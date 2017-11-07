Portola Pharmaceuticals: A Low-Quality Stock Or Simply Misunderstood?

Poor rankings could indicate indirectly less-than-optimal management of the overall business, or exceedingly lofty expectations relative to potential milestones.

The answer is that it has to do with the relative nature of our model.

Why is Portola and some other long-term development-centric companies with irrelevant quarterly results featured on our short sale list?

On Monday the company reported 3Q17 results, which are largely irrelevant as it relates to determining the fair value of the company.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PTLA) is a $3.5b market cap biopharmaceutical company with annualized revenue of ~$100m and an annualized cash burn rate of ~$200m (cash from operations - capex).

The company ended 3Q17 with $569.2m of cash, which was bolstered with the help of a 6.35m common share offering priced at $55 per share in mid September. This share offering helped drive the current share count to 64.2m from 57.1m the prior quarter, thereby diluting shareholder ownership by 11%. At its current cash burn rate it probably has at least another two years before it runs out of cash, in our opinion.

According to the company's recent prospectus, the company's goal is to "...build an enduring biopharmaceutical company…that significantly advance patient care in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation."

Revenue to date has been generated primarily from licensing revenue pursuant to collaboration agreements with name-brand global pharmaceutical companies.

The company expects operating expenses "...will continue to increase in 2017 and beyond as we accelerate our efforts to commercialize our oral fXa inhibitor, Bevyxxa, obtain regulatory approval of and commercialize our fXa inhibitor antidote, andexanet alfa, and advance our development pipeline."

The reason why PTLA is on our short sale list today

When a biotech or another development-style company makes it to our short sale list (see our report 36 Stocks for November 2017), it indicates the following: Of all the other similarly profiled companies, this particular one has: 1) one of the highest market multiples; 2) one of the worst overall fundamental quality as measured by conventional ratios; 3) one of the worst trajectories for ROIC proxies such as ROE and ROA; and 4) one of the worst trajectories for consensus estimate revisions.

A biotech analyst would argue that the value of a biotech company cannot be easily gleaned from an overly simple quantitative ranking model like ours. And they would be right. There are plenty of exceptions to generic, all-encompassing rules. Like any development company, future free cash flows are dependent on future milestones such as phase trials and FDA approval.

On the other hand, poor rankings in a simple ranking model indicates that of all the biotech and similarly situated development companies, this particular one is near the bottom of the list in terms of fundamental attractiveness.

Negative revisions to consensus estimates, while completely irrelevant to whatever drug or project is in the pipeline, could indicate less than optimal management in other areas of the business. A high market multiple, while completely irrelevant as it relates to any pipeline project, could indicate a relatively higher risk should that milestone fail.

Our short sale model, which is exactly the inverse of our long model, is very far from perfect. It only tends to work well during periods of high market volatility. On the other hand, it has tended to work well as a hedge to our long model over time.

This short sale model of ours, despite its many limitations, has captured some very good short sale biotech ideas. Seemingly, for every bad biotech short sale idea in the model like Kite Pharma Inc. (KITE) there is a good short sale idea such as Sage Therapeutics (SAGE).

Therefore when an investor sees a stock like PTLA in our short sale model or other fundamental screens, it would make sense to give that stock extra attention, whether it is to explain away or to confirm the implied short sale thesis.

Note:

Kite Pharma Inc. (KITE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, renewed its place on our July 31, 2017 short sale list. The position in KITE was assumed closed on August 15 for an assumed short sale loss of -16.96%. The stock ended up +64.18% for the month of August 2017.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, was added to our short sale list on September 8 and the position was assumed closed on September 14 for an assumed short sale gain of +25.46%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: As a simple quantitative model based on fundamental rankings, the portfolio models do not take into account rumors or pending M&A transactions. Theoretical return data reflect simple cumulative returns (not compound returns) and do not assume the impact of costs such as execution fees, margin fees, slippage, the availability of stocks for short selling, or any other kind of cost. There are limitations inherent in our theoretical model results, particularly with the fact that such results do not represent actual trading and they may not reflect the impact material economic and market factors might have had on our decision making if we were actually managing client money. We do our best to provide accurate information in this report, but do not guarantee its accuracy.