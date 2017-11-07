Pinnacle Entertainment's (PNK) Anthony Sanfilippo on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:PNK)

Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

November 07, 2017, 10:00 AM ET

Executives

Vincent Zahn - VP & Treasurer

Anthony Sanfilippo - Chairman & CEO

Carlos Ruisanchez - President & CFO

Ginny Shanks - Chief Administrative Officer

Analysts

Joe Greff - JPMorgan

Shaun Kelley - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Kevin Wall - Barclays Capital

Carlo Santarelli - Deutsche Bank

Chad Beynon - Macquarie Capital

Vincent Zahn

Thank you, Stephanie. Good morning, everyone. My name is Vincent Zahn, Vice President and Treasurer of Pinnacle Entertainment.

Thank you for joining Pinnacle Entertainment 2017 third quarter earnings conference call and thank you for your time and interest in our company.

Earlier today we issued a press release containing our 2017 third quarter financial results, the full contents of which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our company website www.PNKInc.com.

On the call with me today are Pinnacle Entertainment's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Anthony Sanfilippo; our President and Chief Financial Officer, Carlos Ruisanchez and our Chief Administrative Officer, Ginny Shanks.

Before I turn the call over to Anthony, we remind you that during the course of this call, management may state beliefs and make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events and the financial performance of our company. We caution you that such statements are just projections and expectations and that actual events or results may differ materially. We refer you to the safe harbor statement that's included in the press release and to our annual report on form 10K, quarterly reports on form 10-Q and to our press releases and documents filed with the SEC.

In addition, today's call may include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G. A reconciliation of all such non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in today's release.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Pinnacle Entertainment's Chairman and CEO, Anthony Sanfilippo.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Vince and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our third quarter earnings discussion. We're reporting today a quarter that companywide each of our properties posted year-over-year EBITDA growth and margin expansion with the exception of our Lake Charles property who did post margin expansion and overall a terrific performance, managing through the impact of flooding and severe disruption to many communities in Southeast Texas due to hurricane Harvey.

Our leadership throughout Pinnacle continues to execute very well, building upon the capabilities that we've been developing for many years. Ginny, good morning. Let's begin with a discussion specifically on our operating performance.

Ginny Shanks

You know Anthony, as I think about the headlines for the quarter, they're really centered on the same fundamentals that we've seen throughout the year, improving revenues, disciplined marketing spend, strong VIP demand and growth in both spend pre-trip and unrated play.

Let me provide some color around each of these areas starting first with the revenue story. We remain very focused on driving profitable revenue as EBITDA and strong flow through are our ultimate goals. In the third quarter, as you mentioned and it's important to note again, every property improved their margin year-over-year.

Contributing to the strong margin performance, our marketing reinvestment including the Meadows was lower by 100 basis points as we continue to refine our spend and increase the effectiveness of our programming.

As we look to the Mychoice loyalty program, as a reminder to those on the phone, it is centered around rewarding our best guests and we continue to see VIP demand trends remain strong with both play and trips up from prior year.

Properties with double-digit VIP growth in the quarter were Belterra Park, L'Auberge Baton Rouge, AmeriStar St. Charles and our AmeriStar property in East Chicago. Stimulating cross property visitation continues to be a focus as we programmed the full calendar of high profile events for our very best guests.

As a result, this revenue channel saw another quarter of double-digit growth up 16% across the enterprise. When you look at other segment trends, spend per trip grew for the seventh consecutive quarter up mid-single digits, unrated play has seen 11 consecutive quarters of growth. These metrics really speak to the investments we've made and new restaurants upgraded hotel rooms and enhanced gaming experiences, all were designed to attract new guests and get people reason to spend more time at our properties.

I'll now provide a few highlights around some notable property performances during the quarter. Starting first with L'Auberge Baton Rouge, this property recorded its best third quarter EBITDAR performance of all time. Improvements were seen across the Board.

GGR grew 9%, market share increased to 59%, up 190 basis points and margins were 160 points higher than a year ago. Growth occurred across all segments and this positive momentum continuing into the fourth quarter.

