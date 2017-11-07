Brookfield - Excellence Stays Excellent

Key value drivers include partnerships with institutional investors and sovereign wealth funds, growing allocations to alternative assets, and an evolving business model designed to capture value from these emerging trends.

Management's Ownership Mindset

The most obvious and compelling reason to invest in Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) is to own shares alongside a polished and talented management team with a decades-long history of creating value and every intention of doing the same over the next 5 to 10 years. The key positives of Brookfield's management team are its: (1) long tenure and redundancy, (2) heavy insider ownership, (3) long-term perspective and attitude toward value creation, (4) superior track record, and (5) value-oriented approach. Let's review each one in order.

Long Tenure and Redundancy

The management team is a smart and accomplished group with loads of experience. There are numerous managing partners, so I'll focus on a handful of examples.

At the top, CEO Bruce Flatt first joined the company in 1990, then became CEO in 2002 at the age of 37, in a total tenure that spans 27 years.

Sam Pollock, CEO of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP): tenure 23 years.

Jeff Blidner is CEO of Brookfield's Private Funds Group and Chairman of Brookfield Renewable Partners and Brookfield Business Partners (BBU): tenure 17 years.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) CEO Sachin Shah: tenure 15 years.

Senior Managing Partner and Chairman of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) Ric Clark: tenure 33 years.

CFO Brian Lawson: Tenure 29 years.

Between these six, the average tenure is 24 years, a remarkable feat compared to most public companies. Despite being in the spotlight of the group, CEO Flatt claims in an article from several years ago that:

Many organizations are built upon one person, but this organization could survive tomorrow morning without me-I truly believe that.

The deep group supporting Flatt helps to substantiate his assertion. This provides some comfort that the company will continue to be in good hands long after Flatt exits, although at his age he likely has many years remaining. And Brookfield has a healthy culture and incentive structure to complement its leadership.

Heavy Insider Ownership

That incentive structure is highlighted in a piece by Jake Rosser of Coho Capital who cites the company's 2015 annual report in writing about the company that:

We promote long-ownership stability and orderly management succession and encourage our senior executives to devote most of their financial resources to investing in Brookfield.

Indeed, the executive group of Brookfield owns, directly or indirectly, a total of approximately 200 million shares, or 20% of the total outstanding. Management's large stock holdings provide a powerful incentive for them to think and act like owners while working hard every day to create value for shareholders.

Long-term Perspective and Attitude Toward Value Creation

And that dynamic is present in how management communicates and pursues its objectives. In a piece from a few years ago, CEO Bruce Flatt provides an excellent example of this by saying:

We want to make every share worth more money and to not take too much risk doing it. That's what every company's goal should be.

Those, I expect, will be welcome words for investors who share my long-term time horizon and goal of consistently compounding capital. And this is just one of many examples. In his Q2 letter to shareholders, Flatt states that, "The primary objective of the business continues to be generating increased cash flows on a per share basis, and as a result, higher intrinsic value per share over the longer term."

Superior Track Record

Understandably, though, actions speak louder than words. So, what do we as shareholders have to convince us that management truly believes and is capable of accomplishing what it says? I'd point to the long-term track record.

If we view Brookfield's performance over the prior 1-to-20-year timeframe, we see a rare and impressive feat. BAM has achieved ~15% annualized returns over the past 5 years and ~20% annualized returns over the past 15 years. The only hiccup is the 10-year period from 2007 to 2017 when Brookfield's advance came in at a lower annualized rate, which included a 70% drop during the Financial Crisis.

Twenty-Year Stock Chart

Source: StockCharts.com

I'm a little bit skeptical that these charts and price histories correctly reflect the value of Brookfield's various spinoffs through the years, however, it's generally consistent with a Forbe's article from May which puts the 15-year return since Flatt took over at 1,350%, or 19% annualized. Actions speak louder than words, and Brookfield has delivered successfully on its promises in the past which gives its confident speech about the future more credibility.

