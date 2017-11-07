Frontier Communications: Another Debacle?

It seems like the downtrend in Frontier Communications (NASDAQ: FTR) stock is far from over. The company posted its Q3 results last week. Its EPS of ($0.94) for the period beat the street’s estimates and its revenues of $2.25 billion were largely in-line with the analyst consensus, yet its stock has collapsed by over 30% since then owing to a weak guidance. Should you seize this opportunity and buy into Frontier Communications? Maybe not. Even though its shares have been creating new lows amidst an environment of extreme bearishness, I don’t think this is the right time to initiate a long-side contrarian position in the company. Let’s take a closer look.

Pricing Issue?

Let me start by saying that Frontier posted an overall customer churn of 2.08% for the quarter, which turned out to be quite close to my own forecast of 2.06% for the period - derived in my last article on the company. But it’s not the only metric that determines the revenue and profitability figures of a telecom company. In spite of a healthy churn rate improvement, Frontier ended up with a yet another EBITDA guidance miss.

It ended the quarter with a $914 million adjusted EBITDA which is far from its goal of $950 million target ($3.8 billion run-rate objective). The bigger issue is Frontier lowered its EBITDA and free cash flow guidance again. In fact, this happens to be the third instance within a span of nine months, when Frontier management lowered its guidance for upcoming quarters. Missing the Street’s estimates is one thing, but missing the forecasts set by the management itself, time and again, indicates that something is seriously wrong at Frontier HQ.

Mid-point EBITDA guidance for Q4 lowered to $920 million, from $950 million. Alarm bells also went off when its management noted that the free cash flow target for the year is between $730 million and $750 million. The mid-point of this guidance is $110 million lower than its prior FCF guidance mid-point of $850 million announced merely a quarter ago.

It’s worth noting that when management reaffirmed its $3.8 billion EBITDA run-rate objective ($950 million/quarter) during its Q2 earnings call, we were already a month into its third quarter. With a month’s worth of Q3-related data points, its management must have had insight about how its third quarter was actually progressing. So, what suddenly changed over the course of the next two months that led to the company lowering its guidance again?

You’d think that if someone is repeatedly making mistakes in their projections, they’d eventually fix their model to set realistic forecasts from the next time onwards. But that doesn’t seem to be case with Frontier’s management. Maybe it should try to under promise and over deliver?

The repeated instances of guidance being missed could be because:

Management is clueless about its own forecasts, and/or Management intentionally mislead investors to temporarily prevent its shares from crashing, and/or Customers now have more options to choose from which is preventing gross adds for Frontier, and/or Frontier’s ARPUs are too high for its markets and customers don’t want to pay exorbitant prices, and/or Management overestimating the impact of cost saving initiatives, and/or Cost saving initiatives taking longer than expected? and/or Something that I missed?

It could be any of the aforementioned cases. I don’t want to speculate on the second bullet as class-action lawsuits against Frontier, for misleading investors, already are piling up. But the fourth bullet also could be a dominant factor behind Frontier’s failure to deliver on promised EBITDA figures. Owing the company’s reputation of poor service quality, customers may not be willing to pay at par prices for Frontier. After all, its CTF ARPU of $107.33 is largely in-line with Charter's (NASDAQ:CHTR) $110.12 and CenturyLink's (NYSE:CTL) (broadband) $112.64.

(Source: ARPU, Company Slides)

Also, do note that Frontier’s overall ARPU has more or less remained range-bound over the past four quarters. After its non-paying or partially paying customers were kicked out of the network during Q1, I was expecting a noticeable uptick in its overall ARPU figure. But that clearly hasn’t happened. This leads me to suggest that customers across various markets are probably not willing to pay Frontier’s asking price in full. Maybe there’s very little value proposition? Or maybe the customers who joined Frontier's network during its promotional campaigning are now abandoning its network in favor of the next promotional campaign from another rival?

Whatever the case may be, I believe Frontier needs to engage in deep discounting to boost to its gross subscriber adds. It would have to also drastically improve on service quality to ensure users don’t leave its network in favor of cheaper alternatives from its competitor. It’s a lofty task but it’s not entirely impossible. Focusing on cost-saving measures and trying to manage financial resources efficiently is a good practice, but its management needs to also rigorously work toward getting new subscribers. Merely giving out guidance figures and fancy marketing slides won’t bring in any business.

