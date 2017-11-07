Belmond's (BEL) CEO Roeland Vos on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Belmond Ltd. (NYSE:BEL)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 7, 2017 10:00 AM ET

James Costin - IR

Roeland Vos - President and CEO

Martin O'Grady - CFO

Chris Agnew - MKM

Anthony Powell - Barclays Capital

Welcome to today's Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call for Belmond Limited.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. James Costin, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

James Costin

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today for the third quarter 2017 earnings conference call for Belmond Limited. We issued our earnings release last night. The release is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.belmond.com, as well as on the SEC website.

On the call with me today are Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer and Martin O'Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

On the call with me today are Roeland Vos, President and Chief Executive Officer and Martin O'Grady, Chief Financial Officer.

Before we get started today, I would like to read out our usual cautionary statement under the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In the course of our remarks made to you today by Belmond’s management and in answering your questions, they may make forward-looking statements concerning Belmond such as its earnings outlook, its three-point growth strategy including future investment plans and other matters that are not historic facts and therefore involve risks and uncertainties.

We caution that actual results of Belmond may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Information about factors that could cause actual results to differ is set out in yesterday’s news release, the company’s latest annual report to shareholders, and the filings of the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Management will be using certain non-GAAP financial measures today to analyze the third quarter operating performance of the company. You can find reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures in the earnings release we issued last night.

I will now hand the call over to Roeland.

Roeland Vos

Thank you, James. Thank you and good morning to everyone. We’re pleased to have you join us for the discussion of our third quarter 2017 results and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

On today’s call, I will speak briefly about the results for the third quarter, including an update on our two properties in the Caribbean following the hurricanes Irma and Jose. I will then provide an update on the progress that we’re making with our strategic growth plan. Then Martin will follow with the details of our third quarter results and our current expectations on the property damage and the business interruption losses from the hurricanes against our insurance cover for both Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna before taking you then through our 2017 RevPAR and other guidances. As always, throughout my remarks, I will be speaking about our constant currency performances and unless I indicate something otherwise.

Let me start with the third quarter. Our underlying operational performance continued to show some clear signs of progress during the quarter. As we have previously discussed, the third quarter is traditionally our strongest EBITDA quarter of the year. That is largely attributed to the quarter's overlap with the peak summer season of our Southern European hotels and I’m therefore pleased to report that for second successive quarter that good year-over-year growth was recorded at our European properties. We're also encouraged by the ongoing strength of our safaris and our portfolio of trains and cruises on a worldwide basis.

The Grand Hibernian train which we launched in the same period last year as well as the Belmond Royal Scotsman, the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express and Belmond British Pullman all made steady gains. In fact, the Royal Scotsman had a particularly strong quarter versus the same period last year and it has benefited materially by our addition of a new spa carriage in the first quarter of 2017, which has been well received.

We continued to reap the benefits from our strategic investments, our reinvestments in the portfolio and here I'm talking about things such as the case of the Belmond La Residencia where adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter has increased over the past three years from 3.7 million to 5 million or somewhere around 34% after targeted capital improvements here. And that would include things like the addition of six new suites this year.

As I have mentioned in prior calls this year, we have strengthened the leadership of our sales and revenue management team, which has led to a number of new and enhanced revenue driving initiatives, which are being rolled out this year. These programs are already providing better guidance and better analytics to the field, to the hotels, not to mention assisting us in our recent annual budgeting process. We expect to more fully integrate and to deploy these programs in 2018 in order to maximize RevPAR during the various properties peak and of course shoulder seasons.

Overall, in the third quarter, we've seen healthy demand continue at many of our core products and we continue to demonstrate our ability to drive operational performance across our portfolio. So let's turn to what has caused the decline in our adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter versus the prior year period. The short answer here is Brazil and I expect that this will not come as any surprise to anyone on this call. We anticipated early on that the year-over-year decline in EBITDA from Brazil for this period would be steeper than simply the tough comparative presented by the 2016 Olympic Games.

