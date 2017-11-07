Keryx Biopharmaceuticals' (KERX) CEO Gregory Madison on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Amy Sullivan - Vice President, Corporate Affairs

Gregory Madison - Chief Executive Officer

Scott Holmes - Chief Financial Officer

John Neylan - Chief Medical Officer

Douglas Jermasek - Head of Marketing and Strategy

Analysts

Reni Benjamin - Raymond James

Andrew Berens - Morgan Stanley

Stephen Willey - Stifel Nicolaus

Yigal Nochomovitz - Citigroup

Matthew Kaplan - Ladenburg Thalmann

Amy Sullivan

Thank you, Darla. This is Amy Sullivan. Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss our third quarter financial results and the FDA approval of Auryxia's additional indication for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis.

Our agenda for today's call is as follows. Greg Madison, our Chief Executive Officer will provide opening remarks, Scott Holmes our Chief Financial Officer will review our third quarter financial results, John Neylan, our Chief Medical Officer will review the broad label we received for Auryxia, and Doug Jermasek, our Vice President of Marketing and Strategy will discuss our commercial strategy for launch in this new indications. After prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.

We are using a few slides to support our call this morning that can be accessed through the Investor section of our website.

Before beginning the call, please be advised that various remarks we make about future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the Safe Harbor provision under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Keryx cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated. We encourage you to review all of the risk factors associated with our business in our 2016 10-K and other 10-Qs and SEC filings, as well as the forward-looking statements section in our press release issued this morning. This conference call will be archived via webcast, and available on Keryx's website, keryx.com for at least the next 15 days.

I will now turn the call over to Greg.

Gregory Madison

Hello everyone and thank you for joining us today. I hope everyone has had a chance to review the press releases we issued about an hour ago. The first release was related to our financial results, and the second released announced the FDA approval for Auryxia for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis.

I will turn the call over to Scott to dive into the details of the quarter. But before I do, it's important to recognize that despite the results we experienced in the third quarter, we have never been more excited about the growth prospects of the business.

Now that we have approval for Auryxia to treat iron deficiency anemia, we have a medicine on our hands to treat two significant and complications of chronic kidney disease. Iron deficiency anemia is a virtually untapped opportunity with millions of patients who could potentially benefit from treatment with Auryxia and we have the only all treatment options that the FDA approved specifically for these patients.

We are really excited as to talk to you more about that approval. But first, let me turn the call over to Scott to discuss our third quarter financial results.

Scott Holmes

Thanks Greg. For the third quarter, we reported $15 million in total revenues including $13.6 million in net U.S. Auryxia product sales. Our performance for the quarter was impacted by two factors, one, a higher than expected gross-to-net adjustments, and two slightly lower than anticipated growth in prescriptions.

Overall, we experienced some 18% sequential quarter increase in prescriptions which is more than offset by the increase in our gross-to-net adjustment leading to a slight decline in revenue when compared to the second quarter.

The IMS capture rate in the third quarter was consistent with prior quarters at 55%. The remaining 45% of our prescriptions came via the specialty channels.

Our gross-to-net adjustments for the quarter was 56% significantly higher than we anticipated. The gross in net percentage is impacted by our overall mix of business between Medicare Part D commercial and government payers.

As you will recall, in March and June of this year, Auryxia was added to formulary on two of the largest Medicare Part D plans. Our adoption in these plans grew much faster than anticipated as we quickly increase our market share in both plans to Auryxia’s national average during the third quarter.

While this rapid climb to national market share is good news and critical to the continued absorption of Auryxia for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. The growth in these plans, outpaced the growth in our commercial business and led to the 10 point increase in our gross-to-net adjustments in the quarter. While the third quarter was on average of 56% gross-to-net adjustment, the month of September was approximately 58%.

Given that we have reached or close to the national market share in our major Medicare Part D plans going forward, we do not anticipate the gross-to-net shift of the magnitude seen from Q2 to Q3.

The same broad Medicare Part D in commercial coverage we have today which resulted in a higher gross-to-net in the third quarter, is important for the long-term and positions us well in terms of access for those patients with iron deficiency anemia in chronic kidney disease not on dialysis given the approval.

