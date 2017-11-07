Kirkland Lake Gold: Top Gold Stock For 2017 Update

This article was first available to subscribers of the Gold Bull Portfolio, a premium service offered by Gold Mining Bull.

Update on Top Gold Stock Pick for 2017

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTC:KL) has come quite a long way since I originally listed it as my No. 1 overall gold stock pick for 2017 back in December of 2016. The company's shares are up over 70% year to date, smashing the performance of peers as measured by the VanEck gold miners index (GDX), which has advanced by just 3%, and the junior gold miners index (GDXJ), which has declined by 5.44%.

For some background, this is a high-grade, low-cost gold producer that operates in two very mining friendly jurisdictions of Canada and Australia. The company is focused on growing organically and profitably, and growing shareholder value. It has eliminated debt and grown its cash balance steadily over the past year or so, and it now pays a dividend and also is buying back shares.

Back in 2016, the stock was a screaming buy in my view, following the company's acquisition of Newmarket Gold. For example, the stock trading at a price/2017E cash flow of just 6.1 times, and traded at a significant discount to peers based on several valuation metrics such as EV/2016 production. I was a huge fan of that acquisition.

I then doubled down on my bullish call in May when I stated, "I think there is still a great opportunity to buy Kirkland Lake Gold shares" and in July remained bullish at $9.21 per share as the company reported strong Q2 earnings, secured an investment from investor Eric Sprott, and got listed on the NYSE.

That leads us to the present day, with shares trading over $13 per share, rising by 7% over the past day as third-quarter results were just released. The stock has previously shown some weakness, falling under $12 per share in October. But I think the company and the stock are back on the right track, as I explain below.

Strong production and cash flow, improved guidance

Here's a quick summary of Q3 results:

Production was 139,091 ounces in Q3 2017, up 80% from the previous year's quarter; production was 429,822 ounces YTD 2017, up 107%.

Net earnings of $43.8 million or $.21 per share, vs. $34.6 million or $.17 per share in Q2 2017. EBITDA rose by $7 million from the previous quarter. Operating cash flow was $66.8 million, free cash flow totaled $31.5 million, down from last quarter's $44.8 million but still impressive, partially lower as the company spent $5.3 million more on exploration in Q3. Total free cash flow YTD is $113.5 million.

Production guidance has been lifted to 580,000 - 595,000 ounces, with AISC guidance of $800 - $825 per ounce. This is lower than previous guidance range of $800 - $850 per ounce.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $210.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2017.

The company has bought back 4.8 million common shares worth $51.9 million as of Nov. 1, 2017. Once its convertible debentures ($43 million) mature on Dec. 31, 2017, the company will be debt free, a huge accomplishment for a mid-tier gold producer, and says it will use excess cash to buy back stock.

The company made a strategic investment in Novo Resources, 14 million units at a price of $4.0 per unit for $56 million, with warrants to purchase an additional common share at $6 for a period of 36 months following closing. So far this has been a great move, as Novo's stock trades at $7.35 on the TSX and Kirkland Lake's warrants are well in the money. It has $99.5 million of non-cash, pre-tax gains on this position.

Perhaps the most noteworthy accomplishment this past quarter was a doubling of reserves at Fosterville to 1.03 million ounces, and a 83% increase in average reserve grades at the Fosterville Mine to 17.9 g/t gold.

The company started paying a dividend and doubled it to C$.02 per share, and had its US shares listed on the NYSE.

There isn't much else to say here except that Kirkland Lake had another real strong quarter on production, cash flow and earnings. On top of that, the company made a pretty smart investment (so far) in Novo Resources as the value of its share holdings and in-the-money warrants is close to $100 million.

The Australian-based Novo is definitely a speculative explorer at this stage, as the company hasn't even yet began drilling. But early exploration results are positive (Novo has literally been pulling gold nuggets out of the ground) and it may point toward a potential high-grade, near-surface deposit. Also note that investor Eric Sprott has joined its board of directors.

The company has made wise strategic investments in my opinion, in Bonterra (OTC:BONXF) and Metanor Resources (OTCPK:MEAOF), which own properties in an emerging gold camp in Quebec (Metanor is a small producer with a large land package at Bachelor Lake and Barry, while Bonterra is exploring the nearby, high-grade 237,000 ounce Gladiator project). I'm intrigued by the potential for future consolidation of this gold camp.

This article was discussed in more detail with my subscribers. If you want deeper coverage into the gold sector, as well as coverage of oil and gas stocks, please consider signing up for the Gold Bull Portfolio. A free two-week trial is now available for new subscribers (for a limited time only).

A subscription gets you updates and access to my real-life gold portfolio holdings (breakdown by stock symbol and weighting), research on junior miners/explorers, and early access to insider buying reports, earnings releases and coverage of oil producers and MLPs.