The political instability and the economic decline that Brazil faced last year continued actually in 2017 and there was a further deterioration in demand in the third quarter, which proved to be greater than previously expected. However, with this expected difficult year and particularly the challenging third quarter in mind, we started focusing on cost at the end of last year already and continued to, throughout the course of 2017. The result is that we have strong retention on falling revenues and the elimination of certain costs on a permanent basis will actually benefit our hotels there when the market recovers.

We've also taken advantage of this period of softer footfall and lower contractor costs at the same time to renovate the Pergula restaurant at Belmond Copacabana Palace, which is the main food and beverage outlet there that now extends to the outdoor dining area as well as to the pool side bar. Our long term commitment to this important market remains absolutely unchanged and our business operations have been streamlined as I mentioned mensch and strengthened in anticipation of the return in demand here.

Nonetheless, during the difficult period for Brazil, the impact this market had on our Q3 performances has been meaningful. If we were to strip out Brazil from our Q3 numbers for 2016 and for 2017, our adjusted EBITDA for this quarter would have been up 4.6 million or a healthy increase of somewhere around 8% as compared to 2016.

Okay. Let me talk about the next topics here. The company performance in the face of these Brazilian headwinds that I just mentioned is all the more noteworthy when you consider the other global events that the teams were faced with in the quarter. Top amongst these other global events was of course the impact of the success of hurricanes Irma and Jose that struck our two Caribbean properties, Belmond La Samanna on St. Martin and Belmond Cap Juluca on Anguilla in September.

Both of our properties are included in Belmond’s global insurance program and Martin will provide details on the cover and our preliminary assessment of the financial impact. However, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the human impact and the incredible response shown by our teams on the side. Our properties were both closed for the season, so no guests were staying with us when hurricanes made landfall and I am relieved to report that all the members of staff on the island emerged from the events safe and well. While there is still wider uncertainty associated with specifically St. Martin and the speed of its recovery, our preliminary assessment of Belmond La Samanna is that we expect to open it in the fourth quarter of 2018.

For Belmond Cap Juluca, as mentioned, the hotel was closed in August in preparation for the renovation project that we described when we acquired the resort in May. Now, in wake of the hurricane, we have had the opportunity to reimagine the overall scope of our planned improvements to the property as we will now need to retouch many additional parts of the hotels, we thought about how we can make additional improvements and in the process deliver an essentially new hotel. Here again, Martin will talk about the quantitative impact of these changes in his remarks as well.

We have commenced with the construction last month and we intend to work through the rest of the year and next year until we complete the full refurbishment and reopen Belmond Cap Juluca as our flagship property for the region. Although we're dealing with a number of unknowns following hurricanes that make it more difficult than usual to predict construction schedules, we are still targeting to finish this project by the fourth quarter of 2018.

While events such as the hurricanes in the Caribbean just like the political and the economical downdraft in Brazil are outside of our control, we have responded to mitigate their effects on our business and at the same time, we have maintained the underlying health of our operations at a product level and across the entire portfolio. Both items are among the most favored destinations for luxury travelers and we look forward to seeing these areas of stunning natural beauty fully restored in the not too distant future.

So with that, let me turn to have a look at the bigger picture and how we are tracking against our longer term strategic growth plan. It is about 18 months since we set out our intention to double our EBITDA and to double our portfolio over the course of five years underpinned by a three point plan. At the time of announcing the 2020 plan, many of you listening today will recall that we said that we would invest during the first two years to ensure that we have the right people and the appropriate resources to execute against all three pillars of the plan and that is drive organic growth, build brand awareness and footprint expansion.

Let me start with the first. We have enhanced our existing operations and will continue to do so and business initiatives and we're seeing the benefits of these in our underlying performances. We’ve also been busy, devising and executing a number of new projects that better position the business for sustained growth in years three, four and five and obviously beyond. In this quarter, we have delivered a number of new projects, so let's perhaps start with this.