With regard to prescription demand, we have analyzed the performance for the quarter and would highlight the following. First, with our reported 18% quarter-over-quarter prescription growth, Auryxia continues to significantly outpace the phosphate binder market which was down 2% during the same period, consistent with this rise in prescriptions, Auryxia’s market share rose to 3.7% in September.

Second, after a careful review of a number of internal and external factors, there does not appear to be any one factor that stands out and encouragingly, all indicators such as proprietary in syndicated market research points to increase brand awareness and a stronger perception of Auryxia.

As we stated in our press release, giving approval and the potential of the additional indication on future prescription demand, net dynamic surrounding Auryxia’s payer mix and prescription demand in the third quarter, we are withdrawing our 2017 financial guidance.

The long-term potential for Auryxia’s new indication is significant. However, given the short time remaining in a year, we do not anticipate a meaningful sales contribution this year from the iron deficiency anemia indication.

With approval for iron deficiency anemia, a couple of reminders for those of you who track weekly prescription trends. First, we expect that prescriptions for iron deficiency anemia will come through via the IMS channel. Thereby, overtime changing the 55% IMS, 45% specialty pharmacy capturing split that we have seen historically.

Second, it is also important to recognize the difference in dosing between our two indications. The starting dose for iron deficiency anemia is three tablets per day versus six tablets for a day for hyperphosphatemia. This difference obviously leads to a difference in nets sales for script.

Finally, we ended the quarter with $114 million in cash having used approximately $26 million in the quarter, which includes a working capital utilization of approximately $10 million. While, we are disappointed with the results we are reporting today, it is really important to put them into context.

Demand for Auryxia in dialysis grew at 18%. Strong demand growth in dialysis bodes well for Auryxia in the overall business moving forward. Additionally, the approval we received opens the door to a tremendous opportunity in iron deficiency anemia for Auryxia.

With that, I will now turn the call to Greg to discuss the approval.

Gregory Madison

Great. Thanks, Scott. We are thrilled to have received FDA approval for Auryxia, the treatment for iron deficiency anemia in adults with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis. For the medicines that treats two common complications of chronic kidney disease, we have a foundation from which to build a leading Kidney Company.

Let’s turn our full attention to the approval. We are very pleased with the expanded indication and with the broad label. This broad label supports the use of Auryxia as a first line treatment option for iron deficiency anemia across a full range of patients of chronic kidney disease not on dialysis.

Based on this label, now millions of people living with iron deficiency anemia in chronic kidney disease have the potential to benefit from treatment with our medicine. Auryxia is the only oral line of therapy that was designed, studies and now approved specifically for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in this patient population.

One in seven people in the United States who are living with chronic kidney disease and more than half of them are estimated to be iron deficient. Iron deficiency anemia occurs when the body doesn't have enough iron to produce a sufficient number of healthy red blood cells. It develops early in the course chronic kidney disease and worsens as kidney function declines.

As iron deficiency anemia gets worse, the person may suffer from a number of health problem including extreme fatigue, weakness, dizziness, impaired ability to concentrate and frequent headaches. Iron deficiency anemia has a major impact on a person's quality of life and [associated] (Ph) with the increased morbidity mortality.

For Auryxia's approval introduces to the kidney community a new and different treatment option that provides iron supplementation in an oral tablet form that can significantly increase hemoglobin.

I will now turn the call over to John to discuss the approved label and the data that supports its broad use and then we will ask Doug to touch briefly on our commercial strategy and our launch plans. John.

John Neylan

Thanks, Greg and good morning everyone. Greg touched briefly on the need that exists in treating iron deficiency anemia in patients with chronic kidney disease. So I think it is also important for everyone to understand the dilemma that physicians have faced in the patients present with this debilitating complications.

Before now, there were two treatment options, ID Iron and traditional oral iron supplements. However, nephrologists still reported [constellation] (Ph) in treating iron deficiency anemia. As the nephrologists might tell, I know firsthand the frustrations he has dealt with in treating this conditions.

In our Phase III study, we enrolled patients who had not had an adequate response or were intolerant to traditional oral iron and we treated them with Auryxia and achieved clinically meaningful rises in hemoglobin.