Value-Oriented Investment Approach

The attributes that the leadership will utilize to realize the successful future they envision are their patience and contrarian value investing approach. They are careful to remain flexible enough to take advantage of opportunistic situations but are also focused on quality. Flatt describes how the group's formative business years influences their current strategy:

We were young in our careers and watched very difficult markets in the late 1980s and early 1990s. That was quite impressionable on us to how we run the business today-never put yourself in a situation where you have to sell something in an environment where you should be buying.

Numerous commentators have described how Brookfield carefully navigated previous troubling times including the Financial Crisis, continued to raise capital, and seized opportunities that many others were unprepared for. One article describes how Flatt led the company to jump in to snap up bargains in the early '90s recession after the real estate sector index lost approximately 90% of its value. Another discusses how Brookfield took advantage of a cyclical peak to divest of its mining assets at premium values in 2005 before refocusing on the increasingly prominent infrastructure industry. Later on, Brookfield was able to raise $1.2 billion in 2008 and another $14 billion in 2009, enabling it to take advantage of distressed asset values to acquire General Growth Properties (GGP), an investment that's already returned multiples of its original value. Flatt says that, "We didn't get into trouble before the crisis, so we were able to continue to grow and we were running fast coming out." More recently, Brookfield has taken advantage of turmoil in Brazil and the bankruptcy of SunEdison to acquire more assets at attractive prices.

The strategy of the company is to go where capital is scarce and where competition is low. However, it also aims to be prudent with an eye for value, as Flatt puts it:

We will pay more for quality. . . We'd rather earn a 12% to 15% net return over 20 years than a 25% return over three.

$1 Billion Net Worth and Still Collecting Shares

The words of CEO Bruce Flatt when asked about his favorite hobby were, "collecting shares of my company." Given the quality, track record, and long-term value-oriented approach of Brookfield's management, I wonder if we shouldn't adopt a similar mindset.

Brookfield's Main Industries, Trends, and Future Prospects

Brookfield's main lines of business include real estate, renewable power, and infrastructure (collectively, real assets or alternative assets). Examples of specific investments that it and its subsidiaries hold include pipelines, toll roads, ports, office buildings, telecom towers, retail and hotel complexes, and electrical transmission lines. The company also has a private equity arm. And increasingly Brookfield has evolved a more powerful and profitable business model by growing its asset management operations where it manages investment funds for large institutional and sovereign wealth clients.

The company differentiates itself partly through its operational capabilities-made possible by 70,000 worldwide employees-which enable Brookfield to acquire undervalued assets; refurbish, retool, or repurpose them to increase their underlying value; harvest the higher cash flows; and then recycle the assets when they become fully valued.

I touched briefly on management's sterling past track record and its approach to guiding the company into the future. And emerging trends indicate that the future could be a very bright one indeed, particularly for Brookfield's growing infrastructure business. Infrastructure is one of the largest businesses in the world, and there's a tremendous need for increased infrastructure investment:

After years of chronic underinvestment, there is substantial scope to increase funding for infrastructure. . . A study by McKinsey suggests annual spending of $3.3 trillion a year is needed just to maintain existing rates of economic growth. . .

Brookfield was early to recognize this growing need with Flatt following a gloomy speech by David Rosenberg at a conference near the onset of the Great Recession with a more upbeat presentation of his own, saying that, "David's presentation is probably about the next six months. Mine is more relevant to the next 25 to 60 years," as he highlighted a $35 trillion emerging asset class in infrastructure investments.

Several years later, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners CEO Sam Pollock still sees a major trend in infrastructure investment emerging:

Even after 10 years, we're still in the early innings of capital formation in this sector.

Consistent with Pollock's comments, and along with the growing need for infrastructure investment is a growing appetite for these types of investments from sources with massive amounts of capital to allocate. For instance, Brookfield partners with Singapore GIC and the Qatar Investment Authority, among other sovereign wealth funds and institutional investors. In total, Brookfield grew its institutional clients from 280 in 2015 to 455 through March 31, 2017.

Source: Brookfield Presentation, Slide 12

The low interest rate environment, search for yield, historically high equity values, and large capital base that must be put to work mean that these investment institutions have increasingly warmed to the vast opportunities in infrastructure and real assets. As the slide below illustrates, pension fund assets allocated to alternatives has increased from 5% of the total invested in 2000 to 25% in 2017, with continued growth expected to 40% by 2030. And since 2008 alone, pension assets invested in alternatives have grown from $3 trillion to $9 trillion.





