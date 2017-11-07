Fiat Chrysler Is The One You Want

Image credit

Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) has been unstoppable in the past couple of years. After spending most of 2016 in the mid-single digits, it is now trading for $18, making it a truly staggering performance against the likes of GM and Ford. The thing is that FCAU's US business has been particularly weak in recent months but it has powered through those issues and continues to produce strong results. At these lofty levels, the stock is going for just over 6 times forward earnings and even without an M&A premium, it looks like good value here.

We can see the gargantuan rally the stock has produced in the past couple of years as it has tripled from the 2016 lows and then some. The stock in 2017 has fairly closely followed the rising 50DMA, which currently sits at $17 and some change, so it will be interesting to see if FCAU can hold it again. The 200DMA is coming up as well but it is less than $13 right now, so it won't be a factor for some time in terms of providing support. Shares were overbought off of the sizable rally that took place in the wake of the Q2 report but have worked off that condition, meaning FCAU is free to rally once again if the bulls can step in to buy. To make a long story short, FCAU looks bullish here even after its huge rally.

Total shipments were flat in Q3, which produced a -2% revenue number for the quarter. Volume continues to be a problem for the industry as it has become pretty clear over the past few quarters that we are at or near the top of the cycle in the US. FCAU is obviously a very global company but the US is a big piece of the puzzle given its exposure to Dodge, Ram, Chrysler and Jeep. Market share fell in Q3 by 120bps due to reduced fleet sales, which I'm not concerned by. Fleet sales are a great way to unload inventory but it is also a great way to reduce margins as fleets buy in bulk and they buy cheap. Reducing fleet sales reduces volume and revenue but it is for the best and while I have concerns about FCAU's volume, they are no different than its competitors. Volume issues here in the US have been palpable as August, September and October were all pretty ugly. If it is truly down to reduced fleet sales, FCAU will be fine. But if that is the case, we should see volume improve in the coming months; it is something to watch to be sure.

The better news is that adjusted EBIT was up 17% in dollar terms despite the weak revenue performance, the result of several factors. The US segment saw higher EBIT margin despite lower shipments due to favorable mix as well as purchasing efficiencies. The rest of the world saw improved margins as well due to lower industrial costs and better volumes as well, meaning the consolidated performance was very strong. FCAU's performance so far this year with respect to generating margin dollars has been terrific and remember that this is being done during a period of declining volume in its largest market; this is really good stuff. The challenge will be continuing this momentum into 2018 if volume doesn't pick up in the US but for now, all is well.

FCAU was the product of M&A talk earlier this year but the odds of that sort of thing happening appear slim. It has been suggested at various times that FCAU could be bought outright or that it could sell or spinoff components of its empire, but Sergio Marchionne said a couple of months ago that wasn't in the works. Anything is possible but the odds of some sort of major deal from FCAU look low to me given that the company has no incentive to want to do a deal right now. The stock price is flying because of excellent execution; this isn't a struggling company looking for a lifeline. FCAU has every incentive to want to keep things the way they are and based on Marchionne's comments, it seems that is exactly what is going to happen, and that is just fine with me.

But no matter; FCAU looks good just the way it is right now and at just 6 times next year's earnings, it is still cheap. That's about normal for an automaker these days but the potential exists for multiple expansion up to 7 as that is about where GM trades right now with what I'd argue are inferior fundamentals compared to FCAU. In addition, FCAU is growing earnings much more quickly than GM as the Detroit automaker is more highly leveraged to the US and isn't seeing the same level of margin expansion that FCAU is. Thus, in both a relative and absolute sense, FCAU looks cheap here.

The Q3 report showed some cracks in the armor when it comes to volume but all appears to be well at FCAU. Reduced fleet sales are a blessing for margins and while the US business is struggling with volume a bit, the rest of the Group is picking up the slack and then some. I don't think M&A is going to happen but at the same time, FCAU really shouldn't do a deal at this point. I like the stock here and I think it is going higher; if you want an automaker, this is the one to own.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCAU over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.