Auryxia is different from current treatment option, in that it is an oral iron replacement therapy designed and studied specifically in patients with chronic kidney disease. The chronic inflammation of CKD is associated with high levels of hepcidin, the body's major regulator of iron absorption and storage.

And these high level of hepcidin substantially impair gastrointestinal absorption of iron. Our patented formulation allows us to deliver 210 milligrams of ferric iron tablet in a well tolerated and convenient manner with meals. Auryxia’s starting dose is, one tablet taken orally three times per day for a total daily dose of 630 milligrams of ferric iron.

I would now like to review Auryxia's label which includes the following two indications. Number one, Auryxia is indicated that the control of cell serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis. And two, with the approval Auryxia is also indicated for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis.

The label includes data from the primary efficacy endpoint as well as the five supported secondary endpoints from our Phase III study. The primary endpoint demonstrated a statistically significant, rapid improvement in hemoglobin. The 52% of adult patients achieving a one gram per deciliter improvement within 16 weeks of treatment with Auryxia versus 19% in the placebo group.

In addition, all of the pre-specified secondary endpoints were met with statistical significance including the mean change from baseline to end efficacy period for hemoglobin, the corresponding changes in transferrin saturation and ferritin, the durability of hemoglobin response and the change in serum phosphorus levels.

It's important to note that these results where treatment patients who had not tolerated or haven’t had in fact inadequate response to treatment with traditional oral iron. These data clearly demonstrate the prompt, robust and durable effect Auryxia can have in treating patients with iron deficiency anemia.

Auryxia was well tolerated and the most common adverse reaction reported was diarrhea. In addition, the incidence of hyperphosphatemia reported as an adverse event in Auryxia treated patients was rare, less than 1%. Importantly, a label also showcases the efficacy of Auryxia as a standalone treatment for iron deficiency anemia as the Phase III study protocol prohibited, the use of any IV, oral irons or ESA.

Based on the broad label we received, Auryxia is now available for physicians to prescribe as first line treatment for iron deficiency anemia across the full range of adult patients with chronic kidney disease not on dialysis. And it is not restricted to those who have already been treated with traditional oral iron.

We believe this offers a straightforward approach to treating iron deficiency anemia and is a significant opportunity for physicians to treat their patients in an earlier stage of their disease before their anemia becomes more severe.

At the ASN Scientific Meeting last week, we had three abstracts accepted for presentations. Two of which described Post-Hocanalysis with data from our Phase III study in iron deficiency anemia, with one accepted as an oral presentations. The third abstract described real world outcomes data in hyperphosphatemia collected from a large U.S. dialysis provider.

Before I turn the call over to Doug, I would like to reiterate that we could not be more pleased with the label we received and I would like to sincerely thank the people who participated in our clinical trials evaluating Auryxia for this serious complication. Living with chronic kidney disease is not easy, and people have to take multiple medications.

It goes without saying that we wouldn't have been able to establish the compelling clinical profile of Auryxia without their support and the support of their families. We thank them on the commitment to the physicians, nurses and study coordinators who treated them. They all helped to show that Auryxia can make an important difference in treating iron deficiency anemia.

I will now turn it over to Doug to discuss our commercial plans.

Douglas Jermasek

Thanks, John, and a big thank to you in the development and regulatory teams for putting us in a very good position with compelling data and a strong label. The commercial team is eager to now take the baton and bring the potential benefits of Auryxia to millions of Americans living with two common complications of chronic kidney disease.

A major theme of John’s remarks is how different iron deficiency anemia is in people with chronic kidney disease. We have been conducting unbranded disease education for the past several months educating physicians about the fact that iron deficiency anemia is different in CKD.

As John just described ,the elevated level of the hepcidin in CKD patients blocks the absorption of iron into gut. This is one of the potential reasons why nephrologists report a high clinical need in trying to effectively treat iron deficiency anemia with oral iron formulations in this patient population.

So we are very excited to bring a truly differentiated treatment option to nephrologists and the millions of patients with iron deficiency anemia and chronic kidney disease under their care. We estimate that approximately 650,000 adults with CKD under the care of a nephrologists and not on dialysis are already being treated today with either oral or IV iron.