Belterra Park had its best all time quarter as a result of strong revenue growth, targeted marketing spend and a double-digit increase in spend per trip. As the database matures and the VIP base continues to grow, we are very optimistic about the continued growth in this property.

And last but not least, AmeriStar Black Hawk also delivered its best all time EBITDAR quarter. Increased revenues, strong market share performance and again targeted marketing spend contributed to another record quarter for this property.

We're really bullish on Black Hawk and our number one position in the market speaks to the appeal of our resort product offering. We continue to reinvest in this property and will open the completely reimagined entertainment offering in the center of the casino next month.

I'll now turn it back over to you Anthony.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Ginny, thank you. Some really great highlights and you could have kept going.

Ginny Shanks

I could have.

Anthony Sanfilippo

There are a number of bright spots across our portfolio. Carlos would also like to hear your thoughts on our third quarter performance as well as the impact of not just Harvey but there were other hurricanes that affected us in Louisiana and how the fourth quarter is shaping up with October behind us.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Well, good morning, everyone. I would describe our third quarter theme as improved efficiency. The progress we continue to see throughout the portfolio is encouraging and compelling with all of our properties improving margins all but Lake Charles improve EBITDAR and that reflects solid execution on all fronts.

It is particularly noteworthy in the context of the impact that hurricane Harvey which as we noted in the release, we believe impacted us and EBITDAR of $4.2 million in the quarter as hurricane affected us starting the last week of August and continue through the end of the quarter.

Encouragingly in October, we have seen volume levels return back to normal in Lake Charles and we are certainly optimistic of the prospects of the recovery of the region in Southeast Texas and how we will fair as an industry and particularly ourselves at our property there in Lake Charles.

Talking about October, hurricane did affect New Orleans as we did have to shut down there on a weekend as a precautionary measure and the hurricane did not really affect New Orleans but it did impact visitation during that time.

However, October trends in general have been consistent what we saw the third quarter and we're very encouraged with our prospects as we continue to hone in, make our company more efficient and continue to benefit on the backdrop of an industry that has seen some curtailment.

It was also lagniappe so something extra that the Astros won the World Series. Certainly, a bit of good news to an area that it had a tough winter, fall and great to see them win for the first time.

John, it was big boost and it just shows how resilient folks are not just in Texas, but everywhere that facing really some hardship how people come back and we're sure seeing that now in that market.

Ginny, we celebrated our first anniversary of the Meadows. It's a wonderful property that really expanded our family of properties to Pennsylvania and the Greater Pittsburgh area. Thoughts on the performance of the Meadows and how our first year has gone.

Ginny Shanks

It's been a terrific addition as you mentioned to our portfolio. Hard to believe that the year has already coming on since the Meadows joined the Pinnacle family. As a reminder our focus for this property has been to drive profitable revenue, stimulate the table games business and execute the integration plan that we put together last year.

When you look at the results, we were strong across all these areas in the quarter, specifically VIP play was up 25%, table game increased over 90% and the refined approach to marketing spend led to a 107% improvement in EBITDAR all just terrific results.

And as you mentioned, we're just getting started. One of the things that we're really excited to talk now and we've just began talking about the Mychoice program with the Meadows guests that that loyalty program when we get to debut in January 2018 and we've already seen for the month October some increased play particularly at the VIP level. So, we think that program will be very well received in that market.

This has been a busy quarter at the Meadows as we completed an extensive gaming for reconfiguration that included relocation and prominent conditioning of table games as we continue to build that business and we also installed a number of new slot games. All in all, much progress has been made over the past year with bright future ahead of us.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yeah, there really is and it's a terrific team that we have at the Meadows and have quickly become part of the Pinnacle family. Every time I go to the Meadows I'll both guest and team members ask about Mychoice and they know Mychoice and they're looking forward to Mychoice becoming part of it.

To qualify for the different levels, how are they going to be able to do that? How will our guest be able to, you said it opened up January, we start Mychoice program explained the qualification process.

