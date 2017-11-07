Fitbit: It Only Gets Better From Here

And, if the Ionic sells well, I think Fitbit will also exhibit Y/Y revenue growth for 2018.

To be honest, I didn't know what to expect from Fitbit's (FIT) Q3'17 results. I was hoping for a "wow", but at the same time, I knew the results would not surprise by much.

However, the truth is that the quarter was better than expected. Non-GAAP loss was only a minuscule $3M, and the company even beat on EBITDA, coming in at $6M vs. an expected loss of $4.4M. Sequential revenue was also up by 23%.

Even full year guidance was better than what analysts were expecting. For 2017, FIT guided $1.615-1.645B in revenue and EPS in the range of -$0.27 to -$0.23 vs. the consensus of $1.617B in revenue and loss of $0.32 EPS, respectively. So, overall, it was not a bad quarter, and guidance was decent.

So, why was the stock down after quarterly results? To be honest, I am not sure. I do not claim to always know what this market is thinking, and this is one of those instances. Having said that, however, I think the Y/Y headline numbers got the market mixed up.

Fitbit has turned the corner

While FIT is not yet as profitable as I would like, revenue growth has returned. For those who do not realize it yet, while the Y/Y headline number indicates another down year in revenue for FIT, in reality, FIT has been on a path to growth for the entire year of 2017.

Please note that for the last three sequential quartets, revenue has been on the rise.

Also, note that guidance for Q4 is in the range between $570M and $600M. Last year, FIT's Q4 revenue came in at $574M. So, if FIT books anything above that amount, which is just $4M from lower guidance, FIT will once again register Y/Y growth and four consecutive quarters of revenue growth for 2017.

I think the market has yet to grasp this reality. I think that the bad Y/Y headline number has the algos all mixed up, and they don't know if they should be buying or selling.

I think very few realize that this company has turned a page, and things will be different from now on. Granted profitability is not what I would like yet, but I think that will come in 2018.

Now, the company also said 32% of Q3 revenue comprised of new products that were introduced in the last 12 months, like Fitbit Alta HR and the Fitbit Ionic. This is very strange, since FIT's Q3 ended September the 30th, and the Ionic Watch went on sale October 1st. So, I contacted FIT's investor relations department about this.

It turns out FIT books revenue on a sell-in basis, meaning when the product is shipped. So, in order for the Ionic to go on sale on November 1st, it had to be shipped earlier within Q3.

However, in Q3, Charge 2 remained Fitbit's #1 selling device. Now, this device began shipping in Q3'16, so it's not considered a new product for revenue purposes.

So, if the Ionic becomes the success I think it will, it will probably be FIT's best-selling product in the quarters ahead. Meaning, if sequential revenue was up by 23% without the Ionic being FIT's best-selling device, imagine what revenue will be like when the Ionic becomes the company's best-selling device.

So, basically, not only was Q3 a good quarter, not only was guidance great, but all this without the Ionic being FIT's best-selling device yet. Which leads me to believe that Q4 might be better than the company's forecast.

The Ionic might be FIT's iPhone

One of the problems FIT has is it has to constantly reinvent itself. By that, I mean it has to constantly come up with new products that he market likes, in order to achieve revenue growth. This is not as easy as it sounds.

However, what if FIT could come up with a product that will sell year-in year-out, without having to worry about reinventing a new gadget every year? I mean it's one thing to have to come up with a whole line of products every year, and it's another to have at least one sure seller every quarter.

Well, I think the Ionic might be this product. I think the Ionic will be the product that will sell year after year, like Apple's (AAPL) iPhone.

The reason is the Ionic is not just about sports and fitness but also about health and wellbeing. Not only that, but the health applications of the Ionic are bigger in dollar terms than fitness and sports applications.

As such, I see the Ionic as a product that will be FIT's "bread and butter" from now on. I see the Ionic providing FIT with a constant revenue stream, similar to the way the iPhone provides the bulk of APPL's revenue.

However, none of this has happened yet. The only Ionic revenue FIT registered was in late Q3. This leads me to believe that the next 12 months will be a very good year, since FIT is on track to exhibit Y/Y growth in 2017 with minimal Ionic revenue.

Bottom line

I think FIT had a great quarter, and as I see it, the company is turning around. Despite the minimal Ionic revenue in Q3, FIT is on track to register Y/Y growth for 2017. And if the Ionic becomes the success I think it will, then not only will FIT have a very good Q4 but the Ionic will help sustain growth on a Q/Q and Y/Y basis, for all of 2018.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.