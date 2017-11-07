Dean Foods (DF) Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Dean Foods Co. (NYSE:DF)

Q3 2017 Earnings Call

November 07, 2017 9:00 am ET

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the Dean Foods Company Third Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call. Please note that today's call is being recorded and is also being broadcast live over the Internet on the Dean Foods' corporate website. This broadcast is the property of Dean Foods. Any redistribution, retransmission or rebroadcast of this call in any form without the expressed written consent of the company is strictly prohibited.

At this time, I would like to turn the call over, for opening remarks, to the Vice President, Investor Relations, Strategy and Corporate Finance, Ms. Sherri Baker. Please go ahead.

Sherri Baker - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Chelsea, and good morning, everyone. Thanks for joining us on our third quarter 2017 earnings conference call. This morning, we issued an earnings press release, which is available along with a slide presentation in the Investor Relations section on our website at deanfoods.com. A replay of today's call will be available on our website beginning this afternoon.

Before we begin, I would like to advise you that all forward-looking statements made on today's call are intended to fall within the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and projections and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. Information concerning those risks is contained in the company's filings with the SEC.

In addition, we will be discussing operating and financial results on an adjusted basis. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures referenced during today's discussion to their most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in today's earnings press release on our website.

Participating with me in the prepared section of today's call are Ralph Scozzafava, our Chief Executive Officer; and Scott Vopni, our Chief Accounting Officer and Interim Chief Financial Officer. Ralph will start us off with a review of our third quarter performance, as well as an update on our strategic initiative. Scott will then offer some additional perspective on our financial results before turning the cal back over to Ralph for comments on the forward-outlook ending remarks. We will then open the call to your questions.

With that, I will turn the call over to Ralph for his opening remarks. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you, Sherri, and good morning, everyone. On this morning's call, I'll cover our performance in the quarter and the key actions that we're taking to execute our strategy. Our strategic pillars, including building and buying strong brands, winning in private label, and driving operational excellence, continue to be our primary focus for delivering long-term growth and shareholder value. We recognize that macro factors may at times change the near-term actions that we take to drive our business as we take advantage of opportunities or mitigate challenges as they arise, but our actions are always anchored back to this core strategy.

Today, we're aggressively addressing our cost structure while at the same time competing to bring smart volume into our system. We're also taking steps to diversify the portfolio into adjacent margin attractive categories with branded offerings. And I'll talk more in a little bit about what we're doing on that front. So, let's start with highlights of our third quarter performance and quickly get into the primary steps we're taking to improve our results moving forward.

Our third quarter adjusted diluted earnings of $0.20 per share and adjusted operating income of $45 million was in line with our internal expectations. We improved our overall execution in the quarter and have recently won some new business for 2018 behind solid sales execution through the quarter. While we continue to make progress against our cost productivity and commercial initiatives, we experienced revenue losses and incremental costs due to the hurricanes in both Texas and Florida, while customers and operations were shut down. These costs equated to roughly $0.04 per share impact in the quarter, and I'll discuss those effects in more detail later in the call and also provide update on our focused cost reductions across our SG&A functions.

So first, let's address volume. We're navigating a number of key dynamics across our customer, channel and product mix. Retailers continue to invest in private label milk to drive foot traffic, but they're seeing declines in private label volume growth despite a retailer margin over milk that contracted to $1.27 in September, a historic low and a practice that drains their profitability. Because of this, we believe this makes our brand even more important to the profit pool of our customers.

Across channels, we continue to see volume shifting in the category with lagging performance in the grocery and drug channels being modestly offset by stronger trends in non-measured channels like food service. For Dean Foods, this changing environment on both volume and mix was present through the third quarter.

Total Dean Foods volume of 608 million gallons across all products represent a 6.6% year-over-year decline. Fluid milk sales data, published by the USDA through August, shows a quarter-to-date category decline of 2.2% on a year-over-year basis, while IRI reported a 2.8% decline in Q3 fluid milk sales versus the year-ago period. As a result of our volume performance, Dean Foods share of the fluid milk category decreased 50 basis points versus Q2.

To compete successfully, we must execute our strategy which clearly addresses the consumer and customer dynamics that we're seeing in the marketplace today. I've talked about smart volume on previous calls, but I want to remind everyone what this means and why it's important. As we manage our private label products and analyze new volume opportunities or evaluate existing volume profitability, we want to ensure that we're producing and selling volume at appropriate margins. We have a disciplined revenue management approach and tasked ourselves with both the pursuit of new business and the retention of existing volume at acceptable margins. We know we're not going to secure every bit nor should we.

To be clear, we don't believe it's prudent to chase volume to the floor, and we won't. This is part of why we're focused on resetting our cost structure to a lower level to allow us to compete more effectively. We also recognize that as the leader in the industry, we have a number of strong levers that we can pull beyond price to win business, and we'll use all of them as appropriate to improve volume performance going forward.

We've been working hard in this important area, and I'm very pleased to announce that we've won some new business, roughly 40 million gallons on an annualized basis at a number of key customers, and we expect to begin shipping this volume late this year and on into early 2018. We need to continue these efforts to put even more smart volume into our system. I'm pleased with our recent sales execution and the progress that we're now making in this important element of our strategy.

