GE: Hitting Rock Bottom

Perhaps before shelling out top dollar you should consider that the right time for GE has yet to come.

If you have heard about the Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHGE) buyback deal announced on Monday, and you are invested in GE (NYSE: GE), you might feel relieved.

(Source: CNBC)

GE, which owns a 62.5% stake in the oil field services company, will not dilute its holding, while receiving over time $2bn or more in hard cash -- although, of course, total proceeds depend on BHGE's future share price.

(Source: Baker Hughes)

Meanwhile, its subsidiary, will issue more debt to optimize its conservative capital structure (it doesn't carry enough debt on the books, apparently). BUT as it said, that will happen only if it "is not able to obtain debt on acceptable terms, it may not be able to carry out the buybacks under the stock buyback authorization".

(Source: Baker Huges)

Essentially, the parent company, the New GE, will raise cash from an operating subsidiary that is levering up in order to allow it to secure a funding round, delayed in time, whose associated cash inflows are chump change, in my opinion, given its total funding requirements over the next 24 months.

Up and down

Unsurprisingly, after a 1.6% rise in pre-market, the stock closed almost unchanged on Monday.

(Source: MarketWatch)

By contrast, BHGE stock rallied hard, which I think was a rather fair reaction, actually, although the surge might have as much to do with record oil prices -- Brent crude hit a fresh two-year high of over $62 on Monday thanks to the Saudi purge -- as with the buyback announcement. But nonetheless it was a good day for BHGE investors, whose holdings have been under pressure for a month or so, also due to the parent's third-quarter mess.

(Source: MarketWatch)

More good news

Then, elsewhere, if you have followed the latest coverage from Reuters you should be aware GE is rumored to be considering options for its aircraft leasing unit, GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS).

There is historically appetite from buyers for these kinds of assets, not only because these operations usually facilitate the purchase of the goods that GE sells, but also because the lessor usually builds solid relationships with other traditional lenders operating in the marketplace, if the lessor is properly managed.

(Source: GE 10K 2017)

Notably, this is one of the core assets that under the original "GE Capital Exit Plan" the New GE was expected to retain.

The intention initially was to keep on the books certain GEC businesses, mainly the following:

vertical financing businesses-GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), Energy Financial Services (EFS) and Industrial Finance (which includes Healthcare Equipment Finance, Working Capital Solutions and Industrial Financing Solutions)-that relate to the company's core industrial domain and other operations, including our run-off insurance activities, and allocated corporate costs (together referred to as GE Capital Verticals or Verticals)."

Shrinking feeling

As you know, the new management team led by Chief Executive John Flannery must get rid of the assets that stink in GE's vast portfolio, and "the sale of GECAS could be very good news," a London-based ECM banker told me on Tuesday, because GECAS realized impairment losses of $99m and $168m in 2016 and 2015, respectively, and the unit drives up the costs of services.

Yet selling the world's second-largest lessor, I countered, could also open the door to the unthinkable -- a scenario where its core aviation unit will be spun off or even dismantled, and that is a risk weighing on GE stock that many investors underestimate.

Valuable comments

One SA reader, bmdewey, who worked in equity research covering industrial stocks when I was a young kig, earlier this summer commented on the prospects of GE Aviation.

Here is an excerpt which was included in the comment thread of a SA story published by another author at the end of June:

OK, so: The aviation division assets grew $5B over the past two years (2016 over 2014) while revenues grew $3B...The division has invested capex $1.2B in excess of D/A, and the entire $500M y-o-y increase in operating profits in 2016 was due to lower R&D; so ex-R&D, profits were flat despite revenue growth of $2.3B and asset growth of $4B. This would lead one to believe this division is consuming a lot of cash/assets to operate essentially flat operating profits, despite 2016 being a big year for the industry. So, back to your comments, operating margin is a pretty thin way to analyze a business' quality. Moreover, we would all agree this is a cyclical business; so if GE shareholders cannot benefit from Aircraft during its upswings, yet face cyclical downside risk, then why does it matter they make a great GE90 engine? GE shareholders want to benefit from cash flows, retained earnings, and wise capital investment."