Our new website went live. As scheduled in September, the new cloud based platform brings the Belmond brand to life visually and equips our businesses with the technology to compete in an increasingly digital world. We talked to you last quarter about the benefits that we expect that this site will bring once that all the three phases of the project are complete. We're still on track to deliver the remaining two phases before the end of this year. Now, once in place, the new booking system will unlock more cross-selling and upselling opportunities to all of us and the integration of the website with our CRM platform will enable us to capture improved user data in one centralized database.

In the near term, we intend to use this centralized database of customer information to optimize the guest experiences with Belmond whether they're online through digital marketing, across social media or obviously in the hotels in person. Together, our website and the CRM initiative represent a smarter approach to operating online and we believe that these collective efforts will support both organic growth, improve brand awareness among existing and potential new customers that we're looking for.

Let's move from the operational systems and the revenue driving initiatives through the second of our three strategic pillars, increasing brand awareness. Our new brand campaign, The Art of Belmond, launched on October 10 supported by a synchronized global media and marketing activity and I want to provide a little more color on the strategic significance of this campaign, which is another project that we delivered as planned in the third quarter. Since the Belmond brand was established over three years ago, we have secured strong marketplace recognition worldwide.

Belmond today is associated as much with its iconic hotels and river cruises as with its celebrated train experiences. So to me, it has always been very apparent what it is that connects our products and our properties together. But it's not something that we have been able to articulate well, at least until now. Underpinned by market research, our new brand campaign gives us a clear visual identity, one that sets us apart from the competition and which our customers worldwide can identify with. It celebrates our heritage and the authenticity of the individual properties, but at the same time, it tells the story of why all of these products and all of these people belong together under development flag.

To coincide with the launch, we held media events in core cities in our key markets, including New York, London, Rio. We have implemented, at the same time, strategic, social, digital and display marketing activity alongside the more traditional print campaigns and all of this to expand our reach into new markets and to further tap into the millennial audience as well. It's very early days, but worth noting that the first of the six short campaign films that we delivered on the social media has been viewed by more than 2.5 million people and our digital advertising campaign secured close to 12 million targeted impressions in two weeks after the launch alone.

So we look forward to unveiling the campaign in China later this month and we’ll continue to build on this positive momentum in 2018. The benefit of building brand awareness is perhaps most exciting when we consider it in the context of our development pipeline as well. As a reminder, we have already added three new products to our portfolio this year, including the legendary Belmond Cap Juluca last quarter. Since announcing that strategic acquisition, we have seen further fuel injected in our development machine and we've been approached about an increasing number of new deals and we have made some exciting advances in a number of deals under discussion already.

You’ve heard me speak about, what I call, the funnel shape of the deal pipeline and that is the deal pipeline that feeds our development machine. From the list of several hundred potential properties that we initially reviewed, we have been actively evaluating between 40 and 50 deals. We're now in serious stages of negotiation and in some cases even in detail due diligence on 10 to 12 of these, any of these which would be a fantastic addition to our portfolio. With our development team now in place, we have been able to focus our resources on the narrow end of the funnel and we believe a number of these deals will soon come to fruition.

At the same time, we continue to vet other opportunities and build the deal pipeline to feed the top of the funnel. In the quarter, we secured a further senior appointment in Asia, expanding our development team in this key market, as we said we would and we expect to further appointment in the Americas to follow, which will complete then the resource requirement to deliver our expansion plans for 2018 and beyond. The strategic reinvestment that we've made in our existing portfolio and our solid operational results have continued to demonstrate our ability to drive performance as our new brand campaign builds even greater awareness of our portfolio and we look forward to updating you with further news in due course.