We view this treated population as the near-term opportunity as known that majority of these patients are not achieving an optimal outcome. As more patients are diagnosed and treated for Iron deficiency anemia with Auryxia, we believe that overtime, it can become a new standard of care.

What I would like to do now is briefly walk through some of our commercial thinking for iron deficiency anemia in chronic kidney disease. In the initial stages of the launch of this indication, we will be focused on three key objectives.

One, driving rapid awareness of the new indication in iron deficiency anemia, two, differentiating Auryxia from existing treatment options, and three, communicating the favorable insurance access to Auryxia that prescribers and patients can expect to see.

Allow me break each of these objectives down a bit further. Our first focus is to rapidly raise awareness of the new indication among targeted nephrologists. To better understand nephrologists' attitudes of behaviors surrounding IVA treatment we conducted segmentation research.

From this research, two distinct segments or schools of thought emerged. The first segment tends to rely on oral iron therapies and the second segment tends to reach first for IV iron. The key insight from this research which we find very encouraging is that both of these segments responds favorably to the Auryxia iron deficiency anemia profile for different reasons.

The IV iron users find Auryxia's efficacy profile attractive. The oral iron users gravitate to its tolerability and convenience profile. The key takeaway here is that both of these segments are attractive targets for our promotional efforts. Beginning immediately, our field-based teams will begin to drive awareness of the approval of Auryxia's new indication to the targeted nephrologists.

The second area of focus will be to differentiate Auryxia. Our promotional campaigns outlines how Auryxia is designed to be different. Auryxia's been proven effective in raising hemoglobin levels in patients who previously were intolerant of or it had an inadequate therapeutic response to traditional oral line of supplements. Auryxia delivers 210 milligrams of elements of iron in each tablet and is dosed conveniently with meals.

Over and over in market research we have heard physicians initially express skepticism about whether an oral medicine like Auryxia can work in patients with chronic kidney disease. And again and again we are pleased with the positive reaction that physicians have when we shared our Phase III data.

With this approval, we are committed to educating physicians about the fact that now for the first time they can prescribe an FDA approved oral medicine to treat iron deficiency anemia that was designed and studied specifically to treat people living with chronic kidney disease.

And third, is that we must communicate the broad reimbursement coverage that is already in place for Auryxia. Logistically the NDC code is the same for both indications. Auryxia's stocked to wholesalers and in the retail pharmacy channel and is covered broadly by Medicare Part D in commercial insurance providers. The same broad access covers both indications, we must drive aware of this fact.

Let's now discuss the leverage behind our launch. The second indication leverages our existing capabilities. It leverages the same access and reimbursement and unlike typical new product launches where access and reimbursement must first be established to turn product demand in to filled prescriptions.

With this new indication, we hit the ground running. It leverages our same target nephrologists who treat dialysis patients for hyperphosphatemia, and also diagnose and treat CKD patients for iron deficiency anemia. And it leverages our same field-based teams.

Over the past nearly three years, our 95 sales specialists has developed relationships with these physicians and thanks to their efforts. Today brand awareness of Auryxia is high in clinical familiarity and experience with the Auryxia is growing. We will leverage all of this as we promote Auryxia in its new indication for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia.

While, we are optimistic about the potential for the iron deficiency anemia indication, we know that we have a lot of hard work ahead of us, primarily focused on changing the way physicians view oral iron.

With that in mind, we are holding a launch meeting in next week where our field teams will be further trained on the new indications and where we will put that training into practice. Coming out of that meeting, the entire commercial organization will be fully prepared to make the most of this exciting opportunity.

With that, I will turn the call back to Greg.

Gregory Madison

Thanks, Doug. This is a big a day for us here at Keryx and for patients with iron deficiency anemia chronic kidney disease. With this approval, we have a tremendous opportunity to change the way kidney disease specialists treat their patients. This is what we have been striving for and what we known all along to drive Auryxia to market leadership position.

While we continue to drive adoption of Auryxia analysis, we see a vast opportunity in iron deficiency anemia. As both John and Doug conveyed, there is a need that exists today in treating iron deficiency anemia. Two-thirds of nephrologists surveyed in our research strongly agree that there is a clinical need for an effective well tolerated oral iron.