Ginny Shanks

So, it won't be done with the Meadows guests as we've been able to say here's where you are in your current year. Here's how you're trending to the Mychoice peers. So, they can see how close they are using an example to owners cost, so that they would like to play out for the opportunity to have a Mercedes lease.

They're able to see today here's where I am in the current program and here's the play that I need to get to the next program. So, we really want to use this fourth quarter as an opportunity to articulate just what the benefits are in front of them and how they can achieve them -- achieve those benefits and actually get rewarded starting in January next year.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And we know that it's been very well received.

Ginny Shanks

It has. Early indications are it will be a home run in that market.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Carlos, how we allocate our capital is always a great focus for us and we achieved a key goal in the third quarter as well as we continue to execute on our share buyback plan. Let's talk about that.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Sure we -- as you mentioned very focused in delivering how the capital allocation strategy gets deployed out. Over the quarter, we paid down $64 million in debt and at the same time bought back about 2% of the company for about $22 million.

Our free cash in the quarter was about $85 million which is really our best quarter really of the year in the third quarter and now we stand below 2.8 time on a gross conventional leverage basis and 2.3 times on a net conventional leverage basis.

Back when we did the transaction with GLPI last year, we had targeted to be below three times in 2017 and that happened on a gross basis in the third quarter and happy to have fulfilled that promise that made out there.

We are very comfortable with our credit profile and we expect to continue to deploy capital in accretive ways for our shareholders as we look to see how our free cash flow gets spent. We do believe that getting much lower leverage than where we are today is not particularly capital efficient. So, we'll continue to focus on ways to build shareholder value as we move forward.

Anthony Sanfilippo

All in all, a terrific quarter. Great results and Stephanie, we are going to open it up to see if there may be any questions for us.

Joe Greff

Good morning, everybody. Nice results.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you.

Joe Greff

Carlos, the buyback, was that solely in the 3Q and I know your word there in the press release as through October so that some of it obviously here in the 4Q?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Yes, there was some piece of it in October. We operate our buyback under a trading plan that has been in place for some time and it executed through the quarter.

Joe Greff

Great. Okay. I just wanted to clarify that and then two questions, one, you can answer how you so choose and then the other is more just of an update. So, one obviously there was Wall Street Journal article with you mentioned as being a target by another gaming operator, do you have any comments on that?

And then two, a big chunk of the second quarter earnings conference call was spend on your talking about your potential opportunities to grow through acquisition. Can you give us an update on where you are and where maybe the pipeline stand? Thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Joe, thank you for allowing us to answer the way we choose those questions and both are good questions. We don't speculate on rumors that maybe out there and an article that got written that really didn't say a lot. It was a strange article that came out and we didn't comment on it and neither did any other source that would be considered credible. So, there's really not much to say about that.

Last time we were together, we talked a lot about M&A and we -- the point we tried to make before and will make it again now is that we think that we are in a good position. If we see opportunities to grow our portfolio and they're sensible to us for us to be able to execute on those opportunities.

So that's just the best way to say it. Joe, you followed us for a very, very long time and hopefully that you would attest to that we're very disciplined in how we allocate our capital and how we think about growing our company and we'll continue to be that way.

There are things that are out available-for-sale and we do take a look at them and if we think it fits into our strategy to at least go after and add it to our portfolio, we take a look at it. What we would pay for, what those assets might be are important to us.

If we think that the price of those assets are too great, we stand down on them. Carlos, would you want to add anything to that?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Nothing, you summed it up well.

Joe Greff

Okay. And then my final comment that relates to this is and you touched on it Carlos, at this point given the relatively low leverage levels that you have right now and given where we see our EBITDA streams going, we would expect more capital return versus debt reductions from here absent anything on the M&A side, is that a fair way of looking at it?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Yeah, I think that's fair Joe. Certainly, there is a balance there and clearly as I mentioned, we do believe that getting materially lower than where we are is not particularly capital efficient. So certainly, I think the discipline that Anthony mentioned in regard to how we spend capital and our focus on driving shareholder value it shows today.

And certainly, the things you just talked about are on the table as we evaluate what we're going to do next.

Joe Greff

Great. Thank you very much.