Now before I close, I would like to share a brief update on two products, the Northern Belle train in the UK and the Orcaella river cruise in Myanmar. During the quarter, we agreed to sell our shares in the company that owns the Northern Belle as a day train this is. The guest experience available on board differs from our core portfolio of trains and cruises and this train was operating at a breakeven level of EBITDA. Regarding the Orcaella, we have terminated our lease for this loss making operation and I have to add here though that notwithstanding the removal of this asset from our portfolio, we continue to believe our remaining assets in Myanmar are important for a long term presence in this region.

To conclude, we're pleased with our results for the third quarter of 2017, which given wider global events, demonstrate the strong underlying health of our business. In fact, Belmond’s value lies not only in our operations, but also in the bricks and mortar of our unique collection of assets. These iconic assets are unparalleled in the world of hotel luxury and we continue to carefully invest capital to increase the enduring strength of this portfolio. On top of this foundation, we're building a strong brand and we continue to invest in our people and systems that we expect to provide for sustained growth in the years ahead.

This quarter, we have retained our focus on driving top and bottom line results and a number of our existing initiatives have driven our underlying performance for the period. Importantly, we have delivered on a number of new projects in the quarter as well as planned, leaving us well positioned for the 2018 peak period. We launched our new global brand campaign, strengthening our brand identity and our reach into new markets among new audiences. We put our new website to life and we continue to make progress across our CRM system. We have expanded our development team. We made good progress on a number of, what I would call, life deals and we further enhanced our deal pipeline. With the fourth quarter ahead of us, we will continue to drive hard through the finish of the year in line with today’s guidance.

And with that, I would like to turn the call over to Martin to provide details of our third quarter 2017 results as well as our guidance. And after Martin speaks, we’ll be happy to answer your questions during Q&A. With that, Martin, all yours.

Martin O'Grady

Thank you, Roeland and good morning everyone. As Roeland stated, I’ll now take you through some detail on our third quarter results and will then provide color on our outlook for the fourth quarter and for the full year. And please note unless I state otherwise, all the figures I provide will be on a constant currency basis.

Same store RevPAR for the third quarter was down 3%. Revenue of $183 million was down $3.8 million or 2% and adjusted EBITDA of $62.2 million was down 4.5 million or 7%. On a US dollar reported basis, RevPAR was down 1% with revenue decreasing by $0.7 million and adjusted EBITDA decreasing by $3.5 million or 5%. As we anticipated during our last call, and as Roeland has mentioned, we have faced challenging operating conditions in Brazil this year and this situation coupled with the difficult comparative period of the Rio Olympics taking place in the third quarter of 2016 has led to an adjusted EBITDA decline at our two Brazilian properties of $9.1 million for this quarter as compared to the third quarter of 2016.

Aside from Brazil, we have been encouraged by the results from the rest of our portfolio, which increased EBITDA by 8% over the prior year quarter. Q3 includes the peak season in Europe, so as expected, our businesses there led the way in the quarter. Adjusted EBITDA at our European hotels increased by $2.8 million or 6% over the prior year quarter. Several proctors have benefited from recent strategic investments, including the addition of balconies to 12 rooms at the Belmond Hotel Splendido in Portofino and the addition of 6 new suites at Belmond La Residencia in Mallorca, while Belmond Hotel Cipriani enjoyed the lift in demand generated from the Biennale art festival which takes place every other year.

Offsetting this growth, we experienced a decline in Madeira that we attribute to lobby and restaurant refurbishment projects at Belmond Reid's Palace which are now complete and further enhance that hotel’s value. Adjusted EBITDA from our North America region decreased by $1 million. This included anticipated off-season losses at our newly acquired Belmond Cap Juluca property in the period before it closed renovation. Belmond Charleston Place continued to benefit from the recent capital improvements made to the property and strong demand in the city, particularly from groups. Its year-over-year adjusted EBITDA growth of 7% would have been higher, but for approximately $0.9 million of lost EBITDA following the declaration of a state of emergency by the South Carolina Governor in advance of the expected arrival of Hurricane Irma.