While the opportunity of the Auryxia to help people living with iron deficiency anemia in CKD is expansive to address this need, we have a lot of work ahead. Specifically as you think about the last two months of the year, our focus on training our field teams and starting the process of educating physicians about Auryxia and iron deficiency anemia.

So in summary, chronic kidney disease by itself is complicated and confounded by many factors. Here at Keryx we have assembled the deep concentration of kidney care experts including the nephrologists, renal dieticians, nurses and industry veterans who understand the consequence of this disease and who are passionate about making a difference.

Together with a commitment of clinical researchers who are making a great strides and maximize the potential of Auryxia and we are pleased to have brought another treatment option of patients in just three years from its first indication. To my colleagues here at Keryx, thank you for the dedication and commitment to patience you bring to work every single day.

Thank you, operator, and we will now open the call for questions.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Your first question is from Reni Benjamin with Raymond James.

Reni Benjamin

Hi, good morning guys and congratulations on the approval. Maybe just a couple of questions. One, based on the contracts you have now, what is the maximum gross to net possible, give us a sense as to when does each contract end, and then prime more importantly, what the future gross to net - what could we potentially reach once these contracts are renegotiated?

Scott Holmes

Sure, I’m happy to take that. Reni, this is Scott. So I think I will start with as we talked about before, our business is broken down into kind of Medicare Part D, commercial and then government payers and then rebate that are provided under those contracts moved down in that same order. So that the highest rebates are com into Medicare Part D plans.

So as we stated on the call, in the third quarter we saw a disproportionate portion of our growth come from those Medicare Part D plans and particularly from the United and Humana contracts that reached national market share much faster than we had anticipated. Candidly Humana which came on board as of June 1st, reached national share in the third quarter. So we saw really good growth within those plans.

Those plans all have various contract rebate levels that come with them. The contracts are typically three year contracts, and depending on the when the ventured they have different start end dates obviously.

I think the important thing to recognize with the growth in that, is their contracts are fixed over the period and then they are renegotiated at the end of the period, but there is the growth in that mix for us overall is a function of that Part D mix combined with commercial and combined with combined with government.

And when we have what today are relatively small numbers on the script side, you can get some swings in your gross-to-net and certainly we saw that in the third quarter with the faster growth coming from Part D.

The growth in that in the month of September was approximately 58%. We have known for some time that the gross-to-net overall which again is comprised of not only rebates, but there is a host of other things that go into that gross-to-net from return reserves, to prompt pay discounts, to wholesaler fees et cetera.

We have known that that gross-to-net could very well likely in the future reach let's just say in the low 60%, 65% ultimately with the product. So that's been anticipated for some time. What we see here is that that gross-to-net and this is why reference in my remarks is that gross-to-net just been pulled forward to some degree with the faster accelerations in national share.

I think importantly to point out with the IDA indications the mix of business is somewhat different. So in the hyperphosphatemia we see roughly 55% to 60% of the business being Part D with 30% 35% being commercial.

The commercial of business in IDA is greater a greater component of the business. So overtime as that IDA business grows that will kind of let's say mute the gross-to-net as we go to the net clients as well. So with the increase in the IDA business that gross-to-net will level off and kind of plateau.

It's also important to point out we have known that this product has the opportunity to be substantial. We haven't given long-term revenue forecast or peak revenue forecast for the product. But I would point to the largest product in the binder market which is $800 million to $900 million product in [development] (Ph) we believe their gross-to-net is in the 60% to 65% range. So it's more about focus on growing the growth of the business and growing volume and then obviously more drop to the bottom line as that happens.

Reni Benjamin

Got it. Thank you very much for that clarity. And then just as a follow-up. I think it was mentioned that you guys are 3.7% market share. Can you just give us a sense of how many of those are more kind of frontline that have not had exposure to Renvela, how many on second line. And how do you see that mix changing with the IDA approval.

Gregory Madison

Yes Ren this is Greg. So we see strong consistency in the way that those prescriptions are coming in. Right now 70% of those prescriptions are coming in from a switch. That mean they are on another phosphate binder and they get switched to Auryxia the majority of that tends to come from Renvela which is consistent we see in the market. and about 30% of our prescriptions in the quarter came from first line use, meaning to have in opt in on another meaning phosphate binder before.

