Digirad: Dividend Is Safe But Questions Remain

Digirad's (DRAD) balance sheet and businesses remain healthy enough to cover its hefty dividend and provide enough cash to execute its growth strategy, making it an undervalued buy at present prices. However, choppiness in results, the loss of its Phillips contract, and management's lack of specificity concerning their path forward towards growth make DRAD a speculative buy.

Though the quarterly results continued this year's trend of declining year-over-year results in revenue, GAAP earnings, and free cash flow, non-GAAP earnings per share actually grew by 40% and total debt and liabilities are down year-over-year. Furthermore, the company continued to generate more than enough free cash flow to cover their sizable dividend (currently yielding ~9%) while financing their credit facility and business operations. The biggest positive from the earnings call was that the company clarified the impact of the Phillips contract cancellation, indicating it was much less than initially feared by the markets and that it would not impact their ability to finance acquisition-related growth moving forward:

We have discussed the impact of the Philips cancellation on our overall business with Comerica, our banking partner and the result of the conversation there were no concerns.

As further demonstration of their confidence in the company's ability to continue generating plenty of free cash flow, the company reiterated their commitment to their dividend and declared one at the same level as previous for the end of November. Despite the strong recovery in the stock price after the earnings release and conference call, it still has not come close to recovering from the beating it has taken since the news broke about the Phillips contract cancellation, leaving it below book value ($3.03) and just slightly above tangible book value ($2.19).

Given its current financial stability and ability to generate strong income returns for investors through its dividend, this makes the company seem extremely cheap with downside risk that is mitigated by the recent announcement of "no concern" from Comerica and its low P/B ratio.

However, its ability to sustain current performance, nevermind return to growth, is called into question due to lingering questions about the company's ability to execute. This year has seen one surprise underperformance after another: first, the company's Mobile Healthcare unit posted a sudden dramatic decline at the beginning of the year blamed on poor leadership. However, the company's replacements are still posting significant year-over-year declines, though they are achieving gradual progress. Next, the company's capital equipment sales began slumping and the company blames it on uncertainty over the ACA. Though this may have something to do with it, the lack of color provided on the ongoing struggles beyond "we are building a pipeline of future sales" is not comforting. Now, they lost their Phillips contract unexpectedly with no explanation of why. Management summarizes its approach to these issues with:

We believe our overall business remains strong, and will continue to generate cash and grow in the long-term. We remain committed to our dividend and growing stockholder value over time.”

While that sounds great, where are the details? The company says it wants to acquire more companies "in a financially disciplined manner" while adding new services and driving organic growth, but it has failed in several cases in all three areas in its existing businesses. The CEO seems to know how to give a nice sounding speech and hit all the right notes (they are maintaining their dividend and are on a solid financial footing), however he offers little in terms of why we should be confident in his ability to deliver on his promises. This company appears to be consistently underperforming this year with weak explanations and unclear and unsubstantiated solutions being proposed.

Investor Takeaway

All that being said, the price point for the stock is very attractive right now. As mentioned previously, it is essentially selling for book value right now and does promise to spin off a considerable dividend for the foreseeable future. If the company can sustain its current level of performance, it is a good bargain as clearly the market has overreacted to the Phillips cancellation. As an analyst at the conference call commented:

Your stock just has gotten absolutely destroyed after you made that announcement and I'm sitting here in amazement at people trashing your stock with what amounts to what $4 million on call yourself $110 million business roughly just to pick a around number. That works out to be less than 4% and your stocks down 50% or whatever?

In fact, this drastic decline should move the company to repurchase its stock, especially considering that its dividend yield is currently higher than its interest rate. It would create more value for shareholders (and be better for the balance sheet) if the company would devote more resources to buying back shares than paying the dividend or paying down the debt. However, management seems focused on being a dividend paying stock, which while nice, is once again delivering investment return underperformance to shareholders.

Due to its questionable capital allocation decisions in its dividend/debt paydown/buyback policy as well as in some of its underperforming businesses, I have begun to highly question management's competence. However, due to its cheap share price, DRAD remains a hold for me and a speculative buy for investors seeking an attractive income yield with downside protection due to its low P/B ratio.

