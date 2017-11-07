Dividend Growth Investors - What Are You Doing About Qualcomm?

What, if anything, are you doing with your Qualcomm shares?

The impact on Qualcomm's dividend policy is unknowable at this point. Qualcomm has a 15-year dividend growth streak and yields 3.7%.

Qualcomm (QCOM) is a Dividend Challenger with a 15-year streak of increasing its dividend. As of the end of October, it had a 4.5% yield and 3-year dividend growth rate of almost 17% per year. It increased its dividend earlier this year by 7.6%.

A few days ago, Broadcom (AVGO) announced a takeover bid for Qualcomm. When rumors of the bid became widespread, Qualcomm’s stock price shot up almost 13%, with minor changes since then. You can see the price action clearly on this chart. The rumor reaction started mid-day on Friday, November 3.

I own Qualcomm in my Dividend Growth Portfolio. It is about a 2% position. The sudden rise in price dropped QCOM’s yield to 3.7% but also provides the opportunity for an unexpected quick 12% price profit. With the drop in QCOM’s yield, the dividend dollars could easily be replaced with the purchase of other stocks.

The unsolicited offer from Broadcom is valued at $70 per share: $60 cash + $10 in Broadcom shares. As with most unsolicited offers, QCOM’s management immediately responded that the price undervalues the company. That is standard procedure in situations like this. I have seen speculation that QCOM should hold out for $80-100 per share, if not more.

Complicating matters is that QCOM is itself in the middle of trying to acquire NXP Semiconductors (NXPI). NXP’s price tumbled on the Broadcom rumor, then recovered and settled in a little lower than it had been.

The Broadcom deal for Qualcomm is just in the first inning. We can anticipate a period (which could be short or protracted) of jockeying around the price. There may also be regulatory issues with the acquisition. The finalization of a deal (if any) is probably months away.

Here are facts of special interest to dividend growth investors:

Broadcom’s yield is 1.5% compared to QCOM’s 3.7%.

Broadcom has a 7-year streak of raising its dividend. Last year, they doubled it. Absent the acquisition offer, they would be expected to announce this year’s increase (if any) at the beginning of December.

If the deal goes through as cash + stock, QCOM’s owners would have cash to reinvest if they want to remain fully invested. Under the initial offer, only 14% of the buyout price would be paid in stock.

So one way or another, it looks like QCOM’s owners will face a reinvestment decision if an offer similar to the one on the table gets completed.

When offers like this are pending, the stock market acts as a voting machine on the likelihood of the deal being finalized at all. Since the offer, QCOM’s price has settled in at just under $64 per share, or $6 (9%) under the value of Broadcom’s offer.

That’s a fairly wide spread, suggesting that there is significant skepticism that the acquisition will take place. Of course, if the acquisition fails entirely, the potential profit that came into existence as a result of the offer could evaporate.

In reading comments from shareholders and pundits, I have seen opinions expressed that range from hold tight to sell QCOM immediately. Holding allows you to profit further from the next few innings of negotiations, if there are any. It is not unusual for 2-3 rounds of negotiations. It is also not unknown for a third party to step in and trigger an auction where prices rise beyond what was formerly thought reasonable.

On the other hand, selling lets you grab some profit immediately, remove uncertainty (including that caused by the NXP deal), and move along with your dividend life. Under its normal dividend practice, QCOM could be expected to announce its next dividend increase next May.

At this point, of course, it is impossible to know what the impact on either company’s dividend policies may be if Broadcom succeeds in acquiring Qualcomm, with or without NXPI having been acquired.

I am holding for now, monitoring the news. I was wondering what other QCOM shareholders are doing. Let us all know in the comment stream.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.