That’s been really consistent for us over the last several quarters overall, and that bodes extremely well for us going forward. From an iron deficiency anemia perspective, it will be a little bit different, because there really isn't another branded oral iron, so again, Auryxia is the first and only FDA approved oral iron for treating these patients.

So, virtually every single prescription we get will be kind of new prescriptions meaning they weren't switched from another branded binder. It’s really hard for us to track if they got switched from an OTC binder, because there is no good mechanisms to track that.

Reni Benjamin

Great. Thank you, guys.

Your next question is from Andrew Berens with Morgan Stanley.

Andrew Berens

Hi, guys good morning, congratulations on the label and expansion in CKD. Just a couple more I guess on the margins, when we think about the existing business, not the Medicare the last two providers you added on. Can you just give us some color on what has happened in that business in regard to margins, have you guys changed the rebates, or when would those be up for renegotiation? And then also, can you give us some color on the Renvela, the generic Renvela market, what do you see going on there?

Scott Holmes

Sure, Andy. This is Scott, I will take the first question and Greg will address the second. So as far as the contract as I have mentioned, those contracts typically have a three year term to them and especially it's very obviously depending on when the contract was entered. I think importantly to note is the coverage we have today in the Medicare Part D plan is all good, at least through the end of 2018. So we have got another year plus on all of those plans and contracts.

The second point, I would make is that none of those contrasts have changed at all since the entrance of any of the generic sevelamers. So all of our contracts are consistent that we had before, so the margin on that business has not changed at all. And then, obviously we entered into the United and Humana contracts in March and June of this year and as we stated previously, those contracts are in line with other large Part D contracts that we have in place.

Douglas Jermasek

Yes let me take that second part, Greg here, on the generics. So, yes, you are aware there is now I think four generics that’s are approved out there for Renvela, so the generics are doing exactly what we expected which is basically rolling branded Renvela, pretty much on a one-for-one basis.

In other words, if we look at the total prescriptions for sevelamer which includes both generics and brand, those prescriptions are flat, right. So generics are rolling the brand as we expect overall, but still we are not having an effect on our business, in fact, we are still the fastest growing phosphate binder in the market as we mentioned, we grew 18% in the quarter, while the market was down 2%.

So we continue to take share and at this point, we don’t anticipate really anything different, impacting here, especially with IV indication today, think about how differentiated now Auryxia is, particularly as we think about contracting and our rebates status going forward, we are in a very different class now.

Both as approval for phosphate binder dialysis patients as well as to treatment for iron deficiency anemia in the pre-dialysis patients that puts us in a very, very strong positioning from a negotiating perspective, because now there are two different things and treat two different complications for patients with CKD.

Andrew Berens

Great. Okay. And then just maybe one more on that. I know it's hard sometimes to tell the pricing for generics. But what do you think generic for Renvela is being priced at in that?

Douglas Jermasek

Yes, last we saw it was $3.10 a tablet overall. So I think it's maybe a 40% discount from the brand. And look I think we will be adding then to multiple generics now you are probably going to see that's continue to erode. Importantly for us it really doesn't matter what the prices of generic Renvela. Again, it's going to continue to erode the brand of Renvela.

But we believe we are in a very, very strong position both in the short-term here from a [pulmonary] (Ph) status particularly with the iron deficiency anemia approval in hand and certainly from a long-term perspective that just mentioned. Have the ability to treat two different complications of chronic kidney disease puts us in a very, very good position in discussions with payers.

Andrew Berens

Great. Let me just ask one more and then I will jump back in the queue. How does the label expansion affect your ability to market to the dialysis patients, the iron attributes of the drug now?

Douglas Jermasek

Yes it doesn't really change the way the market to dialysis patients. But importantly what we found in market research it does changes the way the physicians think about the brand of Auryxia overall. So another way to say that that we strongly believe that approval today for treating Iron deficiency anemia in pre-dialysis patients absolutely can help us in a strange way increase the growth for the dialysis business, primarily because of the nephrologists, right.