Source: Brookfield Investor Day, Slide 18

Management is also careful to point out that each of the primary asset classes in which Brookfield invests are $50 to $100 trillion businesses worldwide, meaning that there's plenty of runway for these trends to continue well into the future.

Better still, the infrastructure business is one that offers attractive attributes and economics. In the words of Brookfield's Sam Pollock, "Infrastructure plays are critical, scarce assets that have high replacement costs and location factors that give them high barriers to entry. As a result of these barriers, they generally generate high margins. Our business has cash flow margins of about 60%. . ." In addition, many of the assets are tied to long-term contracted cash flows, have built-in escalators to protect against inflation, tend to appreciate in value over time, and support recurring economic activities.

Forbes calls Brookfield's $250 billion portfolio of real assets "a call on the future of civilization itself." All signs point to this opportunity being a valuable, large, and long lasting one. But the final ingredient we're missing is an understanding of how Brookfield will continue to capitalize on this enduring trend.

Brookfield's Competitive Positioning

The two most significant advantages over rivals that are cited by management are its (1) large scale and global reach and (2) operational capabilities. Although some have voiced concerns that Brookfield will struggle to find good value investments as its capital grows ever larger, so far Flatt has not seen such evidence. In response to a question during the company's 2nd quarter conference call regarding whether it has become challenging to deploy capital, Flatt responded that Brookfield's structured their business in a way that allows them to take advantage of opportunities around the world when and where capital is needed, and so far there hasn't been a problem in finding quality assets at good values even as the company grows larger.

Given the growing size of Brookfield's investments, companies with enough capital to compete have become fewer in number over time. And Brookfield's global presence and willingness to bid on assets that are out of favor reduces its competition still further. These attributes are bolstered by the company's second advantage: its operational capabilities. In essence, the company can utilize its operational employees around the world to operate, improve, and refurbish assets to produce a better return profile, then harvest the cash flows and recycle them into new opportunities. As Bruce Flatt put it during Brookfield's recent investor day:

"Much of the capital that's out there that invest with us wants to do what we do. . . The difference is they can largely only do things that aren't operational in nature. . . We sell them things which are completed and they can earn 5% to 7% returns, or 8% returns, and that's great for what they're doing. But we probably bought that asset, re-worked it, released it, re-contracted it, built it, expanded it, and earned ourselves 15% or 20% returns, so the difference is they just can't do it because they don't have the people."

Besides those attributes, a growing stable of existing relationships with large investors and a new asset light and highly profitable asset management business model should help Brookfield capture maximum value from a continuing shift from equities to alternative assets. As part of its asset management business the company earns base management fees, carried interest, and other forms of performance income from its listed partnerships, private funds, and public securities.

Assets under management have grown from $108 billion in 2009 to $240 billion in 2016. Fee related earnings have grown from $180 million in 2012 to $712 million in 2016, and now along with carried interest, accounted for 27% of funds from operations in 2016.

Asset Management Business (in millions) 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 Assets Under Management $239,825 $227,803 $203,840 $187,105 $181,440 Fee Bearing Capital $109,576 $94,262 $85,936 $77,045 $60,069 Run Rate of Fees and Target Carry $2,031 $1,489 $1,204 $1,006 $750 Fee Related Earnings $712 $496 $378 $300 $180

Asset Management Growth 2016 2015 2014 2013 Assets Under Management 5.3% 11.8% 8.9% 3.1% Fee Bearing Capital 16.2% 9.7% 11.5% 28.3% Run Rate of Fees and Target Carry 36.4% 23.7% 19.7% 34.1% Fee Related Earnings 43.5% 31.2% 26.0% 66.7%

The asset management business model allows Brookfield to do what it does best-locate and acquire undervalued assets, improve the economics of those assets through its operating capabilities, and profit from the improved cash flows-all while committing far less capital than would be required were it to own those assets outright.

