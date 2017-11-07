Prospect Capital's Fiscal Q1 2018 NII And NAV Projection

However,with the continued notable decrease in stock price, I believe PSEC is attractively priced for value-orientated investors with a higher risk tolerance. Cautious investors may wish to look elsewhere.

Since many readers have recently asked about this topic (both in public and private), please see the following article in regards to my thoughts on Prospect Capital Corp.'s (PSEC) dividend sustainability heading into calendar year 2018:

Explaining Prospect Capital's Recent Dividend Reduction (Includes November 2017-January 2018 Dividend Projection)

The focus of this article is to provide a detailed projection of PSEC's net asset value ("NAV") per share as of 9/30/2017. Prior to results being provided to the public on 11/8/2017 (via the company's quarterly press release), I would like to analyze PSEC's NAV as of 9/30/2017 and provide readers a general direction on how I believe this recent quarter has panned out. I believe this quarter has a heightened level of importance to readers due to the recent events that have impacted the business development company ("BDC") sector. I will also include my quarterly net investment income ("NII") and earnings per share ("EPS") (also known as "net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations") projections within this article. My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and current price target for PSEC will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of this article.

Side Note: Predicting certain accounting figures within the BDC sector is usually more difficult when compared to other sectors due to the fair market value ("FMV") fluctuations that occur within a company's investment portfolio each quarter. Specifically, the following PSEC accounts are typically more difficult to project in any given quarter: 1) unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments; and 2) realized gain (loss) on investments. As such, there are several assumptions used when performing this type of analysis. PSEC's actual reported values may differ materially from my projected values within this article due to unforeseen circumstances. This could occur because management deviates from a company's prior business strategy and pursues a new strategy that was not previously disclosed or anticipated. This could also occur when the company has a "one-time" extraordinary event which was previously unforeseen or disclosed. Readers should be aware as such. All projections within this article are my personal estimates and should not solely be used for any investor's buying or selling decisions. All actual reported figures that are above the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "outperformance" in my judgment. All actual reported figures that are below the mean of my account projections will be deemed an "underperformance" in my judgment.

Overview of PSEC's NAV as of 9/30/2017:

Due to the fact that several figures needed to project/calculate PSEC's NAV as of 9/30/2017 come directly from the company's consolidated statement of operations, Table 1 is provided below. Table 1 shows PSEC's consolidated statement of operations from a three-months ended timeframe. Using Table 1 below as a reference, one must calculate certain account figures from the fiscal first quarter of 2018 for purposes of projecting a suitable NAV as of 9/30/2017.

Table 1 - PSEC Projected Fiscal Three-Months Ended Consolidated Statement of Operations

Having provided Table 1 above, we can now begin to calculate PSEC's projected NAV as of 9/30/2017. This projection is calculated in Table 2 below.

Table 2 - PSEC Three-Months Ended NAV Projection (NAV as of 9/30/2017)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, let us take a look at the calculation for PSEC's projected NAV as of 9/30/2017. Unless otherwise noted, all figures below are for the "three-months ended" time frame. Let us look at the following figures (in corresponding order to the "Ref." column shown in Table 2 next to the September 30, 2017 column):

A) Operations

B) Stockholder Transactions

C) Capital Share Transactions

A) Operations:

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Operations Estimate of $38.6 Million; Range ($21.4) - $98.6 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference "A" in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Colum

This "net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations" figure consists of the following three amounts that come directly from PSEC's consolidated statement of operations: 1) net investment income (see blue reference "A" in Tables 1 and 2 above); 2) net realized gain (loss) on investments (see blue reference "B" in Tables 1 and 2 above); and 3) net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments (see blue reference "C" in Tables 1 and 2 above). It should be noted a fourth amount, PSEC's gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, is also included but is excluded from the detailed discussion below. Since I have refrained from writing a quarterly consolidated statement of operations projection article for PSEC (due to time constraints), I will summarize what I believe occurred within these three amounts during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. Let us first discuss PSEC's NII account.