Moving on to the cost productivity front, we're attacking unnecessary costs across our entire organization to drive efficiencies throughout our network. Our plant operations team continues to focus on waste and operating efficiency improvements. On a year-to-date basis, our milk waste percentage is down 10 basis points and our OEE has improved by over 2%. The focus on frequency reductions within our logistics function continues to be a primary driver of cost reductions.

Year-to-date, we've reduced over 12,000 deliveries and, as a result, have driven reductions in both head count and assets on the road. Incremental productivity delivered to reduce customer returns, milk case spend and fuel gallon usage also contributed to our overall productivity target of $80 million to $100 million in 2017, which we expect to deliver through year end.

With respect to the hurricanes in Florida and Texas, we lost several million gallons of sales volume and incurred incremental cost to haul our products longer distances from within our network as we continue to service our customers from sister plants. These incremental logistics costs were contained within the third quarter. In addition, due to the overall resin shortage within the industry, we also incurred cost increases similar to the overall market. The estimated consolidated business impact due to the hurricanes in Q3 across revenue lost, resin, and freight is roughly $6 million or $0.04 of earnings per share. We expect the increase in resin and freight cost to continue over the short term.

At this point, I'd also like to acknowledge the significant efforts of our employees, the effort they put into serving our customers and protecting our assets while weathering these storms. Our teams rallied to keep our products on store shelves, donated milk to disaster shelters, and many also donated personally to help dozens of fellow Dean employees who are in crisis.

So, on our last call, we discussed the incremental productivity that we're targeting across our SG&A functions that would yield $40 million to $50 million in annual cost savings. We've built implementation plans for our work streams and are now in the execution phase. We're on track to deliver the high end of our target range with the majority of the benefit estimated to hit in 2018. The full quantification of these cost savings will be embedded in our 2018 guidance estimates.

This SG&A effort is the first step in a major enterprise-wide cost productivity initiative that will deliver significant cost savings to our business. We are partnering with a third party. They are the strategic cost transformation practice of a leading consulting firm to help us take our efforts to the next level. Together, we're taking an integrated approach to this productivity work and we'll communicate additional targeted opportunities and initiatives under one comprehensive end-to-end productivity agenda. In short, we're resetting our cost structure and we'll quantify what we're doing in much more detail in the near future.

So now turning to our brands. As we measure our brand performance, we take a balanced approach looking at margin, volume, velocity and dollar share as we drive our branded business. Our branded white milk volume in all channels was down nearly 8% year-over-year, driven predominantly by volume reductions in the drug channel consistent with the overall category in that channel. We continue to drive improvements in DairyPure and the sequential trends in dollar share up 30 basis points versus Q2.

Now, I'll remind you that we took pricing actions on our brands earlier in the year as we put an emphasis on margin management and now we're maintaining solid velocity performance on the branch at retail. On a dollar velocity basis, we continue to outperform the category with DairyPure and conventional white milk and with our TruMoo brand in flavored milk in Q3.

As we build our brands with increased awareness and equity, we continue to drive efficiency with our promotional efforts. While our overall dollar sold on promotions is down, the efficiency of these promotions continues to increase and we're getting a greater return on our promotional efforts. This is critical as we're being very careful not to chase the retailer investment in private label pricing on our branded products, which would drive margin erosion and negative returns. For our brands, we're consistent in our approach. We're actively managing the balance between margin, volume and share.

To ice cream. The total ice cream category saw softer sales in both packaged ice cream and novelties in the third quarter, declining close to 2% versus year ago. Our third quarter volume performance in ice cream fell short of our expectations due to the combination of the overall category declines, consumer trends and our own reduction in promotional activity. It's important to note that despite some increased retailer activity in private label this year, those actions are not driving incremental volume or dollars in the category. The ice cream category is a branded category. It's consumer driven with brands controlling over a 70% share of the business. We believe our key ice cream brands of Friendly's, Mayfield and Dean's Country Fresh are well positioned and poised for success. Right now, our team is in full-action mode, working on a number of initiatives surrounding distribution, selling and promotion to improve our performance and set the stage for a successful 2018.

In addition to winning volume, our commercial organization continues to focus on driving brands and building distribution on our new products and partnerships. Diversification into adjacent categories is an important element of our strategy focused on delivering growth and long-term shareholder value through margin expansion. To-date, DairyPure Sour Cream gained 50 basis points in Q3 versus year ago in both volume and dollar share of the sour cream category. While still relatively small versus the category, our volume in ACV distribution continues to grow.

Building strong brands is a key pillar of our strategy and we'll continue to build our DairyPure brand in 2018 through product innovation and marketing. We'll build brand equity in DairyPure with a new digitally-led advertising campaign that we believe will break through and really connect with consumers, drive brand equity and increase household penetration of the brand. In addition, DairyPure will enter the emerging single-serve flavored-cottage cheese category with a differentiated proposition that delivers high protein for the on-the-go convenient snacking targeted to millennials.