Our rest of world region where adjusted EBITDA was down $8.5 million year-over-year was heavily impacted by our two Brazilian properties, which as I mentioned contributed a year-over-year decrease of $9.1 million. In anticipation of reduced demand, a number of cost savings and control initiatives were deployed earlier in the year to minimize the EBITDA impact.

A number of these will be permanent cost savings meaning that when demand recovers, the hotel should experience much improved flow through. Our own trains and cruises, the majority of which operates in Europe, produced a strong result for the quarter with adjusted EBITDA up 72% over the prior quarter.

This is led by Belmond Grand Hibernian which opened part way through the third quarter of 2016 and strong performances from Belmond Royal Scotsman, Belmond British Pullman and the company's iconic Belmond Venice Simplon-Orient-Express.

Finally, central overheads increased over the prior year by $0.6 million on a US dollar basis, with a majority of the increase related to additional resources to drive multiple strategic initiatives including footprint expansion, topline revenue growth and operational processes and systems enchantments all of which are in line with our strategic plan and the guidance we provided on our last earnings call.

Turning to our balance sheet, at September 30, 2017 we had total debt of $705 million and total cash of $212 million resulting in net debt of $493 million. Net leverage was four times as compared to 3.4 times at the end of the 2016.

Our net debt and leverage at the end of the quarter reflects the refinancing of our corporate credit facility that closed in July and that I described on our last call. The refinancing of our credit facility increased our term loan to $603 million comprising $400 million of dollars borrowings and EUR179 million of euro borrowings.

We also have an undrawn revolving credit facility of $100 million. This longer term funding extended the maturities of our term loan and revolver by three years to 2024 and 2022 respectively, strengthening our balance sheet and providing incremental liquidity and flexibility to execute on our strategic growth plan.

Our fixed to floating interest split was 48% fixed to 52% floating. Our weighted average interest rate was 4% and our weighted average debt maturity was 6.3 years. Now before moving on to guidance, let me give you some color on the insurance cover and financial impact of the hurricane on our operation.

I've already noted that Belmond Charleston Place EBITDA was impacted by around $0.9 million following the Governor's declaration of a state of emergency. Fortunately, both Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna were closed for the off season so there were no guests at these properties. Hurricane Irma was an unusually powerful Category 5 and caused significant damage to both properties. The buildings are solidly constructed and were able to withstand the force of the storm.

However, there was damage to windows, doors, landscaping, and peripheral structures and amenities. There was also extensive damage to FF&E because of storm surge, sea water ingress and from Hurricane Jose that followed within a week after Irma.

After we acquired Cap Juluca, we doubled our Caribbean cover, Caribbean storm cover from $15 million to $30 million. There is additionally a separate EUR5 million policy for the villas at Belmond La Samanna. The aggregate deductible was $1.3 million, which has been expensed in the third quarter and added back to adjusted EBITDA.

The main $30 million policy covers property damage and business interruption and can be allocated across the two properties and between property damage and business interruption. In total, we expect our plan to exceed the $30 million. Conceptually, we view the insurance proceeds as paying for repairs to the buildings and infrastructure caused by the hurricanes.

While of course all money is fungible, using this conceptual framework we do not expect the insurance proceeds to be sufficient to recoup our business interruption losses at Belmond La Samanna this year and next. We're able to mitigate these losses by applying for certain French state credits, eliminating certain employer taxes and paying reduced salaries, while the hotel is closed for repair

Our initial quantification of these mitigated losses, which consists primarily of labor costs, a total of $8 million to $10 million. And note that our adjusted EBITDA will not be impacted since we plan to add these hurricane-related losses back when reporting adjusted EBITDA. I want to take a moment to address utilization of insurance proceeds in light of previously planned capital expenditures in the region.