However, I am not going to speculate here on a possible outcome that might lead to a fully fledged break-up of GE, and I really want to hear what Mr. Flannery has to say on 13 November; so my focus, once again, is on dividends, share price and the current debate which has spurred disagreement between bulls and bears, who are divided on the possible price reaction once the dividend will be cut -- because the odds are short it will be cut within a week, as you know.

Disappointment

So, are there signs that its shares may be about to hit rock bottom? And how do we define rock bottom with GE, based on historic trends, R&D investment and liquidation value?

Two aspects here should leave you with a bitter taste in your month if you are invested in GE: One concerns the dividend/share price topic, while the other assumes that GE is very possibly underinvested at a time when its cash flow profile doesn't look particularly reassuring, based on its latest financial figures for the nine months ended 30 September.

GE's dividend payout ratio has always been pretty rich up to these days, with the annual payout projected, until recently, at almost $1 a share in 2017.

(Source: ValueWalk)

Somewhat sadly, as I have recently argued, management might have to halve the dividend, and that would be a wise decision, although a zero dividend policy would also make a lot of sense. On this note, I have checked out when, in the past 20 years or so, GE paid out about $0.12 a share quarterly, and where its share traded at the time.

The dividend/share price data before the three stock splits that occurred about 20 years ago -- two in the late nineties and one in 2000 -- can be easily overlooked, also because GE was a very different beast in those years...

(Source: GE 10K 1995)

... but most recent data suggest there is a level at which investors would be willing to hold onto GE even if it were to cut its dividend, say, to $0.12 quarterly (which would imply a forward yield of over 2%, and a payout ratio that could hardly be labeled as truly conservative, albeit probably safe).

(Source: GE 10K 2012)

On this basis, look at the numbers highlighted in the table below:

(Source: GE 10K 2010)

To be sure, 2010 was a very difficult year in the wake of a massive dividend cut and a global crisis that rocked GE to the core, also because in those days the company was a big financial institution that consolidated some appealing industrial assets, while today it has abandoned certain ambitions in the financial sector in order to focus solely on its core industrial operations.

And here again, I have a problem with capital allocation -- and specifically with the amount of capital deployed for research and development activities.

Show me the money

Look at the R&D figures for Boeing (BA) and Honeywell (HON) in the following two tables:

(Source: Boeing 10K 2016)

(Source: Honeywell 10K 2016)

GE has a different assets mix, but its revenues will come in well over $120bn this year, while sales at HON and BA are expected to hit $40bn and $92bn, respectively, in 2017.

Now consider GE's R&D investment over the past few years, which is shown in the two tables below.

(Source: GE 10K 2016)

(Source: GE 10K 2012)

On this basis, GE needs more investment in R&D, given an R&D/sales ratio that on a normalized lags those of BA and HON, particularly since the end of 2015. This could be just a little detail for the bulls, but reinforces the view that the company might need up to $1.5bn of additional R&D investment annually to close the gap with BA and HON.

If "underfunded and underinvested" springs to mind, then consider that the cash GE is expected to raise over time from BHGE will unlikely be devoted to R&D, while at this points it also looks increasingly likely that GEC-related cash contributions will be minimal in future; and this is why I'd rather give it a pass at $20 a share, although as I recently said, I find its stock increasingly attractive.

Finally, I have also started to worry about a worst-case scenario, where the stock is valued approximately $12 a share, which essentially is GE's liquidation value based on its latest balance sheet figures, and assuming a) all the assets of GEC are excluded from my calculations (given the amount of liabilities associated to those financial assets) and b) zero is assigned to inventories, PPE, contract assets, "other assets", goodwill and intangibles.

This approach values its equity capital taking into account at par (100%) only the book value of cash, marketable securities and receivables, and yields a market cap of just over $100bn.

Then, the New GE might be a bargain.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.