Our new product line called DairyPure Mix-Ins is made with our award-winning clean label cottage cheese and features great tasting fruit and nut recipes that deliver 15 grams to 17 grams of protein in each serving. DairyPure Mix-Ins scored very high in consumer testing and is receiving strong customer response through our initial selling process, which is currently underway. I look forward to sharing more about Mix-Ins in 2018.

Our joint venture with Organic Valley is progressing as we continue to ramp up volume in our plants through the balance of the year. While not material for 2017, we remain encouraged by the potential for this brand to grow in fresh DSD. Trade reaction has been very strong to the combination of organic and fresh, and consumers know the Organic Valley brand is an authentic organic franchise with a real mission to help people eat a healthy and natural diet.

So with that, I'll turn the call over to Scott for a more detailed look at our financial performance. Scott?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Ralph, and good morning, everyone. Starting at the top of the P&L, we reported $448 million in adjusted gross profit in Q3. On a per-gallon basis, this is about $0.02 lower than prior year, driven primarily by lower brand mix in addition to a rising commodity cost. Below the gross profit line, total company adjusted operating expenses improved by $21 million from the year-ago period. Within selling and logistics, expenses decreased by $8 million in Q3, driven primarily by lower logistics, labor costs and reduced advertising expense. G&A cost decreased in the quarter by $14 million with base performance improvement and lower incentive compensation versus the prior-year quarter. In total, we experienced an adjusted operating income decrease of $24 million in Q3 versus prior year, a $0.03 per-gallon decrease to $0.075 per gallon.

Below the operating income line, adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $84 million, a $26 million decrease from the prior-year period. Interest expense was flat versus the year-ago period. And in combination with our normalized adjusted tax rate of 38%, adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.20.

In Q3, raw milk costs were up approximately 7% versus Q2 and up 10% versus year-ago levels. We expect raw milk costs to remain relatively flat on a sequential basis in Q4 and up about 2% over year-ago levels. Total U.S. milk production in September posted 1.1% growth, marking a slower growth rate than previously seen over the last year, and dairy herd numbers declined for the first time since September 2016, albeit at a modest level. That said, the USDA forecast calls for almost a 2% growth year-over-year in both 2017 and 2018. Also, despite recent drops in butter pricing, we expect year-over-year inflation in Class II products to be roughly 10% to 15% in Q4.

Now, turning to our free cash flow performance, in spite of the overall lower operating results, we continue to generate substantial internal cash flow to prudently invest in our business and balance sheet. Through Q3, net cash provided by continuing operations was $67 million net of our working capital and pension investment. Invested capital across accounts receivable, inventory, and accounts payable was up $36 million year-over-year. Our cash conversion cycle increased approximately two days as working capital reflected the effects of inflationary dairy commodity environment and higher investment.

In early April, we made a $38.5 million cash contribution in our company-sponsored defined-contribution pension plan that are now largely frozen, funded and de-risked. Our year-to-date free cash flow totaled $5 million and would be higher when adjusting for the discretionary pension contribution.

We expect fourth quarter free cash flow to be aided by sequentially higher operating results, somewhat offset by seasonal ice cream build and increasing capital expenditures.

We benefit from a sound balance sheet that has been able to absorb earnings compression and investments during the year, including the Good Karma investment and the Uncle Matt's acquisition in the first half of the year. Our third quarter all-cash netted leverage was 2.56 times, sequentially up from 2.25 times as of Q2 2017. This leverage reflects bank EBITDA of $363 million and net debt of $928 million.

We possess a high-functioning debt capital structure with flexible low-cost and multi-year revolving facility anchored by the $700 million in 6.5% fixed rate senior unsecured notes due in 2023. We continue to remain substantial, available, committed revolving liquidity following the repayment of our $142 million in 6.9% bonds when they became due in October.

With that, I will turn the call back to Ralph for a brief commentary on our forward outlook. We will then open up the call to your questions. Ralph?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thanks, Scott. With momentum building on our commercial and cost productivity initiatives, we expect to deliver full-year adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.80 to $0.90. We're also updating our full-year free cash flow estimate to $10 million to $20 million and reducing our full-year capital expenditure estimate to $105 million to $115 million.

Now, we talked about a number of initiatives today, and I want to summarize and reemphasize. First, we'll continue to pursue smart volume to drive our top line, build margin and deliver operating efficiencies. There were some major volume wins secured in the quarter, and we expect more going forward. We'll continue to build strong brands as we build brand equity on DairyPure through new product innovation and improved marketing.

As we leverage our large-scale milk business, we're continuing to diversify our business into adjacent categories with solid branded propositions that will broaden our business. And we're intensely focused on reducing and resetting our cost structure across each facet of the business. Through an enterprise wide and comprehensive productivity program including OpEx 2020, recent G&A reductions, and our future productivity initiatives that we'll cover with you soon, we will drive efficiencies throughout the business to further enable us to compete and win.

So, before taking your questions, I'd like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of our entire team here at Dean Foods as they continue to embrace the continuous improved mindset that we know we need to be successful.