Prior to the hurricanes, we had established a refurbishment budget of $35 million to $40 million for Belmond Cap Juluca and Belmond La Samanna. As we already mentioned, as a result of the hurricanes we have reexamined the proposed capital expenditures for these Caribbean properties with a view to potentially increasing the scope of two projects.

Utilizing anticipated insurance proceeds to partially fund the expanded program, combined with additional funding from our balance sheet, we believe the newly scoped projects will be able to deliver to our guests dramatically improved product and experiences and leave us with two hotels that are essentially new and strongly positioned in the marketplace.

Our current cost estimate for these expanded projects including repairs and refurbishment of both properties is between $80 million to $90 million. As I've indicated, we expect to receive insurance proceeds of between $30 million and $35 million requiring a net investment across the two assets of $50 million to $55 million. This range of investment compares to a previously planned refurbishment budget of $35 million to $40 million for both hotels, so the capital investment required is expected to increase by approximately $15 million.

Please note these are preliminary numbers based on reasonable assumptions that could still be impacted over the next year by the dislocation in the Caribbean construction market.

Turning to our total company CapEx and in order to manage overall spend, we have decided to postpone a planned renovation of Belmond Maroma that would have cost $20 million to $25 million. With the benefit of maintaining EBITDA from with period, I'm sorry, with the benefit of maintaining EBITDA from this property during a period where it may pick up displacement bookings from Caribbean resource just as we saw occur after a major hurricane hit the Pacific resorts of Los Cabos in 2014.

In summary, after investing in our Caribbean hotel a net of insurance proceeds, our planned total CapEx spend for 2018 remains within our previously guided range for project CapEx and Belmond Cap Juluca in the aggregate of $85 million to $105 million.

Now looking forward, we have provided fourth quarter guidance for same-store worldwide RevPAR growth of 3% to 7% on a constant currency basis. Although it's worth noting that Q4 is a seasonally quiet period for us, with many of our hotels in Italy closed for the winter.

For our European hotels, we're expecting to close out what has been a good year so far with a quarter of modest year-over-year growth in what is a seasonally quiet period. Our North American hotel segment by Charleston Place is forecasting healthy year-over-year growth for the fourth quarter, driven by a combination of rate and occupancy.

For our Rest of World hotels, we expect to see further strong RevPAR growth from Belmond Mount Nelson in Capetown and our recently refurbished Belmond La Résidence d'Angkor in Cambodia, but offset by RevPAR decline at Belmond Copacabana Palace.

Let me also give you some thoughts on our expectations for adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter. We expect a strong quarter from North America driven by Charleston Place and the investments we've been making in the property along with some solid demand we’re in city. Europe will be mostly in its low season. And overall we are expecting a broadly flat results.

We expect there will be an adjusted EBITDA decline at Belmond Copacabana Palace of between $0.51 million where despite signs of improvement in the wider economy, some weakness remains in the fourth quarter. And we also expect our hotel and cruise ship in Myanmar to be negatively impacted by between 1.5 and 2 million caused by continued unrest in the country.

And we are also facing some headwinds from our Peruvian rail joint venture where a second rail operator and higher operating costs are impacting our EBITDA by between $1.5 million and $2 million which is our 50% share of the joint venture’s net earnings.

Finally, we anticipate a year-over-year increase after strategic investment in central overheads and marketing costs of between $0.8 million and $1.3 million. And finally, as - second finally, finally as already mentioned and following the hurricane, there will be unplanned operating losses at La Samanna, but also planned operating losses at Cap Juluca, while both are closed for refurbishment.

We are projecting an operating loss of $4 million to $6 million from these two hotels. These losses will not impact adjusted EBITDA since we plan to add them back. Turning to the full-year 2017, following the stronger than previously anticipated headwinds that we have been facing in Brazil, we are expecting to come in at the lower end of our previously guided RevPAR growth range.

As we approach the end of the year, we have tightened our guidance range and dropped by a point and now expect to finish the year with same-store worldwide RevPAR growth of 0 to 2% in constant currency terms predominantly from growth in rates. In US dollar terms, we expect to finish the year near the top end of the previously guided range with growth of 4% to 6%.