Carlos Ruisanchez

Thank you, Joe.

Operator

Your next question is from Shaun Kelley with Bank of America.

Shaun Kelley

Hey. Good morning, everyone. Maybe curious to drill down on one, Carlos if I could, I'd follow-up on that last set of comments around where you feel you are in the leverage level? Can we push that a little further to assume or imply that there's no real need for much principal paydown from here on the debt side? Is that too aggressive an interpretation of what you're trying to say or is that what we're seeing right now?

Carlos Ruisanchez

I think I would take it as on our net leverage where now call in the low twos, I think you can take it as us going below two times or something like that is not particularly efficient to that happen over a period of time perhaps, but long-term we feel that that is a very comfortable leverage level.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Why don't you give your thoughts Ginny on just our free cash flow that we're in a terrific position? Our businesses are running well and we have healthy cash flow.

Carlos Ruisanchez

We produce a lot of cash, our business is not only running well, but they're well maintained. We do believe that there is opportunity to continue to grow on existing portfolio in some areas with some potential enhancements out there and things that would be value accretive to our company and the point really here where we find ourselves call it a year and half up to the transaction with GLPI is a pretty low leverage level that should afford us opportunities to really think about how we're going to build shareholder growth out there and that's a pretty good weapon to have in that context?

Shaun Kelley

Great. Can you help us think a little bit about the gross capital buckets? So you mentioned some of those opportunities, I know one that has come up in the past is a Baton Rouge hotel tower? Is that still on the table? Are there other things whether it be capital initiatives at the Meadows something at Belterra Park? Is there anything else that is circled or is on the radar screen right now for '18 or '19 that we should be aware of?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Certainly, there are expansion opportunities that at a number of our places and Baton Rouge you mentioned is one of them. There are certainly others in markets where we continue to perform well.

It won't be capital deployed at the Meadows and some of that will be into next year is that we can enhance the offerings that are there and then you look at things like the Pennsylvania expansion that was recently signed where their two key opportunities that could be compelling under the right circumstances and we're still in the early stages of that part being played out.

We'll see how it unfolds through the process and obviously we'll talk about it proactively on future calls when we have better information. Specifically, in Baton Rouge and not certainly that property continues to do really well, continues to grow, there is no doubt demand there that could be satisfied by an expansion of that facility.

And in the context, you didn't ask this question but we'll address it in the context of changes in the smoking ban there, we'll know we have some alternatives to address that that we have spent some real time on, but it will be a task force.

We'll be presenting over in the early next year, some legislature potential change there and we'll see how those recommendations play out before you see us really committing to a plan at that facility.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And what's encouraging about Louisiana is that the Governor put in place appointed a task force led by the Head of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, Ronnie Jones, with prominent members of the legislature on that task force.

There has not been any task force in over 25 years that gaming has happened there in Louisiana and Louisiana has recognized that it's competing with tribal casinos in Oklahoma, that it's competing with a variety of other states.

Both Carlos and I testified in front of the task force as did every CEO who has a property in Louisiana had the opportunity to testify. You can go and see their presentations, if you went to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board website, you can see that everybody's presentation.

And we're encouraged that the Governor and the state is taking a hard look at how can we be more competitive in the State of Louisiana and as you all know, that's a big part of where we operate and while we don't know what the outcome is going to be, we are glad that they have gathered and that they're asking questions and asking for input and evaluating what is it that they can do to help us generate more business in the state, which will generate more taxes for them.

Shaun Kelley

That's great. Appreciate all the color guys. Last question would be on Pennsylvania. Carlos, you mentioned that and without getting into the specifics, could you at least walk us through at a high-level what you think current legislative plan, what would be the impact on the Meadows and/or how are you guys are thinking about it and the opportunity around Internet gaining. Is that something you would actually get into?

Carlos Ruisanchez

Certainly, we've obviously watched this closely as it unfolded. We believe that the Meadows business is fairly insulated by virtue of how things got addressed it up in the legislation. So, we do not expect a material impact at the Meadows business that we have there.