So with that, I'd like to open up the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question will come from Alexia Howard with Bernstein. Your line is open.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Alexia.

Operator

Ms. Howard, please check your mute button. And due to no response, we'll go to the next question. And our next question comes from the line of John Baumgartner with Wells Fargo. Your line is open.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for the question.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Hey. Good morning, John.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Hey, Ralph, just a big picture question for starters. I think you've been pretty clear about the buy and build strategy and we've seen some examples of that over the past year. But for the foreseeable future, I mean, this model is still very dependent on the food and milk market and the volatility there. So, I guess aside from the focus on the adjacent categories you've already outlined, how are you and the board thinking about additional opportunities, whether it's becoming a bit more specialized in terms of ingredients or nutraceuticals? Anything you can better leverage the milk fat value in the raw material chain? How does this model progress from here in terms of next steps?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, it's a great question. I think that as we look at things that can come on our view screen, that makes sense. Do we bring synergies to the party and, frankly, as the business of branded business that has enhanced margins that we think that we can add value to? So, we have a large infrastructure, as you know. We got lots of trucks on the road, lots of plants, expertise in making things that are close in the dairy, refrigerated and frozen. I think that those all become fair game for us as we start thinking about products that we can put into the portfolio.

We've been pretty lucky, I think, and intentional. I say lucky in the fact that things were available that we could we could get involved in some what I'll call value-added and good-for-you products. The investment in Good Karma, that's a high growth business. It's a good-for-you business. It's on trend. Uncle Matt's being organic, fresh. I really like the businesses that we've been able to access. So, we'll continue to look at those where we think it's smart for us to diversify. But you bring up a good point, we also have a very large fluid milk business and that's why you hear a lot of the conversation around being as optimal as we can in managing that business at the same time.

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Ralph, the other thing I'd add to John to clarify that, the investments we make don't always have to take the form of a 100% ownership. So what you've seen in Good Karma and our investment with Organic Valley Fresh is some creative structuring to allow us to extend into those areas as well.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Okay. And, Scott, actually just want to follow up for you. In terms of the full-year guidance, it implies a fairly sharp ramp in profitability for the fourth quarter. So, is there a way to think about that on a risk-adjusted basis or in terms of potential headwinds? I mean, is it fair to say that you're seeing some of this incremental pressure in price competition and private label being too moderate here?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Good question, John. So, I think, let's start at volume. What I would expect from Q4 volume declines is probably in gallons, similar to what we saw in Q3. We'll continue to see continued per gallon pressure on the supply chain, and you saw us talked about the resin and the freight impact that we saw from the hurricanes being a hit in Q3 as well as expected to be a hit in Q4.

But we're seeing good cost productivity, continue to see that. And I think you're starting to see the implications of those SG&A cuts that we've talked about. Those are beginning to ramp up and into our algorithm for the fourth quarter. So, on balance, feels pretty balanced for Q4.

John Joseph Baumgartner - Wells Fargo Securities LLC

Great. Thanks for your time.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Judy Hong with Goldman Sachs. Your line is open.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Thank you. Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Morning.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

So, Ralph, I guess just in terms of your strategy to really focus on smart volume, and you kind of talked about your ability to win some businesses outside of just really bidding on lower prices. So, can you just elaborate on some of those things that you're really making (25:19) and how that dialogue is progressing with retailers? And then, just kind of looking at the gap between private label milk and your branded pricing at retail, just seems like it's a pretty wide at this point. So, how do you kind of think about that gap today? And to the extent that the retailers are still no longer or not willing to take the pricing down, kind of how do you think about your branded pricing relative to private label?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Let me with the conversation with customers and the levers that I mentioned on the call. I think as you addressed private label business, clearly, it's quality value service becomes the big equation, the three-legged stool. I think from a quality point of view, all of our facilities, SQF Level 3, I think we can put our quality performance at or above anybody in the industry, and that's important for retailers when they put their name on that product that we make for them and they know that.

I think our services is unparalleled the way that we can get trucks on the road. I think the hurricane is a perfect example. And something that verticals can't do, something that many of our local competitors can't do is when there is an issue or whether it's a power outage, a snow storm, a hurricane, whatever the natural disaster is or other disaster, we can get product to customers in addition to being able to get the product to the right place at the right time on a day in and day out basis. So, those are things we talk about. Of course, price is a part of the equation.

The other part that we bring that's very unique and it gets to the second part of your question about the brands is that the margins that the brands can bring to the category, particularly the number one and two brands nationally are DairyPure and TruMoo, allows the retailers that we service to margin manage their entire category. So, while they're taking private label and they're utilizing it to drive traffic, there's also a significant margin contribution much more so with our brands than any others that allows them to manage the margin mix in the category.

Having said that, is the gap about as high as we'd like to see it? Yes, it certainly is. It's testing. Frankly, the brand equity that we've been able to build, we're at a – about a 40% premium to private label. We like our velocity performance. But, of course, you'd love to grow share as you do this. So, we're managing through, I think, with a much stronger brand proposition than we've ever had before. So, I think this, I guess journey through the retailer pricing on private label, this time versus years ago, we're in a much stronger position.