So remember the nephrologists is the one that's kind of at the center of the whole thing here. they treat patients every single day that a pre-dialysis patients iron deficiency anemia they also treat patients every single day that is suffering from hyperphosphatemia on the dialysis side. So we will kind of keep this as the indications clearly separated, but physicians throughout there now start talking to them about the ability of Auryxia to increase iron stores, increase hemoglobin and treat iron deficient anemia.

It does change the way that they proceed the brand as they start thinking about a potential use of a phosphate binder for dialysis patients. So we are very, very excited about the opportunity and we really think that this can drive our overall growth of the business across both segments.

Andrew Berens

Great. Thanks for answering the question guys and congrats again.

Gregory Madison

Thank you.

Next question is from Stephen Willey with Stifel.

Stephen Willey

Yes good morning, thanks for taking the questions. And congrats on the label expansion. I guess just another quick question on gross to net, I’m sorry to keep doing this, but I guess if I just go back and I look at the 2Q business I guess that was reported [indiscernible] you had about 21,000 scripts at a gross to net of above 46%. And I think you now reporting about 25,000 scripts at the at gross to net 56%.

If I just think about kind of the incremental add there, the 4000 scripts between the two quarters that represents a sequential growth and then kind of plug in the gross to net that is required against from 46% to 56% that almost implies that you are giving product away. So I was just kind a curious if there is something specific to this one quarter whereby these two Part D plans came online. I was just wondering if you can maybe help tie some of the math for me.

Scott Holmes

Yes hey Stephen this is Scott. So there is nothing specific to this quarter. I think if you reference the roughly 4000 script growth between Q2 and Q3. As we stated a disproportion amount of that growth came via the Medicare Part D side of the business as appose to the commercial side.

So when you are dealing with candidly numbers of this size and the differences between Part D rebates and commercial rebates. When you have a disproportionate portion of your growth coming from the Part D business and have Part D overall represent a greater portion of your business than it had previously. You will end up with swings like this.

So it's not strictly the growth, it's also the base of the 21,000. You can have shifts and churn within that base that impacts the overall gross to net. So the Part D portion of our business in Q3 represented roughly 60% of our business. So it’s really roughly in line with what we see in the market between 55% and 60% of the market for hyperphosphatemia patients is our Part D patients.

So you have two factors here but the churn within the 21,000 scripts that we saw in Q2 as well as the disproportionate growth in the 4,000 scripts that we saw in Q3, this contributed to that factor. So unfortunately, it's not as simple as kind of trying to create that gap and because definitely we are not a situation where we gave away product in Q3.

Stephen Willey

Understood. And then just a quick financial question, were there any ATM stock sales recorded in the quarter, and if so I guess at what weighted average price?

Scott Holmes

Yes. So there was very, very limited sales in the ATM in the quarter, I think the net was about $2.6 million raised in the early part of July. But that’s all that we raised in the quarter in the ATM. As we said previously, we view that as kind of a tool in the toolbox as we grow the business and we would be opportunistic around that, but certainly, I think the perception following in our Q2 call that we are going to go out and utilize that full second ATM of$75 million that certainly wasn't the case in Q3 and we raised $2.6 million in total.

Stephen Willey

Alright. Thanks for taking my questions.

Scott Holmes

Sure. Thanks.

[Operator Instructions] Your next question is from Yigal Nochomovitz of Citigroup.

YigalNochomovitz

Hi, guys, congrats on the approval, I think some people might have been a little bit nervous last night, but anyway congrats. So you mentioned about the rating awareness amongst nephrologists for Auryxia in IDA. Could you just expand on that a little bit in terms of educating physicians, in terms of our positioning Auryxia with respect to some of the other novel mechanisms that are other up and comers in this space such as the [HIP] (Ph) inhibitors, are there patients that you believe would be better suited for Auryxia say versus the HIP inhibitor, could they potentially be used in concert? And or do you see that more as mutually exclusive markets for Auryxia versus other mechanisms? Thank you.

Douglas Jermasek

Yes, Yigal, Doug here. Thanks for the question. Obviously, there is a lot left to be seen about HIP inhibitors and what position they will kind of take in the market, but [indiscernible] guideline physician oral iron is, as a foundation therapy and that's the way that we view Auryxia in this setting, somewhere down the line maybe the two get used together, but we think that nephrologists will continue to initiate iron deficiency anemia treatment with oral iron and feel that we are very well positioned being the only oral medication that’s currently approved specifically for use in CKD patients.