In terms of adjusted EBITDA, the full year will clearly see a significant impact from our operations in Brazil and Myanmar. In aggregate, we expect these two countries collectively to report adjusted EBITDA down between $16.5 million and $17.5 million. Elsewhere after making a strategic investment in our central cost infrastructure to support growth, we can see the underlying portfolio with a handful of exceptions is performing well and in line with our strategic goals.

Now looking further ahead, at this time of the year, while we remain focused on driving our Q4, 2018 appears clearly on the horizon. We are currently in the middle of our 2018 budget cycle and while it is too early for us to give any firm guidance on the forthcoming year, we can say that it looks like another year of steady growth in Europe albeit with Belmond Cipriani likely to be down began as it will be launched [indiscernible].

We are expecting further growth in Russia helped by the World Cup and we are expecting a strong year in Madeira following recent refurbishment works. In North America, we expect the region’s performance to be once again dominated by further solid growth from Belmond Charleston Place. Enhanced revenue management and group sales are expected to help drive Belmond El Encanto in Santa Barbara and we expect there will be a positive contribution from Belmond Cap Juluca towards the end of the year compared to reported off-season losses in current year.

We are also expecting another strong year from our Southern African operations, particularly Belmond Mount Nelson which has benefited from investment in recent years and has been increasing market share. As for Brazil, we are starting to see some improvements in macroeconomic indicators and we are anticipating a moderate improvement in results from our Brazilian hotels next year.

In our trains and cruises segment, we are anticipating healthy growth with a particular uplift from the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express. Finally, please note that post hurricane unplanned operating losses from Belmond La Samanna and planned operating losses from Belmond Cap Juluca will not impact adjusted EBITDA as we plan to add back these expected temporary losses. Our preliminary estimate of these total losses in 2018 while these hotels are closed for refurbishment of $12 million to $14 million.

In summary, we are pleased with our Q3 performance with the obvious exception of the significant adverse impact from Brazil. RevPAR growth in the fourth quarter looks strong, however, this is offset by a number of EBITDA decreases and the fourth quarter is traditionally a small quarter for us with a number of properties closed for the winter period. We expect strength in the underlying portfolio will continue into 2018 providing a solid base for future growth.

That concludes our prepared remarks. Before I hand you back to the operator for the Q&A. We would like to request that you limit your questions asked to two per person. Thank you very much. Operator?

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from the line of Chris Agnew.

Chris Agnew

With respect to your pipeline, which sounds encouraging, what's a capacity you have to do a number of transactions, if some comes to fruition at the same time and what's the mix of maybe managed versus owned opportunities and therefore which would give you a greater ability to do more transactions. Thank you.

Roeland Vos

So as far as the pipeline is concerned, I think if we look at it, it's a fair split between the opportunities that would go towards management deals versus the number of acquisitions that we're looking at and they're sitting most of them right in the middle of what we expected when we put the plan together from a size point of view. So between the two, I think that you have the fair split the way we had anticipated and that's actually the way it's coming out. Now, on the 10 to 12 deals that I just mentioned, I think we can say that at this point in time we would have the resources to be able to cope with those deals if all of them were to come through.

It's unlikely that all of those deals will happen, that's not the way it works. But we could certainly have the people and the resources in place to make those deals happen when they step up all at the same time. That would mean that you would have to bring in outside resources like legal support and some other diligence support, but at the same time the internal to drive the development and to do have the negotiations, we can handle that inside with the resources that we have in place right now. As I mentioned there is just one person missing and we're looking forward to recruiting that person which is the person to cover the Americas going forward, but that was planned to be the last one on the list, all the others are in place.