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Judy, it's Scott. I think I'd add one more stool to that three-legged stool and make it a four-legged stool. I think you've got to add scale. So, I think the scale of our network, our plants, our distribution, our selling organization on top of our brands, our national brands, that leverage the heritage of the local brands that have been there not just decades but generations, you've got to add the Dean Foods scale which is a competitive advantage.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Okay. And just a quick followup on the new business that you won. Was there any sort of part that was different as you were pursuing that business and won that business? In other words, did you have to concede more in price or are these other qualities that you've talked about really were the deciding factors in winning that new business?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's a real mix, Judy, every time you go and you bid on business. I can give you one example. We have a very large national retailer who we are the cold channel for. That's a value-added service that we bring. So, it's always going to kind of move across this quality value service that we bring the equation. There's some business we win at higher margins than others and a lot of it is really based upon the customer and their optionality.

Judy Hong - Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

Got it. Okay. Thanks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Farha Aslam with Stephens, Inc. Your line is open.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Hi. Good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Hey. Good morning.

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Could we talk about the different retail channels in food service and Dean Foods' performance and the trends you're seeing across kind of large grocery drug, C-stores, food service and, perhaps, the hard discounters that are coming into the market?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll start and I think Scott will have a point of view on some of these as well. What we're seeing, and I'll just start with the hard discounters, it's what you mentioned last. All this is a major player here, little emerging as everyone knows. I think that those will continue to grow. Those players are solid players. They've grown in Europe, they'll grow here. I also think that the dollar store channel continues to grow. The family dollars and the dollar generals of the world, they bring real solutions to consumers in markets that in many cases aren't served as well as they could be. And so I think they'll continue to grow.

We've seen in our categories the drug channel which is rare because in other channels – in other categories, they're growing very, very strongly, but really limiting the amount of promotional activity they have in the food space, and some of our volume decline is because of that channel. And frankly, the very high shares we have within that channel is they take a more passive fill-in approach as opposed to using the category as a traffic driver. The food channel has been flattish, slightly down, but we do have very, very strong shares and good velocities in that channel. And we provide a real solution to retailers with private label and in brands. So, very important channel for us that we continue to manage aggressively.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

And can we talk about how Dean Foods purchases their packaging and kind of how you hedge out fuel? So, you're seeing the impact you thought in the third quarter, fourth quarter of higher resin. Kind of going forward, are you planning to change how you contract and just some color on how you contract for those two basic goods?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. I'll start really quickly, and then I'll turn it over to Scott because he is intimately involved in it. We do obviously have rules around how much we can hedge, and we certainly don't speculate here, but we do – we are able to take positions and we do it pretty regularly in things like fuel. Obviously, certain commodities, butterfat. Scott, why don't you take us through it?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, I think you hit on the head the main points, Ralph. We have a committee that manages our risk exposure in hedges and commodities, and we will take varying degrees and positions depending on the pass-through mechanisms on our pricing mechanisms for things like fuel, things like resin. But right now, what we're seeing really post-hurricanes is a pretty good uptick in both resin and freight cost, third-party freight cost that were probably unforeseen to any of us or any of our competitive set here 90 days ago.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Now continue into 2018?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, I think over the short term, we're going to continue to see pressure on resin and freight, Farha. I think even estimates into 2018 are calling for kind of broad freight increases due to capacity constraints that were initiated by those hurricanes.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

And do you anticipate – does your contracts allow you to pass that off to law?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

In some cases, it does. In the case of resin, in some instances, but in some cases, no.

Farha Aslam - Stephens, Inc.

Okay. That's helpful. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Alexia Howard with Bernstein. Your line is open.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Alexia.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

I'm hoping you haven't commented on this particular one because I missed a little gap there, but the Walmart plant is opening very soon. You said last quarter that you'd have some updated news on how that might impact you in 2018. Is there any update on that as of now? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, sure, and that's a topic of discussion here as always. I think we've got more data. We'll continue to get more data from them. We've got a major reset to our cost structure that we're going to be taking here. The objective of that is going to be to offset things like Walmart and other pressures on our business. That's our objective. That's what we're attempting to do. So, I feel comfortable that over time we'll be able to manage that.

I think that right now that plant is going through the normal start-up glitches and work, I would call it, that you would see in any other plant start-up. If you'll remember, there were early conversations of product being available from that plant in December. We're here in November. That's not going to happen. We think potentially at the start of March, we've gotten and had conversations around some transitions we'll make at that point in time.

And that's why we've been a little bit cautious in how we've talked to you all externally about it because, obviously, if something happens early in the year we have 12 months to offset it. If it happens midyear, then, clearly, within a fiscal year, it would carry over to the next one. But I think our cost productivity program is going to put us in a good position. That's our objective. So, more to come as we see more.

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Alexia, I think I'd say right now, there's no real new news here except for the new news is really our doubling down on resetting our cost structure and the objectives to use the enterprise-wide cost savings initiative to offset, as Ralph said, the impact of Walmart and other challenges to the base business.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Would you anticipate that by the fourth quarter results in early February that you'll have a clearer idea on what the Walmart's plant will do to your results next year? Is that the next check-in point?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Yes, so I think that's a very logical place for us to give an update not only to Walmart but our expectations for 2018 and the cost-savings initiatives.

