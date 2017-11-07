NextEra Energy Partners Is A Hold

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) currently offers a 3.9% dividend yield, below peers average of c. 5.5%. We believe the current share price is fully priced for the high projected growth in dividends per share over the next 2-3 years, and rate NEP a HOLD.

Company Overview

NextEra Energy Partners owns a portfolio of 22 renewable assets and 4 pipeline assets across the US and Canada.

Renewable: c. 2,600 MW wind assets, 400 MW solar assets

Pipeline assets: 542 miles across 4 assets

Source: NextEra Energy Partners' corporate website

NEP's projects have long-dated contracts with a weighted average remaining contract life of 18 years. The company's offtakers have an average credit rating of A3 (as of June 2017).

Debt & Liquidity

The company is performing several financing operations which we believe will reduce interest expenses, provide funding for the recent 691MW portfolio acquisition from Energy Resources, and give the company financial flexibility to make further acquisitions over the next 12-24 months.

NEP has refinanced $1.1bn of HoldCo debt through the issuance of $1.1bn senior unsecured notes with tenor of 7- and 10-years at very competitive pricing of 4.25% and 4.50% respectively

NEP has issued a $300m convertible bond due in 2020 with a 1.5% coupon and initial conversion rate set at a 25% premium to the current share price. These funds will be used towards the acquisition of the 691MW portfolio from Energy Resources

NEP has restructured its revolver, increasing its size from $250m to $750m, and extending the maturity from 2019 to 2022. The revolver will be used for future acquisitions which we view as essential to support continued CAFD and DPS growth in coming years

This leaves NEP with adequate liquidity to support its future acquisitions, in addition to proven access to capital markets if required by the company. We expect no meaningful dilution from the issuance of further common shares, with NEP confirming no need to issue new common shares until 2020 at the earliest.

As of September 2017, NEP's total HoldCo debt stands at $1.9bn:

Source: Q3 2017 results, Pandora Capital

NEP's corporate credit rating is currently Ba1/BB/BB+ from Moody's/S&P/Fitch respectively, with all agencies having a stable outlook on NEP's ratings.

Development Pipeline

NEP has reached an agreement to purchase a 691MW portfolio from Energy Resources:

25.9% stake in 2 solar farms in California (550MW total)

2 wind farms in North Dakota (300MW total)

1 wind farm in Texas (250MW)

The portfolio acquisition is expected to add $185-205m Adj. EBITDA and $79-89m CAFD yearly on average over the next 5 years.

Energy Resources will continue to be NEP's primary source of growth assets. Energy Resources' energy portfolio has actually increased since NEP's IPO, with the 2MW of sales announced to NEP more than offset by the 5MW portfolio that has completed development over the same period. Unlikely with other Sponsor-YieldCos relationships, we believe NEP's partnership with sponsor Energy Resources will continue to provide a pipeline of assets to be acquire at attractive prices.

CAFD & Dividends

NEP's CAFD in the first 9 months of the 2017 has increased to $171m (+11% on the same period in 2016). Despite the volatility in quarterly CAFD, the dividends are well covered due to a relatively low pay-out ratio. Over the last 2 years, NEP's dividend coverage ratio has averaged c. 33%, which is low compared to peers and provides room for further dividend increases.

Source: 8point3 Financial Results, Pandora Capital

Conclusion

NEP offers a dividend yield of 3.9%, below sector average of c. 5.5%. However, the low dividend yield is compensated by a strong CAFD and dividend per share growth prospects, and high dividend coverage level (far in excess of dividends paid).

Source: Pandora Capital

We buy into management's medium-term DPS growth target of 12-15%, which offers protection if NEP's dividend yield moves closer to the peers' average of c. 5.5%. However, we believe much of the dividend growth is already priced into NEP's current share price, and rate it a HOLD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.