Chris Agnew

And then just a quick follow up, just for the - you mentioned 4 to 6 million operating loss at Cap Juluca and La Samanna, well two things. One, I know you're adding this back to earnings, but just for clarification, how does that relate to the 8 to 10 million that you also talked about the impact to earnings. And then, what can we expect that adjustment to be in the fourth quarter. Thank you.

Roeland Vos

So, what we said was that La Samanna the sort of unplanned operating loss would be around about $8 million to $10 million in total. Some of that will impact Q4 and some of it will impact during the first nine months of 2018. Between the two properties in Q4, we’re saying that we should plan on somewhere between 4 and 6 million between the two properties and over the course of ’18, somewhere between $12 million and $14 million. So in the aggregate over the whole period, over the 12 months, we're looking at something like $16 million to $20 million.

Next question comes from the line of Anthony Powell.

Anthony Powell

But in terms of acquisitions, as you see to do more deals in the future, you maybe, have to spending some more CapEx in the Caribbean. What’s your max leverage that you go to in short term as you seek to do more deals over the next 12 to 18 months.

Martin O'Grady

Yeah, I think we have to look at holistically all of our balance sheet flexibility here. A lot of this CapEx is kind of planned within our existing plans and you can see we scaled back for example, staying within those plans. And broadly speaking one could imagine that our EBITDA should be able to cover our CapEx over the course of next year. We also have $212 million of cash on hand, we've got a revolver of $100 million within our terms loan structure we've got an accordion feature that we could expand $130 million. We also have assets that we talked about before that could be recycled into assets done on an accretive basis. The most important thing however having said all of that is to stay within our leverage constraints, not just for what the constraints are on the term loan, on which we've got good headroom, but in terms of the leverage ratios that we like to talk to you, we’ve always said we don't want to go above five times by the end of the year, our sweet spot will be 3.5 times, we will consider going towards the five times in the short term to do deals which have good long-term accretive strategic value, but that’s a sort of key framework.

Anthony Powell

And the trains in the UK seem to be doing well. How big can you think that base get over time in terms of starting the trains either in Europe or elsewhere?

Roeland Vos

When we’re talking about trains, we're talking about specifically about sleeper trains that have been very well received in the market and where we have strength and brand strength as well around the train experiences. We launched the Hibernian train in Ireland last year, we launched the Andean Explorer this year in Peru or earlier on. And the feedback that we get from this is extremely positive and it's also very profitable business, small, but profitable. Therefore we see that continuing to build on the brand will see other opportunities around the world where we could expand the train offering to our customers and there is a very, very loyal following for this type of product. So yes, there will be there will be more trains to be looked at.

Martin O'Grady

It's also strategic advantage. There is no other luxury hotel groups doing this and not only that there's no other luxury hotel – no other luxury train companies doing what we're doing. So it definitely is a very valuable part of our portfolio.

Our next question comes from the line of [indiscernible].

Unidentified Analyst

Just following up on the growth in train and cruises segment, are you able to leverage that segment and cross-sell throughout the portfolio or vice versa from the hotel segment to the trains and cruises.

Roeland Vos

In terms of customer demand you mean?

Unidentified Analyst

Yeah exactly.

Roeland Vos

Absolutely, the kind of customer that travels with us on the trains is obviously geared towards staying with us as well in our hotels and the way you would see this very clearly is there where we provide both services. And a very good example of that would be the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express that ends many of the trips in Venice where we have people staying with us in the Cipriani hotel. Similar things are obviously said about Peru, where at both ends of the train rides we have hotels where customers use us both on the hotel side as well as in the trains. And that is actually the strongest form that you could find where you can offer both services where the high-end traveler is willing to pay the prices for the experiences that we can offer.

James Costin

It appears there is no more - no further questions, Leiden.

There is no further questions at this, please continue.

James Costin

Thank you very much Leiden and thank you everyone for joining us on the call today. We look forward to talking to you in the next quarter.

Roeland Vos

Thanks everybody.

That does conclude our conference call for today. Thank you for participating. You may all disconnect.