1) Net Investment Income:

Estimate of $64.8 Million; Range $54.8 - $74.8 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Blue Reference "A" in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

Using Tables 1 and 2 above as a reference, I am projecting PSEC will report NII of $64.8 million for the three-months ended 9/30/2017. Middle market ("MM") and upper middle market ("UMM") lending, as a whole, witnessed subdued levels of loan originations during the latter half of 2015 which continued through the calendar first quarter of 2016. In fact, loan origination volumes across financial markets were either at or near multi-year lows at the beginning of calendar year 2016 mainly due to heightened volatility in U.S. and global credit markets. This trend modestly reversed course during the calendar second quarter of 2016 (PSEC's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016) which continued into the calendar third quarter as well. As previously projected in prior PSEC/BDC articles, I correctly anticipated loan originations would continue to "pick up" heading into the second-half of calendar year 2016.

However, this trend has "reversed course" during calendar year 2017. In addition, it should be noted a growing majority of loan originations that have occurred across the entire BDC sector have been a direct result of refinancing. Due to the strong demand for bonds/debt investments in general (including high-yield debt), interest rates/yields on these products continued to decrease/narrow during the calendar first and second quarters of 2017. Generally speaking, existing debt investments with higher interest rates have been/are being replaced by new investments with lower interest rates (when considering similar debt tranches/ratings). Even though this trend has relatively stabilized during the calendar third quarter of 2017, overall rates/yields remain historically low.

When it comes to PSEC, this is particularly troubling since the company's weighted average annualized yield has been (and continues to be) higher versus the eleven other BDC peers I currently cover. Simply put, this trend has put pressure on PSEC's weighted average annualized yield. As of 12/31/2016, PSEC's weighted average annualized yield was 13.2%. As of 6/30/2017, this yield decreased to 12.2%. While some of this decrease was due to the PSEC's collateralized loan obligations ("CLO") portfolio (more on this shortly), it was also due to a function of the spread/yield compression described above. Due to this overall trend, it would appear management prefers only to currently originate new loans when there are portfolio prepayments/runoff (not expand the balance sheet). This is basically due to the unattractive risk-adjusted returns being generated in this lower-yielding environment. In a nutshell, this strategy has negatively impacted NII over the past several quarters.

In addition, the following recent events likely negatively impacted PSEC's NII during the fiscal first quarter of 2018: 1) refinancing of First Tower Finance Company LLC's (First Tower) loan whereas the payment-in-kind ("PIK") provision was reduced from an interest rate of 12% to 7%; 2) partial debt-to-equity exchange of National Property REIT Corp.'s ("NPRC") Senior Secured Term Loan E; and 3) notable decrease in weighted average yield within the company's CLO portfolio (partially due to "seasoning" of the portfolio; older/legacy securitizations).

Per PSEC's Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings, management disclosed the company had approximately $175 million of loan originations and add-on investments (that were "publicly" disclosed) during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. I would point out most of these originations occurred towards the end of the quarter. Management also disclosed PSEC had portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings (that were publicly disclosed) of approximately ($250) million during the quarter. A notable portion of this figure represented Traeger Pellet Grills LLC's (Traeger Pellet) repayment of over ($100) million.

When combining the company's quarterly loan originations funded at close and add-on investments less portfolio sales/repayments/restructurings, I am projecting PSEC's total investment portfolio decreased approximately ($75) million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 (prior to all quarterly FMV fluctuations and scheduled principle payments). As such, this will likely negatively impact NII during PSEC's fiscal first quarter of 2018 to some extent.

The projected minor decrease in PSEC's quarterly NII ($64.8 million for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 versus $69.7 million for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2017) is mainly attributed to the following factors when compared to the prior quarter: 1) minor decrease in accrued interest income within the company's investment portfolio; 2) very minor decrease in investment advisory fees; and 3) relatively unchanged remaining operating expenses. Now let us discuss PSEC's net realized gain (loss) on investments account.

2) Net Realized Gain (Loss) on Investments:

Estimate of ($15.0) Million; Range ($30.0) million - $0

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference "B" in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

I am projecting PSEC will report a net realized loss on investments of ($15.0) million for the three-months ended 9/30/2017. I am projecting the following realized transactions during the fiscal first quarter of 2018: 1) Voya CLO 2012-2, Ltd. (Voya 2012-2) loss of ($4.8) million; 2) Voya CLO 2012-3 Ltd. (Voya 2012-3) loss of ($4.2) million; 3) several CLO other-than-temporary-impairments ("OTTIs") totaling ($7.0) million; and 4) other gains totaling $1.0 million. Now let us discuss PSEC's net unrealized appreciation (depreciation) on investments account.