Alexia Jane Howard - Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Thank you very much. I'll pass it on.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Ken Goldman with JPMorgan. Your line is open.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Thanks. Good morning. It's Tom Palmer on for Ken.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Good morning, Tom.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Good morning. Just wanted to ask about the free cash flow relative to other guidance items. So, EPS came down by a couple of pennies. CapEx down by about $15 million at the midpoint. And then free cash flow came down by, I think, at the midpoint a little over $45 million. So maybe just comment on what changed this quarter prior to – versus your prior expectations. Was it mainly working capital or something else? And then, if it was working capital, just kind of what buckets that might be falling into? Thanks.

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Sure. Let me take you through it, and I'm not going to dissect this on a dollar-for-dollar basis, but a number of factors going into the year-over-year change, and then I'll get into kind of balance of the year. First, lower earnings, seasonality, school's coming back in in Q3. Obviously, this year, we're dealing with increased year-over-year commodities and then I would say there's a couple of mixed impacts going on. So, first, Ralph talked about kind of a lagging performance within our ice cream portfolio, which led to an ice cream build in Q3, as well as an AR mix within our customers with differentiated terms, as well as collections. This year was on a Saturday quarter end versus a Friday quarter end. So, you put all of those things together and you get a change in the working capital components, but really it's mainly across accounts receivable and inventory. I think the other thing as you look forward into 2018 and think about the progression 2018 over 2017, reflect back on the fact that 2017 contains a $38.5 million DCP contribution, as well as some litigation settlements this year versus next year.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you. And then, just wanted to ask about SG&A, kind of get a better sense of the steady state run rate. You mentioned incentive compensation down in the third quarter, also salary, but didn't really give a breakout. Maybe if you could comment on the bonus side and maybe how that might bounce back more normalized next year?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, I think you're heading on the right way to think about it, Tom. Obviously, year-over-year lower incentive comp this year. It gets reset. We'll create a reset into our algorithm for 2018. We'll cover that off in more detail. From an SG&A standpoint, really, you're just now starting to see the implications of the quarterly benefit of the cuts that we've taken, and a lot of those are in the ways of wages and benefits that don't kick into January 1 of 2018. So, we'll cover up more of those in the 2018 algorithm. But Q4, you are starting to see the benefit of SG&A reductions. But clearly, not to the magnitude of the number that we've talked about.

Thomas Hinsdale Palmer - JPMorgan Securities LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Amit Sharma with BMO Capital Management. Your line is open.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Hi. Good morning, everyone.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Morning, Amit.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Ralph, a quick question for you. Can you help us understand, like, what's the dynamic of bidding activity at retailers? And the reason I asked is oftentimes when you talk about winning new business, it takes a little bit longer for that to start up, right, to show up in your numbers. When you lose to bidding activity, it starts to show fairly quickly. Is that different dynamic the way you win business or lose business?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

No. It's a good question because we deal with it here in a very tactical way and it really varies by customer. And without getting into the nitty-gritty detail, it's really how quickly you can pick up and service that new customer or how quickly when you lose the business someone else can come in and service it. And it's really how complicated it is to deal with that customer. Some are turnkey. We win the business. We can be there in a couple of weeks, all rerouted, bringing milk cases in and everything's fine.

We have some customers that require a different hardware, bossy carts is an example, and you have to inventory and order those pieces of equipment, so you can actively and actually service that customer. So, it tends to vary both inbound and outbound.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

And then just one more on salesforce incentives. I think you talked about that in the past. Can you talk about how they are incentivized and how that has changed in the last 12 months to 18 months, if there has been any change?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Not a great change there. They're incented on volume. They're incented on margin, a couple of different margin measures. They're incented on distribution build. There are a number of key measures. But rest assured, volume and margin and mix are at the top of the list.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. And just one more final one for me, and I'm sorry if you already commented on this. Chris left and has been there for a long time and part of the turnaround that you have communicated. Can you talk about anything behind his departure?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

I guess what I would say is Chris was here a long time. Certainly, his departure was not the result of any kind of disagreement that he would have with the company regarding operations or accounting policies or practices or anything of that nature. I think we're pretty clear in our release, in our filings, and we wish him well. I think what's really important here for us to focus on is what we're trying to do going forward. We've got a business here that has a large private label business. It's got an emerging and promising branded portfolio that we're bringing to market. We're, as Scott mentioned, embarking on a reset of our cost structure, and those are three really big pillars. So, as we think about a permanent CFO for this company, we want to make sure that we have that skill set here and that we can go ahead and drive our agenda. So, that's really paramount at this point.