Reconciling the Numbers

I really don’t understand why management had to change the accounting of its adjusted EBITDA metric. It’s a non-GAAP figure and the company hasn’t provided us with any supplementary information that would provide us with back calculations for its past quarters, so we could compare its current financial performance with historic levels. Investors’ confidence in the management already is running low and a few commenters believe that this is an attempt to distort facts. It’s a trivial change that could have been avoided or implemented better.

To gain clarity, I manually removed the pension/OPEB contribution and stock-based compensation (this item was removed only from Q3) from its past quarterly results to normalize its financials. The chart has been attached below for your reference. Contrary to the belief of a few commenters, it seems like Frontier’s net adjusted EBITDA actually stabilized. It wasn’t merely a way to artificially boost its EBITDA figure.

(Source: Author's Own Calculations)

The company is guiding the Q4 adjusted EBITDA to be between $910 million and $930 million.

Since its Q4 adjusted EBITDA is guided to be around its Q3 figure ($914 million reported), one could argue that Frontier should comfortably meet its guidance. But one also can counter argue that the company has been repeatedly missing its quarterly guidance in the past so, statistically speaking, it’s more likely that it would miss the target again. Only time will tell what the actual number will be, and if Frontier can actually meets its forecast.

Uncertainties

A few readers couldn’t come to terms with the fact that a mere guidance/revenue miss could cause its share prices to plunge by 30%-plus, so I wanted to touch base on this aspect as well.

Management of the telecom company has time and again floated the $3.8 billion EBITDA figure. At the end of Q3 FY16, it was guiding an adjusted EBITDA of $4 billion for FY17 which was later revised to $3.8 billion for the year, then revised to a $3.8 billion run-rate ($950 million per quarter goal) and it's now $920 million for Q4. With each passing quarter, its management notes that the turnaround is taking longer than expected.

I’m not saying that Frontier can never achieve its $3.8 billion EBITDA run-rate objective. But there has to be some sort of timeliness to achieving this goal. A delay by a couple of quarters is perhaps still bearable by the company and its shareholders. But if Frontier is achieving its target of $3.8 billion run-rate by, let’s say, Q1 of fiscal year 2019, then I suspect it would be quite damaging.

See, Frontier isn’t a regular telecom company. It’s carrying over $18 billion in debt, shelling out $1 billion-plus in annual interest expenses and is choosing to retain its dividend payouts rather than paying down its gigantic liabilities. If it’s achieving its EBITDA target around 4-5 quarters late, then it may not have sufficient cash cushioning required to furnish its debt maturities.

(Source: Frontier Communications)

If Frontier is unable to manage its debt, it would be forced to:

Raise more secure debt to pay off its upcoming maturities, and/or Use its undrawn credit revolver, and/or Sell assets to fulfill liabilities, and/or Do a sale and leaseback transaction (which is also selling of assets) to free up cash, and/or Completely eliminate its dividend payouts (which I think should happen soon), and/or Something else that I may have missed

So, the recent drop in stock price wasn’t just because Frontier posted a quarter’s worth of dismal guidance. Rather, I believe that it had a lot to do with the heightened risk of Frontier losing its financial flexibility as time progresses.

Also, it’s worth noting Frontier slashed its dividend payouts earlier in May. Back then, its management was justifying the sustainability of its payouts by using an adjusted EBITDA of $3.8 billion for FY17 in its calculations. But if the company is taking longer than expected to reach its goal, then it may be forced to slash or eliminate its dividend payouts to keep up with its expenses. So that’s another risk factor worth considering.

I personally believe that Frontier should take a poison pill and report all the bad news in one single quarter, so its shareholders aren’t slowly suffocated over an elongated period of time. For instance, it could completely eliminate its dividends to furnish debt maturities, write-off unnecessary assets, clearly express that its turnaround is taking longer than expected and maybe even announce any other negative news that it may have in store. Its stock would collapse another 50% or more, but with most of the bad news out of the way, the investing community would be able to focus on its growth aspects rather than having to worry about the rise in short interest every fortnight.

Investor takeaway

Until we see the company meeting its forecasts and raising its guidance, I’d recommend investors to refrain from initiating any new long-side positions in the company. Frontier appears to be in a downward spiral as of now and there is very little evidence to suggest if a turnaround is actually taking place or not. Management needs to under promise and over deliver, and meet its forecasts to gain some credibility among the investment community. Until then, I suspect Frontier will remain a speculative investment option with a high degree of risk.