3) Net Unrealized Appreciation (Depreciation) on Investments:

Estimate of ($10.0) Million; Range ($40.0) - $20.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate

See Blue Reference "C" in Tables 1 and 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

I am projecting PSEC will report net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($10.0) million for the three-months ended 9/30/2017. This account takes into consideration the quarterly FMV fluctuations that occur within PSEC's investment portfolio. I believe two key trends that occurred during the fiscal first quarter of 2018 should be discussed.

First, after a volatile start to the calendar year 2016 within U.S. and global credit markets (including the high-yield sector), spreads/yields notably tightened/decreased during the spring and summer of 2016 which drove fixed income prices back up towards levels seen during the first half of 2015. Simply put, this positively impacted most MM, UMM, and broadly syndicated loan prices where credit risk remained low. Partially offsetting this positive impact were loans that remained at heightened credit risk (high probability of non-accruals/credit deterioration). Contrary to what occurred within pockets of debt markets during the calendar fourth quarter of 2016 where pricing experienced notable decreases (for instance government-guaranteed investments such as U.S. Treasuries and securitizations), most MM/UMM loan prices with low credit risk continued to slightly increase as spreads continued to tighten. While this general trend continued to occur during the calendar first and second quarters of 2017, this trend slightly reversed course during the calendar third quarter of 2017 as spreads/yields slightly widened.

When compared to MM, UMM, and broadly syndicated loans, CLOs remained under pricing pressure throughout PSEC's fiscal third quarter of 2016 (especially equity tranches of these securitizations). However, consistent with the general trend discussed above, CLO pricing by the end of the fiscal third quarter "rebounded" from lows seen during February 2016 which continued during PSEC's fiscal fourth quarter of 2016. This favorable trend continued during PSEC's fiscal first and second quarters of 2017. However, as noted above, the weighted average yield of PSEC's CLO portfolio has notably decreased over the prior few fiscal quarters due to the seasoning of the portfolio (older/legacy securitizations). As highlighted within PSEC's NII and realized gain (loss) accounts above, I am projecting some continued pressure on yields (hence ultimately valuations) within this particular portfolio during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. This projection even considers the notion over half of PSEC's CLO portfolio was refinanced during the calendar year 2017. In addition, rising current/"spot" LIBOR has also put some pressure on returns. Further discussion of the factors involved in valuing PSEC's CLO portfolio was provided in the following article:

Fully Assessing Prospect Capital's Results For Fiscal Q4 2017

Second, PSEC still had some investments that likely continued to experience heightened credit risk during the fiscal first quarter of 2018, even with relatively unchanged/slightly decreasing loan prices/valuations on a sector-wide basis. A detailed discussion of the investments that were experiencing heightened credit risk over the past several quarters was also provided in the linked article above. I am projecting some of the portfolio companies discussed in that linked article continued to experience poor operating environments which put pressure on loan valuations. This includes, but is not limited to, some of PSEC's restructured oil and gas investments and five other portfolio companies that are on non-accrual status.

The prolonged "slump" in crude oil prices over an extended period of time has caused a growing number of companies in the oil and gas sector to declare bankruptcy and/or restructure one's debt/capital structure. This increases the amount of "charge-offs", reserves, and/or non-accruals within the financial sector regarding these types of investments (including the BDC sector). Net depreciation mainly stems from the decrease in the future projected cash flows of these specific investments due to heightened credit risk. The possibility of underperforming/non-performing investments within the oil and gas sector is likely to persist if prices remain near current levels.

As of 6/30/2017, when excluding CLO investments, 2.22% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector (including certain investments in the energy sector which had "oil and gas" characteristics). When including CLO investments (with confirmation by management), 2.85% of PSEC's portfolio had debt and equity investments within the oil and gas sector. When compared to the prior quarter, PSEC's exposure to the oil and gas sector remained relatively unchanged. I have calculated American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (ACSF), Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV), Ares Capital Corp. (ARCC), FS Investment Corp. (FSIC), Golub Capital BDC Inc. (GBDC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), Medley Capital Corp. (MCC), Newtek Business Services Corp. (NEWT), Oaktree Strategic Income Corp. (OCSI), Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL), and Solar Capital, Ltd. (SLRC) had a 1.77%, 6.59%, 1.19%, 6.87%, 0.12%, 5.84%, 6.62%, 0.00%, 0.00%, 0.58%, and 0.00% exposure to the oil and gas sector as of 6/30/2017, respectively (including certain investments in the energy sector which had oil and gas characteristics).