Amit Sharma - BMO Capital Markets (United States)

Got it. Thank you so much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Pamela Kaufman with Morgan Stanley. Your line is open.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Good morning. I just wanted to come back to the progression of your SG&A savings. It's apparent that your savings are starting to come through, but we're not really seeing any improvement on a per gallon basis. Do you expect to reach the point where the full $40 million to $50 million in savings can create some per gallon leverage on the SG&A line or would you expect to continue to reinvest that in driving growth on value-added portions of the portfolio?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Great question, Pamela. Let me reiterate, a lot of the $40 million to $50 million does not kick in until January 1 of 2018. So, you're starting to see some of it kick in in the fourth quarter. But from a full annualized run rate standpoint, you'll pick up some of the benefits and some of the other wage and SG&A cuts that we made starting in the first quarter of 2018. And I do think you will see them materialize to the bottom line and not be reinvested in. So, we're looking to cut the costs as well as drive efficiency and effectiveness when we're doing that.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, great. And just another question on the mix of your new business wins, can you comment on the composition between branded and private label wins?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's a fairly good mix. I would tell you that – I don't know if it's even. A lot of times when we win the private label bid, of course, we get the branded business that goes along with it. I think it's a mix that we're pleased with.

Pamela F. Kaufman - Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

Okay, great. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Akshay Jagdale with Jefferies. Your line is open.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Good morning.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Morning, Akshay.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

Ralph, so I wanted to ask you about – I joined the call late. We were on another call, so if I missed this, I apologize in advance. But the volumes were down significantly yet your gross profit per gallon held in very, very well relative to the volume decline. Is that a structural – I mean, it seems to me like there's some structural inflection there. You've closed a bunch of plants and the timing of when all of that plays through is not – doesn't always align, but am I overemphasizing the gross profit performance being positive relative to the volume that you lost or did you talk about something that may have impacted that? Because, typically, when you – if your volume was down 7%, historically, the gross profit per gallon would have been down at least commensurately or even more, right? So, am I missing something or was that truly something that's structurally changing your cost structure?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah. Let me start and then Scott can finish through. I think it's a really astute observation, and I think there are a couple of things. First of all, on the volume decline, there are some other product categories that we're exiting that we don't talk a lot about on these calls, from very low-margin, we call them PFR, product for resale, that run through our coolers that are very inefficient, frankly. So, we're peeling those back. And that's not insignificant volume. There's some – we have a juices, drinks, teas, water business all across and just about all of our dairies that we process, and we do some third-party co-packing on some very, very low-margin businesses. So, we're shedding some of those. That shows up in some of our volume decline along with gains and losses, category decline and so on. But those low-margin businesses are real gallons that come out that don't hurt, in fact. I'd say they're neutral to helpful.

I do think that this really illustrates what we've been able to do with some resiliency in our brands and being able to take price in this environment on brands and see them hold up relatively well all things considered. And the margins on those rent help us, they help our retailers. So, I think there's a different algorithm here, frankly, from the last time that we all endured retailers that were being aggressive on private label in a given period. So, let me pause there and hand it to Scott.

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, Akshay, good question. I think I'd come back to our cost productivity agenda and OpEx 2020. So, I think we're seeing good results across the procurement and the operation functions of delivering their portion of the $80 million to the $100 million of cost productivity. So, that's playing through. I also think that the focus on labor, over time, OEE, efficiency all within our plants is you're continuing to see the benefits of those. But I'd go back to the cost productivity agenda and I think the excellent work the operations team is doing in that regards.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, I agree.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

And just one followup related to the brand strategy, which obviously on the pricing side is very visible and the profit side sometimes gets modeled by other factors. But what I thought was pretty compelling and is very much against what investors are seeing as far as how they value a stock is you've got this view that large retailers are going to vertically integrate and private labels are going to quote maybe from 60%, 70% or maybe 100%. And I think what we're seeing in the result is the exact opposite. So, maybe you can talk about the wins that you've had. I believe you've had some wins on your branded business with vertically integrated players. And maybe just talk about the timing of that in terms of the category management and where you are in that overall initiative because I believe you've made a significant amount of investments in your go-to-market team. And so, that seems to just start to be playing through, right? But maybe – do I have that wrong? I believe you did have some wins on the branded side with vertically integrated hard discounters and stuff like that. So, can you give us a little more color on that? Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, sure can. Yes. We've had a number of wins with a number of folks who are our vertical in the milk category, major retailers in the southeast, the upper midwest, in the northeast. I don't want to name them. I could, but I probably – I typically don't on these calls. And what they've realized is that – in our conversation with them is you make a lot more money in the milk category through the register than you do through the filler. It's that simple. We run a lot of fillers, 68 plants. There's a lot more money to be made by driving a branded proposition that consumers want and are willing to pay up for the value.

We just did analysis category management work for one of our largest customers. And as we sit here today, the branded business in the milk category is about 80% (50:29) profitability in the category. So, when a vertical doesn't stock the leading brands, the number one brand in flavored milk, TruMoo, the number one brand in conventional white milk, DairyPure, they lose the opportunity to margin up the category and frankly lose the flexibility of being even more competitive on a very low to no margin private label business when it comes to what is now deleveraging plants that they own that they can't necessarily rationalize the way that we can. It becomes another opportunity for them when they stock our brands. So, there's a long conversation that we have with customers around that category management. Profit analysis is a big part of it. But it all comes down to private label and the leading brands, and you'll have the best go-to-market proposition and opportunity in the category.

