potential customers and ideal pipeline who actively evaluating Korbyt.

Many of these potential deals are with customers outside of our historical end market and we are being considered only because of the structure, capabilities and benefits that Korbyt provide. With the launch of Korbyt, we have also begun a transition into a subscription based business model from the perpetual license model, we currently offer with our ES platform. We believe this subscription model is aligned with the evolving needs of the market and of new potential customers who seek lower upfront costs and more predictability in the pricing.

The subscription model will also benefit RMG over time as we expect to have a more profitable, more predictable revenue stream, reducing volatility from quarter-to-quarter.

Next, I would like to take a few moments to reflect upon several key strategic hires for the company and share the past and future impact that they have had, and we expect they will continue having for our business.

The first person to highlight is George Clopp. We probably remember we recruited George Clopp to be our CTO in June of last year. George was given one primary goal to design and deliver a state-of-the-art new cloud based digital signage software platform that could be launched in relatively short period of time and to be completed during 2017.

I am pleased to report that George delivered on this promise. George's team delivered Korbyt on time, on budget and what we are hearing from the industry with functionality and ease of use have achieved and surpasses the many cases our customer needs. George leveraged a significant background and complex development, great leadership, recruiting and data analytics to deliver on his comment.

The technology behind the platform that George and his team built is competitive and its modern technology ease of use and flexibility will be we believe very attractive to consumers. Whoever works with nearly any device and allows customers to create rich and engaging interactive experiences.

With Korbyt, we are targeting new markets utilizing new distribution channels, expanding our addressable market and providing growth opportunities necessary for the company's planned growth trajectory. The platform allows us to easily layer on additional offerings and provides both us and our customers with robust analytics to support upselling and further customer innovation. In addition, Korbyt offers more sophisticated multiple capabilities via our new mobile app KorbytGOTM.

The next new hire to highlight is Dina Townsend, RMG's Retail Practice Leader. As indicated earlier in my comments, the advent of Korbyt opens up RMG's positioning to become a significant player in the largest segment in the digital signage marketplace. Retail, it is certainly a start to produce a competitive product to market place, however it is equally essential to have an organization and a leader equipped to drive sales in a relatively new marketplace for the company. Accordingly, we search to hire a luminary in the retail digital signage marketplace. It was our goal to find an individual with significant touch at matter expertise, one with high industry visibility, one with proven abilities to create and close a big sales pipeline. And finally, one who can attract other members to her team.

I'm delighted to report the entrance of Dina Townsend to our leadership team in Q3. Dina brings this wealth of deep industry expertise and experience to RMG. She has continually demonstrated the best with lending benchmark accounts for the companies she has worked for in the past. And she has become a trusted supplier for many top tier customers. Dina will lead our market positioning, go-to-market strategies and thought leadership in pursuit of large retail opportunities. We believe that encapsulate our competitive retail solution with a strong sales and marketing strategy will position our company for both short term and long-term growth. And Dina is relatively short six-week tenure with the company, she's already made significant impact on the areas mentioned above.

As indicated earlier, the multi-billion-dollar retail marketplace is a largest in three segment in digital signage industry is a major strategic target for our company. With the Q3 launch of Korbyt and the hiring of our new retail industry leader in a Dina Townsend, we are well positioned to develop a deep and enduring presence and revenues from the large addressable marketplace.

In addition to Dina, we've also enlisted the talents of Mr. Justin Payton as a new European Channel Director to expand our offering across Europe. Justin brings two decades of global experience from the audio visual and consumer electronics and telecom industries to RMG. Justin's charge is to tap into European market opportunities for digital signage by extending relationships with partners across Europe and building out our portfolio of distributors, resellers and systems integrators. His extensive global sales experience will be the key to helping cement our position on the digital signage and visual communications map across Europe.

With the launch of Korbyt was the biggest strategic milestones in the last year, we also closed some noteworthy deals and advanced our ongoing strategic initiatives in the contact center and with our MAX LED solution. These markets and initiatives remain core to our strategy and I am courage with our progress here. For example, an existing clients were the largest banks in the world has contracted with us to upgrade our intelligent contact center solution throughout its U.K. contact center footprint. The $1.5 million order includes software updates and over 160 new digital displays at 13 contact centers facilities across the U.K. including Ireland and Scotland. The rollout which was completed during the third quarter will support the customer by ensuring its employees remain engaged and informed with real time messaging and update.