Regarding my projected net unrealized depreciation on investments figure for the fiscal first quarter of 2018, this amount includes FMV net appreciation within investments that continued to experience low/suppressed credit risk offset by net depreciation within PSEC's CLO portfolio and some of the portfolio companies that continued to exhibit heightened credit risk. This account's projection is formed from a very detailed and visually large investment portfolio model that will be omitted from this article due to the sheer size of the tabulated data.

Let us now combine the three amounts described above (including one additional account not discussed) to come up with a projected net increase (decrease) in net assets from operations figure for the three-months ended 9/30/2017. When combining NII of $64.8 million, a net loss on the extinguishment of debt of ($1.3) million, a net realized loss on investments of ($15.0) million, and net unrealized depreciation on investments of ($10.0) million, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from operations of $38.6 million (rounded) for the three-months ended 9/30/2017 (see red reference "A" in Table 2 above).

B) Stockholder Transactions:

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Stockholder Transactions Estimate of ($81.6) Million; Range ($86.6) - ($76.6) Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Red Reference "B" and Blue Reference "D" in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

See Blue Reference "D" in Table 3 Below

As shown in Table 2 above, PSEC's "net increase (decrease) in net assets from stockholder transactions" figure is the equivalent to the company's "distributions to stockholders from net investment company taxable income ("ICTI")" figure. Since this is the only amount within this specific classification, both figures will be the same. This is a fairly simple calculation. This is PSEC's dividend distributions for the fiscal first quarter of 2018.

Table 3 - PSEC Three-Months Ended Distributions to Common Stockholders Projection

Using Table 3 above as a reference, the number of outstanding shares of common stock as of 7/29/2017, 8/29/2017, and 9/27/2017 is projected to be 360.1, 360.1, and 360.2 million, respectively. As such, I am projecting a total of 0.2 million shares of common stock, net were issued during the fiscal first quarter of 2018. This consists of common stock being issued under PSEC's dividend reinvestment plan. The monthly common stock dividend for July, August, and September 2017 was $0.0833, $0.0833, and $0.06 per share, respectively.

When calculated, I am projecting PSEC had a decrease in net assets from stockholder transactions of ($81.6) million for the three-months ended 9/30/2017.

C) Capital Share Transactions:

Net Increase (Decrease) in Net Assets From Capital Share Transactions Estimate of $1.7 Million; Range ($3.3) - $6.7 Million

Confidence Within Range = Moderate to High

See Red Reference "C" in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

This "net increase (decrease) in net assets from capital share transactions" figure consists of the following four amounts: 1) issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees; 2) offering costs on issuance of common stock; 3) issuance of common stock under dividend reinvestment plan; and 4) repurchases of common stock.

1) Issuance of Common Stock, Net of Underwriting Fees:

Estimate of $0; No Range

Confidence Within Range = High

See Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

This is PSEC's issuance of common stock, net of underwriting fees for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. For the tenth consecutive quarter, I am projecting no shares of common stock were issued under PSEC's "at-the-market" ("ATM") offering program. As such, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock, net figure of $0 for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 and for the three-months ended 9/30/2017.

2) Offering Costs on Issuance of Common Stock:

Estimate of $0; Range ($1.0) - $1.0 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

This figure consists of the offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock. Since I am projecting PSEC only issued shares of common stock through the company's dividend reinvestment plan (discussed next), I am projecting there were $0 of underwriting fees/offering costs for the three-months ended 9/30/2017.

3) Issuance of Common Stock Under Dividend Reinvestment Plan:

Estimate of $1.7 Million; Range $0.7 - $5.7 Million

Confidence Within Range = High

See Blue Reference "E" in Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

This is PSEC's issuance of common stock under the company's dividend reinvestment plan for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. Originally discussed within PSEC's distributions to stockholders from net ICTI figure, I am projecting 0.2 million shares of common stock were issued under the company's dividend reinvestment plan for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. When calculated, I am projecting PSEC will report an issuance of common stock under the company's dividend reinvestment plan figure of $1.7 million for the three-months ended 9/30/2017.

4) Repurchases of Common Stock:

Estimate of $0; Range ($3.0) Million - $0

Confidence Within Range = High

See Table 2 Above Next to the September 30, 2017 Column

This is PSEC's purchases of common stock under the company's share repurchase plan for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. I am projecting no shares of common stock were purchased under PSEC's share repurchase plan during quarter. Even though PSEC's stock price continued to trade at a discount to NAV throughout the fiscal first quarter of 2018, I am projecting management decided not to repurchase any outstanding shares of common stock. As such, I am projecting PSEC will report a repurchases of common stock figure of $0 for the three-months ended 9/30/2017.