Akshay Jagdale - Jefferies LLC

I'll pass it on. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Rob Moskow with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Hi. Most of my questions have been asked and answered already. I guess a followup would be maybe head count and asset footprint. Has that been reduced this year already or is that kind of like a waiting game into 2018 to see what your biggest customer does? And then a quick followup.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure, I'll start. There has been some head count reduction this year that Scott referred to. The $40 million to $50 million had some people cost in it. Some were head count and some were overall benefit and other kinds of costs that will be effective in 2018.

There has been a small amount of plant consolidation this year, not a lot. We'll, obviously, continue to evaluate that. And as we get into 2018, I mentioned a large productivity initiative. We're partnered with one of the leading strategic cost transformation consultancy firms – management firms in this industry. They work with many of the large players who you probably know, and we're going to take a hard look at what we're doing because we are resetting the cost structure, that's important. We think that's critical. And there'll be much more to come probably before the next earnings call. We certainly want to have a venue to do it where we can talk about it a little bit in a more wholesome way.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And then the followup is, again, on a 6% volume decline, you mentioned you walked away from some low market, I think, juice business. And then you also got new business, I think, in fluid milk. Have you also lost some fluid milk business in that volume decline, but you're just gaining...

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. And then...

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yeah, we did. The gains, losses net was about 20 million gallons and we are – now, of course, we have a gains, losses net of 40 million gallons. And I think that's the ebb and flow of kind of this whole bid process that you move through. So, there is going to be – and that's really why we try to talk more in terms of years than quarters, but anyway...

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

And, Ralph, who are you losing it to? Is it like regional players or vertical integration or what is it to?

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

It's a mix and some you don't want. So, there's a lot of volume that goes into people's plants that we know is not smart volume. And they don't find out about it until they get it. So, we've actually had someone bid and they were driving milk about 800 miles to make the delivery. We think we know a little bit about what that cost structure looks like. So, we'll just manage through that. We'll take the volume that we think makes sense for us.

Robert Moskow - Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC

Okay. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Sure.

Operator

Thank you. And our next question comes from the line of Jonathan Feeney with Consumer Edge Research. Your line is open.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Hey. Good morning. Thanks very much. Just a detail and a broader question. The detail is, you answered this, Scott, pretty well, but just so I'm clear in summary, free cash flow was $40 million negative on the quarter, is that right? And is that – all of that's working capital growth. Is that right?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

I think the free cash flow for the quarter is a little higher than that and it is largely cash conversion, working capital related again, inventory ice cream build seasonality with schools as well as within AR, some of the mix within AR depending on who our customer is and what their terms are.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

But consistent broadly with your expectation?

Scott K. Vopni - Dean Foods Co.

Yes.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Okay. Thank you. The broader question is, I mean, we talked about for years, and I think it was John Baumgartner's question, 10 years ways of fitting the Rubik's Cube together to utilize Dean Foods incredibly powerful distribution network through partnerships and other kinds of product. Can you just give your perspective on the kinds of products that you're looking at, maybe some products that have popped up in the past 5 years or 10 years that might be appropriate partner areas for you, some needs that your retailers have and are asking for? Any prospect that you bring, kind of fresh set of eyes looking at this big resource? Maybe give us a sense of what directions, at least, that you're looking to utilize that power better. Thank you.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Yes. Sure, Jonathan. I think a couple things. First, there are products that we're already putting on our trucks now that will kick in next year, closed in the Organic Valley Fresh business, so fresh organic milk makes a lot of sense. We do have an investment in Good Karma. It's a minority investment today. There may be a point in time when it's larger and that would be an example of a kind of product, non-dairy milk that we would – we build – put on our trucks. We're one of the largest orange juice processors and sellers in the country.

We're number three or four depending on – behind the two big brands that you know about. I think we're number four last time I looked. So, there's obviously orange juice that we could bring. Those are just kind of all outlet kind of opportunities for us. When you think about small outlets, and I mentioned earlier that we're the cold chain for a lot of small outlets and small-scale retailers. And when I say scale, outlet size, and we deliver a lot of products to those customers as well. So, we utilize that cold chain that way.

So, there are always opportunities, but I'll be clear. Any acquisition we would make does not have to go on our trucks. It's a synergy. It's a benefit. But we've said before that the aperture is a little bit wider. It's a warehouse business and it makes sense for us. We'll certainly pursue it.

Jonathan Feeney - Consumer Edge Research LLC

Thank you very much.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And I'm showing no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back to Ralph Scozzafava, Chief Executive Officer, for any closing remarks.

Ralph P. Scozzafava - Dean Foods Co.

Well, first of all, I want to thank everyone for their time on the call. It's important that we're able to share what's happening in the business and hear questions and commentary, so always beneficial. While I have the opportunity with many of our employees on the call, I want to thank them for the work that they do every day, particularly the work that they did through the hurricanes. And these are just incredible people that do great work and it is much appreciated.

So with that, have a good day, everyone.