Key Brookfield Shareholders

Although I don't want to rely on them or follow others blindly, it's always comforting to know that other successful investors have dedicated a large share of their portfolios to a stake in Brookfield stock.

Lou Simpson, who formerly managed a ~$4 billion investment portfolio for Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary Geico, currently holds 11% of his investment fund in Brookfield stock, as his second-largest holding as of June 30, 2017. In a 2004 letter to shareholders, Warren Buffett said that Simpson is "a cinch to be inducted into the investment hall of fame."

Tom Gayner, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer of Markel (which has drawn comparisons to Berkshire Hathaway), holds 4.5% of his investment assets in Brookfield stock.

Glenn Greenberg of Brave Warrior Capital holds 8.1% of his fund in Brookfield stock and Martin Whitman of Third Avenue Management holds 8.0%.

Risk, Uncertainties, and Complexities

Despite its positive qualities and prospects, Brookfield is subject to some risks and complexities. One source of complexity is the business structure itself with Brookfield as the parent and large shareholder of four publicly traded limited partnerships: Brookfield Property Partners, Brookfield Renewable Partners, Brookfield Business Partners, and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners. Although it may be overstating the issue, another Seeking Alpha article calls this to investors' attention: "The capital structure is amazingly complex and constantly changing. This renders the company unanalyzable, if not prone to manipulation." It's difficult not to at least agree that developing a thorough understanding of Brookfield is much more challenging than with many other companies.

The company has also benefited from favorable business trends which may begin to work against it in the future. Chief among those are interest rates. Andrew Kuske of Credit Suisse is paraphrased in an article as saying that, "the group is sensitive to any rise in interest rates to more normal levels and their effect on the debt and stock markets." That quote seems simple and straightforward, but it packs a heavy punch. Higher interest rates could have the following effects on Brookfield:

Cost of capital could increase and make Brookfield's and its listed partnerships' funding for capital spending more expensive.

Theoretically, investors will shift more into fixed income investments as yields rise which will cause lower equity valuations, including for Brookfield's listed partnerships for which it earns management fees partly based on market capitalization.

Lower valuations, if realized, would reduce the value of issuing new units (shares) of the listed partnerships which is one method they use to finance their growing asset base, increase cash flows, and fund distributions (all of which could slow the growth of or reduce management and performance fees collected by Brookfield Asset Management for these entities).

Assets owned by Brookfield could decline in value due to a reduction in present value of future cash flows associated with those assets at a new discount rate (assets are restated to fair value at each reporting date) and debt service costs could increase with the higher interest rates.

Lastly, although I chose to focus on the future opportunity of infrastructure, real estate is a larger part of Brookfield's business and is very cyclical; years of positive trends will inevitably reverse meaning that investing in Brookfield now could mean mistiming the business cycle and make for a less timely buy.

Although numerous Seeking Alpha articles have argued that BAM is approximately fairly valued, it's also clear that the past one or two years have offered much better buying opportunities than we're given today with shares near all-time highs, making valuation an additional concern.

Portfolio Allocation

Considering the owner-orientation of management, incredibly successful two-decade track record, promising long-term market opportunity, and an evolving business model designed to capture the value of a continuing shift to alternative assets, I find it very difficult not to allocate a portion of my portfolio to Brookfield Asset Management. For now, the risks and uncertainties are enough to keep Brookfield out of my Prime Portfolio, which I reserve for my highest conviction long-term holdings. However, I consider BAM stock to be a top prospect for future promotion to Prime from where it currently resides in my Action Portfolio, where I hold smaller positions in attractive companies but with higher perceived risks, weaker competitive advantages, or higher valuations.

Besides Brookfield, a few options I'm considering for inclusion The Prime Portfolio include:

MasterCard (MA)

Estee Lauder Companies (EL)

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (BIP)

Facebook (FB)

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)

Feel free to leave your comments regarding how you view Brookfield, what you make of the risks and uncertainties I mentioned, or your recommendations for top-quality companies with deep and durable competitive advantages for candidates to build out my Prime Portfolio. I'll look forward to your comments, and as always: Be Virtuous!