Under most scenarios, when a BDC's stock price is trading at a material (at or greater than a 10%) discount to its CURRENT NAV, I believe the rewards of repurchasing outstanding shares of stock outweighs the potential returns via asset purchases/investment originations. Under the current historically low yielding environment, along with level of discount PSEC has recently been trading at, I believe stock repurchases are an appropriate course of action. As such, my assumption of PSEC not recently repurchasing outstanding shares of common stock is a strategy I am not in agreement with.

When combining equity raised in common stock issuances, net of underwriting fees of $0, offering costs associated with the issuance of common stock of $0, equity raised in relation to the company's dividend reinvestment plan of $1.7 million, and repurchases of common stock of $0, I am projecting PSEC had an increase in net assets from capital share transactions of $1.7 million for the three-months ended 9/30/2017 (see red reference "C" in Table 2 above).

Conclusions Drawn:

To sum up all the information discussed above, I am projecting PSEC will report the following NAV per share as of 9/30/2017:

PSEC's Projected NAV as of 9/30/2017 = $9.20 Per Share

PSEC's Projected NAV as of 9/30/2017 Range = $9.00 - $9.40 Per Share

This projection is a ($0.12) per share decrease from PSEC's NAV as of 6/30/2017. This minor (less than 2%) NAV decrease can be attributed to the following quarterly per share changes:

Table 4 - PSEC Quarterly NAV Per Share Changes

Using Table 4 above as a reference, I am projecting PSEC's net increase in net assets resulting from operations (also known as EPS) was $0.11 per share for the fiscal first quarter of 2018. In comparison, I am projecting PSEC had dividend distributions of ($0.23) per share (rounded) for the quarter. I am also projecting PSEC had less than ($0.01) per share NAV dilution in relation to the company's dividend reinvestment plan. After adding these three amounts together, a ($0.12) per share NAV decrease for the fiscal first quarter of 2018 is obtained.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

PSEC recently closed at $5.65 per share as of 11/3/2017. This was a ($3.55) per share discount to my projected PSEC NAV of $9.20 per share as of 9/30/2017. This calculates to a price to NAV ratio of 0.6144 or a discount of (38.56%).

When combining the analysis above with various other catalysts/factors not discussed within this specific article, I currently rate PSEC as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at less than a (15.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2017, a HOLD when trading at or greater than a (15.0%) but less than a (25.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2017, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (25.0%) discount to my projected NAV as of 9/30/2017.

As such, I currently rate PSEC as a BUY. My current price target for PSEC is approximately $7.80 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my BUY recommendation would change to a HOLD is $6.90 per share. These ranges are a slightly larger discount to NAV when compared to my last PSEC article (approximately 1.5 months ago) due to my projected NII and NAV per share amounts in relation to the company's fiscal first quarter of 2018.

With that being said, PSEC's stock price has recently notably decreased over a fairly short period of time. PSEC's stock price has gone from trading near $9.50 per share during May 2017 (when I had a SELL rating on the stock) to recently trading as low as $5.51 per share on 11/2/2017. Simply put, I believe PSEC's current valuation is a short-term modest-material "overreaction" by the market and could be an attractive entry point for some valued-orientated investors with a higher risk tolerance. To remain non-bias, more cautious investors should likely look elsewhere for a potential equity investment.

For a discussion of what I recently believed were some positive and negative factors to consider when choosing PSEC as a possible equity investment, please see the linked article provided earlier (approximately halfway through this article).

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

On 8/27/2015, I initiated a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.325 per share. On 2/8/2016, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average price of $5.445 per share. My second purchase was approximately double the monetary amount of my initial purchase. When combined, my PSEC position had a weighted average purchase price of $6.072 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 3/2/2016, I sold my entire PSEC position at a weighted average sales price of $7.495 per share as my price target, at the time, of $7.50 was met that day. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

On 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 per share. On 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $5.66 per share. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. Each PSEC trade was disclosed to readers in real time (that day) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha.

All trades/investments I have performed over the past few years have been disclosed to readers in real time (that day at the latest) via the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha (which cannot be changed/altered). Through this resource, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered).