As it relates to other opportunities whether that would be a satellite casino, well more to come on that. On the online front, we have spent a lot of time assessing some opportunities in that space and the Pennsylvania Gaming Law adds another dimension to the work that we've done to date.

Nothing to really talk about publicly at this point, but we continue to spend time on that and ways for us to do something that would be accretive to the value of our company.

Shaun Kelley

Thank you very much.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Shaun.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Felicia Hendrix with Barclays.

Kevin Wall

Hi. Good morning, guys. This is actually Kevin Wall asking for Felicia. Just a quick question on Lake Charles and then another one on the Meadows. For Lake Charles the margins were pretty impressive given the hurricane impact. Can you actually give us some examples on how and what of the cost adjustments you guys did and as the business volumes normalize do these benefits get to stay?

Ginny Shanks

Yeah, I will start with that and Carlos and Anthony could add some color. We were able to flex our marketing calendar the way that we had structured event promotions than overall spend was really tied to the number of people that would respond to those offers.

So, we call that variable expense programming and as a result, we were able to manage expenses on lower visitation base for the month of September. We also have technology that we've had actually for a while now at all our properties, it's a labor scheduling software program that allows us to really manage our labor based on volume and we were able to adjust quickly to probably get a terrific job at being able to deliver great experience for the people that were there but to manage the cost very effectively and help business build back up.

But I really think the nimbleness as how we were able to structure both marketing expense and labor expenses really would what drove the margins in the month of September. You asked a specific question on the Meadows.

Kevin Wall

Yeah. So, the margins came out like way ahead of what we modeled. So, as we look ahead and in 2018 can you have -- are you able to quantify like what the margin runway for next year is I know that a lot of initiatives on both topline and bottom line going on next year?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Yeah let me take that one and I'll add before we get off the Lake Charles and Ginny said that we also made sure that we were programming for the guests that were coming there entertainment and other experiences, we've got a lot of feedback from our guests that they appreciate that we just didn't shut everything down, that we did manage to -- people who were able to come over.

But we reacted appropriately in many different ways and the team in Lake Charles just did a wonderful job. They were supported by our service center and others, they did a wonderful job.

and I'll also add that are our other 15 locations they knew that Lake Charles is a large contributor to our total company that they needed to be as good as ever to make sure that they were performing well for us to be able to post a quarter that we just posted.

At the Meadows and we've said this forever, we really don't manage to a margin. We manage to good business practices. Ginny referenced in her comments that we've done a complete redo of our gaming floor. We've redone it in a way that we feel like it is much more guest friendly.

We've made investments in gaming slot machines there that we think are much more appealing to our guests than and what was there before and we're really just starting. We have not touched the food and beverage there. We think there is opportunity to be able to present much more compelling food and beverage offering there.

And as we get into '18 we will be doing that along with what we already talked about. We will be implementing our Mychoice guest loyalty program in the beginning of the year.

Kevin Wall

Got it. Thank you. That's all I have. Thank you very much.

Operator

Your next question is from Carlo Santarelli with Deutsche Bank.

Carlo Santarelli

Hey guys, thanks. Good afternoon. Good morning, actually. Anthony or Carlos if you could when you talk about the M&A landscape and maybe what some of the thoughts are from a structuring perspective obviously the balance sheet from a conventional leverage perspective you guys have in really good shape.

Carlos given your comments earlier that it's kind of a natural deleverage through EBITDA growth from here, if you think about a hypothetical M&A type deal what do you guys as the buyer, how do you think about leverage for funding and things of that nature?

Anthony Sanfilippo

Well, it really comes down to your belief and what synergies would be available and what is this fear which you can de-lever. Certainly, obviously we have the transaction that we did with GLPI. We ended up out of the box at about 3.5 times levered.

If you just see us move ahead of that in the context of a transaction, sure it depends on the transaction and where it would be.

Carlo Santarelli

Okay. Great. And then just one quick follow-up, in terms of maintenance CapEx here, how are you guys thinking about obviously last year closer to $100 million, looks like this year you're trending in the range of $80 million. As you think about this year next, where are you thinking is kind of the right level?

