Exxon Mobil: Should You Worry About The Dividend?

In all of the stock market optimism that has been seen in 2017, one sector that has been missing in conspicuous ways is the energy sector. In some ways, it is understandable that the global trend toward cleaner energy products has made stocks like Exxon Mobil (XOM) much less attractive for investors that are viewing the market from a multi-decade perspective. But as is generally the case, the study of behavioral economics tells us that negative trends will often overextend themselves in ways that fail to match the underlying realities of the market. We believe that this is the case both in the larger energy sector and in Exxon Mobil specifically, and this means that the latest declines should be viewed as a buying opportunity for those with at least a five-year investment stance. Concerns over the company's ability to pay-out its elevated 3.68% dividend yield have also reached extreme levels, and we believe that the combined effect of these factors have artificially depressed share prices in ways that simply do not make sense over certain time horizons. As such, we maintain our long position in XOM on the stance that an eventual rebound in oil prices will reward long-term holders of XOM once the turnaround occurs.

Over the last year, share prices in Exxon Mobil have dropped by roughly 7.2%. For many, these bearish moves have come as a surprise with the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) higher by almost 16% for the same period. In addition to this, markets are caught in a low-interest rate environment that traditionally would be favorable to stocks with dividend yields that are comparable to what is seen in XOM. This suggests that the broader market perception with respect to the energy space is rapidly changing, and that XOM could remain under pressure until these trends start to change.

Analyst Survey: Yahoo Finance

These trends have already made themselves apparent in the mixed analyst recommendations that are seen for the stock. But, on balance, the majority still views the company as either a 'buy' or a 'hold' and the positive nature of these outlooks is now being seen in Exxon's earnings performances. For the third quarter, Exxon reported earnings of 93 cents per share ($3.97 billion), which was well above the 63 cents per share that was seen during the same period last year. Revenue grew from $58.7 billion to $66.2 billion, a solid beat on the consensus expectations of $62.8 billion for the reporting period. The better performances were propelled by an improving outlook in South America (the addition of 12 high-quality blocks near Brazil and another promising discovery in Guyana). Exxon's report suggested that the damage and disruption caused by Hurricane Harvey lowered earnings by 4 cents a share, and so the better performances here should not be taken lightly. If anything it is a small indication of the fact that the industry has actually performed relatively well in the face of adversity as there are many examples of sustained profitability even in an environment where oil prices remain at stagnant lows.

Dividend Ratio Data: CSIMarket

In addition to this, investors should note the progress Exxon has made in reducing its dividend payout ratios over the last year. At the end of 2016, the company's payout ratios entered into alarming territory. But in the quarters since, we have seen a great deal of normalization in these areas and this should bring some relief to those that are invested in the stock on the basis of the long-term stability the company has shown in its dividend.

XOM Chart Analysis: Dividend-Investments.com

From a chart perspective, things are not looking great for XOM with markets decisively forcing their way through critical psychological support at 80. We now have what could be the early stages of a head and shoulders pattern that could send prices much lower if triggered. To make matters worse the Commodity Channel Index is actually holding at mid-levels (rather than showing an oversold condition) and this does open up the possibility for further losses in the stock. But on a price-to-earnings basis, Exxon's 27 PE ratio is still well below the 34 PE that is now seen in Chevron Corp. (CVX), and with the comparable dividend yields we can see strong arguments for holding XOM until the expected turnaround in oil prices finally arrives.

What is your position on the XOM? We look forward to reading your comments. Stay tuned to Dividend Investors and receive our next alerts by clicking the "Follow" button at the top of the page.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.