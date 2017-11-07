Colfax Corporation Deserves Its Place At The Bottom Of The Totem Pole, For Now

Perhaps one question for investors is, is KeyBanc right? Perhaps. But a better question would be, should anyone care? We think the answer is no.

Prior to the market open on November 6, Colfax Corporation (CFX) -- a $4.5b industrial machinery company with no dividend -- reported worse than expected 3Q17 revenue and EBITDA for its Third Quarter of 2017.

Revenue of $844.51m was below consensus of $901.09m, and adjusted EBITDA of $112.475m was less than consensus of $118.47m.

The company reaffirmed guidance for adjusted net income per share of $1.65-1.75, which indicates a midpoint below consensus of $1.72. This EPS guidance excludes recently closed acquisitions and gain from divesting another business.

The reported shortfall and the -11.0% sell-off in the stock today suggests to us that further negative revisions and EBITDA estimates are likely.

In a press release, the CEO stated:

"Market demand continues to strengthen in most of the segment's global markets…and strong general industrial order growth in our Air and Gas Handling business, but reduced power market demand and project delays in oil & gas contributed to lower total orders.

We believe oil & gas is a fundamentally improving market, but we are also expanding Air and Gas Handling restructuring actions to support the business' 2018 profit growth objective in a less certain revenue environment."

The stock reached our model portfolio short sale price target today, and the position will be assumed closed and replaced with cash at the end of trading tomorrow. The stock is down -11.48% for the day as well as the month, and closed at $36.92.

According to theflyonthewall.com, KeyBanc issued a note characterizing today's stock price decline as a buying opportunity, reiterating its Overweight rating and $46 stock price target. KeyBanc's thesis is that there is potential for additional value creation following the divestment of its fluid handling business.

The KeyBanc analyst could be right; probably is right. But there are so many other companies with better relative values, fundamental momentum and clarity into 2018 projections. The alternatively simple, and even superficial approach to finding good stock ideas, is at the essence the aim of our simple quantitative model portfolio.

We note that the best stock ideas tend to come from contrarian avenues. Stocks moving from a "low-quality" fundamental profile to a "high-quality" one can generate incredible returns if chosen at the right moment. Is this the right moment, after a low-double digit decline, to take an optimistic and seemingly contrarian stance?

Let's go through a quick comparison. Here is how CFX looked to us in our simple ranking model just prior to 3Q17 results. Now after this 3Q17 report, it's going to rank even more poorly, if that is even possible:

Compare CFX to another idea in the industrial machinery space, such as our all-time favorite stock idea, Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW), in our latest model portfolio report 36 Stocks for November 2017:

Despite a high market multiple compared to CFX, we rank the $90b market cap ITW at a more attractive relative value. Without getting into specifics, we think ITW's value is relatively attractive because ITW has demonstrated improvements in proxies for ROIC, and consensus estimate revisions considerably more so than CFX.

Compared to another mid cap company, the $4.9b market cap industrial machinery company Crane Co. (CR), CFX still pales in comparison. There are at least ten other industrial machinery companies that are more attractive than CFX right now.

Is KeyBanc wrong on its call with CFX? Probably not. Eventually, on an absolute basis, CFX will likely will recover. Is the bottom in the stock price today? Possibly, but I would not bet on that myself. In general, sell side research firms are not very good at picking tops and bottoms in stock prices. Unless a particular analyst has a good track record at making "contrarian" calls, on par with Mike Mayo of "The Big Short" movie fame, we suggest just staying away from CFX and moving on with an alternative idea.

It is exceedingly difficult to be a good contrarian stock picker. Investors like Bill Ackman of Pershing Square Capital can spend millions on research in trying to get an edge, and they can still be wrong. For investors that do not have the resources of manpower and time, which includes many sell side equity research departments, it is much more efficient and rewarding to invest in stocks that have a solid fundamental profile and which still trade at a decent relative values.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a simple quantitative models based on fundamental rankings, our portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions. Theoretical return data reflect simple cumulative returns (not compound returns) and do not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost. There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.