Carlos Ruisanchez

This year we'll probably be in that call it $80 million to $90 million by the end of the year in 2017. Next year we're still in the early stages of sorting through that and we'll have in 2018 when we get through the first quarter.

Carlo Santarelli

Got it. Thank you very much.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Thank you, Carlo and Stephanie we're going to take one final call.

Operator

Our last question comes from the line of Chad Beynon with Macquarie. Hi good morning.

Chad Beynon

Hi. Good morning. Thanks for taking my question. Anthony, you mentioned that you don't manage to a margin, but the margin performance in the quarter was quite strong, particularly ex Lake Charles and Meadows.

So, could you really just help us think about some of the -- some of the offsets that you were able to do? I know wage inflation had started to come through this quarter with some of your competitors. You highlighted in the press release that you were able to move re-investment spending down and some of the other cost.

So, I guess my question is, is this something that you think you can continue to do over the next couple quarters and increase margins in a rising revenue environment. Thank you.

Anthony Sanfilippo

We appreciate the question Chad. We were proud of the fact of how we collaborate throughout our organization and that's really a hallmark internally of who we are and we have a service center in Las Vegas that has built tremendous capabilities in many aspects of how we run our business.

The margins in the EBITDA is an output of the work that we do on an ongoing basis and we're proud of that. We're proud of being able to post results like we just did for this quarter and it's not because we've said look you're going to hit this margin, it's because we want to be able to continually look at how efficient can we operate while not compromising our guest experience and making sure that we're focused on profitable revenues.

Ginny has a big part of expense or potential expense in our company, which is via how we reinvest in our guests and how we market Ginny you want to talk about that?

Ginny Shanks

We continue to refine how we spend our marketing dollars. We have the benefit of 16 properties where we're able to execute different programs and see the return and a response of those and as you mentioned take those best demonstrative practices and move them throughout the company.

We never stopped looking to get better at that. So, in an answer to your question, I would expect continued improvement on the marketing reinvestment.

Anthony Sanfilippo

Talk about also both cross property play in our Asian, focus in our Asian business.

Ginny Shanks

We have isolated specific revenue streams where we know we have upside and we know what particular properties have the potential for greater revenue growth and really across a couple of different channels table games has been a story that we talked about for the last year and a half, that continues to be a growth channel for us as most people are playing table games within a casino environment that tends to be a newer guest, a younger guest. So, it's a good pipeline for us in terms of both revenue and the database.

Asian gaming and the clientele that enjoys that experience is also something that we of how we backed two years in at certain properties just beginning at others to cultivate both the gaming experience type of restaurant offerings and the experiences that our clientele would enjoy. So, we have upside in that particular channel.

And then cross property really is focused around now that we have universal car which we've had there about a year now where our guests can go to different pinnacle properties. They earn their Mychoice points, or play there. They're intended for different experiences.

One are most popular cross property events was in the third quarter. It's 4 July event at Black Hawk. We had over 300 of our best guests at that property and it was a terrific experience for them and a very good weekend for the property.

So, we try and be very systematic about where do we have revenue -- profitable revenue upside and what are the programs that we're going to deploy to generate that revenue.

Chad Beynon

Okay. Thank you very much. Appreciate the color.

Anthony Sanfilippo

And I would add to that Chad. We could talk about this for a long time. I would add to that, we have built a business that is one that guest enjoy coming for the experiences that we have to offer and that's what we set out to do was to say look we want to be different than somebody that is just purely and sending people to walk in the door.

We want them to come in play with us because of those experience that we provide and the relationships that we have with them and that is broadly throughout our organization that those two things happen.

Anthony Sanfilippo

So, thank you all for listening to this call. I want to especially thank those team members of Pinnacle Entertainment. Great job. We are proud of you. We appreciate all you do to make us the company that we are and thank you to those investors who believe in us and continue to invest with us.

We take your investment seriously. We are all investors to in this company and we look forward to talking with you after we complete the fourth quarter and the end of the year. Thank you all. Enjoy the rest of your year, take care.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes todays conference. You may now disconnect.

