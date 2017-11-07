Energy Insights: Eight Takeaways From Recent Third Quarter Earnings And Tax Reform Impact

Numerous companies reported third quarter earnings in the past week. Here are a few key takeaways for energy investors to consider:

(1) as expected, Hurricane Harvey impacts were minimal and largely transitory; (2) midstream noted stronger balance sheets, higher coverage and lower equity needs; (3) producers focused on capital discipline, i.e., spending within cash flow and returning free cash flow to shareholders, even noting that production growth is unlikely to be accelerated in a higher crude oil price environment; (4) some Permian producers hinted at sourcing sand locally; (5) 2017 earnings guidance was largely maintained; (6) export volumes met expectations; (7) concern about lower oil “cuts” abated; (8) drilled laterals continued to go longer, with the longest Midland permitted lateral in 3Q lying with Concho Resources at 11,100 feet; and (last) just when you thought new play announcements were over, EOG introduced the Woodford Oil Window.

In Washington, the much anticipated tax reform proposal was released. Largely telegraphed, it met expectations with corporate rates dropping to 20% and a pass-through rate created and set at 25%. If passed, the bill should be helpful for all U.S. businesses, energy included. For MLPs, there was no change to the definition of qualifying income. The lower corporate tax rate on its own does reduce the relative tax advantage of MLPs versus C-corps. Yet, the pass-through 25% rate on taxable distributions is a significant improvement for many MLP investors versus the highest marginal rate. And note today, C-corps in the energy sector typically have an effective tax rate far lower than the 35% rate, with many C-corp pipelines paying no tax at all due to high levels of non-cash depreciation charges.

For renewables, we note the electric vehicle tax subsidy may disappear, potentially altering the growth trajectory of EVs in the U.S., and the production tax credit for wind projects would be diminished, reducing the incentive value for future wind projects. Of course, the current proposal will likely change before the bill is finalized and potentially approved. Don’t spend your tax savings just yet.

On the acquisition front, American Midstream Partners (AMID) agreed to acquire Southcross Energy Partners (SXE) to form a $3 billion partnership. The only midstream corporate acquisition last week, results in a more integrated gathering, processing and transmission company focused on linking supply from the Eagle Ford Shale to growth markets along the Gulf Coast. We’ve noted that corporate M&A is a catalyst for the sector. While this deal is not the large scale deal that may prove to be a catalyst, we do think that this and continued consolidation is healthy for the sector.

Following distribution announcements from Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Genesis Energy (GEL) that unsettled the midstream market, the rest of the midstream distribution announcements were in line with expectations. 74 MLPs are out with quarterly distribution announcements: 35 increased, three cut and 36 were flat. Average growth, ex-cuts, came in at 2.0%.

All in all last week, macro fundamentals remain healthy as earnings demonstrated that U.S. energy production and demand growth remain vibrant, and global crude oil supply and demand continues to move toward better balance. While energy stock prices are not yet voting in accordance, eventually we think the weight of these fundamentals will translate into compelling returns.

Disclaimer: Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax advisor or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation. This article contains certain statements that may include “forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are “forward-looking statements.” Although Tortoise believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. This podcast reflects our views and opinions as of the date herein, which are subject to change at any time based on market and other conditions. We disclaim any responsibility to update these views. These views should not be relied on as investment advice or an indication of trading intent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.