This upgrade reinforces the importance and value of our contact center solution to one of the largest global banks in the world. The bank clearly recognizes the benefits of visualizing real time KPIs to influence the behavior of agents in order to help them deliver end customer satisfaction and results that cannot be achieved as effectively using telephony platform reports. In addition, our partnership in the contact center space of Airbus DS Communication the leader in 911 call handling system in the United States continues to advance and meet our internal projections and expectations.

RMG MAX, our flexible large LED display and solution for indoor and outdoor market applications that marries RMG's state-of-the-art visual communication solution with new cutting-edge LED panel technology continues to gain traction in the market. During this third quarter, we closed over $1 million in orders for our RMG MAX LED solution. The deals covered a diversity of customers and industries including a major theme park, a large international government customer, two universities and a corporate customer. Our MAX LED solutions are providing significant opportunities to both upsell existing customers as well as open doors into new markets that we have not traditionally had a presence.

Additionally, we have a significant multimillion dollar sales pipeline for RMG MAX going forward. We are excited with the progress of our MAX LED initiative.

As mentioned earlier, our key strategic partnership with Regan Communication, the nation's leading internal corporate communication consulting company providing services and support of employee communications continues to grow. As measured by the increasing number of conferences and individuals we are influencing.

Overall, we are excited with the launch of the KorbytGOTM platform, the 10 times growth in our addressable market as well as the progress with our strategic initiative. Collectively, this positioned RMG for strong long-term growth.

I'll now turn the call over to Jana to discuss our third quarter 2017 financial performance in more detail. Jana?

Jana Bell

Thank you, Bob, and good morning, everyone. I've organized my comment today, first walk through the financial results for the third quarter and then would like to take a minute to discuss from a financial standpoint, the Korbyt platform and business model transition as Bob just mentioned.

For the third quarter of 2017, revenues of $8.8 million decreased 8% from $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2016. Product revenue of $3.8 million decreased 15% from $4.2 million in the third quarter of 2016, resulting from key orders and product deliveries been delayed into our future quarter. Specific examples include one large LED projects which included certain long lead time product is part of this solution and the second expected to close in September that actually closed in October. The combination of just these two orders impacted our third quarter by about $450,000.

Maintenance and content services revenue of $3.6 million increased slightly from $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2016, resulting primarily from solid contract renewals in North America. Professional services revenue of $1.6 million decreased 12% from $1.8 million in the third quarter of 2016, resulting primarily from lower news sales orders and sales mix. Revenues from professional services are impacted by our sale mix in any given quarter.

Gross margin of 55.1% within our normal range of 54% to 58% that compares the 63.6% in the third quarter of 2016. The third quarter margin in 2016 was high primarily due to a lower cost to revenue in 2016 which included a combination of non-recurring credits through products and maintenance cost from a component manufacturer and resolution of a vendor billing matter.

Total operating expenses of $6.6 million decreased by 5% from $6.9 million in the same period last year, resulting primarily from continued efforts to manage expenses in line with revenues, while strategically investing in certain areas of the business.

Our GAAP net loss of $1.9 million in the third quarter 2017 compares to a net loss of $0.9 million in the third quarter of 2016. On a non-GAAP basis adjusted EBITDA as provided in our earnings press release was negative $0.9 million compares to positive adjusted EBITDA of $85,000 in the third quarter of 2016.

On a year-to-date basis revenues were only down slightly at $26.8 million as compared to $26.9 million. Gross margin of 57.4% compared to 60.1% with the 2016 margin reflecting the non-reoccurring credits to product and maintenance costs previously noted.

Total operating expenses of $19.5 million were lower than $20.1 million in the same period last year. GAAP net loss of $4.4 million in the third quarter of 2017 compared to a net loss of $3.8 million in 2016.

On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted EBITDA defined in our earnings press release was negative $1.4 million in comparison to negative adjusted EBITDA of $0.8 million primarily a reflection of the lower gross margin in 2017.

At September 30, 2017, the company had $1.6 million in cash, $7 million borrowing outstanding and $3.4 million of unused availability into our revolving credit facility.