YigalNochomovitz

Okay. And Scott, one question, assuming you reinstitute guidance for next year, I assume you are not going to be providing different guidance or split guidance for the two markets now with IDA and dialysis, is that understanding correct?

Scott Holmes

Yes. So, obviously, we haven't made a final decision, final, final decision for next year, but our expectations are now, it’s certainly that we will need to see the traction that we get from the IDA business and in the rest of our business overall before we would issue any guidance in 2018. But I would classify 2018 guidance at this point that's probably unlikely.

To the other point of your question, it could be difficult to determine certainly, externally and also somewhat internally for us which portions a business this coming from hypophosphatemia and which portion is coming from iron deficiency anemia.

YigalNochomovitz

And finally on the pricing of the Auryxia. Is the expectation that we should expect another price increase next year?

Scott Holmes

Yes. As in the past, we won't comment on price increases and our strategy around that.

YigalNochomovitz

Alright. Thank you.

Scott Holmes

Thanks.

Your next question comes from Matt Kaplan from Ladenburg Thalmann.

Matthew Kaplan

Hi good morning guys. Well congrats on the new indications, that's great. Help us understand in terms of the launch in the IDA indications versus the launch in the hypophosphatemia indications given the coverage that you now currently have in place and how we should think about that?

Douglas Jermasek

Yes Matt, Doug here again. Absolutely we feel like this is kind of apples and oranges from that because we have this established cost and accessing coverage at Medicare Part D and in commercial insurance. So we expect the uptake not to be repeated by lack of coverage let's say. Obviously we need to build demand for the clinical profile of Auryxia in iron deficiency anemia which is certainly where we will be focusing our efforts.

Matthew Kaplan

Okay. And I guess that being said in terms of building demand, how are you compete more physician the product versus I guess the oral Irons that are on the market and the IV iron that's kind of in the market as well in the IDA deficiency. Pre-dialysis setting.

Douglas Jermasek

Yes, well I mean one good thing here for us is that this is a pretty open space in terms of oral iron there is really no major competitors out there that are actively promoting oral iron supplements, the IV setting is a little bit more active, but not remarkably. So what we found is that Auryxia's product profile matches up very well to an unmet need in the market.

Oral iron therapies are considered often to be in difficult to tolerate and they are not absorbed particularly well and IV iron works, but it tends to be inconvenient, because patients have to sent to infusion centers.

So the profile of Auryxia as we demonstrated shows that it's effective, that it's case and tolerable and we are really encouraged by the reception that we seen as we pass this message in market research.

Matthew Kaplan

And are there any potential safety or efficacy advantages versus those other therapies.

Douglas Jermasek

Yes there is no head-to-head. I don't know if anybody else has comments on that.

Gregory Madison

We are not describing. There is no head-to-head studies. So we think we are at the market that we are better or overall have better safety or tolerability of things. But I think as Doug alluded to importantly, we really understand the market and nephrologists told us this over and over again the challenges they have with oral iron the tolerability issues, the lack of effectiveness overall as well as the inconvenience of the IV irons have.

so there is a very clear need here, and I think Auryxia fits that need extremely well. So the lack of any kind of head-to-head studies certainly will not be an impedance for us going forward, because I think physicians are eager to have oral iron therapies as convenient, but actually works and effective and very raise the hemoglobin, but also is well tolerated across the board.

Matthew Kaplan

Great. Thanks for the detail, guys.

Gregory Madison

You bet.

There are no further questions at this time, I will hand the call back over to Greg Madison for any closing remarks.

Gregory Madison

Thank you, operator. And I can’t reiterate enough how thrilled we are, we all have the opportunity to expand use in Auryxia, offer treatment of two different complications of chronic kidney disease, both hyperphosphatemia dialysis patients and now iron deficiency anemia for adults that are not on dialysis.

We believe we are in a very favorable position as we continue to build a leading company that can develop and deliver medicine to treat kidney disease. We look forward to keeping you updated and to meeting with many of you at upcoming industrial healthcare conferences in the coming months. Take care.

This concludes Keryx Biopharmaceuticals conference call. You may now disconnect.

