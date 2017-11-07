Keryx FDA Approval For Expanded Indication To Move The Needle

On Tuesday, Keryx Biopharmaceuticals (KERX) announced that the FDA had approved Auryxia for an additional indication. The expanded approval is for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) not on dialysis. I feel that this is a good win for the company, not just because it got approved by the FDA. The new indication is expected to allow for millions of more CKD patients that can now be treated with Auryxia. This drug was originally approved back in 2014 to control of serum phosphorus levels in patients with chronic kidney disease who require dialysis. In my opinion, this new expanded indication will be a game changer for the company.

Phase 3 Data

The sNDA of Auryxia was possible due to positive data that was observed in a phase 3 clinical trial. The trial recruited a total of 234 adult CKD patients who were not dependent on dialysis. These patients were between stage 3 to stage 5 CKD. Patients in the trial were either treated with Auryxia (ferric citrate) or a placebo. The primary endpoint of the trial was to observe a 1g/dL or greater rise in hemoglobin levels at any time point during the 16 weeks of efficacy observation period. The primary endpoint was met as 52% of the patients had met the goal of the study while taking Auryxia, while only 19% of the patients met the goal in the placebo group. This gave a statistically significant p-value of p < 0.001. What I love about this data is not just for the fact that this study met on the primary endpoint. It also was because the drug Auryxia was safer to take compared to the placebo. In the study it was noted that two patients in the placebo group had discontinued the study. There were no dropouts in the treatment group and that is an important aspect to consider. The most common adverse event with treatment of Auryxia was diarrhea. Although, in my opinion, that can be easily resolved with OTC medicine.

Market Opportunity

It is estimated that there are at least 1.6 million people living in the United States alone with stage 3 to stage five non-dialysis dependent CKD. It was imperative for Keryx to receive FDA approval for this indication. That's because it is the only FDA approved iron treatment for these patients that is in a tablet form. Other iron replacement therapies must be given intravenously, and in my opinion oral tablet forms of treatment are far superior because of patient compliance.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC filing, Keryx has cash and cash equivalents of $114 million as of September 30, 2017. The increase in proceeds of cash was because of stock sale agreements that were made back in December 6, 2016. The company believes that its current cash on hand, along with the stock sale agreements in place, should be enough to fund operations for the time being. Sales of Auryxia for the three months ending September 30, 2017, were $13.6 million. That's compared to the $5.1 million that was produced in the same time period in 2016.

Risks

The biggest risk would be whether or not Auryxia can perform better over other CKD iron treatments. It seems that the drug has been doing quite well for CKD dialysis dependent patients. Therefore, I believe that Auryxia will do well in CKD non-dialysis dependent patients. This is because the new expanded indication opens up Keryx to a larger market opportunity compared to the first indication. Especially, when you consider that there are millions of more patients that the company can now go after.

Conclusion

The FDA approval for the expanded indication of Auryxia should help Keryx improve upon its sales figures. The new market opportunity will likely result in a boost for the company and its shareholders. The phase 3 data reported by the company proves just how well the drug works in non-dialysis dependent patients with CKD. I believe that with this new indication Keryx is a great long-term investment.

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to my Service, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. Only the first 25 subscribers will get the lower legacy rate. If you want to secure your spot, please do so as soon as possible!



Author's note: To get these types of premium articles on attractive biotech and pharma stocks as soon as they are published, just click here for my profile. Hit the big orange "Follow" button and choose the real-time alerts option thank you for taking the time to read my analysis.