We also announced today the extension of our line of credit with Silicon Valley Bank through March 31, 2019. The extensions of the interest rate on advances at a floating rate equal to the greater 4.5% or depending on certain conditions 1.75% of our prime rate or 2.75% of prime rate. The extension also reset our EBITDA covenant levels through March of 2019.

Now let me take a minute to discuss the business model transition we're beginning to undertake. In our current profession license and maintenance model, initial revenues from professional software licenses are recognized as revenue upfront for the reoccurring software maintenance revenue recognized over subsequent period. Under the subscription model no longer software revenue recognized upfront, but rather the subscription revenues amortized over the subscription term.

As a result, in this type of transition, we expect to see an initial decline in software revenue over and over quarters that we expect to ultimately get replaced with a larger base of reoccurring predictable subscription revenue. Ultimately, allowing us to capture value as we're providing to customers and to increase the lifetime value of these customers. As part of our solution, we will continue to provide professional and custom created content services as well as required media players and third-party streams.

We are very early in this transition having just launched the platform this quarter. As you would expect, this transition will take time to ramp up customers and subscriptions on the platform. While we expect to begin seeing a shift in the mix of new orders to the core Korbyt platform in 2018. We don't expect to see material increase in subscription revenue for a number of quarters.

As this transition to take hold however, we expect to see a higher proportion for predictable reassuring revenue and increase those gross margins being too hither, more sustainable operating margins over time. However, early on, margin level may be several points lower as we transition the sale.

Given the third quarter revenue and potential impact of Korbyt launch in the fourth quarter, we've updated our revenue guidance for a full year 2017. We now anticipate revenue for the full year 2017 to be flat to down 3% versus 2015. In conjunction with a change in the revenue model and the company undergoes perpetual license to subscription model transition, there are generally also an impact on cash flow. The company no longer receive the upfront payment for the perpetual license that now received annual reoccurring subscription.

Overtime, we believe the expectance rolling subscription base and associate reoccurring cash flows will reduce our cash flow volatility. Our top line and cash flow profile ultimately be determined by the speed of the transition, the platform mix of new orders how much our ES versus Korbyt and the profile of the Korbyt deals including the subscription term, customers prepaying for multiple years and then other factors including the aggressiveness by which we perceive the new vertical market. We will continue to strictly monitor our cash profile as we move to this transition.

Bob, I'll turn the call back over to you.

Bob Michelson

Thanks a lot, Jana. With that I would now like to turn the call over to the operator for Q&A.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. The floor is now open for questions. [Operator Instructions] And our first question comes from William Gibson with Roth Capital Partners. William, state your question.

William Gibson

Hi, the first question relates to the SaaS transition. You mentioned that that will have a decline in software sales yet you're going after new markets, is that implying that is going to cannibalize business in older markets such as supply chain and contacts center?

Bob Michelson

No, I don't think it will cannibalizing. I think it's going to be supplementary. As we go to customers if it's a current customer and many of our - all of our current customers have the ES platform that is operating very well, and it is likely that customers will continue on with that platform. If it's a new customer, they will have the option to go with the ES platform or to go with Korbyt. One of the key decisions will be operating the cloud and on-premises. And just depends what customers preferences are, but we don't believe it's going to cannibalize our business, we think it's going to be additive.

William Gibson

Okay. So, when you talk about less software sales that would be less software sales in the new market as opposed to the traditional markets?

Jana Bell

Bill, this is Jana. Let me just clarify one area. When we talk about the sales, we actually think are projecting that our orders will grow as we go into the new market, but we were trying to define the difference between the order growth and the taking of the actual revenue in the SaaS model.

William Gibson

Okay.

Jana Bell

So, in a typical order today, our software accounts for about 20% to 25% of an overall order. We would expect that ratio to be about the same going forward because we're still going to have both hardware, professional services and creative content in our orders, but taking that 20% of that software revenue going forward would be over time versus the day we would be able to take that revenue all up front.

William Gibson

Okay. And just secondly on the third quarter revenue decline, you made a lot of changes in your sales force and just a lot of positive changes I guess I'm a little surprised you couldn't push even a modest increase in third quarter revenue. I know you were disappointed, but what was behind that, was it a sales force productivity, you mentioned two orders but still?

Bob Michelson

Well, I mean clearly if the revenues haven't increased and you do the math the productivity per sales rep what we expected and wanted, I think there are two things one as Jana had indicated there were several large orders that either we couldn't deliver because we've couldn't get the product there for a large LED for customer elected to wait a few weeks to moved it into Q3.

The other factor that we saw was some customers as we had a soft launch of Korbyt earlier in the summer and we had mentioned that in our last call, we had some customers that indicated what we're waiting for the formal launch and we're going to hold off of making a decision on what we're going to procure until we can see the fully baked new product. And so, I think there were some uncertainty and delays in folks. I think those are the two big driving factors, Bill.

William Gibson

Thanks Bob.

Bob Robinson

Actually, we're going to turn over to Bob Michelson. Thank you, operator.

Bob Michelson

Thank you all for participating. I try to end the calls with giving a little bit of an unscripted view of where we're going and what my feelings are. And as I look at the marketplace today and how we're positioned, I couldn't be any more confident and positive about the future. And as I said to folks I just came back from a trip to the U.K. and I had my favorite days since I've been working for the company, I visited with a large financial services company which was the first customer for Korbyt. And being the excitement that the customer had and that the two senior folks who are working with took me on a tour and I actually did a video interview of them as they were point to the functionality, we're very proud of and very proud to be the first customer. And so that was that was really pleasing.

But this Korbyt is a game changer for us and we've been operating a little bit in tough mode. As you know I'm not one that to talk about new products and services that we can't deliver them, and we knew this was coming out. But now that it's here, it really positions us to go after a much bigger addressable market this retail market. And one of the things I really like about retail unlike the other markets, there are so, so many customers in retail. There are hundreds and hundreds if not thousands of locations. And when you procure deals like that they create not only a lot of revenue, but it goes over a period of time and I always believe in the old adage, it's just as hard to sell a multi-million-dollar retail rollout or any kind of rollout as it is to sell a $50,000 to $100,000 deal. You have the same decision making the same issues.

So, we really, we're not really well equipped to go after that and so this is as rich marketplace we can go after. And my confidence in attacking and succeeding in that market is really correlated to the leadership we have. And I mention the entry of Dina to the company and if you get a chance to meet her, but she's just one of these very positive folks you like to be around and to me the proof is in the putting and ultimately, we all going to look at revenues. In her short time here and it's been on a six or eight weeks, she has already built a multimillion dollar pipeline of opportunities. I'm not suggesting they're closing today this quarter or next quarter, but she's built a really nice pipeline. In addition to that, she's already brought in one terrific person who we've recruited, and she accepted the job offer from us on Friday and she started yesterday and was excited to see her in the office.

And we have a second person that Dina has brought to our attention, we think we're going to bring that person into. So, what we're doing is we are kind of recasting to a degree our sales organization, our go-to-market instead of just being I'm having a lot of generalists we are moving toward having specialist, we call them tiger team. And Dina is leading this tiger team. And I think that really will bode well for us.

So just kind of in summary, I feel good about the future. We've got our new Korbyt platform. We've increased our addressable market by as I've suggested about 10 times. We've seen some evidence that that customers like the product that in our first 30 days. We've closed a handful of Korbyt deals for $0.5 million and meaningful number. Our mobile app KorbytGOTM was officially launched on October - excuse me it was Microsoft three weeks ago. And we've got lots of interest in that. And the one thing that we did not talk about any detail is with our Korbyt product, it's such a big market and particularly in retail, we're going to extensively used channels and we've got a whole new channel program underway and we have a new person and also started yesterday running channels in the United States. And I had highlight for you a guy that's running channels for us in Europe that's been onboard for about three months.

So, I think we're putting a lot of these things together, of course we would like to have generated more revenue in this last quarter. But if you take a look at year-to-date we're basically flat with the previous year. But why we've been flat, we've been operating and building this whole new platform. And it's really, I think great to launch and build a great business for us. So, we've got this foundation that now we're going to start being able to reach some of the benefits.

So positive about the future. I really appreciate your guys support and I look forward to sharing more of our progress in the subsequent quarters. Thank you.

